What to Buy The 7 Best Punch Bowls of 2022 Our favorite is the Viski Footed Glass Bowl for its beautiful shape and high-quality construction. By Ariane Resnick Published on November 10, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon A party isn’t really a party unless there’s a large bowl of boozy punch. Featuring spirits like whiskey or gin and typically brimming with bright, fruity flavors, a large batch of a delicious cocktail is the easiest way for hosts to get out of playing bartender all night. Plus, the best punch bowls double as functional serveware and beautiful table centerpieces, so your space looks extra festive without much effort. To help you find the right punch bowl for your needs, we rounded up options of different sizes, materials, styles, and price points. We landed on the Viski Footed Glass Punch Bowl as our top pick because of its stunning shape and suitable size for various gatherings. Ahead, you can learn more about the best punch bowls for every purpose, from chilled drinks to hot ones. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Viski Footed Glass Punch Bowl at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Room Essentials Large Plastic Serving Bowl at Target Jump to Review Best Set: Britta Punch Bowl Set at Crate & Barrel Jump to Review Best Large: Upper Midland Crystal Cut Punch Bowl at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Libbey 6-in-1 Glass Punch Bowl at Walmart Jump to Review Best for Hot Drinks: APS Hot Pot Feuerzangenbowle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Elegance Punch Bowl at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Viski Footed Glass Punch Bowl Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart As our best overall pick, this glass punch bowl stands out from the rest with its sturdy footed design that ensures it will stay in place while guests serve themselves a beverage and modern look that makes it suitable for all occasions. Taking up only 12 inches in diameter, it holds more than two gallons worth of liquid, making for an efficient use of space. Because the glass is smooth and has no etching, it’s an excellent choice for showcasing garnishes, from starfruit to melon balls. You can also add ice rings for a boost of spicy or herbal flavors. When not in use, it can be kept seamlessly as a decorative table centerpiece. Matching glasses are sold separately. Price at time of publish: $61 Material: GlassCapacity: 2.5 gallonsDishwasher-Safe: No Best Value: Room Essentials Large Plastic Serving Bowl Target View On Target At just $10, this bowl is a must, as it not only works well for drinks but also can be a serving bowl for chips, popcorn, and other snacks. Unlike glass or crystal options, it’s unlikely to break if you drop it, so it’s an excellent choice for any type of get-together, whether it’s for adults, kids, or both. It holds less than two gallons, so it doesn’t hold as much liquid as other options on our list, but it’s a great choice for small- to medium-sized crowds (think birthday parties and game nights as opposed to holiday gatherings and graduation parties). The plus side to having a smaller bowl is that it’s easier to clean, and this one is even dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: AcrylicCapacity: 1.65 gallonsDishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Set: Britta Optic Punch Bowl Set Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Chilled punches will shine in this punch bowl, and if the beauty of its handmade glass alone isn’t enough for you, the matching eight glasses will surely sweeten the deal further. Each piece features hand-cut and polished rims that add an edgy touch to this otherwise classic-looking set, and the glasses have a lovely globe shape that mirrors the bowl with looped handles. With a three-gallon capacity, just one bowl of punch will take you late into the night, but it will look all the better if you only fill it part way and leave some room on top. Opt for the matching ladle and you’ve got everything you need to serve, pour, and sip. Customers say it’s heavy, durable, and very attractive. Price at time of publish: $147 Material: Handmade glassCapacity: 3 gallonsDishwasher-Safe: No The Best Drinking Glasses to Sip in Style Best Large: Upper Midland Crystal Cut Punch Bowl Amazon View On Amazon Whether you’re hosting a bridal shower, anniversary party, or any other important celebration, this three-gallon punch bowl provides enough servings for large crowds and an elegant style for formal gatherings. The best part is that you get the look of crystal without worrying about it breaking thanks to its plastic construction. The crystal-like bowl sits atop a chrome base that has a mirror finish, and it includes a matching ladle to scoop drinks into cups. The ladle is large enough that you can set it over the bowl without it falling in. All in all, this generously-sized punch bowl will prevent you from having to keep an eye on frequent refilling needs. Price at time of publish: $77 Material: PlasticCapacity: 3 gallonsDishwasher-Safe: No Best Design: Libbey Selene 6-in-1 Glass Punch Bowl Walmart View On Walmart On the fence about whether or not you will use a punch bowl often enough to warrant purchasing one? This multi-purpose is the perfect solution solve for you with its ability to transform into different pieces of kitchenware. It can be used as a punch bowl with a serving tray for garnishes, a cake stand with a domed lid, a salad bowl plus toppings tray, and a serving tray for chips and dip with a domed lid to keep things fresh and easy to transport. You can also use the bottom as an appetizer tray alone. When used as a punch bowl, it will hold about a little over a gallon’s worth of liquid, making it ideal for smaller gatherings. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: GlassCapacity: 1.13 gallonsDishwasher-Safe: No Best for Hot Drinks: APS Hot Pot Feuerzangenbowle Amazon View On Amazon Most punch bowls aren’t suitable for hot liquids. So if you want something to serve warm beverages, such as spiced cider, wassail, hot buttered punch, or mulled wine, consider this fire tong punch bowl set. Not only can it hold hot drinks, but it will also continue to keep beverages warm thanks to a tea candle spot underneath the bowl. The wire frame enables you to move it without getting too close to the hot glass (though you should still exercise caution and use oven mitts when doing that), and the lid ensures the liquid inside stays precisely at the temperature you want. The “fire tong” element lets you light a sugar loaf on top, offering a captivating presentation. Bonus: It comes with a matching ladle. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: Glass and stainless steelCapacity: 1.06 gallonsDishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Splurge: Elegance Hammered Double-Walled Punch Bowl Amazon View On Amazon Unlike the traditional clear bowl that enables you to showcase your punch, this stainless steel option makes the bowl the star of the show. That means you can breathe easy if your punch is more delicious than attractive. The hammered stainless steel gives the bowl an artisanal feel, but it melds that with a sculpted base that keeps it from appearing too industrial. The mirror-like finish is easy to wipe clean, and the steel is resistant to corrosion. At more than five pounds, it’s sure to stay exactly where you put it, rendering it safe for uproarious occasions. The bowl is technically dishwasher-safe, but it might be better to hand-wash it since it’s on the larger side. Price at time of publish: $117 Material: Stainless steelCapacity: 3 gallonsDishwasher-Safe: Yes Factors to Consider Size Knowing exactly how much punch you want to be able to serve will help you find the right size of bowl for you. Most punch bowls hold at least one gallon of liquid, which should amount to 12 or more servings. Large bowls are better for big gatherings, so you don’t have to refill them nearly as often, or if you want to place garnishes inside them, such as ice rings and fruit. Style Punch bowls can be as simple in appearance as a round, transparent shell, and most err on this side. However, there are ones available with more pizzazz, so you can choose one that best matches your home’s style. Materials for punch bowls are generally glass, crystal, plastic, or metal. Care Occasionally, punch bowls can be placed in the dishwasher, but most are hand-wash only. Because they are fairly large, even ones that are safe to go in the dishwasher may not fit. Cleaning them is not typically complex and shouldn’t take long. Be sure to thoroughly dry your bowl so it doesn’t accumulate spots, as that would detract from the look for its next use. Frequently Asked Questions What can you serve in a punch bowl? In addition to using a punch bowl to serve drinks, you can also use them as fruit bowls, salad bowls, and serving bowls for various foods, such as soup, chips, and pudding. You can even fill them with ice and add bottled beverages or food, such as caviar and raw bar selections. Can you put dry ice in a glass punch bowl? You can put dry ice in a punch bowl if the material can handle it. Never add dry ice to a glass bowl, as it can cause it to break. It should only be used in a sturdy plastic bowl and should not be enclosed in it, or it can eat through the plastic. Dry ice should never be added directly to food or drinks. Our Expertise Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, and the author of The Thinking Girl’s Guide to Drinking, which combines spirits with whole food ingredients that can mitigate some of alcohol’s less pleasant effects. That book was featured on CBS’ The Doctors and Hallmark Home and Family, leading Ariane to discover she is happy to mix up drinks anytime, anywhere. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit