Amazon Prime Day Is Over, but We Still Found Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals on Lodge, Cuisinart, and More

Prices start at $15.

Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Published on July 13, 2023

Prime Day is over, and it was a wild ride to say the least. We saw Amazon discount top brands like Lodge, KitchenAid, All-Clad and more at record-setting prices. But now that the retailer’s biggest shopping event of the year has come to an end, the deals are still going strong. 

Right now, you can still save big on All-Clad sets, Ninja air fryers, along with bestselling meat thermometers and the smaller gadgets every kitchen needs. These deals surely won’t last too much longer, so we recommend taking the plunge. Keep scrolling to shop the best extended deals at Amazon while you still can. 

Amazon Prime Day Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

There are still excellent deals to shop on cookware of all kinds, so whether you’re looking for a set or just an individual piece, you’re not too late to the party. Right now, you can score our favorite carbon steel skillet while it’s still 25% off. It has a 10-inch diameter, so it’s perfect for searing steaks or sauteing vegetables and is much lighter than its cast iron competition. There’s never been a better time to make the switch to this material.

Merten & Storck Pre-seasoned 10-Inch Frying Pan

Amazon Prime Day Merten & Storck Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Induction 12"

Amazon

But that’s not all. Grab a brand new set of All-Clad cookware while it’s 40% off, an absolutely jaw-dropping deal. A Lodge cast iron skillet is also on big discount, and you can even get a set of ceramic nonstick from top-rated brand Greenpan while supplies last. Keep scrolling to shop the best cookware deals while you still can. 

De'Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals 

Prime Day is the perfect time to add an appliance to your cart — after all, these big-ticket items get a big markdown during the shopping holiday. If you didn’t get the one you wanted, it’s not too late, as there are still plenty of appliance deals to shop at Amazon, from top brands like Ninja, KitchenAid, and more. One of the most attractive deals is over 20% off this bestselling air fryer from Ninja. If you’re not on the air frying bandwagon yet, this 4-quart wonder that’s perfect for crisping up everything will convince you yet. 

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps

Amazon

Beyond air fryers, there are toaster ovens (that can also air fry), coffee grinders, blenders, and plenty more on major sale at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop the best deals on appliances still happening at Amazon. 

Amazon Amzeth Vegetable Chopper, 16 in 1 Food/Pro Onion/Vegetable

Amazon 

Best Kitchen Tool Deals

Bottom line: Everyone needs more kitchen tools, and whether you already made a few purchases in the last two days, or still haven’t taken the plunge, now is your last chance to cash in on some fantastic deals. Spanning knives, cleaning supplies, and do-it-all gadgets, there’s truly something for everyone here. One perfect deal for summer is this Meater grillmaster bundle, which includes enough probes to keep a watchful eye on your protein of choice and heat-proof gloves to prevent burns. 

Meater Grillmaster Bundle 

Amazon Prime Day MEATER Grillmaster Bundle

Amazon

Of course, that’s not all. You can take a massive amount off a set of knives from Henckels or Cuisinart (the choice is yours), save big on dish towels, and even add a vegetable chopper to your kitchen at a now very affordable price. Keep scrolling to shop the best last-minute kitchen tool deals while you still can. 

