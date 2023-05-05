What to Buy The 10 Best Portable Fire Pits for Elevated Backyard Entertaining Upgrade your base camp setup with our list of lightweight, smokeless, and gorgeous fire pits. By Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, and the former social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines. She has also worked as a cook on a small farm in Central New York and a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City. Her first book, a food and farming memoir titled The Call of the Farm, was published in 2014. Her second book, a romance novel set in Scotland, will be published in February 2023. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Solo Stove Lighting up the night at a backyard barbecue, base camp, or outdoor summer party on the patio is so much easier than it used to be thanks to portable fire pits. But with so many fire pits to choose from, finding the right option for your specific backyard setup or next camping trip can be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, we're here to help guide your search. We tested several top-rated fire pits and researched dozens more, evaluating each pick across five major metrics: assembly, portability, heating performance, design, and value. We’ve highlighted the best portable fire pits across multiple categories, including picks perfect for grilling, camping, big crowds, backyard hangs, and propane-fueled models. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Tiki Brand Smokeless Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Grilling: Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Camping: Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Backyard: KingSo Outdoor Fire Pit at Walmart Jump to Review Best Propane: Bond Manufacturing Aurora Portable Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Collapsible: Primus Fire Pit at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Easiest to Carry: Inno Stage Portable Smokeless Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Big Fires: East Oak Smokeless Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Pros: This pit includes a removable ashtray catch and a free carrying tote. Cons: Despite being advertised as “smokeless,” a low level of smoke is still produced. Finding the best portable fire pit requires a combination of ease of assembly and transport, without sacrificing stability and structure. The Ranger 2.0 hit all the marks. With just two durable stainless steel components, it’s a breeze to put together. But this small fire pit is not to be underestimated: One tester praised it for its “very solid” construction, and steadily burning fire that provided ambiance without overheating the exterior of the pit. Price at time of publish: $230 Dimensions: 15 x 12.5 inchesWeight: 15 poundsMaterial: Stainless steel Best Value UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Backcountrygear.com Pros: It’s incredibly lightweight and comes with a carrying case. Cons: It’s not the most stable of models we tested; reviewers note that it tends to collapse if the grate is not positioned over the top. Our tester loved the “extreme portability” and intuitive, no-instructions-required assembly of this fire pit, which didn’t sacrifice performance. “You know value when you see it,” they said, giving the UCO perfect scores across the board. There are three sizes available, but thanks to their quick-collapsing design, they’re all easy to transport. Price at time of publish: $41 Dimensions: 7.5 x 16 x 7.48 inchesWeight: 3.3 poundsMaterial: Stainless steel Best Splurge Tiki Brand Smokeless Fire Pit 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s attractive and makes a big visual impact. Cons: It’s not collapsible, and isn’t the easiest to transport or pack up. This Amazon bestseller is a big hit when it comes to both function and form. It has a four-foot heat radius, which makes it great for entertaining and can be purchased with a starter pack of wood, so you can get down to the business of making s’mores as soon as you unbox it. Tiki makes two other sizes; a “portable,” which doesn’t have as big a heat output, and a “reunion,” which pulls out all the stops for XL crowds. Price at time of publish: $395 Dimensions: 24.75 x 18.75 inchesWeight: 45 poundsMaterial: Powder-coated stainless steel Best for Grilling Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill 4.7 Back Country View On Amazon View On REI View On Snowpeak.com Pros: It folds down into its carrying case; you can adjust it to three different heights, according to how hot you want the grill to burn. Cons: It’s a little pricey. The Tabiki grill was designed to pack down almost entirely flat — it’s an impressively portable option. But its real strength is as a grill, thanks to adjustable legs that allow you to raise and lower the cooking grate to achieve the perfect temperature for whatever you’re grilling. One tester noted the “perfect amount of heat” given for grilling, making it worth the price tag. It’s also a smart choice for those with limited storage space, as it stores almost entirely flat. Price at time of publish: $350 Dimensions: 17.7 x 17.9 x 12 inchesWeight: 32 poundsMaterial: Stainless steel Best for Camping Fireside Outdoor 24-inch Pop-up Fire Pit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Firesideoutdoor.com Pros: It’s inexpensive and incredibly portable. Cons: The safety heat shield must be purchased separately. Cleanup can be messy. After some basic assembly, this box-like no-frills fire pit pops into place. Testers appreciated its lightweight and high-quality construction — it’s surprisingly sturdy for a pit that weighs under 10 pounds. It packs down to almost nothing, thanks to the detachable legs, making it a stellar choice to take along on your next camping trip. Although you have to purchase a heat shield separately, it’s worth the extra $30 for the ability to make a campfire safely over grass or wood surfaces. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 15 inchesWeight: 7.6 poundsMaterial: Stainless steel Best for Backyard KingSo 22-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit 4.9 Walmart View On Walmart Pros: It’s inexpensive and lightweight. Cons: You’ll need a screwdriver to assemble it. Although it’s small, it doesn’t fold or collapse for transport. If you’re looking for a more traditional aesthetic, this iron fire pit hits the mark. With a mesh domed top to control smoke and a half-kettle base, it’s tailor-made for backyard hang sessions and summer evenings. Although it’s not ideal for grilling, our testers made s’mores to great success and praised it for its easy-to-start, quick-to-heat functionality. It’s also available in a 26-inch diameter size if you’re looking for a slightly larger size. Price at time of publish: $75 Dimensions: 22 x 20 inchesWeight: 12.27 poundsMaterial: Iron and mesh Best Propane Bond Manufacturing Aurora Portable Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros: Very little assembly is required. It’s easy to start, thanks to the propane lighter. Cons: You’ll need to replace the propane tank with regular use. There’s no traditional “campfire smell.” For an instant fire that requires no wood or charcoal, and is mess-free, you can’t beat this propane fire pit. Assembling it is as easy as attaching a handle, and all you have to do to light it up is push a button (once the propane tank is attached, of course). Our tester particularly liked the locking lid feature, which is handy for transport and keeping backyard fires safe for kids. Price at time of publish: $159 Dimensions: 18.5 x 14.7 inchesWeight: 18 poundsMaterial: Powder-coated stainless steel Best Collapsible Primus Kamoto Fire Pit Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Primus.us Pros: You can fuel it with wood or charcoal. It comes with a fitted grill grate. Cons: To make it truly useful for grilling, you’ll want to upgrade to a large size. Primus’s Kamoto fire pit is an unlikely combination: Efficient to collapse and transport, but impressively sturdy. The legs are reinforced with a metal tray base, and its fuel basin is large enough to hold wood, in addition to charcoal. There’s an included ash catch to make cleanup easier, and a tightly-fitting grill grate comes with it, too. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 21 x 15.25 x 12.75 inchesWeight: 14 poundsMaterial: Powder-coated stainless steel Easiest to Carry Inno Stage Portable Smokeless Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s inexpensive and comes with a comfortable carrying case. Cons: It’s recommended to burn pellets — although some reviewers note they’ve burned real wood with no issues. This entire fire pit zips up into a carrying case with two extra large carrying straps, making it easy to transport. There are also two metal handles on the side of the fire pit so you can move it around your yard or campsite (when it’s not in use, of course). Our tester appreciated the practically instant assembly and modern design that “looks more expensive than it is.” Price at time of publish: $90 Dimensions: 7 x 15 x 12.5 inchesWeight: 16 poundsMaterial: Stainless steel Best for Big Fires East Oak 29-inch Smokeless Fire Pit Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It has a large heat radius with impressively large flames. Cons: It’s a little cumbersome to move, although East Oak does make smaller sizes. This hefty, sturdy fire pit is made to accommodate 8 people (although the sky’s the limit on the number of marshmallows you can toast). With sturdy legs and a contained burn barrel, you can feel confident in its safety features, too. Reviewers have noted it burns almost entirely smoke-free, making it a good choice for allergy sufferers or those with sensitivities. Price at time of publish: $445 Dimensions: 29.53 x 17.97 inchesWeight: 33 poundsMaterial: Stainless steel Factors to Consider Intended Use Some fire pits are made specifically for grilling — they include cooking grates and can be adjusted to accommodate the flame height and heat. Others are XL, so you can use them to entertain a crowd. Others are made to take on the go, with collapsible, lightweight designs. While all portable fire pits have some degree of multiuse, before you buy one be sure you understand its primary use. Ease of Ignition Propane-fueled fire pits are easy to light: Just attach or refill the propane tank and push or click the “Ignite” button to on. Wood or pellet-burning fire pits take a little more time to ignite, but if you can light a charcoal grill, igniting a portable fire pit will be an easy task for you. Cleaning Most portable fire pits have an ash catch or basin underneath the fuel box or barrel. Well-designed models have handles or other features, like a sliding mechanism, that allows you to easily remove the catch, dump the ash, then reassemble the pit. Portability Portability is about more than just weight. The best portable fire pits are lightweight, so you can take them wherever you go — even packing them into a campsite. Carrying bags are crucial for ease of transport (and to keep accessories all together). We also favor fire pits that collapse for easier transport and slim storage. Cooking Accessories If you plan on using your portable fire pit for grilling, you’ll need a few accessories. Check to ensure the fire pit comes with a grate specifically made for grilling (one of our top picks, the Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill, does). It’s also helpful to have a place to store or hold tools, like tongs or a spatula; a tray underneath the burn box or a side attachment is ideal for that. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best type of fire pit to buy? The best fire pit is easy to assemble, sturdy, safe to use, and can handle a variety of tasks, like warming, creating ambiance, and grilling. All our picks in this article are for portable fire pits, which have the added benefit of being easy to pack up and take with you to your next cookout, tailgate, camping trip, or beach party. Which fire pits give off the most heat? Large fire pits with enclosed burn boxes are the most efficient for heating a crowd — and as a bonus, many of those models are smoke-free or low-smoke. Ultra-portable, collapsible pits are great for taking on the go and grilling, but they give off less heat than the semi-stationary models. What is the best size for a portable fire pit? It depends on whether you plan on transporting it or not. Most portable fire pits max out at about 25 inches in diameter; any more and they’re cumbersome to carry. All of our top picks are around one to two feet in diameter, and no more than 50 pounds. Can I put a portable fire pit on the grass? Some fire pits come with heat shields or protective bases. Those are safe to use on grass or wood surfaces (like patio floors). Always read the manufacturer’s instructions for safe use before lighting a fire in your fire pit. Is it safe to roast marshmallows on a propane portable fire pit? Yep! And delicious, too. Our Expertise Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. Our Expertise Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. Previously a senior associate editor and social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines, Rochelle is also a novelist, a culinary school graduate, and a former professional baker and line cook. In researching this article, she used testing data and researched dozens of popular portable fire pits to find the best picks for outdoor entertaining.