From penguin-shaped popsicles designed for kids to disposable squeeze bags ideal for large summer barbecues, these best popsicle molds will have you whipping up delicious, refreshing homemade popsicles in no time.

But before you start scouring your kitchen for ingredients, you must first get your hands on a proper popsicle mold. With options ranging from silicone to plastic to metal, in all shapes and sizes, we researched the space to come up with this list of the best popsicle molds.

Tired of store-bought popsicles made with more ingredients than what’s on your grocery list? Enter the popsicle mold. In just a few easy steps, you can create your own sweet or savory frozen treats in a pinch. Mix and match recipes with everything from pureed fruits and yogurt to coffee, spices, and even alcohol (hello boozy adult popsicles!), then pour the liquid into the mold and pop it into the freezer for a few hours.

Best Overall Tovolo Groovy Pop Molds 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Kohls.com Pros: Say goodbye to sticky hands, thanks to a drip-guard handle. Cons: These ice pop molds will require a dedicated shelf (or more!) in your freezer. Make quick, homemade treats from juice or ice cream with these Tovolo Groovy Ice Pop Molds. These popsicle molds are among the easiest to use, allowing you to simply pour your mixture into the molds and freeze. When you’re done, simply pop the mold, reusable stick, and tray into the dishwasher. Design-wise, each mold features an easy-to-eat shape with drip-guard handles to prevent messy spills and lost juice. When freezing, the sturdy base holds the pops upright, and the drip guard snaps over the plastic, so the ice pop stays contained for mess-free snacking. This BPA-free mold comes with six individual slots, allowing you to make multiple popsicles at once. Price at time of publish: $13 Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of pops: 6

6 Pop size: 4 ounces

Best Value Ozera Reusable Ice Pop Molds, Set of 6 Ozera View On Amazon Pros: These popsicle molds are easy to use and durable. Cons: They don’t hold as much liquid as other options. These reusable, long-lasting popsicle molds are a practical way to make frozen snacks with purees, juices, and yogurt. Each stick is color-coded, so you can organize your pops based on flavor and ingredients. The sturdy base features a non-stick design that keeps pops from tipping while freezing, and all six fit neatly in the freezer to save space. The BPA-free molds are dishwasher safe and come with a folding funnel and a brush for easy cleaning. The only downside is they don’t hold as much liquid as other options. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of pops: 6

6 Pop size: 2.5 ounces

Best with Sticks Zoku Classic Pop Molds 5 Courtesy by Amazon View On Amazon View On Sur La Table Pros: This mold set features a space-saving design. Cons: This popsicle mold set is not dishwasher safe. Crafted from durable, BPA and phthalate-free plastic, this mold is designed to withstand repeated use, making it a reliable and long-lasting addition to your kitchen. With its simple and space-saving design, it's easy to create your favorite popsicles without any hassle or mess. Each mold comes with a stick and drip guard to keep hands clean, and when you're ready to eat, simply lift each mold from the base by pulling on the pop's stick and running it under warm water to release the pop. It's quick to clean with warm water and soap, but avoid washing it in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of pops: 6

6 Pop size: 3.1 ounces

Best Shape Tovolo Penguin Popsicle Molds Set of 4 Tovolo View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: These penguin-shaped molds add a fun twist to traditional popsicles. Cons: This popsicle mold set is bulkier than other picks. These Tovolo Penguin Popsicle Molds are a fun alternative to traditional popsicle molds, featuring four kid-friendly character designs. All you have to do is blend your ingredients, pour them into the molds, and freeze. Once frozen, the silicone molds can be detached from the base for convenient, compact storage. The six individual molds and lids are made from high-quality, food-grade silicone, a flexible material that allows for easy removal when you’re ready to enjoy. Pro tip: run the popsicle mold under warm water to release the silicone before removal. For clean-up, rinse each mold with warm water or toss it in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $13 Material: Silicone

Silicone Number of pops: 4

4 Pop size: 2.6 ounces

Best for Parties Ozera Disposable DIY Popsicle Molds 150 Pack Ozera View On Amazon Pros: This is a great option for mass-making frozen treats on the fly. Cons: These bags aren’t recommended for reuse. Next time you need a quick way to make a large batch of frozen treats, turn to these Ozera Popsicle Bags. Available in a set of 150, each popsicle bag has room for roughly three ounces of liquid. Use the included funnel and simply make, fill, seal, and freeze for a few hours or overnight. They’ll remain tightly sealed until you’re ready to enjoy, minimizing sticky hands and freezer spills. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of pops: 150

150 Pop size: 3 ounces

Best Reusable Squeeze Pops Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Pops Set of 6 Multicolored Chef'n View On Amazon Pros: These reusable ice pop molds are made from BPA-free, FDA-grade silicone. Cons: There’s no fill line, so you’ll have to eyeball the amount of liquid and be careful not to overfill. If you’re on the hunt for reusable ice pop bags, the Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Pops are a great option. These high-quality, BPA-free ice pop molds are made with FDA-grade silicone. Each non-stick, flexible mold comes with an attached, secure lid, so you won’t accidentally misplace it. The tight seal ensures clean, leak-free freezing — pop each one in the freezer for approximately five to six hours. Once frozen, the pops can be easily released from the mold with minimal effort. As for clean-up, they're top-rack dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Silicone

Silicone Number of pops: 6

6 Pop size: 3 ounces

Best Compact Lékué Stackable Popsicle Molds 4.3 Courtesy by Sur La Table View On Amazon View On Lekue.com View On Sur La Table Pros: This is a great stackable popsicle mold solution. Cons: These popsicle molds are more expensive compared to other options. Short on freezer space? These Lekue Stackable Ice Pop Molds feature a space-saving design with an easy-to-fill body, a protective lid, and a convenient stick. Thanks to the wide design, you can pour a mixture of liquids along with slices of fruits like orange peels or other ingredients like chocolate squares. Made from BPA-free plastic, they’ll keep your frozen treats ready to enjoy in a pinch. When you’re done, pop them into the dishwasher for quick cleaning. Price at time of publish: $23 Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of pops: 4

4 Pop size: 3.2 ounces

Best for Toddlers Nuby Garden Fresh Fruitsicle Tray Courtesy by Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: These popsicle molds are designed for babies six months and older. Cons: They’re not dishwasher-safe. If you're looking for an easy, mess-free way to make popsicles for your little ones, these freeze-and-feed popsicle molds are ideal. With four molds designed for small, toddler-sized hands, you can turn juice, yogurt, fruit or vegetable puree, and milk into popsicles. They’re great for teething babies, as popsicles can help soothe sore gums. Plus, the wide popsicle-holder base catches drips as the popsicle melts, so you can reduce spills. These molds are designed for babies six months and older, and are made of BPA-free plastic. Though they’re not dishwasher-safe, they’re easy to rinse clean. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of pops: 4

4 Pop size: 1 ounce