The 5 Best Proofing Baskets for Bakery-Worthy Loaves

After looking at important factors like material, size, and shape and consulting with bread baking experts, we determined the best proofing baskets you can buy. Continue reading to find out which ones made our favorites list and why.

While there are a variety of vessels you can use to proof dough, from glass bowls to loaf pans, a proofing basket is favored by many professionals. “Proofing baskets help shape the bread during the proofing stage,” says Angela Reid , the head baker at Leland Eating & Drinking House in Brooklyn. “You can use a bowl and line it with linen, but proofing baskets make the proofing process much easier.” Hazan agrees that proofing baskets are the way to go, adding that they give the bread that perfect bakery look and feel and last for many years. “I still use the same one that I purchased 10 years ago.”

If you’re making any kind of bread with yeast, proofing — the process of letting the dough rest and rise before baking — is an essential step to achieve the best finished product. “Proofing is the additional rise you give the dough after shaping it and before putting it in the oven,” says Jack Hazan , the chief baking officer at JackBakes and author of Mind Over Batter. “It's very important because it contributes to the bread's fluffy texture and keeps it from coming out dense.”

Best Overall Breadtopia Round Rattan Proofing Basket Breadtopia View On Breadtopia.com Pros: The price is low, but the quality is high with this artisan-made proofing basket. Cons: The optional liner is sold separately. Both Reid and Hazan are big fans of this proofing basket from Breadtopia. “We buy from Breadtopia because the quality of rattan is stronger, and the quality seems better than cheaper ones,” Reid says. “They are good quality and affordable, from a small Indonesian handcraft company employing a group of native artisans using quality rattan supplied by local farmers.” If you want or need a liner, you’ll have to buy it separately, but Breadtopia sells a matching one for a low price, so it’s easy to tack one onto your purchase. Alternatively, you can simply dust the proofing basket with flour, and you shouldn’t have any issues with the dough releasing from the basket. Price at time of publish: $16 Dimensions: 8.5 x 9 x 3.5 inches

8.5 x 9 x 3.5 inches Dough Capacity: 680 to 1130 grams

680 to 1130 grams Liner Included? No

Best Splurge Frieling Brotform Round Proofing Basket Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s a cinch to use and clean. Cons: You’ll still need to buy a separate liner or cheesecloth if you want to use one for a smooth finish. Made from natural cane, this proofing basket is easy to work with, even if you’re a beginner bread baker. Just sprinkle flour inside, put your dough in, and once proofing is done, the dough should slide right out for an effortless transfer to whatever baking sheet or bread cloche you’re using. Then, give the basket a quick wipe with a damp cloth to remove any bits of dough or flour, so it’s ready for the next round. Many people like proofing baskets for the ribbed pattern they give to the finished bread, but if you want a smooth look for your loaf, then you need to add a liner, or even a cheesecloth, to the basket before proofing. Unfortunately, even with the higher price, that’s not included. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 8 x 3.25 inches

8 x 3.25 inches Dough Capacity: 500 grams

500 grams Liner Included? No

Best Set Emile Henry Bread Baker’s Dream Set 4.8 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: You’ll feel like a real pro with these stylish and useful bread baking utensils. Cons: The bread lame and dough whisk require hand-washing. If you’re wanting to invest in bread baking essentials, this set is for you. There’s the proofing basket, of course, which is made from natural cane with an 11-inch diameter suitable for large loaves. Once the proofing is done, you can put the dough in the included Burgundian clay bread pot (which is wonderfully dishwasher-safe) for baking. The lid keeps the bread tender, while the glaze means your creation won’t get stuck at the final step. As part of the set, you also get a beautiful bread lame handcrafted from wood, brass, and stainless steel. This is the bladed tool you can use to professionally slash or score those pretty, precise patterns onto your dough before baking. Lastly, you get a dough whisk with a spiral design that does a good job of incorporating your ingredients without adding too much air to the mix. These last two items need to be hand-washed, but given their size, that’s not too big of a chore. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 11-x-4-inch proofing basket, 10.5-x-6.25-inch bread pot, 7.5-inch bread lame, 3-x-10-inch dough whisk

11-x-4-inch proofing basket, 10.5-x-6.25-inch bread pot, 7.5-inch bread lame, 3-x-10-inch dough whisk Dough Capacity: 750 to 900 grams

750 to 900 grams Liner Included? No

Best Oval Saint Germain Bakery 10-Inch Premium Oval Banneton 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Stgermain.co Pros: This large, easy-to-clean proofing basket comes with a liner. Cons: Its potentially rough material means it’s best to use a liner. A big round boule isn’t the only option. If you want to make long country-style loaves, this oval proofing basket is our favorite. It’s made by a small family business in Vietnam using natural rattan that’s dye and chemical-free, and its 10-inch size is ideal for medium to large loaves. Prefer to use a liner while proofing? You’ll be happy to know that a cloth one is provided with the product. It’s possible you may notice some little splinters or gaps between the weaving, so we say it’s best to use the liner anyways, especially since you already have one. If for some reason you’re not satisfied with this bread basket, the manufacturer offers a full refund, which shows that they stand behind their product’s quality. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 4 x 10 x 6 inches

4 x 10 x 6 inches Dough Capacity: 650 to 800 grams

650 to 800 grams Liner Included? Yes