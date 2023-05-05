We tested several top-rated fire pits and researched dozens more, evaluating each pick across five major metrics: assembly, portability, heating performance, design, and value. We’ve highlighted the best portable fire pits across multiple categories, including picks perfect for grilling, camping, big crowds, backyard hangs, and propane-fueled models.

Lighting up the night at a backyard barbecue , base camp, or outdoor summer party on the patio is so much easier than it used to be thanks to portable fire pits. But with so many fire pits to choose from, finding the right option for your specific backyard setup or next camping trip can be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, we're here to help guide your search.

Best Overall Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Pros: This pit includes a removable ashtray catch and a free carrying tote. Cons: Despite being advertised as “smokeless,” a low level of smoke is still produced. Finding the best portable fire pit requires a combination of ease of assembly and transport, without sacrificing stability and structure. The Ranger 2.0 hit all the marks. With just two durable stainless steel components, it’s a breeze to put together. But this small fire pit is not to be underestimated: One tester praised it for its “very solid” construction, and steadily burning fire that provided ambiance without overheating the exterior of the pit. Price at time of publish: $230 Dimensions: 15 x 12.5 inches

15 x 12.5 inches Weight: 15 pounds

15 pounds Material: Stainless steel

Best Value UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Backcountrygear.com Pros: It’s incredibly lightweight and comes with a carrying case. Cons: It’s not the most stable of models we tested; reviewers note that it tends to collapse if the grate is not positioned over the top. Our tester loved the “extreme portability” and intuitive, no-instructions-required assembly of this fire pit, which didn’t sacrifice performance. “You know value when you see it,” they said, giving the UCO perfect scores across the board. There are three sizes available, but thanks to their quick-collapsing design, they’re all easy to transport. Price at time of publish: $41 Dimensions: 7.5 x 16 x 7.48 inches

7.5 x 16 x 7.48 inches Weight: 3.3 pounds

3.3 pounds Material: Stainless steel

Best Splurge Tiki Brand Smokeless Fire Pit 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s attractive and makes a big visual impact. Cons: It’s not collapsible, and isn’t the easiest to transport or pack up. This Amazon bestseller is a big hit when it comes to both function and form. It has a four-foot heat radius, which makes it great for entertaining and can be purchased with a starter pack of wood, so you can get down to the business of making s’mores as soon as you unbox it. Tiki makes two other sizes; a “portable,” which doesn’t have as big a heat output, and a “reunion,” which pulls out all the stops for XL crowds. Price at time of publish: $395 Dimensions: 24.75 x 18.75 inches

24.75 x 18.75 inches Weight: 45 pounds

45 pounds Material: Powder-coated stainless steel

Best for Grilling Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill 4.7 Back Country View On Amazon View On REI View On Snowpeak.com Pros: It folds down into its carrying case; you can adjust it to three different heights, according to how hot you want the grill to burn. Cons: It’s a little pricey. The Tabiki grill was designed to pack down almost entirely flat — it’s an impressively portable option. But its real strength is as a grill, thanks to adjustable legs that allow you to raise and lower the cooking grate to achieve the perfect temperature for whatever you’re grilling. One tester noted the “perfect amount of heat” given for grilling, making it worth the price tag. It’s also a smart choice for those with limited storage space, as it stores almost entirely flat. Price at time of publish: $350 Dimensions: 17.7 x 17.9 x 12 inches

17.7 x 17.9 x 12 inches Weight: 32 pounds

32 pounds Material: Stainless steel

Best for Camping Fireside Outdoor 24-inch Pop-up Fire Pit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Firesideoutdoor.com Pros: It’s inexpensive and incredibly portable. Cons: The safety heat shield must be purchased separately. Cleanup can be messy. After some basic assembly, this box-like no-frills fire pit pops into place. Testers appreciated its lightweight and high-quality construction — it’s surprisingly sturdy for a pit that weighs under 10 pounds. It packs down to almost nothing, thanks to the detachable legs, making it a stellar choice to take along on your next camping trip. Although you have to purchase a heat shield separately, it’s worth the extra $30 for the ability to make a campfire safely over grass or wood surfaces. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 15 inches

24 x 24 x 15 inches Weight: 7.6 pounds

7.6 pounds Material: Stainless steel

Best for Backyard KingSo 22-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit 4.9 Walmart View On Walmart Pros: It’s inexpensive and lightweight. Cons: You’ll need a screwdriver to assemble it. Although it’s small, it doesn’t fold or collapse for transport. If you’re looking for a more traditional aesthetic, this iron fire pit hits the mark. With a mesh domed top to control smoke and a half-kettle base, it’s tailor-made for backyard hang sessions and summer evenings. Although it’s not ideal for grilling, our testers made s’mores to great success and praised it for its easy-to-start, quick-to-heat functionality. It’s also available in a 26-inch diameter size if you’re looking for a slightly larger size. Price at time of publish: $75 Dimensions: 22 x 20 inches

22 x 20 inches Weight: 12.27 pounds

12.27 pounds Material: Iron and mesh

Best Propane Bond Manufacturing Aurora Portable Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros: Very little assembly is required. It’s easy to start, thanks to the propane lighter. Cons: You’ll need to replace the propane tank with regular use. There’s no traditional “campfire smell.” For an instant fire that requires no wood or charcoal, and is mess-free, you can’t beat this propane fire pit. Assembling it is as easy as attaching a handle, and all you have to do to light it up is push a button (once the propane tank is attached, of course). Our tester particularly liked the locking lid feature, which is handy for transport and keeping backyard fires safe for kids. Price at time of publish: $159 Dimensions: 18.5 x 14.7 inches

18.5 x 14.7 inches Weight: 18 pounds

18 pounds Material: Powder-coated stainless steel

Best Collapsible Primus Kamoto Fire Pit Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Primus.us Pros: You can fuel it with wood or charcoal. It comes with a fitted grill grate. Cons: To make it truly useful for grilling, you’ll want to upgrade to a large size. Primus’s Kamoto fire pit is an unlikely combination: Efficient to collapse and transport, but impressively sturdy. The legs are reinforced with a metal tray base, and its fuel basin is large enough to hold wood, in addition to charcoal. There’s an included ash catch to make cleanup easier, and a tightly-fitting grill grate comes with it, too. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 21 x 15.25 x 12.75 inches

21 x 15.25 x 12.75 inches Weight: 14 pounds

14 pounds Material: Powder-coated stainless steel

Easiest to Carry Inno Stage Portable Smokeless Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s inexpensive and comes with a comfortable carrying case. Cons: It’s recommended to burn pellets — although some reviewers note they’ve burned real wood with no issues. This entire fire pit zips up into a carrying case with two extra large carrying straps, making it easy to transport. There are also two metal handles on the side of the fire pit so you can move it around your yard or campsite (when it’s not in use, of course). Our tester appreciated the practically instant assembly and modern design that “looks more expensive than it is.” Price at time of publish: $90 Dimensions: 7 x 15 x 12.5 inches

7 x 15 x 12.5 inches Weight: 16 pounds

16 pounds Material: Stainless steel