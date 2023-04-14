From those with foldable legs to tabletop varieties that you can set on different surfaces, we tested a variety of portable gas grills, analyzing factors like performance, ease of use, design, and ease of cleaning. After two rounds of thorough testing, we’ve found our favorites. Read on to see which models scored the highest and which fell short.

Frequent tailgaters, beachgoers, and campers can all benefit from having a gas grill they can take on the go. You don’t need access to a kitchen, outlet, or bags of charcoal to get a delicious, warm meal going. Not to mention, it’s a convenient, compact alternative for anyone who simply doesn’t have that much yard space to call their own.

You can cook plenty of food on the large grilling area, and with two burners, you can do indirect heat cooking if you like. One tester did say that they wished the burners were a little further away from the grates so that the flames would touch the grates rather than go around them, delivering a better sear. Even so, they noted that the grill produced good results with fish and steak — no sticking or flare-ups.

We also appreciated that the lid has a clip to keep it closed while in transit, so you don’t have to worry about losing any parts. Another plus? Not only is there a drip tray (which is not necessarily that common with portable gas grills), but it’s also easy to clean.

If you’re a grilling enthusiast who travels often, consider this model that collapses down like a stroller and then rolls along its two wheels that are large enough to handle rougher surfaces. “The large wheels are useful for going over rougher terrain and would be easy to wheel through the sand.”

“This is a great value,” one tester said. “It cooks well enough and is so cute it has added value just from the joy coefficient.”

Our tests revealed that the air vents running along the edge of the grilling area make that border run hot, so whatever food you have on the perimeter winds up far more cooked than the food in the middle. Generally speaking, though, we found that the onions, burgers, and buns were nicely charred, cooked, and browned with visible aesthetic grill markings.

This affordable gas grill resembles a lunch box or picnic basket, but more than pleasing aesthetics, there’s a cleverness to the design, too: Pop off the wooden lid, and you can use it as a chopping board. While we wished the handle was a little thicker for a more comfortable carry, the gas grill still earned lots of praise, with one tester saying it’s “incredibly cute, functional, and just a delight to hold.”

Cons: The handle could be more substantial, and the perimeter of the grill gets hotter than the middle.

The biggest drawback we found was that the position of the gas inlet makes it difficult to adjust. But it’s still manageable, and once you get accustomed to it, you’ll probably be too pleased with the grilling results to be too bothered. Burgers, fish, and steak all came out great during our tests. The price is just the icing on the cake. “I would say that this is definitely underpriced for the value you are getting,” one tester said. “This grill performed beautifully.”

Since the surface you put your tabletop grill on can differ, you want something that’ll bring as much stability as possible. “The whole grill is pretty well constructed,” one tester said. “There's not much movement at all.”

If you want a tabletop model, this grill is our favorite. It’s easy to light — it takes less than two seconds once you have the gas on and press the igniter button — and thanks to the oval-shaped burner going all around the grill, there’s great heat distribution with no noticeable hot or cold spots. We also gave it thumbs-up for temperature regulation. “Whatever you set the knob on is very accurate of the heat output you are getting from the burner,” one tester said.

We found that the design of the grates helped create a good sear and nice caramelization. The only real caveat is that the grates are a bit more difficult to clean, as brushing them can cause the entire unit to shake. That said, we suggest cleaning the grates after taking them out, or you’ll have to manually stabilize the grill.

Just how easy is it to travel with? The gas grill folds down neatly, and you can roll it behind you like a suitcase. And when it’s standing, the wheels provide a sturdy foundation. As small as it seems during transport, our testers were impressed with how spacious it was for grilling (you can fit up to 15 burgers, plus there’s a side table to work on). This gas grill is also a breeze to use since there’s only one knob to get the heat going, and our tests showed the temperature is accurate, making it “very easy to regulate.”

Just because you want a portable gas grill doesn’t mean you have to settle for mediocre functionality. In terms of performance, this grill scored extremely well in our tests. “While it is a travel grill, the results are good enough that any experienced griller would be happy to use this grill,” one of our testers said.

Cons: When cleaning, you might prefer to remove the grates to clean them thoroughly.

Pros: You get portability but with the kind of performance and spaciousness that resembles a full-sized grill.

Our Favorite

For those who want a portable gas grill that stands, we love the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill for how well various foods grill on it and its large cooking area. For those in the market for a tabletop variety, we’re big fans of the Weber Q1200 Gas Grill because of the double whammy of high performance with a low price.

The Tests

We tested portable gas grills over two rounds to determine the best. Starting with 10 gas grills in the first round, we assessed how easy it was to assemble the appliance and then how easy it was to lift and move. Next, we looked at each grill’s temperature range, noting how long it takes to heat to different levels. In the following tests, we grilled onion rounds, beef burger patties, and burger buns, evaluating factors like the evenness of heat distribution, cooking uniformity, temperature responsiveness, and the definition of grill marks. Lastly, we tested how easy it was to clean the grill according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

After determining the seven best performers of round one, we took those gas grills and once again observed their ease of portability. Then, we grilled center-cut fish filets to assess their nonstick ability while cooking a delicate protein. Next, we grilled strip steaks on each gas grill to observe how well they functioned with indirect heat grilling and searing at high heat. Across all tests, we paid attention to ease of use, performance, and design.

Factors to Consider

Type

There are two main types of portable gas grills: standing models and tabletop grills. The former has foldable legs so the grill can stand upright on its own, allowing you to work from a comfortable height wherever you are. However, the legs add weight to the grill, which can be a con in terms of portability. Tabletop models, on the other hand, are more compact and designed to rest on a flat surface. These grills can be quite convenient to tote around, but you’ll either need to have an appropriate, elevated surface nearby to use it on or be OK with grilling from the ground.

Size

When choosing between portable gas grills, it’s important to look at the grill’s overall cooking area (generally measured in square inches), as that will determine how much food you can cook on it. The more people you regularly grill for, the larger the cooking area you’ll want. Just remember that the bigger you go, the heavier it’ll probably be, so there comes a point where you start trading in portability.

Portable gas grills can weigh less than 10 pounds and go up to 50 pounds or more. If you want something you can easily move around on your own, you might opt for something on the lower end of that range, but if you’re OK with exerting more effort or will have assistance, a 50-pound grill can still offer portability.

Material

One specific part of a portable gas grill where you’ll want to check the material is the grates. After all, that’s where all the action happens. Cast iron, porcelain-coated cast iron, and stainless steel are all popular materials used for grill grates, and each has its advantages and drawbacks. Cast iron delivers superior heat retention, porcelain-coated cast iron has a nonstick quality, and stainless steel grates are easy to maintain.



Frequently Asked Questions Are portable gas grills better than charcoal ones? Choosing between a gas grill and a charcoal grill is a matter of personal preference, as you can find positives for both. If you’re all about convenience, a gas grill is probably the way to go since it’s much easier to light, heat, and control versus fussing with the lighting and arranging of coals. Choosing a gas grill that’s portable just adds to the convenience if you like to grill away from home — for tailgating, camping, picnicking, and more. Gas grills are also the more environmentally-friendly choice if you’re concerned about the size of your carbon footprint.

Can you use a portable gas grill indoors? Portable gas grills offer greater flexibility with where you can grill, but they aren’t suitable for indoor use. Gas grills release carbon monoxide, and when used outside in safe conditions, there’s enough ventilation that this doesn’t pose a risk. However, when used inside, there can be enough build-up of carbon monoxide for it to become dangerous, if not deadly. In addition, the amount of heat gas grills emit can become a fire hazard, and there’s also the potential of a gas leak. Stay safe and stick to the outdoors!

Do you need a regulator for a portable gas grill? A regulator attaches to a propane tank and controls how much gas flows to the grill. Without one, the gas pressure can become too high (running the possibility of a gas leak) or too low (making it more difficult to light or achieve your desired heat level). Almost all gas grills have a regulator as a safety measure, but different grills require different types of regulators. If your gas grill requires a regulator and there’s something wrong with it, it’s crucial to get it fixed or replaced to continue using your grill safely.

Other Portable Gas Grills We Tested

Strong Contenders

Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill ($210 at Coleman.com)

This gas grill is easy to assemble and delivers above-average performance but falls short in terms of overall value based on its cost and design. Other grills we tested delivered the same, if not higher, level of performance and quality of materials at a less expensive price.

Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Grill ($89 at Amazon)

We love how affordable and incredibly easy to transport this grill is, but we had to deduct some points for how fussy it was to put together and because the appliance’s materials made it feel unstable and less likely to hold up over time. In addition, we noticed that the lid handle gets extremely hot and requires a potholder or towel to open when in use.

Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion 2 Burner Propane Gas Portable Grill ($220 at Coleman)

There’s a good level of performance to value with this gas grill that can tackle searing, indirect heat cooking, and direct heat cooking well. That being said, we wish the base was more stable and that the raised lips around the edges and down the middle of the grill grates were flat to maximize the cooking surface area.

What Didn't Make the List

Of the portable gas grills that didn’t make our favorites list, one of the biggest issues was uneven heat distribution. Inconsistency between different areas of the grilling surface made it difficult to regulate heat and use certain grills successfully. Other general problem areas included unstable construction, a frustrating ignition process, a significant amount of food falling through the grates, excessive smoking and massive flare-ups during use, and difficulty cleaning unless completely taking apart the grill.

Overall, we more most disappointed by the Char-Broil Deluxe Portable Propane Gas Tabletop Grill. We had to give it a low performance score due to its poor heat distribution and lack of grill marks on the food, and we couldn’t overlook the flimsy build.

Our Expertise

Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among other publications. For this article, she used our in-house testing insights and conducted market research to determine which portable gas grills are the best right now.

