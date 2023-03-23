The 6 Best Portable Dishwashers, According to a Pro

“Overall, portable dishwashers are a convenient option for those who don’t have the space or ability to install a built-in dishwasher,” says Tara Spaulding , an interior designer who knows her way around the kitchen. “Portable units work in a similar way to built-in models and can effectively clean and dry your dishes with minimal effort.” Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best portable dishwashers on the market today.

But such an appliance isn’t always an option. Whether you’re working with a small space, an older kitchen, or simply a limited budget, there are any number of reasons why it may not be realistic to shoehorn a full-size dishwasher into your current setup. Fortunately, portable dishwashers also exist and can offer real savings both financially and spatially.

Having a built-in dishwasher is a glorious convenience. Though unloading one can feel like a loathsome task (just us?), it sure beats standing over the sink and washing every individual fork, plate, and glass by hand.

Best Overall Freestanding BLACK+DECKER 18-Inch Portable Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Its just-right size and Energy Star certification make this a solid choice. Cons: It is without a dry setting. Freestanding portable dishwashers can be pricey — which you’ll see below in our choice for best splurge — but Black+Decker hits all the right spots with this useful appliance. It’s slim in profile, affordably priced in comparison to many other freestanding dishwashers, and has a capacity for eight place settings, which should offer plenty of space for the average household. It doesn’t have the most robust drying system, but if you can look past a few extra drops of water, you’re sure to appreciate the Energy Star certification and quick-connect system to link the dishwasher to your faucet. Price at time of publish: $600 Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Dimensions: 35.63 x 23.62 x 17.64 inches

35.63 x 23.62 x 17.64 inches Capacity: 8 place settings

8 place settings Cycles: 6

6 ADA Compliant: No

Best Overall Countertop BLACK+DECKER BCD6W Compact Countertop Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: The compact size and heated dry setting make this a great pick for small spaces. Cons: It can’t fit plates over 10 inches in diameter. Portable or not, sometimes there’s just no room for a larger freestanding unit like the GE. In those cases, this Black+Decker countertop model is a great alternative. It can hold six place settings and has a variety of wash modes, plus a convenient dry cycle, so you’re not left with drippy dishes. Black+Decker has long been a leading name in appliance and power tools, so you can buy with confidence when it comes to your countertop dishwashing needs. Just be aware that large places — those exceeding 10 inches in diameter — will still need to be hand-washed as they won’t fit in this unit. Price at time of publish: $360 Type: Countertop

Countertop Dimensions: 17.2 x 21.5 x 21.7 inches

17.2 x 21.5 x 21.7 inches Capacity: 6 place settings

6 place settings Cycles: 7

7 ADA Compliant: No

Best Value Comfee WQP4-2601 Mini Portable Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The compact size is great for small spaces. Cons: It has a small capacity. A countertop unit is probably what comes to mind for most of us when thinking about affordable portable dishwashers, which is exactly what this Comfee appliance offers. Its small footprint can sit nicely alongside your sink and stow away in a closet or cabinet when not in use. While capacity is limited to approximately 30 items, including flatware, this portable dishwasher is perfect for small households. It connects easily to your faucet and uses just five liters of water per wash. And at $300, the Comfee may be more in reach than many alternative dishwashers. Price at time of publish: $312 Type: Countertop

Countertop Dimensions: 17.1 x 18.1 x 17.1 inches

17.1 x 18.1 x 17.1 inches Capacity: 2 place settings

2 place settings Cycles: 5

5 ADA Compliant: Not listed

Best Splurge GE GPT225SSLSS 24-Inch Portable Dishwasher 4.7 Homedepot View On Wayfair View On Abt.com View On Ajmadison.com Pros: This unit has the capacity and performance of a built-in dishwasher. Cons: It’s more expensive than many built-in options. Just because a dishwasher is portable doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more affordable than a built-in unit — but in the case of this splurge-worthy GE freestanding portable dishwasher, you do get what you pay for. This appliance has the capacity and performance of a conventional dishwasher, but with the convenience of wheels. This does, of course, mean you’ll need a place to store it while it’s not in use, but we suspect you’ll want it close to hand once you’ve tried it out. The GE freestanding dishwasher is Energy Star-certified and hooks up to your kitchen faucet without fuss. It cleans your dishes through three cycles and can even connect to your preferred smart home system if you’re into that. Price at time of publish: $635 Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Dimensions: 36 x 25.4 x 23.6 inches

36 x 25.4 x 23.6 inches Capacity: 12 place settings

12 place settings Cycles: 3

3 ADA Compliant: No

Most Quiet RCA RDW3208 24-Inch Electronic Countertop Dishwasher Walmart View On Walmart View On Home Depot View On QVC Pros: This is an ultra-quiet, reasonably priced compact dishwasher. Cons: It won’t win any beauty contests, and it’s quite heavy at 60 pounds. Aside from its countertop size, this portable dishwasher is about as quiet as it gets. At just 34 dB, the RCA is ideal for apartment living or shared spaces. With room for six place settings, you won’t be able to wash up after a crowd in one go, but the capacity should do the trick for most day-to-day needs. We also appreciate the price of this dishwasher — the RCA portable is a great option if you’re on a budget; though its hefty 60-pound weight may lead to it keeping a permanent spot on the countertop rather than being stowed away between uses. Price at time of publish: $312 Type: Countertop

Countertop Dimensions: 23.81 x 21.85 x 19.8 inches

23.81 x 21.85 x 19.8 inches Capacity: 6 place settings

6 place settings Cycles: 2

2 ADA Compliant: Yes