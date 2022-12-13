In this sense, plastic cutting boards frequently rise above the rest. They’re usually cheaper, more durable, and better for your knives than any other material. The great thing about plastic is that it can be molded into nearly any shape, size, or thickness — big enough to carve a whole turkey , thin enough to store, or thick enough for durability. While testing cutting boards, a few plastic ones stood out. We love the OXO Good Grips Carving Board and Cutting Board , but there are plenty more to choose from.

Cutting boards are one of the most ubiquitous cookware items — you’ll find them in nearly every kitchen. In fact, it’s difficult to even cook at all without them. They come in many different materials, each with pros and cons, though unfortunately, many are made with only aesthetics in mind. And while we love a decorative cutting board to display on the counter, the best cutting boards favor function over form when it comes to practical cooking.

This set comes in three different sizes, but moreover, we love them because they all have a specific purpose. An embossed picture denoting meat, fish, or vegetables is displayed in the top corner, so there’s less chance of cross-contamination. This is not only safe but convenient since there’s no need to wash the same board continually. And once they’re clean, the included holder makes storage a snap. The homogenous texture of the boards makes them easy to wipe, but they tend to slip around on the counter, so putting a wet paper towel underneath is recommended.

The best feature of this board that makes it perfect for carving is the patch of spikes in the middle. Our testers were initially skeptical of their effectiveness, but the second they started breaking down a chicken on the board, they noticed how amazing these grippy spikes worked at steadying the chicken. We also loved the angled surface of the board, allowing all the juices to run to one end, eliminating the need for a reservoir that usually runs around the board's perimeter. We loved this board for breaking down a whole chicken , but it’s just not made to accommodate things like a baguette or larger meats like a whole turkey.

Available in six rich colors, this stunning board is an excellent choice for the sustainably-minded; it’s made with 75% recycled plastic from kitchen scraps and 25% renewable sugarcane. This reinforces the plastic, giving you a more durable board with a longer life before a replacement is needed. The extra durable material means there’s less of it, so this board is very slim and easily slides into almost any space in your kitchen. Plus, there’s a handy hole in the corner, making it perfect for hanging. However, the downside of the hole is that it reduces the workable area of this already smaller-than-average board.

This high-end board is the one you’ll find many professional chefs reaching for to protect their knives. Its soft, rubber texture is perfect for maintaining your knife’s blade. Nathan Winkler-Rhoades, chef and co-owner of Pitruco Pizza In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, always has a Yoshihiro Hi-soft High Performance board in his kitchen. He loves this board because “it’s good for really sharp blades and is just less stress on your hand.” The thick material is great for cooking but is, unfortunately, cumbersome; this board can be difficult to store and lug around.

Most professional kitchens buy these plastic cutting boards by the tens; you’ll find them in nearly every restaurant prep area. They’re cheap and durable, and they can take the daily wear and tear of restaurant kitchens. And when they’ve been beaten up beyond use, they’re affordable to replace. These boards are workhorses, no-nonsense and straightforward — plus, they’re antimicrobial and easy to clean. The large size makes them great for big jobs, but at home, some may find them more cumbersome than the usual-sized boards.

We loved this board for so many reasons; it’s difficult to name just a few positive attributes. What stood out the most was the non-slip nubs on each side that keep the board from sliding around dangerously. They also came in handy when we broke down slippery whole chickens. The cutting board also includes a deep juice reservoir, which keeps your countertops clean and sanitary. In our tests, one tester noted that when using a serrated knife to cut bread, significant marks were left on the surface of the board due to the knife's serrations.

Our Favorite

The OXO Good Grips Carving Board and Cutting Board snagged our top spot due to its versatility, durability, and extra features that made it stand out from the rest. The Yoshihiro Hi-soft High Performance Professional Grade Cutting Board is the best board to protect your knives and ease the stress on your joints.

Factors to Consider

Material

All plastic is not created equal. Surprisingly, plastic cutting boards can be made of many different types of plastic with different properties. The most important thing to look for is BPA-free plastic. When it comes to materials that touch your food, it’s always better to be safe and avoid anything that could leech harmful substances like BPA into your food. Many cutting boards are made of high-density polyethylene, which is incredibly durable and doesn’t take on stains or unsightly smells from different foods. Polypropylene is very similar to polyethylene and is also an affordable and common material. Polyvinyl acetate, a type of vinyl resin, is also sometimes used due to its “rubbery” texture, which is the best material for knife blades.

Size/Thickness

What size cutting board to buy depends on what you usually use it for. If you’re a casual cook or someone who usually only cooks for one or two, a smaller size is best, especially if you have limited space in your kitchen. However, for those who are often found breaking down a whole chicken or chopping enough fresh veggies for a family of five, a board with a larger surface area is a better match. When it comes to thickness, a thicker board is more durable, but the tradeoff is that they’re generally more cumbersome and harder to store.

Durability



Plastic cutting boards are more durable than glass and can be more durable than wood, though not indestructible. Juan Ocampo, the executive chef at Village Vine in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, says it’s time to get a new one when “thick grooves begin to show.” He also warns against staining but still favors plastic, saying plastic boards are “much easier to maintain than wood.” Plastic boards don’t usually bend and crack, but they can warp — particularly if they’ve been run through the hot dishwasher too often. Ultimately, you’ll get much more life out of a plastic cutting board than any other material.

Care

The great thing about plastic is that it doesn't require seasoning or conditioning, unlike wood. Even so, some boards require a bit more upkeep than others. Many can’t go in the dishwasher and need a good hand scrub to stay clean. Super high heat, like that of the sanitizing cycle of the dishwasher, can warp or bend the board's plastic, so hand washing can be best for many models, especially thinner ones.



Frequently Asked Questions How do you clean a plastic cutting board? All plastic cutting boards can be hand washed with dish soap, warm water, and a sponge. Just like handwashing any other dish or kitchenware, some extra scrubbing may be necessary for foods that are dried or stuck on. Some boards are dishwasher-safe and can just be tossed in with your regular dishes. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations on the best way to clean your board.

What are plastic cutting boards made of? Plastic cutting boards are made of plastic, obviously, but not all plastics are the same. Most boards are made of safe, durable plastic meant to withstand knives' daily wear and tear. The primary types of plastic for cutting boards are polyethylene and polypropylene because they’re cheap, easy to manufacture, and have a long life.

Are plastic cutting boards more sanitary? In contrast to wood cutting boards, plastic is much more sanitary. This is because the plastic used for cutting boards isn’t absorbent and doesn’t hold on to harmful bacteria. One thing to note, though, is that as you use cutting boards and your knife digs into the plastic, you have to clean it more thoroughly to ensure you get everything out of those groves to make sure it’s still being adequately cleaned.

Is it better to cut meat on a plastic or wood cutting board? Wood is an absorbent material, meaning the juice — and subsequent bacteria from the meat — can hang around on the surface even after you wash it. Chicken, for example, can harbor Salmonella, E. Coli, and Campylobacter, just to name a few. All of which can spell significant trouble for you and your digestive system. Cutting meat on plastic tends to be safer because it can be much easier to clean and sanitize.

Our Expertise

Nick DeSimone wrote and compiled this list. During their nearly decade-long career working in professional kitchens, Nick has used almost every cutting board. Plastic has been the material of choice at all the restaurants they’ve worked at. Because of this, Nick has spent years trying different types and field-testing their favorites.

Nick also spoke to fellow chefs Nathan Winkler of Pitruco Pizza and Juan Ocampo of Village Vine. Chef Winkler is a pizzaiolo who spends his days chopping pizza toppings and slicing hot pizzas fresh from the oven. He knows what materials are durable for sharp knives and hot pizza. Chef Ocampo, who runs Village Vine, is a jack of all trades and can be found finely mincing garlic, carving roasted meat, or batch-preparing pounds of veggies. Chef Ocampo uses cutting boards for nearly every purpose, so he always reaches for durable plastic for longevity.

