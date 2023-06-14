We’re in a new era of portable charcoal grills that bring performance and versatility to the arena, allowing quick searing, low-and-slow cooking, or a mix of the two. Options now include cast iron or aluminum grates that evenly disperse heat for searing or slow cooking, room for water pans for slow cooking, easier ash management, and locking grates and lids, which make transporting a far easier task. Considering a portable charcoal grill for picnics, camping, or just cooking in a small outdoor space? We found the good and not-so-good in 14 portable charcoal grills to help you decide on the right model for you.

Those of us who grew up in the '70s are keenly aware that we’re lucky to be alive, no thanks to the consumer products available then. My parents' camping grill was no exception. It was nothing but a primer-painted steel bowl, sitting on three thin, stainless steel legs that doubled as a grate holder at the top. The heat conductivity radiated up and out, leaving the exterior scorching. The food was subject to powers unknown; somehow, it produced blistered and charred hot dogs and tepid, gray burgers simultaneously, all while I played on, around, or under the table it sat on. As I said, lucky to be alive and relatively scar-free.

The grill heated and retained heat well, and we like that the design dissipates any heat that radiates to the exterior, which kept it somewhat cool and safer for tabletop use. It didn’t exceed 481°, however, and that kept it from giving burgers and ears of corn a really good sear, though the brats ended up with distinct grill marks. Considering its well-thought design, heating capacities, and style, this grill is worth the splurge for grillers of all skill levels.

The NOMAD shows off a bit with an ultra-cool folding design, like a briefcase. Open it up, and you’ve got choices. Each side can function as an independent open grill, doubling the cooking surface area, or close it for slow cooking. In addition to folding and latching, its magnetic stainless steel grates held together when we transported the grill. The grate is domed for strength, which led to some food rolling from the highest point, but we like the option to invert it to use as a vegetable basket.

The heat was more toward the center of the grill, and we’d like to see a little more granularity of heat control via the damper system.

The stainless steel grates keep the grill lightweight, but they required a bit more effort to clean than cast iron grates. Cleaning the spent ash was a little more complicated than it should have been due to the placement of the handle bolts, but that wasn’t enough of a problem to take points off. Assembly was a non-issue; we simply put the pieces in place, and we were ready to cook. This chef-designed grill presents a great dollar-to-value for its performance and portability.

The CUBE is a hip design for an open-top grill, resembling a stylish drink cooler at first glance. Even considering the smaller sizes of many portable grills, this grill has a limited cooking area of 104 square inches. You won’t feed a crowd, but it’s suitable for two people. Our test load of food (two burgers, two brats, and two ears of corn) occupied most of the cooking space, but it wasn’t so cramped that the food was touching or the grill overloaded. We found it produced more distinct grill marks the longer we had it heated.

Putting the components in their proper places was all it took to set up the PKGO. Cleanup was easy until we reached the point of removing the spent ash. That task required flipping the grill over to empty it, which could be difficult for some due to its weight.

The PKGO’s 204 square inches of cooking area fit two burgers, two brats, and two ears of corn with room for more. That said, the food closer to the edge browned less, though everything cooked evenly. We like that this grill provides extra cooking space while keeping its compact form: remove its lid, and it can function as a separate grill for open, hibachi-style cooking. It comes with an extra coal grate and cooking grate for this purpose, while the base holding the lid can double as a grill basin.

The PKGO is a solid cast aluminum body with cast iron cooking grates. That construction leaves it weighing about 40 pounds, so it wasn’t the easiest grill to move around, but we didn’t find it overly heavy, either. The dual dampers provide excellent airflow, enabling the grill to heat quickly, reaching 650°F in 10 minutes. Those dampers also allow dual-zone cooking for low-and-slow dishes.

The design of the grates resembles an oven broiler pan, which did a fine job of searing burgers and brats and charring corn. Classic grill marks were absent, however, should that matter to you. It’s another heavy portable grill, but it was surprisingly easy to move on its wheeled folding stand, while the locking lid kept the internal parts in place. Assembly took about 20 minutes, with detailed instructions that required close attention.

The Masterbuilt Portable brings a cool advancement to the portable charcoal grill world in the form of a side-mounted charcoal hopper and fan, which made temperature control notably easy. We dialed in a heat setting, and the fan maintained the temperature during the cook so that we could feed charcoal as needed. Yet, in 45 minutes of grilling, including startup and heating, we didn’t need to add more coal. With this level of heat control, we would recommend the Masterbuilt to beginners as well as more seasoned grillers, who might also use it as a smoker.

Our Favorite

We really like the PK Grills PKGO Camp & Tailgate Grilling System. Its heating properties and versatility make it a great portable grill, and its weight, which could be a negative, is due to construction that does nothing but improve its performance. If you’re feeling like splurging, the NOMAD Grill & Smoker is a formidable grill in a small package, as well.

The Tests

In our tests, we tried to replicate the consumer experience, starting with assembling the portable charcoal grill, timing the assembly, and noting the clarity and detail of the instructions. We then collected general observations of its portability, including how easily wheeled models rolled.

Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

From there, we moved into a burn-in phase, adding lit charcoal and recording the grill’s temperature after 10 minutes of burn time. We then used a test load of food consisting of two 4-ounce burger patties, two bratwurst, and two ears of corn. We cooked the food for five minutes, turned it, took notes on caramelization and grill marks, and then cooked it for another five minutes. At the end of these five minutes, we removed the food, tested the internal temperature of the meats, and again observed the browning and grill marks. Finally, we evaluated the cool-down time of the grill and the ease of cleaning.

We judged each task category on a scale of one to five, then weighted the scores, with performance carrying 50 percent and ease of use and design each holding 25 percent. These weighted scores determined our final rankings.

Factors to Consider

Type

There are three main types of portable grills, each with advantages and disadvantages, depending on the user. The first type is a small grill, sometimes on a pedestal or stand, that’s easy to move around for picnics in the park or trips to the beach. These grills are usually as easy to light and cook on as they are to move, but with a bit less cooking versatility than others.

The second type is a small kettle-style grill. These sometimes have more versatility than the first type, with some equipped with dampers for indirect cooking and some with handles and latching lids for easier transporting. Unfortunately, these come with drawbacks, too. Unstable legs, unreliable latches, lesser-quality grate material, and hot handles and dampers are common issues. These grills are fine if you’re throwing some burgers and dogs on for friends, but newer designs allow more cooking options at the same or lower price.

The third type is for those who want a grill/smoker with them wherever they go. They tend to have a heavier construction, resembling a full-sized grill/smoker in a smaller format, which impedes their portability. These are fine for people who don’t mind carrying the extra weight, people with limited outdoor space, or RVers who camp for extended periods without relocating.

Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

Size

There isn’t a right-sized portable grill for everyone. When considering a purchase, you’ll need to consider a few factors. Your intended purpose is one consideration, knowing how many people you’ll regularly be cooking for and what you’ll be cooking for them. Cooking a rack of ribs for two people is feasible on a smaller grill, but cooking 10 burgers at once may not be possible with the available cooking area.

How you’ll transport a grill is another point to ponder. Moving a larger grill in a small hatch-back might mean sacrificing something equally important, like a cooler, due to space constraints. Another point worth considering is where you’ll store the grill when not using it. If you don’t have the space to keep the grill out of the elements, its lifespan will be significantly shorter, so plan accordingly.

Material

The construction of a grill contributes to several factors, including heat transfer and retention, longevity, ease of cleaning, and weight. A thin aluminum or steel grill will be lightweight but will likely have poor heat conductivity and a shorter life expectancy than a cast aluminum grill. While a cast aluminum grill will be heavier and harder to move, it will have better heating and longevity. Stainless steel grates are lighter but take more work to clean than cast iron. There are tradeoffs in all areas; you’ll need to decide which serves you best.



Food & Wine / Russell Kilgore

Frequently Asked Questions How many parts does a portable charcoal grill have? Every grill is different, but they have the same main parts, with varying sub-parts falling under those categories. The first is the body of the grill or firebox, where you’ll put your charcoal, though some have separate spaces for charcoal or ash collection. The next part is the grate. The grate(s) fits over the charcoal, and you place your food on the hot grate to cook it. From here, it varies; some grills have lids, and those usually have a damper system that allows airflow and convection for cooking when the lid is in place. Underneath the grill, you might find a stand or feet that elevate the bottom of the grill from a tabletop or the ground to help prevent the grill’s heat from burning, scorching, or melting the surface you’ve set it on. Hopefully, your portable grill has handles for moving or removing the lid, if it has one, so you have a place to grab it when it’s hot. Also, if included, your lid might have a latch that keeps the grill closed when moving it.

What supplies do you need for a portable charcoal grill? First, you need charcoal and a means of burning it. Regarding charcoal, you can get instant light brands, which require fully burning off their ignition material before cooking, or you can get non-instant light. For the latter, you can go old school and douse it in lighter fluid. At this point, you’ll need to wait for the lighter fluid to burn off like you would with the instant light. You can use lighter blocks, which are often some type of compressed wood and paraffin that you place under the charcoal to start it, or you can use a propane torch or starter chimney to get your charcoal burning. Cooking utensils – a spatula and a set of tongs at a minimum – are your next need.

After those items, anything else is nice to have but not necessary. A grill brush to clean your grates is convenient, as is a meat thermometer, whether wireless or an instant-read probe. Heat-resistant gloves make moving the grill or opening the lid easier, especially if the handles are prone to getting hot. You can get as fancy as you want, getting special utensils like skewers and corn holders, or you can stay spartan in your approach as long as you have lit charcoal and the tools to move your food around the grill.

How do you dispose of charcoal after grilling at a tailgating lot or campsite? How exactly does one throw fire away? The best and easiest way to dispose of charcoal is to locate a designated charcoal disposal barrel, usually labeled “Hot Coals.” If you lack a dedicated container, the next method is fully extinguishing your coals. Remove your grates so you have full access to the coals and ash, and slowly pour water over them, stirring with a stick or something similar. The key word here is slowly. Water meeting hot coals produces steam, and steam causes nasty burns, so you don’t want to create a giant, scalding cloud by adding a lot of water at once.

How do you clean a portable charcoal grill? This advice comes with a disclaimer: always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning your portable charcoal grill. That said, a general cleaning procedure goes something like this. Use a grill brush, preferably one with 360-degree cleaning, to clean your grates. While the grill is still warm but not hot, a wipe down with mild, soapy water, using a non-metallic scrubber if necessary, to the exterior and inside the lid to remove built-up grease and food particles should be your next move. Finally, when you are certain that your fire is out and no live coals are hiding in the ash, empty the ash per your manufacturer’s suggestion.

How should you transport a grill in a car? First, ensure there are no live coals inside the grill, then dump the ash. It’s a good idea to clean the grill before packing it into your car so you won’t spread grease or food through your trunk or seats, so take that step once the grill is cool enough to do so safely. Once the grill is completely cooled, you can put it inside your car – putting it on an old blanket, some cardboard, or plastic sheeting is a good way to protect your car’s interior from stains or damage.

Other Portable Charcoal Grills We Tested

Strong Contenders



Dyna-Glo Signature Series Portable Tabletop Charcoal Grill ($141 at Home Depot)

This barrel-smoker grill was heavier and clumsier to move than we’d like for a portable charcoal grill, despite high scores for performance.

Oklahoma Joe’s Rambler Tabletop Charcoal Grill ($199 at Home Depot)

This otherwise well-performing grill befell the same fate as the Dyna-Glo; it was just too heavy and clumsy to easily move this portable charcoal grill safely.

Expert Grill Premium Portable Charcoal Grill, Black ($74 at Walmart)

We found some design flaws in the Expert, like wobbly legs and air gaps in the lid that made temperature control difficult. Still, this could be a good starter grill for someone.

Char-Griller Portable Charcoal Grill and Side Firebox ($70 at Char-Griller)

Aside from the size and weight, the grilling area-to-size ratio seemed fairly small, but it did have reasonably good heat qualities.

SnS Slow ‘N Sear Travel Kettle Grill ($180 at SNS Grills)

Despite an even layer of coals, the heat tended to focus in the center of the Travel Kettle’s grate, and the assembly could have been a smoother process.

Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill ($71 at Amazon)

Weber’s reputation drives quality expectations, and the Go-Anywhere just met minimum job requirements, delivering inconsistent heat and browning.

What Didn't Make the List

We’d like every grill to be a winner, but some didn’t make the grade. Some fall short of the brand’s quality expectations, like the Weber 14-Inch Smokey Joe Charcoal Grill ($46 at Amazon), which didn’t deliver in the heat and cooking departments and left food gray and unappealing. The Americana Walk-A-Bout Portable Charcoal Grill ($64 at Walmart) simply wouldn’t come up to a searing temperature, leaving food flabby and discolored. The Napoleon 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Kettle Grill ($69 at Amazon) radiated most of its heat towards the center, leaving too much of the cooking area too cool to cook properly. We had some safety concerns with the Char-Broil Portable Kettle Charcoal Grill ($38 at Char-Broil) due to its extremely hot functional parts, and it also delivered disappointing cooking results.

Our Expertise

Greg Baker is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and food writer with four decades of experience in the food industry. His written work appears in Food & Wine, Tasting Table, Food Republic, and other publications.

