What to Buy Where to Buy Rugs for Your Kitchen and Dining Room, According to Designers Whether you're looking for high-end design or something beautiful yet budget-friendly, these retailers offer the best selection. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Selecting a rug is typically one of the finishing touches we put on a room's design, and choosing the right one for your kitchen or dining room may feel especially daunting. These spaces are typically high-traffic areas and are naturally more prone to spills, stains, and sloshes from your household’s family dinners, weekend baking experiments, and cocktail parties. However, you can still achieve a magazine-worthy kitchen or dining room by selecting a hard-working, high-performance rug from a trusted brand. We asked interior designers Jean Liu and Leslie Cascino for their advice on all things kitchen and dining room rugs to help you find the one that will make your cooking or eating space sing while being able to stand up to all of life’s messes. Annie Selke Annie Selke View On Annieselke.com Pros: This tried-and-true brand is a designer favorite with hundreds of styles available and speedy shipping. Cons: The rugs may not appeal to fans of minimalist design. Annie Selkie is another favorite of Liu’s, as well as many other top names in the industry, as the brand offers a large selection at a great value for your money. The brand has collaborations with some of interior design’s biggest stars, such as Bunny Williams, Mark Sikes, Kit Kemp, and Marie Flanigan. Annie Selke offers products in nearly a dozen different materials, from sisal to recycled P.E.T., depending on the type of durability you’re seeking, and we love that the brand offers options to create custom-sized rugs to fit your exact specifications. Plus, if you need your rug in a hurry, in-stock products ship within two business days. Shipping Time: 2 business daysReturn Policy: Within 30 daysPrice Range: $18 to $9,678 Ruggable Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Pros: There are thousands of washable rugs available in a variety of styles, as well as a Ruggable Size Guide to help narrow your search. Cons: Since the products are made-to-order, you’ll have to wait at least a week or more for delivery. Ruggable is a top destination for kitchen and dining room rugs, as the brand’s products are washable, stain- and water-resistant, and come with easy-to-clean rug pads at no additional cost. There’s even a dedicated Ruggable Size Guide to help you find just the right item to fit underneath your dining set or in a galley kitchen. The company boasts a unique array of collaborations from Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel to The National Gallery and Star Wars, so there’s really something for everyone. While the sustainability aspect of having made-to-order products may be appealing to some, it’s important to keep in mind that U.S. residents will have to wait one to two weeks, on average, for their shipment to arrive and possibly longer if ordering during a holiday period. Shipping Time: 1 to 2 weeks for U.S. residents, 1 to 3 weeks for Canada residentsReturn Policy: Within 30 days of delivery datePrice Range: $89 to $799 The Rug Company The Rug Company View On Therugcompany.com Pros: The impressive selection will please a wide variety of design enthusiasts, and the brand offers collaborations with some of the biggest names in interiors, fashion, and art. Cons: The prices are at the higher end of this list, and most of the offerings may not be appropriate for a kitchen. Liu says The Rug Company is a favorite destination for sourcing dining room rugs for "the artistry, luxury, and statement patterns." It's also one of the priciest sites on our list, but a great option for those looking for a stunning piece that's worth the investment. The Rug Company does have a “Lower Priced” section for those trying to make the most of their budgets, but you’re sure to be tempted by all the incredible collaborations from some of the world’s most beloved creatives, ranging from Kelly Wearstler to Chihuly and Luke Edward Hall. The brand makes it easy to shop based on material, quality, style, or color to help you find the perfect rug in a hurry, even though it boasts hundreds of products. Shipping Time: 3 to 16 business days for in-stock items; 10-22 weeks for custom piecesReturn Policy: 30 days upon receiptPrice Range: $1,130 to $21,120 Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This industry-trusted brand offers premium rugs at affordable prices. Cons: Fans of color and pattern may find the selection a bit bland for their taste. Crate & Barrel has been a top destination for bringing magazine-worthy modern design into the home at an approachable price. The brand's rugs are no exception, as Crate & Barrel offers an array of options, from high-performing indoor-outdoor pieces to vintage-inspired runners. Plus, this is one of the few brands that you can actually shop in-store if you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way. Depending on your time constraints, you can shop for rugs that are ready for pickup, ready to ship, or will be ready to ship within six weeks to ensure your space is complete when you need it. Just don't forget to order a matching rug pad! Shipping Time: 3 to 5 business daysReturn Policy: Within 90 days of receiptPrice Range: $45 to $6,499 Target Target View On Target Pros: You can easily shop and return items at your neighborhood location; plus, there are thousands of offerings at low prices. Cons: The massive selection may feel too overwhelming if you are not working with a designer, and you may not find the investment-worthy piece you're looking for. Target is a one-stop shop for, well, just about everything, and that includes beautiful rugs. While the company doesn’t do many home collabs beyond Magnolia Home and Studio McGee, there are still thousands of options to choose from, whether you’re dreaming of a pink, Oushak-inspired area rug for the dining room or an anti-fatigue mat for your weekend culinary experiments. Most items ship free and can be returned on your next Target run if you’re prone to forget returns by mail. Plus, it’s hard to beat the brand’s low prices and massive assortment. Shipping Time: 3 to 5 business days once shippedReturn Policy: Within 90 days from invoice, if unopenedPrice Range: $13 to $5,000 Rugs.com Rugs.com View On Rugs.com Pros: There’s an option for virtually any rug wishlist, and the site offers both free shipping and returns. Cons: This online destination may feel a bit overwhelming if you’re not sure what you’re looking for. Looking for an eco-friendly, washable rug that’s built to withstand all your kitchen messes? How about a cushy, Moroccan-inspired find that will bring some global flair and comfort to the dining room? Rugs.com has a vast inventory of options to meet just about any rug need you could have. Plus, there are millions of rugs in stock at a given moment and a 24/7 customer service line to ensure you get exactly what you need at just the right time. Rugs.com also offers free shipping and 30-day returns, so there’s no risk involved if you want to try out a few to find the perfect fit for your cooking or dining space. Shipping Time: Depends on product, but all items are shipped within 24-48 hours of purchaseReturn Policy: Within 30 daysPrice Range: $12 to $141,709 Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Pros: You can shop well-known brands and affordable dupes all while enjoying the benefit of free two-day shipping with Prime. Cons: You may want to search elsewhere if you’re looking for an investment piece or are unsure of your rug needs. Amazon offers a seemingly endless array of rugs, but you can easily shop based on size, style, shape, material, pattern, and even bestsellers if you’re in need of some decorating inspiration. The site offers a wide range of prices, with options starting under $25, to meet any budget, as well as popular brands like Safavieh and Artistic Weavers. You also have the benefit of customer reviews and ratings to get a sense of the quality of each product before you purchase. Plus, you’re already likely familiar with Amazon’s speedy shipping and generous return policy that will help take the pressure off the buying experience. Shipping Time: 1 day to 3 weeks, depending on retailerReturn Policy: Within 30 days of deliveryPrice Range: $12 to $74,972 Serena & Lily Serena & Lily View On Serena And Lily Pros: The brand makes top-quality, high-performing rugs loved by designers and enthusiasts alike. Cons: Inventory may not be appealing to those uninterested in coastal, vintage, or traditional styles. Serena & Lily is the ultimate home destination for achieving the “coastal grandmother” aesthetic, á la Ina Garten or a Nancy Meyers film, from table linens to natural fiber furnishings. The brand offers a range of performance, natural fiber, wool, denim, and hand-knotted rugs — most in blue, white, seagrass, or gray colorways — that will bring some breezy elegance to your kitchen or dining area. While Serena & Lily is one of the pricier destinations on our list, they do have frequent sales that can help make your dream rug within reach. Plus, the brand offers a free virtual design service to help you design your dream room with confidence. Shipping Time: 7 to 10 days for contiguous U.S.; 3 to 4 weeks for Hawaii and AlaskaReturn Policy: Within 60 days of receipt, unless custom or outlet productPrice Range: $88 to $10,988 World Market World Market View On World Market Pros: You can snag vintage-, Moroccan-, and other globally-inspired looks for less while having the option to see rugs in person before buying. Cons: This may not be the best source for those who prefer a more rustic, farmhouse, traditional, or minimalist aesthetic. World Market is a treasure trove of beautiful yet affordable finds for the home, and that certainly extends to its rug selection. This may be a great option for shoppers who prefer to see and feel an item in person before buying, and becoming a World Market Rewards Member means you’ll always score a discount. The brand offers a host of colorful, patterned rugs inspired by the world’s most beloved design traditions (think: Persian-inspired finds and Scandinavian-style sheepskins) at accessible prices, some of which are even washable. If you do order online, be prepared to have a suggested shipping window in which to expect your item, typically between seven to 14 business days. Shipping Time: Depends on item Return Policy: Within 60 days of purchasePrice Range: $8 to $1,200 Armadillo Armadillo View On Armadillo-co.com Pros: Armadillo offers stunning, luxurious rugs and offers free samples to help you find the best pick for your style and functional needs. Cons: The brand’s inventory may not appeal to maximalists or those seeking a statement piece that will bring more pattern and pizazz to their space. Liu adores this sustainable, ethical rug brand for their textural, understated pieces that are well-worth the investment. Armadillo offers free design consultations to help you narrow your search, as you can’t search by size, material, or shape. However, putting in the extra effort will be worth your while, as these pieces are made according to rigorous standards to benefit the planet and the people who make them, while making chic additions to any dining room or kitchen. Plus, you’ll enjoy free domestic shipping with the option for in-home installation at the date and time of your choosing for a $400 fee. Shipping Time: 5 to 12 business days after dispatchReturn Policy: Within 21 days of purchasePrice Range: $130 to $7,060 Chilewich Chilewich View On Chilewich.com Pros: These rugs are hard-working and easy-to-clean — just what you need in the heart of your home. Cons: The selection is on the smaller side compared to many of the other retailers on this list. Chilewich is one of Liu’s top picks for kitchen and dining room rugs, as she says they are “the hardest working and easiest to clean rugs around.” The brand offers the choice of two materials: indoor/outdoor shag and woven floor mats with the option to create custom pieces to fit your personal style and size needs. Plus, you don’t need to invest in a rug pad, as each Chilewich rug has a layer of waterproof vinyl backing to prevent slips. The brand is a great pick for families with small children and/or pets, as these rugs can be easily cleaned with a quick shake, vacuum, or hosing off — and they dry quickly. Shipping Time: 2 to 6 days after processingReturn Policy: Within 30 days of ship datePrice Range: $60 to $585 Etsy Etsy View On Etsy Pros: You can shop one-of-a-kind finds that meet your exact specifications from across the globe. Cons: Shipping times may be lengthy, and the site can be overwhelming for those who don’t know the type of rug they’re looking for. Cascino is a big fan of vintage rugs, and if she isn’t shopping locally, the designer relies on Etsy to source some of the best options from around the world at accessible price points. Like Amazon and Target, you can basically treat Etsy like a dedicated rug search engine and will actually benefit from providing the most specific search terms possible. While you may have to wait weeks (or more) to get your rug, depending on if you purchased from a domestic or international seller, you’ll at least have the confidence of customer reviews and ratings that your purchase will end up being exactly what you were dreaming of. P.S. Etsy is also a great source for finding dupes of your favorite styles from higher-end brands. Shipping Time: Depends on retailerReturn Policy: Depends on retailerPrice Range: $25 to $52,674 Factors to Consider Material and Pile There are few places in the home where considering the material and pile are more important when shopping for a rug than the heart of your home. Especially if you have small children, pets, or frequently entertain, you may want to consider a rug made from synthetic or other high-performance fibers to adorn highly trafficked kitchen and dining room floors, according to Liu. Naturally dyed wool is also a great option to consider, as the material is stain-resistant and easy to clean with a bit of soap and water, according to Cascino. Care and Cleaning Your kitchen and dining room rugs are likely to need the most care in the home considering these areas are typically busy and there is an increased chance of spills and stains. While there are plenty of professional cleaning services out there, you may want to consider a washable or easy-to-clean pick that will save you time and money over the years. Be sure to check out any rug care guides provided by the destination you’re shopping from and take the time to look at the product details before purchasing an item to ensure you’re up for its required maintenance. Your Space Square footage and the style of the items already in your cooking or dining space should be top of mind when rug shopping. If you’re not working with a designer, you may want to opt for one of the sources on this list that offers free virtual consultations or design services to help you select the best rug for your space based on shape, size, and style. Frequently Asked Questions What size rug is best under a dining table? Cascino’s rule of thumb for selecting a perfectly sized dining room rug is that it should be large enough that the rear legs of your dining chairs stay on the rug, even when people are pulling out the chairs to sit down. If the rug is any smaller, the legs may catch the edge of the rug, which can be a safety hazard, according to Cascino, who suggests opting for a rug that offers 24 or more inches between the edge of your table and the edge of the rug on all sides. What type of rug is best for the kitchen? Liu’s and Cascino’s picks for kitchen rugs differ based on style and cleaning personality. While Liu loves a synthetic fiber rug for the kitchen to best stave off stains, Cascino prefers a vintage rug with a busy pattern that will age well and mask any pesky stains that you can’t seem to erase. A runner may be your best option for the kitchen, she says, based on the typical shape of a cook space, and you’ll also want to purchase a thick rug pad to keep you comfortable while cooking and prevent slips along the way. Where should you put a rug in the kitchen? Put kitchen rugs in areas where you spend the most time standing, such as by the sink or at the cooktop, according to Cascino. If you have the space, Liu also loves to add a kitchen rug under breakfast tables to accentuate that part of the kitchen and typically employs runners between a wall of cabinetry and an island. How long should a kitchen runner be? A runner should be long enough to run the length of an island or to cover the majority of the walkway, according to Liu. She says you also don’t want one that’s too narrow and will end up looking like a landing strip in the kitchen. It’s also important to leave some breathing room between each side of your rug and the nearest landmarks, according to Cascino. She suggests leaving about four inches of open floor space between the long edge of your rug and cabinets or counters. Our Expertise Lauren Wicks is a freelance writer and editor with more than five years of experience writing for lifestyle brands, including home and design publications. For this piece, she interviewed interior designers Jean Liu and Leslie Murchie Cascino of Bonnie Wu Design. Lauren used their expert advice, along with market research and her own expertise to curate this list of best places to buy kitchen and dining room rugs.