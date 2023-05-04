Read on for our full list of pool party essentials — including a few editor-tested and approved picks — and make sure you’re not missing any before you throw your next elevated summer soirée.

Stocking your backyard and patio with pool entertaining essentials is crucial to ensuring your guests feel comfortable and have a fantastic time. First, you’ve got to consider the basics: patio umbrellas to keep everyone cool, outdoor-friendly dinnerware , and glasses. Then there’s the ambiance — string lights and brightly colored outdoor pillows will help set the mood. And because no party is complete without a little good old-fashioned fun, you’ll want to keep pool games and entertainment on hand.

There’s nothing quite like a pool party to make you wish summer could last forever. Sunshine, balmy nights, fun drinks, good food, and great friends are all elements of throwing the best pool party, no matter what your age. But outdoor entertaining as an adult requires a little bit more finesse than delivery pizza and paper plates (although we appreciate those vibes, too).

Best Fire Pit Tiki Brand Smokeless Fire Pit 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair This stylish, editor-favorite fire pit has a clean, smoke-free burn, weather-resistant exterior, a simple-to-remove ash pan, and a generous diameter so you can cozy up with all your friends. Also of note: You can use pellets or standard seasoned firewood in this patio fire pit so you’re not locked into buying specialty fuel for life. Price at time of publish: $395

Best Patio Umbrella California Umbrella Sunbrella Patio Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Sunbrella is a brand of specially blended fabric that’s ideal for patio umbrellas — it’s long-lasting and fade-resistant, not to mention a favorite among entertaining experts, like Liz Curtis, founder of Table + Teaspoon. Finding a Sunbrella umbrella for just $200 is a total score, and this one happens to come in a generous array of color options. Price at time of publish: $200

Best Outdoor Grill Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Your next cookout will only be as good as your grill, so we tested a variety of popular options to find the best. No brand can top Weber when it comes to charcoal performance, and our testers praised this model in particular for being both beginner-friendly and worthy of expert grill masters. The removable ash catcher makes cleanup easier than ever — a huge win for those who plan on grilling all summer long. Price at time of publish: $598

Best Outdoor Dinnerware Set West Elm Kaloh Melamine Outdoor Dinnerware Set West Elm View On West Elm West Elm’s iconic Kaloh dinnerware set has legions of fans, and for good reason: It’s timeless, with just enough personality to stand out from the crowd. We just love that West Elm has released an outdoor-friendly 16-piece set made from unbreakable melamine. It looks just like the original and comes in four lovely colors. Price at time of publish: $152

Best Outdoor Rug Safavieh Courtyard Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug 4.8 The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dotandbo.com Add a pop of textural interest and comfort to your pool party aesthetic with this neutral and durable outdoor rug from Safavieh. Made from durable synthetic fibers that are stain and UV-resistant, it's practically built for a summertime pool hang on the patio. In our tests, we liked the quality and weave of this rug, noting that there were no loose threads or snags after daily use. Given its ease of cleaning, multiple size and color options, and overall durability, our tester recommends this rug as a solid pick for outdoor use, and we think it'd be a great addition to a pool party. Price at time of publish: $64

Best Outdoor Bar Cart Crate & Barrel Dune Bar Cart Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Outdoor bar carts are tricky to shop for because they have to look snazzy, be well-crafted, and be durable. We’ll give you the TL;DR version of our search: This sleek metal option on wheels is everything we want in for poolside drinks service. We’re impressed with the clever design features, like a removable top tray, and stabilizing bottle holders. It’s also undeniably gorgeous. Price at time of publish: $749

Best Outdoor Tablecloth Williams Sonoma Navy Oilcloth Outdoor Tablecloth Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma It takes more than just weather-resistant fabric to make a great outdoor tablecloth. This smart option comes in two different sizes and is available with or without an umbrella hole (why didn’t we think of that?!). Its spill-proof acrylic coating earned this tablecloth the top spot in our review of outdoor tablecloths. Price at time of publish: $90

Best Patio Table Williams Sonoma Santa Barbara Outdoor Rectangular Dining Table Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Sturdy, gorgeous, and resistant to summer weather’s worst, this editor-favorite steel dining table is the best of the best. We love that it comes in two color options, and is part of Williams Sonoma’s Santa Barbara furniture collection, which includes dining chairs, club chairs, side tables, and more. Browse the entire collection to create your dream poolside lounge area. Price at time of publish: $1,895

Best Outdoor Furniture Set Chatham FSC Mahogany & Mesh Stackable Chaise Lounges Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn These stackable chaise lounges come in a set of two, are made with sustainably-sourced wood in a lush honey-hued finish, adjust to four different heights, and come with a touch-up kit so you can keep them looking party-ready. They’re also absurdly comfortable. Price at time of publish: $1,699

Best Outdoor Pillows Williams Sonoma Center Stripe Outdoor Pillows Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma A new set of pillows can transform any living space, and your poolside patio is no different. We’re mildly obsessed with these weather-resistant pillows designed with a simple thick stripe for subtle-yet-impactful visual appeal. And unlike so many other outdoor pillows, this one is filled and doesn’t require a separate insert. Price at time of publish: $129

Best Beverage Dispenser Terrain Glass Beverage Dispenser with Cork Top Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Style matters when it comes to the food and beverage station at a pool party, and for that reason, we’re upgrading the typical beverage dispenser to this sleek Anthro find. Its tapered top is sealed with an easy-off, easy-on cork, and at over two feet tall, it can hold enough lemonade (or batched gin and tonics) for all your party guests. Price at time of publish: $38

Best Stemless Glassware Libbey Stemless Red and White Wine Glassware Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Just because you’re drinking around the pool doesn’t mean you should sacrifice the proper glassware. This sturdy set of stemless drinkware comes with six white wine glasses and six red wine glasses. They’re super clear, dishwasher-safe, and pretty much guaranteed to pair nicely with any Sauvignon Blanc or red (may we suggest a lightly chilled Gamay?) Price at time of publish: $35

Best Hammock Castaway Living Large Polyester Pillowtop Hammock Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target After researching the best hammocks on the market, we feel confident in recommending this pillowtop Amazon score. It’s comfy-cozy, thanks to its plush, mattress-like lining, and can handle the elements (including poolside splashes). All of the color options are fun and cheery, and it comes with the necessary hanging hardware. As a fair warning: Neither you nor your guests will want to get out! Price at time of publish: $130

Best Floating Cooler Cuddy Floating Cooler Amazon View On Amazon You can find a cheap floating cooler for less than this gamechanger, but good luck matching its durability, versatility, and style. Unlike styrofoam or inflatable plastic options, the Cuddy Floating Cooler is made to last for years and works just as great on dry land. The detachable cup holders are a nice touch. Price at time of publish: $250

Best String Lights Novtech LED String Lights Amazon View On Amazon The right set of string lights will illuminate your night and add an ethereal ambiance to an outdoor party. This elevated option has a soft, warm, and candle-like glow, and has a 10,000-hour lifespan. The fact that it’s waterproof is just the icing on the cake. Price at time of publish: $60

Best Citronella Candle Wilmette 5-Wick Citronella Candle Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel A citronella candle is only as useful as its diameter, and this XL option proves that when it comes to bug-banning tools, bigger is better. Its blended soy wax base is infused with powerful citronella oil, and the matte white ceramic bowl sits neatly in a natural wood base. With a burn time of 44 hours, this candle will work hard long after your last guests have gone home. Price at time of publish: $60

Best Acrylic Tumblers REALWAY Shatterproof Tumblers Amazon View On Amazon Just because your poolside tumblers can survive being dropped onto a concrete floor doesn’t mean they should look like it. This crystal-clear Amazon find looks like actual glass and adds a touch of class to pool party cocktail hours. They’re sold in sets of 6 or 12 and also come in a highball size. Cheers to that. Price at time of publish: $20

Best Koozies WK IEASON Neoprene Cooler Sleeves Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart A good koozie will insulate your drink. A great one will fit snugly, be non-slip, and add a little style. We love this Amazon score, which is sold in a colorful set of four (you choose your color combos!). They fit a variety of bottles and cans, and are machine washable, so you can use them again and again. Price at time of publish: $13

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target When it comes to trusted brands, Bose’s reputation is sterling. This portable, waterproof speaker doesn’t just provide stress-free (and splash-resistant) entertainment: The sound quality is superior and can rival any “regular” speaker. Choose from four chic colors, and then throw on your favorite party playlist. Oh, and P.S.: It floats! Price at time of publish: $149

Best Lawn Game Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game Amazon. View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Cornhole may be forever, but no lawn game speaks to the moment quite like the wildly popular (and undeniably addictive) Kan Jam. It takes seconds to assemble, can be set up anywhere, and requires no special skills to play, although you may find yourself shooting for expert-level status after a game or two. Price at time of publish: $38

Best Pool Game JOYIN Inflatable Pool Float Set Volleyball Net & Basketball Hoops Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Joyin.com You don’t have to be a sports fanatic to get a little competitive around this inflatable net and b-ball hoop. It comes with weight bags, so you can keep the equipment stabilized as you go for the win (or just horse around). This set is a sure way to relive those carefree childhood summer days… but we’re betting it’d be a lot more fun with a summer cocktail or two. Price at time of publish: $39

Best Pool Float for Kids DMAR Donut Pool Float Amazon View On Amazon We’d understand completely if you commandeered this kid’s float for yourself. It’s fun, colorfast, durable, and comes in two “flavors.” Be sure to check out the different diameters before buying: These donuts are available in a variety of sizes. Price at time of publish: $10