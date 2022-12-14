Whether you’re a pour-over coffee beginner or an expert, there are plenty of models to choose from to suit your skill level. Below, we’ve provided all the information you need to know about the best pour-over coffee makers on the market, according to our side-by-side testing of 23 different devices. Keep scrolling to learn why we named the Chemex Classic Series 8-Cup Coffeemaker our winner and how each one performed during our tests.

“Pour-over coffee is meant to enhance the nuances of a cup of coffee by manually manipulating and controlling the different variables it takes to reach a delicious final product,” says Michael Pocus, Co-Founder and COO of Domestique Coffee . The pour-over method can seem intimidating, but the customizable process is what makes this type of coffee so appealing — see below for Pocus’s step-by-step instructions.

There’s no such thing as having too many coffee makers. While espresso machines produce beautiful lattes and cold brew makers fulfill our warm-weather cravings, pour-over coffee makers are our top choice for a solid cup of black coffee.

Best Overall Chemex Classic Series Coffeemaker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: Its classic design yields multi-cup brews, and its glass material allows for later-use sipping. Cons: Chemex-branded single-sheet filters are encouraged for best results, and the filter’s proper fold method isn’t beginner-friendly. Designed in 1941 by a chemist, the Chemex Classic Series is a favored choice among the pour-over coffee community for its sleek design and sizeable brewing capacity. Featuring heat-resistant glass and a polished wooden handle that serves as a heat guard when handling and pouring, the Chemex produced one of the best-tasting brews of the test, with the testers noting “a smooth, velvety, and floral cup of coffee.” Chemex encourages using their branded single-sheet filters that must be folded in a specific way before use. Careful pouring is needed to prevent collapsing the filters' flat-edged sides. However, with an all-in-one setup, brewing is straightforward, requiring only a consistent pour to achieve a great-tasting cup of coffee. Apart from its engineered-to-perfection design, there is no doubt this coffee maker will look great sitting atop your coffee bar. In addition, its patented glass allows the product to be placed in the refrigerator and enjoyed later without sacrificing the flavor quality. And if you prefer a handle, the Chemex Glass Handle Series produced similar test results. Price at time of publish: $47 Material: Glass

Glass Single or multi-cup: Multi

Multi Yields: Available in 3-, 5-, 6-, 8-, 10- and 13-cup capacity

Available in 3-, 5-, 6-, 8-, 10- and 13-cup capacity Dishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

Best for Beginners Origami Japan Brewing Bundle with Small Dripper 5 Slow Pour Supply View On Williams-Sonoma View On Slowpoursupply.co Pros: Simple and sturdy, this coffee maker produces a quality cup with minimal level or skill required. Cons: A bit pricey for single-use only. Available in 16 colorways, the single-cup option from Origami Japan marries form and function for a coffee-making experience any beginner could master. Made from high-density minoware clay known for its high heat retention, a ceramic-making technique almost 500 years old, the Origami Dripper features 20 folds that encourage a quick drip and fast brew time. During testing, the testers felt setting up the pieces was a breeze, as they appreciated the secure fit of the device’s separate parts and cited no fear of tumbling or tipping. The coffee maker produced “a cup of coffee that was perfectly balanced and smooth, with a mild acidity,” and with only two pieces to clean, a quick rinse with warm soapy water was enough to get it back to sparkling clean. Price at time of publish: $56 Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Single or multi-cup: Single

Single Yields: 1-2 cups

1-2 cups Dishwasher-safe: No Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

Best Value Melitta 1 Cup Porcelain Pour-Over Cone Coffeemaker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Melitta.com Pros: A straightforward, classic design at a reasonable price. Cons: The manufacturer's directions call for more grounds than any other product tested, and coffee staining comes easily. For those who want to avoid enjoying their morning cup at a hefty cost, the 1-cup porcelain pour-over from Melitta offers a reasonably priced alternative. During testing, the coffee maker produced a floral, not-too-bitter cup of coffee, and our testers noted the easy preparation to brew the single cup. However, they noticed that the directions call for the most grounds of any other models tested. The design features windows at the base to see through to gauge the flow rate and prevent over-filling, while the inside has ridges that help pull the water downward at a steady pace. Cleanup is simple: Give it a quick rinse with soapy water or place it on the top rack of the dishwasher. Due to its white coloring, coffee drips are readily visible, so we’d recommend giving it a thorough wash after every use to prevent staining. Price at time of publish: $27 Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Single or multi-cup: Single

Single Yields: 1-2 cups

1-2 cups Dishwasher-safe: Yes The Best French Presses We Tested for a Café Experience at Home Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

Best For Displaying Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker and Canister Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Attractive and convenient all-in-one setup that features a single-cup pour-over coffee maker, coffee grounds canister, filter holder, and carrying tray. Cons: The tray could feel clunky and spacious if not meant to be displayed, and there are no portholes at the cup’s base to monitor coffee flow. Featuring a similar design as our best value pick, the pour-over coffee maker and canister set from Melitta is equipped with everything you need to display your coffee setup. Sitting atop a bamboo tray is a pour-over cup, a coffee filter holder, and a porcelain jar to store coffee grounds. During our tests, we noted a balanced, fragrant, and floral brew, although they did find themselves missing the portholes the Melitta 1-Cup Porcelain Pour-Over has that aid in gauging coffee flow. The convenient tray also makes it easy to transport to another area or room, and we think the set would also make a great gift. That said, if storage space is limited, its footprint may seem more cumbersome than useful. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Porcelain, bamboo

Porcelain, bamboo Single or multi-cup: Single

Single Capacity: 1-2 cups

1-2 cups Dishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

Best Single Serve Chemex Funnex 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chemexcoffeemaker.com Pros: A modern and small device that outperformed many of its larger counterparts. Cons: Might be better suited for experienced brewers. Well-designed with a sleek, modern appearance, the Chemex Funnex is a top-tier choice for quality brews and a pleasant brewing experience. It is constructed of double-walled borosilicate glass and comes with a silicone gasket compatible with all types of cups, mugs, and thermoses. During our tests, the pour-over yielded balanced and consistently great-tasting brews. According to the tester, “using this coffee maker might overwhelm a beginner, but the learning curve is small, and after a few brews and experiments, this coffee maker is sure to become a necessity in your morning coffee routine.” As with our best overall choice, its filters are not readily available, and there is some required education around getting the fold of the filter just right. However, this reliable, portable coffee maker won’t disappoint once adopted. Though dishwasher-safe, a simple rinse with warm running is all that’s required during regular use. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Glass

Glass Single or multi-cup: Single

Single Yields: 1 - 2 cups

1 - 2 cups Dishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

Best for Travel MiiR Pourigami 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Miir.com View On REI Pros: Convenient, clever, and collapsible design that makes quality coffee on the go a possibility. Cons: It can be difficult to set up and lock into place, and precise water is required to avoid overflow. This origami-style, stainless steel pour-over coffee maker is our portable coffee maker of choice. To use, interlock the three panels and place the device over the desired mug. When finished, its walls collapse into each other, leaving a slim profile that can stow away easily. During testing, the quality of the coffee left our testers wanting more, noting a balanced, slightly spiced cup. Our testers liked its durable construction and felt its $30 price tag was reasonable for an option that could withstand regular wear and tear. Travel aside, the Miir Pourigami is also an excellent option for those with limited space who wish to keep their pour-over tucked away in a drawer. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Single or multi-cup: Single

Single Yields: 1-2 cups

1-2 cups Dishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore