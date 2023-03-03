The 9 Best Popsicle Molds for Homemade Frozen Treats

From icy-cold penguin pops for the kids to boozy frozen treats for the adults.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Published on March 3, 2023

Best Popsicle Molds

Food & Wine/Maria DeAngelis

Tired of store-bought popsicles made with more ingredients than what’s on your grocery list? Enter the popsicle mold. In just a few easy steps, you can create your own sweet or savory frozen treats in a pinch. Mix and match recipes with everything from pureed fruits and yogurt to coffee, spices, and even alcohol (hello boozy adult popsicles!), then pour the liquid into the mold and pop it into the freezer for a few hours. 

But before you start scouring your kitchen for ingredients, you must first get your hands on a proper popsicle mold. With options ranging from silicone to plastic to metal, in all shapes and sizes, we researched the space to come up with this list of the best popsicle molds.

From penguin-shaped popsicles designed for kids to disposable squeeze bags ideal for large summer barbecues, these best popsicle molds will have you whipping up delicious, refreshing homemade popsicles in no time. 

Best Overall

Tovolo Groovy Pop Molds

4.8
Tovolo Groovy Pop Molds

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Kohls.com

Pros: Say goodbye to sticky hands, thanks to a drip-guard handle. 

Cons: These ice pop molds will require a dedicated shelf (or more!) in your freezer.

Make quick, homemade treats from juice or ice cream with these Tovolo Groovy Ice Pop Molds. These popsicle molds are among the easiest to use, allowing you to simply pour your mixture into the molds and freeze. When you’re done, simply pop the mold, reusable stick, and tray into the dishwasher. 

Design-wise, each mold features an easy-to-eat shape with drip-guard handles to prevent messy spills and lost juice. When freezing, the sturdy base holds the pops upright, and the drip guard snaps over the plastic, so the ice pop stays contained for mess-free snacking. This BPA-free mold comes with six individual slots, allowing you to make multiple popsicles at once.

Price at time of publish: $13

  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of pops: 6
  • Pop size: 4 ounces

Best Value

Ozera Reusable Ice Pop Molds, Set of 6

Ozera Set of 6 Ice Pop Molds Maker

Ozera
View On Amazon

Pros: These popsicle molds are easy to use and durable.

Cons: They don’t hold as much liquid as other options. 

These reusable, long-lasting popsicle molds are a practical way to make frozen snacks with purees, juices, and yogurt. Each stick is color-coded, so you can organize your pops based on flavor and ingredients. The sturdy base features a non-stick design that keeps pops from tipping while freezing, and all six fit neatly in the freezer to save space. The BPA-free molds are dishwasher safe and come with a folding funnel and a brush for easy cleaning. The only downside is they don’t hold as much liquid as other options.

Price at time of publish: $10

  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of pops: 6
  • Pop size: 2.5 ounces

Best with Sticks

Zoku Classic Pop Molds

5
Zoku Classic Pop Molds

Courtesy by Amazon
View On Amazon View On Sur La Table

Pros: This mold set features a space-saving design. 

Cons: This popsicle mold set is not dishwasher safe.

Crafted from durable, BPA and phthalate-free plastic, this mold is designed to withstand repeated use, making it a reliable and long-lasting addition to your kitchen. With its simple and space-saving design, it's easy to create your favorite popsicles without any hassle or mess. Each mold comes with a stick and drip guard to keep hands clean, and when you're ready to eat, simply lift each mold from the base by pulling on the pop's stick and running it under warm water to release the pop. It's quick to clean with warm water and soap, but avoid washing it in the dishwasher. 

Price at time of publish: $17

  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of pops: 6
  • Pop size: 3.1 ounces 

Best Shape

Tovolo Penguin Popsicle Molds Set of 4

Tovolo Penguin Popsicle Molds Set of 4

Tovolo
View On Amazon View On Wayfair

Pros: These penguin-shaped molds add a fun twist to traditional popsicles.

Cons: This popsicle mold set is bulkier than other picks.

These Tovolo Penguin Popsicle Molds are a fun alternative to traditional popsicle molds, featuring four kid-friendly character designs. All you have to do is blend your ingredients, pour them into the molds, and freeze. Once frozen, the silicone molds can be detached from the base for convenient, compact storage. 

The six individual molds and lids are made from high-quality, food-grade silicone, a flexible material that allows for easy removal when you’re ready to enjoy. Pro tip: run the popsicle mold under warm water to release the silicone before removal. For clean-up, rinse each mold with warm water or toss it in the dishwasher.

Price at time of publish: $13 

  • Material: Silicone
  • Number of pops: 4
  • Pop size: 2.6 ounces

Best for Parties

Ozera Disposable DIY Popsicle Molds 150 Pack

Ozera Disposable DIY Popsicle Molds

Ozera
View On Amazon

Pros: This is a great option for mass-making frozen treats on the fly. 

Cons: These bags aren’t recommended for reuse. 

Next time you need a quick way to make a large batch of frozen treats, turn to these Ozera Popsicle Bags. Available in a set of 150, each popsicle bag has room for roughly three ounces of liquid. Use the included funnel and simply make, fill, seal, and freeze for a few hours or overnight. They’ll remain tightly sealed until you’re ready to enjoy, minimizing sticky hands and freezer spills.

Price at time of publish: $11

  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of pops: 150
  • Pop size: 3 ounces

Best Reusable Squeeze Pops

Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Pops Set of 6 Multicolored

Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Pops Set of 6 Multicolored

Chef'n
View On Amazon

Pros: These reusable ice pop molds are made from BPA-free, FDA-grade silicone.

Cons: There’s no fill line, so you’ll have to eyeball the amount of liquid and be careful not to overfill. 

If you’re on the hunt for reusable ice pop bags, the Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Pops are a great option. These high-quality, BPA-free ice pop molds are made with FDA-grade silicone. Each non-stick, flexible mold comes with an attached, secure lid, so you won’t accidentally misplace it. The tight seal ensures clean, leak-free freezing — pop each one in the freezer for approximately five to six hours. Once frozen, the pops can be easily released from the mold with minimal effort. As for clean-up, they're top-rack dishwasher safe.

Price at time of publish: $17

  • Material: Silicone
  • Number of pops: 6
  • Pop size: 3 ounces

Best Compact

Lékué Stackable Popsicle Molds

4.3
L&Atilde;&copy;ku&Atilde;&copy; Stackable Single Pop Mold

Courtesy by Sur La Table
View On Amazon View On Lekue.com View On Sur La Table

Pros: This is a great stackable popsicle mold solution. 

Cons: These popsicle molds are more expensive compared to other options.

Short on freezer space? These Lekue Stackable Ice Pop Molds feature a space-saving design with an easy-to-fill body, a protective lid, and a convenient stick. Thanks to the wide design, you can pour a mixture of liquids along with slices of fruits like orange peels or other ingredients like chocolate squares. Made from BPA-free plastic, they’ll keep your frozen treats ready to enjoy in a pinch. When you’re done, pop them into the dishwasher for quick cleaning. 

Price at time of publish: $23

  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of pops: 4
  • Pop size: 3.2 ounces

Best for Toddlers

Nuby Garden Fresh Fruitsicle Tray

Nuby Garden Fresh Fruitsicle Frozen Pop Tray

Courtesy by Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart

Pros: These popsicle molds are designed for babies six months and older.

Cons: They’re not dishwasher-safe.

If you're looking for an easy, mess-free way to make popsicles for your little ones, these freeze-and-feed popsicle molds are ideal. With four molds designed for small, toddler-sized hands, you can turn juice, yogurt, fruit or vegetable puree, and milk into popsicles. They’re great for teething babies, as popsicles can help soothe sore gums. Plus, the wide popsicle-holder base catches drips as the popsicle melts, so you can reduce spills. 

These molds are designed for babies six months and older, and are made of BPA-free plastic. Though they’re not dishwasher-safe, they’re easy to rinse clean. 

Price at time of publish: $10

  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of pops: 4
  • Pop size: 1 ounce

Best Metal

Onyx POP004 Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold

4.2
Onyx POP004 Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold

Courtesy by Amazon
View On Amazon

Pros: These popsicle molds are made from sturdy stainless steel and can withstand years of use. 

Cons: This popsicle mold set is bulkier than others.

If you have the space, the Onyx Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold set is one of the better-performing metal popsicle molds. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, this quick-freeze mold is not only easy to use and clean but also built to last a lifetime. Its thoughtful design allows for the convenient removal and refilling of one ice pop at a time. When you're ready to enjoy your frozen treat, simply hold the mold under warm water for a few seconds. 

Each set includes six molds, six lids, 12 removable silicone rings, a stand, and a set of reusable bamboo sticks. Silicone rings ensure the sticks are properly placed, preventing any tilted, sunken, or popped-out sticks.   

Price at time of publish: $34

  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Number of pops: 6
  • Pop size: 3 ounces

Factors to Consider

Material

Popsicle molds are made from various materials — some of the most common being plastic, silicone, and metal. The type you choose comes down to your preference and goal. If you’re looking for a durable, reusable option, silicone molds are ideal. If cost is your main concern, plastic molds are usually less expensive. Metal molds are just as durable as silicone, though they tend to be bulkier and require more upkeep. 

Size

Similar to material, popsicle mold size depends on you. If you’re making popsicles for babies and toddlers, opt for a smaller mold. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, aim for a bigger mold set — just make sure you have enough room in the freezer to store them.

Tray style

For those with the freezer space, a popsicle mold tray is a convenient way to organize your molds — and many sets come equipped with one. However, if you don’t have the room, you can easily freeze your popsicles on a shelf without a tray.

Mold shape

Popsicle molds come in all shapes and sizes. While standard molds are round and rectangular, there are a seemingly endless amount of funky, kid-friendly popsicle molds in the shape of penguins, dinosaurs, flowers, and more.

Price 

Depending on the material, size, and included features like a tray or a funnel to pour liquid, popsicle molds range in price between $10 to $35. Silicone and metal are generally more expensive than plastic, as are reusable molds versus disposable.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • What is the best material for popsicle molds?

    The best material for popsicle molds depends on your preferences. For a flexible, dishwasher-safe, and reusable option, silicone is a popular pick. On the other hand, plastic is a lightweight alternative that is often less expensive and just as easy to use.

  • Are silicone popsicle molds better than plastic?

    Silicone popsicle molds are not necessarily better than plastic. Both are typically affordable, easy to use, and widely available. However, silicone may prove to be more durable and long-lasting over multiple uses compared to plastic.

  • Can you use silicone molds for popsicles?

    Yes, you can use silicone molds for popsicles. Silicone is popular because it’s flexible, non-stick, and easy to clean. It also allows you to easily remove frozen popsicles without running the mold under warm water.

  • How do you get a popsicle out of a mold?

    Carefully remove the popsicle mold from the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for 1-2 minutes. This will help to loosen the popsicles from the mold. Then run the mold under warm water for 10-15 seconds. Be careful not to submerge the mold completely in water, as this can cause the popsicles to melt. Use a gentle but firm grip to pull the popsicle stick out of the mold. If the popsicle does not come out easily, run the mold under warm water for a few more seconds and try again. Some popsicle molds, such as silicone, may not require running under warm water. Be sure to check the instructions.

  • What can you put in a popsicle mold?

    You can put a variety of ingredients into a popsicle mold to create your frozen treats, including pureed fruit or vegetables, juice, yogurt, milk or cream, tea or coffee, herbs and spices, and even alcoholic beverages.

Our Expertise

Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor based in Miami. Specializing in lifestyle, business, and travel, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Realtor.com, Travel + Leisure, and Bon Appétit, among other print and digital titles.

