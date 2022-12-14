What to Buy The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed The Chemex Classic Series 8-Cup Coffeemaker brewed our favorite cup. By Bridget Degnan Bridget Degnan Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, Kitchen ProductsBridget is an Associate Commerce Editor specializing in kitchen product reviews and roundups. Bridget joined the Dotdash Meredith commerce team in 2019 and has three years of experience writing and editing food, drink, and lifestyle content for a variety of brands. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, and more.Experience Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor at Allrecipes and has three years of experience writing and editing for Dotdash Meredith brands. She has tested and reviewed several meal subscription services and has spent countless hours researching kitchen and food products. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022

There's no such thing as having too many coffee makers. While espresso machines produce beautiful lattes and cold brew makers fulfill our warm-weather cravings, pour-over coffee makers are our top choice for a solid cup of black coffee. “Pour-over coffee is meant to enhance the nuances of a cup of coffee by manually manipulating and controlling the different variables it takes to reach a delicious final product,” says Michael Pocus, Co-Founder and COO of Domestique Coffee. The pour-over method can seem intimidating, but the customizable process is what makes this type of coffee so appealing — see below for Pocus’s step-by-step instructions. Whether you’re a pour-over coffee beginner or an expert, there are plenty of models to choose from to suit your skill level. Below, we’ve provided all the information you need to know about the best pour-over coffee makers on the market, according to our side-by-side testing of 23 different devices. Keep scrolling to learn why we named the Chemex Classic Series 8-Cup Coffeemaker our winner and how each one performed during our tests. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Chemex Classic Series Coffeemaker at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Origami Japan Brewing Bundle with Small Dripper at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Value: Melitta 1 Cup Porcelain Pour-Over Cone Coffeemaker at Amazon Jump to Review Best For Displaying: Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker and Canister Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Single Serve: Chemex Funnex at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: MiiR Pourigami at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Reusable Filter: Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Chemex Classic Series Coffeemaker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: Its classic design yields multi-cup brews, and its glass material allows for later-use sipping. Cons: Chemex-branded single-sheet filters are encouraged for best results, and the filter’s proper fold method isn’t beginner-friendly. Designed in 1941 by a chemist, the Chemex Classic Series is a favored choice among the pour-over coffee community for its sleek design and sizeable brewing capacity. Featuring heat-resistant glass and a polished wooden handle that serves as a heat guard when handling and pouring, the Chemex produced one of the best-tasting brews of the test, with the testers noting “a smooth, velvety, and floral cup of coffee.” Chemex encourages using their branded single-sheet filters that must be folded in a specific way before use. Careful pouring is needed to prevent collapsing the filters' flat-edged sides. However, with an all-in-one setup, brewing is straightforward, requiring only a consistent pour to achieve a great-tasting cup of coffee. Apart from its engineered-to-perfection design, there is no doubt this coffee maker will look great sitting atop your coffee bar. In addition, its patented glass allows the product to be placed in the refrigerator and enjoyed later without sacrificing the flavor quality. And if you prefer a handle, the Chemex Glass Handle Series produced similar test results. Price at time of publish: $47 Material: GlassSingle or multi-cup: MultiYields: Available in 3-, 5-, 6-, 8-, 10- and 13-cup capacityDishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore Best for Beginners Origami Japan Brewing Bundle with Small Dripper 5 Slow Pour Supply View On Williams-Sonoma View On Slowpoursupply.co Pros: Simple and sturdy, this coffee maker produces a quality cup with minimal level or skill required. Cons: A bit pricey for single-use only. Available in 16 colorways, the single-cup option from Origami Japan marries form and function for a coffee-making experience any beginner could master. Made from high-density minoware clay known for its high heat retention, a ceramic-making technique almost 500 years old, the Origami Dripper features 20 folds that encourage a quick drip and fast brew time. During testing, the testers felt setting up the pieces was a breeze, as they appreciated the secure fit of the device’s separate parts and cited no fear of tumbling or tipping. The coffee maker produced “a cup of coffee that was perfectly balanced and smooth, with a mild acidity,” and with only two pieces to clean, a quick rinse with warm soapy water was enough to get it back to sparkling clean. Price at time of publish: $56 Material: PorcelainSingle or multi-cup: Single Yields: 1-2 cupsDishwasher-safe: No Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore Best Value Melitta 1 Cup Porcelain Pour-Over Cone Coffeemaker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Melitta.com Pros: A straightforward, classic design at a reasonable price. Cons: The manufacturer's directions call for more grounds than any other product tested, and coffee staining comes easily. For those who want to avoid enjoying their morning cup at a hefty cost, the 1-cup porcelain pour-over from Melitta offers a reasonably priced alternative. During testing, the coffee maker produced a floral, not-too-bitter cup of coffee, and our testers noted the easy preparation to brew the single cup. However, they noticed that the directions call for the most grounds of any other models tested. The design features windows at the base to see through to gauge the flow rate and prevent over-filling, while the inside has ridges that help pull the water downward at a steady pace. Cleanup is simple: Give it a quick rinse with soapy water or place it on the top rack of the dishwasher. Due to its white coloring, coffee drips are readily visible, so we’d recommend giving it a thorough wash after every use to prevent staining. Price at time of publish: $27 Material: PorcelainSingle or multi-cup: SingleYields: 1-2 cupsDishwasher-safe: Yes The Best French Presses We Tested for a Café Experience at Home Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore Best For Displaying Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker and Canister Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Attractive and convenient all-in-one setup that features a single-cup pour-over coffee maker, coffee grounds canister, filter holder, and carrying tray. Cons: The tray could feel clunky and spacious if not meant to be displayed, and there are no portholes at the cup’s base to monitor coffee flow. Featuring a similar design as our best value pick, the pour-over coffee maker and canister set from Melitta is equipped with everything you need to display your coffee setup. Sitting atop a bamboo tray is a pour-over cup, a coffee filter holder, and a porcelain jar to store coffee grounds. During our tests, we noted a balanced, fragrant, and floral brew, although they did find themselves missing the portholes the Melitta 1-Cup Porcelain Pour-Over has that aid in gauging coffee flow. The convenient tray also makes it easy to transport to another area or room, and we think the set would also make a great gift. That said, if storage space is limited, its footprint may seem more cumbersome than useful. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Porcelain, bambooSingle or multi-cup: SingleCapacity: 1-2 cupsDishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore Best Single Serve Chemex Funnex 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chemexcoffeemaker.com Pros: A modern and small device that outperformed many of its larger counterparts. Cons: Might be better suited for experienced brewers. Well-designed with a sleek, modern appearance, the Chemex Funnex is a top-tier choice for quality brews and a pleasant brewing experience. It is constructed of double-walled borosilicate glass and comes with a silicone gasket compatible with all types of cups, mugs, and thermoses. During our tests, the pour-over yielded balanced and consistently great-tasting brews. According to the tester, “using this coffee maker might overwhelm a beginner, but the learning curve is small, and after a few brews and experiments, this coffee maker is sure to become a necessity in your morning coffee routine.” As with our best overall choice, its filters are not readily available, and there is some required education around getting the fold of the filter just right. However, this reliable, portable coffee maker won’t disappoint once adopted. Though dishwasher-safe, a simple rinse with warm running is all that’s required during regular use. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: GlassSingle or multi-cup: SingleYields: 1 - 2 cupsDishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore Best for Travel MiiR Pourigami 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Miir.com View On REI Pros: Convenient, clever, and collapsible design that makes quality coffee on the go a possibility. Cons: It can be difficult to set up and lock into place, and precise water is required to avoid overflow. This origami-style, stainless steel pour-over coffee maker is our portable coffee maker of choice. To use, interlock the three panels and place the device over the desired mug. When finished, its walls collapse into each other, leaving a slim profile that can stow away easily. During testing, the quality of the coffee left our testers wanting more, noting a balanced, slightly spiced cup. Our testers liked its durable construction and felt its $30 price tag was reasonable for an option that could withstand regular wear and tear. Travel aside, the Miir Pourigami is also an excellent option for those with limited space who wish to keep their pour-over tucked away in a drawer. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Stainless steelSingle or multi-cup: SingleYields: 1-2 cupsDishwasher-safe: Yes Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore Best with Reusable Filter Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Reusable filter avoids the hassle of purchasing disposable filters, and the carafe size produces enough coffee for multiple cups. Cons: Frequent, thorough cleaning is recommended to avoid bacteria buildup. If a reusable brewing method is important to you, the pour-over from Coffee Gator provides a sustainable, straightforward solution. Assembling this coffee maker is intuitive: Simply place the reusable metal mesh filter on top of the carafe, and you're ready to begin brewing. The tests produced results that our testers described as “very mellow, fruity, slightly floral, and very balanced — a really, really nice cup of coffee.” At $30, we feel this model is fairly priced and a fine choice for both beginners and veterans. When it comes time to clean, simply run the filter through warm water, and use soap and water on the carafe. Due to its removable filter that will catch fine sentiment and larger grounds, it’s best to wash the pieces immediately after use. Avoid abrasive sponges, as the scratches can damage the finish or introduce new areas for bacteria to grow. In addition, our testers warned users to exercise caution when handling it as the glass did not seem as durable as other glass carafes we tested. Price at time of publish: $24 Material: GlassSingle or multi-cup: Multi-cupYields: 3 cupsDishwasher-safe: No Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore Our Favorite We loved the Chemex Classic Series 8-Cup Coffeemaker for its sleek design and large capacity. For a single-use option that delivers on form and function and can be adequately used by just about anyone, we like the Origami Dripper. The Tests In our test kitchen, we performed side-by-side testing on 23 of the top pour-over coffee makers on the market, including drippers and ones with carafes. Each model was tested twice: First, using the manufacturer’s instructions and then following a standard brewing method provided by experts. During both tests, we evaluated the coffee maker’s design, brew quality, and ease of use and cleaning, offering insights on the flow rate, assembly process, and tasting notes. Factors to Consider Capacity Like all coffee makers, you’ll want to consider how many servings you want to brew at once. Pour-over coffee makers range from single-cup drippers you can use directly over mugs to 12-cup carafes suitable to serve multiple people. Generally, these coffee makers are best for individuals, as they produce smaller batches and can be tailored to one’s taste preferences. Also, if you don’t have much storage space, look for one that’s pretty enough to display on your countertop or small enough to stash in a cabinet. Material There are pour-over coffee makers constructed of glass, stainless steel, plastic, porcelain, and silicone. It’s important to choose a model that’s easy to clean and retains heat but, most importantly, durable. Though we love glass pour-over coffee makers, they are the riskiest when it comes to accidents. Filter-type Some pour-over coffee makers come with reusable filters, while others require paper filters. If you buy one for paper filters, you’ll want to purchase ones that are the right size for the brewing device and check if they need to be a specific brand. For example, the Kalita Wave 185 Dripper is compatible with the patented Kalita Wave Filters. During our tests, we found that paper filters make for a much quicker and easier cleanup, but reusable filters are a more eco-friendly option. Frequently Asked Questions Is pour-over coffee better than drip coffee? “In my opinion, there is nothing more special than a pour-over coffee,” Pocus says. “The sheer attention to detail and mediation-style brewing can start any day off right. It is pleasant to be able to give one's self that time to enjoy something nice before tackling whatever is ahead of them that day. That said, pour-over coffee isn't always better because some folks don't have the time, and that's okay. In the long run, it is about finding what method works for the end user and sticking to it. I personally think pour-over coffee tastes better due to the ability to control so many aspects of the brewing process. This definitely helps to taste those particular taste profiles many roasters have on their bags these days.” What do you need to make pour-over coffee? According to Pocus, you need a scale, a grinder, whole bean coffee, a gooseneck kettle, and a pour-over device with its corresponding filters. “A scale for accurate brewing of a set ratio of coffee to water (I suggest a 1:16 ratio); a grinder for the whole bean coffee, as grinding per brew is ideal for the freshest taste; and a gooseneck kettle to evenly pour the water at a consistent flow rate,” he explains. How do pour-over coffee makers work? Once you have the products you need, the fun begins. Here’s how Pocus suggests making pour-over coffee. First, you need to find a coffee you enjoy (for me, it is Domestique's Finca Esperanza from Two Birds in Guatemala).Weigh out your desired amount of coffee (25 grams). Grind the coffee on a setting that leaves the grounds looking the size of fresh ground pepper.Heat water to 203 degrees Fahrenheit and pre-wet the coffee filter to decrease any residual paper taste.Once these steps are complete, add the ground coffee to the pour-over device and set it on a scale.The first addition of water is called the “bloom,” which is when the coffee gets charged up for brewing by the heat of the water, activating those acidic compounds and caffeine molecules.After the bloom, add the remaining water in silver dollar-size circles in pulses of 50 grams until you reach the desired output of 400 grams of brewed coffee. The brew should take about four minutes to extract flavor and caffeine properly.Pour a cup and enjoy! What Didn't Make the List Strong Contenders Chemex 6-Cup Brewer ($51 at Amazon) Hario Pour-Over Coffee Starter Set ($23 at Amazon) Espro Bloom Pour-Over Dripper ($75 at Amazon) UST Flexware Collapsible Coffee Drip ($11 at Amazon) OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker ($18 at Amazon) Stanley Camp Pour-Over Coffee Set ($40 at Amazon) Hario Woodneck Drip Pot ($50 at Amazon) Kalita Wave 185 Dripper ($48 at Amazon) Results Still Simmering Melitta Filter Coffee Maker ($8 at Amazon) Hario V60 Coffee Dripper ($25 at Amazon) Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set ($99 at Amazon) Bodum Single-Walled Pour-Over Coffee Maker ($30 at Amazon) Bodum Double-Walled Pour-Over Coffee Maker ($61 at Amazon) Sea to Summit X-Brew Coffee Dripper ($20 at REI) Clever Coffee Dripper ($39 at Amazon) Low Performers Zero Bee House Coffee Dripper ($27 at Amazon) Able Brewing Kone Coffee Filter ($40 at Amazon) Our Expertise Food & Wine Commerce Editors Bridget Degnan and Dana Fouchia used the insights they learned while testing these pour-over coffee makers to determine the best models. Our Expertise Food & Wine Commerce Editors Bridget Degnan and Dana Fouchia used the insights they learned while testing these pour-over coffee makers to determine the best models. Bridget is a coffee aficionado with more than three years of experience testing and writing about products for Allrecipes, Real Simple, and other Dotdash Meredith brands. Dana Fouchia is a writer and editor with over eight years of experience writing for publications like the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, New York Daily News, Allrecipes, and more.