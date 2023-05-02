After tons of research and consulting with experts, we determined the best models on the market based on their size, versatility, features, and overall value. Read on to find the right programmable coffee maker for your needs.

Whether you don't have time to make coffee before work or simply want a pot ready to pour as soon as you wake up, a programmable coffee maker is for you. It allows you to remove one step from your morning routine, and, honestly, what better way to start your day than knowing you have a fresh brew waiting for you after your alarm goes off? In addition to convenience, many programmable machines offer customizable settings to make your coffee exactly how you want it.

Best Overall Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: Choose from six brewing modes and adjust both the temperature and flow rate yourself with this highly customizable machine. Cons: The initial setup can take some time. No thought is left behind with this coffee maker, from its two types of filters that ensure every cup of coffee tastes perfect to its ability to brew 12 cups in just seven minutes. There are six brewing modes, including Gold, Fast, Strong, Over Ice, Cold Brew, and My Brew, which allow you to prepare both hot and iced coffee as well as extra bold brews from one machine. We highly recommend the Gold Cup setting, as it automatically adjusts to the ideal water temperature and brewing time certified by the Specialty Coffee Association for top-notch results. You can trust the machine to make a great pot of coffee for you, or you can apply the My Brew setting to customize the entire process yourself, such as controlling the bloom time and flow rate. The initial setup to discern how hard your water is may take a moment, but it will be worth it for the sake of the coffee yet to be brewed. Price at time of publish: $330 Capacity: 12 cups

12 cups Power: 1650 watts

1650 watts Dimensions: 9 x 14 x 16 inches

9 x 14 x 16 inches Warranty: 2 years

Best Value Black+Decker 12-Cup QuickTouch Programmable Coffeemaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: You can pull the carafe out for a cup before it’s finished brewing, and the carafe will keep warm for up to two hours. Cons: The water reservoir acquires a bit of condensation. Programming a time to brew your coffee is simple with the Black + Decker maker, thanks to its easy setup and large, rubberized buttons. It doesn’t have the bells and whistles of pricier machines, but at under $50, it’s an excellent value and our top selection for a budget-friendly programmable maker. The “sneak a cup” feature lets you pull the carafe out to pour a cup while the machine is still brewing without making a mess of coffee spillage. The brew basket is easy to remove for washing, and the glass carafe is built for durability. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 12 cups

12 cups Power: 975 watts

975 watts Dimensions: 8.25 x 12.25 x 11 inches

8.25 x 12.25 x 11 inches Warranty: 2 years

Best Splurge Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi Courtesy of Best Buy View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Abt.com Pros: It’s as beautiful as it is functional, and you can control it from your phone. Cons: The water canister isn’t removable, so it can be tricky to fill. Certified by the SCA, this machine is guaranteed to brew the most delicious cup of coffee possible — and you can operate it via WiFi. Control every aspect of the coffee-making experience from brew strength to temperature, and make anywhere from a single cup to a full 10-cup pot with consistent results. It lets you save your personalized settings so you can prepare your coffee the same way time after time. The machine features a thermal carafe that keeps your coffee hot for two hours, a carbon odor and taste water filter for better-tasting brews, and a digital clock to keep you on schedule. Along with its functionality, it has a lovely appearance with a matte black finish, copper accents, and cord storage to keep it clutter-free on your countertop. Price at time of publish: $299 Capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Power: 1250 watts

1250 watts Dimensions: 7.3 x 12.5 x 14 inches

7.3 x 12.5 x 14 inches Warranty: 1 year

Best Large Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: A built-in charcoal water filter makes for better-tasting coffee, and the maker can brew two cups more than most other models. Cons: The ability to get water extra hot may be too much for those who are heat sensitive. Choose from regular or bold coffee settings on this extra-large machine, which allows you to program it up to 24 hours ahead of time. The filter system includes a gold-tone feature for the purest bean flavor and a charcoal filter to remove any water impurities. Despite preparing a larger quantity than most models, it can just as easily brew a small 1- to 4-cup amount, too. A self-cleaning feature saves you time on regular cleaning, and it’s a surprisingly compact coffee maker given how much coffee it can hold. Price at time of publish: $100 Capacity: 14 cups

14 cups Power: 1100 watts

1100 watts Dimensions: 7.75 x 9 x 14 inches

7.75 x 9 x 14 inches Warranty: 3 years

Best Single-Serve Cuisinart DCC-3000 Programmable Coffeemaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: You can pour coffee into your cup directly from the machine, and it beeps to let you know the brewing is complete. Cons: It doesn’t include a standard pot. This Cuisinart coffee maker functions differently than most machines, brewing the coffee in a reservoir inside and dispensing it one cup at a time directly into your coffee cup or travel mug. You can remove the entire reservoir to pour it into your own pot or keep it as hot as possible by dispensing it one mug at a time. The auto-shutoff feature can keep it hot for up to four hours after it finishes a programmed cycle, which can be set up 24 hours ahead of time. Additionally, the water is distributed through a shower head so that every bit of the coffee grounds is equally saturated. Price at time of publish: $110 Capacity: 12 cups

12 cups Power: 400.6 watts

400.6 watts Dimensions: 14.25 x 22.5 x 17.25 inches

14.25 x 22.5 x 17.25 inches Warranty: 3 years