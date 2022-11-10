The 7 Best Punch Bowls of 2022

To help you find the right punch bowl for your needs, we rounded up options of different sizes, materials, styles, and price points. We landed on the Viski Footed Glass Punch Bowl as our top pick because of its stunning shape and suitable size for various gatherings. Ahead, you can learn more about the best punch bowls for every purpose, from chilled drinks to hot ones.

A party isn’t really a party unless there’s a large bowl of boozy punch . Featuring spirits like whiskey or gin and typically brimming with bright, fruity flavors, a large batch of a delicious cocktail is the easiest way for hosts to get out of playing bartender all night. Plus, the best punch bowls double as functional serveware and beautiful table centerpieces, so your space looks extra festive without much effort.

Best Overall: Viski Footed Glass Punch Bowl Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart As our best overall pick, this glass punch bowl stands out from the rest with its sturdy footed design that ensures it will stay in place while guests serve themselves a beverage and modern look that makes it suitable for all occasions. Taking up only 12 inches in diameter, it holds more than two gallons worth of liquid, making for an efficient use of space. Because the glass is smooth and has no etching, it’s an excellent choice for showcasing garnishes, from starfruit to melon balls. You can also add ice rings for a boost of spicy or herbal flavors. When not in use, it can be kept seamlessly as a decorative table centerpiece. Matching glasses are sold separately. Price at time of publish: $61 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 2.5 gallons

2.5 gallons Dishwasher-Safe: No

Best Value: Room Essentials Large Plastic Serving Bowl Target View On Target At just $10, this bowl is a must, as it not only works well for drinks but also can be a serving bowl for chips, popcorn, and other snacks. Unlike glass or crystal options, it’s unlikely to break if you drop it, so it’s an excellent choice for any type of get-together, whether it’s for adults, kids, or both. It holds less than two gallons, so it doesn’t hold as much liquid as other options on our list, but it’s a great choice for small- to medium-sized crowds (think birthday parties and game nights as opposed to holiday gatherings and graduation parties). The plus side to having a smaller bowl is that it’s easier to clean, and this one is even dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Acrylic

Acrylic Capacity: 1.65 gallons

1.65 gallons Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Set: Britta Optic Punch Bowl Set Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Chilled punches will shine in this punch bowl, and if the beauty of its handmade glass alone isn’t enough for you, the matching eight glasses will surely sweeten the deal further. Each piece features hand-cut and polished rims that add an edgy touch to this otherwise classic-looking set, and the glasses have a lovely globe shape that mirrors the bowl with looped handles. With a three-gallon capacity, just one bowl of punch will take you late into the night, but it will look all the better if you only fill it part way and leave some room on top. Opt for the matching ladle and you’ve got everything you need to serve, pour, and sip. Customers say it’s heavy, durable, and very attractive. Price at time of publish: $147 Material: Handmade glass

Handmade glass Capacity: 3 gallons

3 gallons Dishwasher-Safe: No The Best Drinking Glasses to Sip in Style

Best Large: Upper Midland Crystal Cut Punch Bowl Amazon View On Amazon Whether you’re hosting a bridal shower, anniversary party, or any other important celebration, this three-gallon punch bowl provides enough servings for large crowds and an elegant style for formal gatherings. The best part is that you get the look of crystal without worrying about it breaking thanks to its plastic construction. The crystal-like bowl sits atop a chrome base that has a mirror finish, and it includes a matching ladle to scoop drinks into cups. The ladle is large enough that you can set it over the bowl without it falling in. All in all, this generously-sized punch bowl will prevent you from having to keep an eye on frequent refilling needs. Price at time of publish: $77 Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 3 gallons

3 gallons Dishwasher-Safe: No

Best Design: Libbey Selene 6-in-1 Glass Punch Bowl Walmart View On Walmart On the fence about whether or not you will use a punch bowl often enough to warrant purchasing one? This multi-purpose is the perfect solution solve for you with its ability to transform into different pieces of kitchenware. It can be used as a punch bowl with a serving tray for garnishes, a cake stand with a domed lid, a salad bowl plus toppings tray, and a serving tray for chips and dip with a domed lid to keep things fresh and easy to transport. You can also use the bottom as an appetizer tray alone. When used as a punch bowl, it will hold about a little over a gallon’s worth of liquid, making it ideal for smaller gatherings. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 1.13 gallons

1.13 gallons Dishwasher-Safe: No

Best for Hot Drinks: APS Hot Pot Feuerzangenbowle Amazon View On Amazon Most punch bowls aren’t suitable for hot liquids. So if you want something to serve warm beverages, such as spiced cider, wassail, hot buttered punch, or mulled wine, consider this fire tong punch bowl set. Not only can it hold hot drinks, but it will also continue to keep beverages warm thanks to a tea candle spot underneath the bowl. The wire frame enables you to move it without getting too close to the hot glass (though you should still exercise caution and use oven mitts when doing that), and the lid ensures the liquid inside stays precisely at the temperature you want. The “fire tong” element lets you light a sugar loaf on top, offering a captivating presentation. Bonus: It comes with a matching ladle. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: Glass and stainless steel

Glass and stainless steel Capacity: 1.06 gallons

1.06 gallons Dishwasher-Safe: Yes