Selecting a rug is typically one of the finishing touches we put on a room’s design, and choosing the right one for your kitchen or dining room may feel especially daunting. These spaces are typically high-traffic areas and are naturally more prone to spills, stains, and sloshes from your household’s family dinners, weekend baking experiments, and cocktail parties. However, you can still achieve a magazine-worthy kitchen or dining room by selecting a hard-working, high-performance rug from a trusted brand. We asked interior designers Jean Liu and Leslie Cascino for their advice on all things kitchen and dining room rugs to help you find the one that will make your cooking or eating space sing while being able to stand up to all of life’s messes.

Annie Selke Annie Selke View On Annieselke.com Pros: This tried-and-true brand is a designer favorite with hundreds of styles available and speedy shipping. Cons: The rugs may not appeal to fans of minimalist design. Annie Selkie is another favorite of Liu’s, as well as many other top names in the industry, as the brand offers a large selection at a great value for your money. The brand has collaborations with some of interior design’s biggest stars, such as Bunny Williams, Mark Sikes, Kit Kemp, and Marie Flanigan. Annie Selke offers products in nearly a dozen different materials, from sisal to recycled P.E.T., depending on the type of durability you’re seeking, and we love that the brand offers options to create custom-sized rugs to fit your exact specifications. Plus, if you need your rug in a hurry, in-stock products ship within two business days. Shipping Time: 2 business days

Ruggable Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Pros: There are thousands of washable rugs available in a variety of styles, as well as a Ruggable Size Guide to help narrow your search. Cons: Since the products are made-to-order, you’ll have to wait at least a week or more for delivery. Ruggable is a top destination for kitchen and dining room rugs, as the brand’s products are washable, stain- and water-resistant, and come with easy-to-clean rug pads at no additional cost. There’s even a dedicated Ruggable Size Guide to help you find just the right item to fit underneath your dining set or in a galley kitchen. The company boasts a unique array of collaborations from Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel to The National Gallery and Star Wars, so there’s really something for everyone. While the sustainability aspect of having made-to-order products may be appealing to some, it’s important to keep in mind that U.S. residents will have to wait one to two weeks, on average, for their shipment to arrive and possibly longer if ordering during a holiday period. Shipping Time: 1 to 2 weeks for U.S. residents, 1 to 3 weeks for Canada residents

Within 30 days of delivery date Price Range: $89 to $799

The Rug Company The Rug Company View On Therugcompany.com Pros: The impressive selection will please a wide variety of design enthusiasts, and the brand offers collaborations with some of the biggest names in interiors, fashion, and art. Cons: The prices are at the higher end of this list, and most of the offerings may not be appropriate for a kitchen. Liu says The Rug Company is a favorite destination for sourcing dining room rugs for “the artistry, luxury, and statement patterns.” It’s also one of the priciest sites on our list, but a great option for those looking for a stunning piece that’s worth the investment. The Rug Company does have a “Lower Priced” section for those trying to make the most of their budgets, but you’re sure to be tempted by all the incredible collaborations from some of the world’s most beloved creatives, ranging from Kelly Wearstler to Chihuly and Luke Edward Hall. The brand makes it easy to shop based on material, quality, style, or color to help you find the perfect rug in a hurry, even though it boasts hundreds of products. Shipping Time: 3 to 16 business days for in-stock items; 10-22 weeks for custom pieces

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This industry-trusted brand offers premium rugs at affordable prices. Cons: Fans of color and pattern may find the selection a bit bland for their taste. Crate & Barrel has been a top destination for bringing magazine-worthy modern design into the home at an approachable price. The brand’s rugs are no exception, as Crate & Barrel offers an array of options, from high-performing indoor-outdoor pieces to vintage-inspired runners. Plus, this is one of the few brands that you can actually shop in-store if you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way. Depending on your time constraints, you can shop for rugs that are ready for pickup, ready to ship, or will be ready to ship within six weeks to ensure your space is complete when you need it. Just don’t forget to order a matching rug pad! Shipping Time: 3 to 5 business days

Within 90 days of receipt Price Range: $45 to $6,499

Target Target View On Target Pros: You can easily shop and return items at your neighborhood location; plus, there are thousands of offerings at low prices. Cons: The massive selection may feel too overwhelming if you are not working with a designer, and you may not find the investment-worthy piece you’re looking for. Target is a one-stop shop for, well, just about everything, and that includes beautiful rugs. While the company doesn’t do many home collabs beyond Magnolia Home and Studio McGee, there are still thousands of options to choose from, whether you’re dreaming of a pink, Oushak-inspired area rug for the dining room or an anti-fatigue mat for your weekend culinary experiments. Most items ship free and can be returned on your next Target run if you’re prone to forget returns by mail. Plus, it’s hard to beat the brand’s low prices and massive assortment. Shipping Time: 3 to 5 business days once shipped

Rugs.com Rugs.com View On Rugs.com Pros: There’s an option for virtually any rug wishlist, and the site offers both free shipping and returns. Cons: This online destination may feel a bit overwhelming if you’re not sure what you’re looking for. Looking for an eco-friendly, washable rug that’s built to withstand all your kitchen messes? How about a cushy, Moroccan-inspired find that will bring some global flair and comfort to the dining room? Rugs.com has a vast inventory of options to meet just about any rug need you could have. Plus, there are millions of rugs in stock at a given moment and a 24/7 customer service line to ensure you get exactly what you need at just the right time. Rugs.com also offers free shipping and 30-day returns, so there’s no risk involved if you want to try out a few to find the perfect fit for your cooking or dining space. Shipping Time: Depends on product, but all items are shipped within 24-48 hours of purchase

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Pros: You can shop well-known brands and affordable dupes all while enjoying the benefit of free two-day shipping with Prime. Cons: You may want to search elsewhere if you’re looking for an investment piece or are unsure of your rug needs. Amazon offers a seemingly endless array of rugs, but you can easily shop based on size, style, shape, material, pattern, and even bestsellers if you’re in need of some decorating inspiration. The site offers a wide range of prices, with options starting under $25, to meet any budget, as well as popular brands like Safavieh and Artistic Weavers. You also have the benefit of customer reviews and ratings to get a sense of the quality of each product before you purchase. Plus, you’re already likely familiar with Amazon’s speedy shipping and generous return policy that will help take the pressure off the buying experience. Shipping Time: 1 day to 3 weeks, depending on retailer

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily View On Serena And Lily Pros: The brand makes top-quality, high-performing rugs loved by designers and enthusiasts alike. Cons: Inventory may not be appealing to those uninterested in coastal, vintage, or traditional styles. Serena & Lily is the ultimate home destination for achieving the “coastal grandmother” aesthetic, á la Ina Garten or a Nancy Meyers film, from table linens to natural fiber furnishings. The brand offers a range of performance, natural fiber, wool, denim, and hand-knotted rugs — most in blue, white, seagrass, or gray colorways — that will bring some breezy elegance to your kitchen or dining area. While Serena & Lily is one of the pricier destinations on our list, they do have frequent sales that can help make your dream rug within reach. Plus, the brand offers a free virtual design service to help you design your dream room with confidence. Shipping Time: 7 to 10 days for contiguous U.S.; 3 to 4 weeks for Hawaii and Alaska

World Market World Market View On World Market Pros: You can snag vintage-, Moroccan-, and other globally-inspired looks for less while having the option to see rugs in person before buying. Cons: This may not be the best source for those who prefer a more rustic, farmhouse, traditional, or minimalist aesthetic. World Market is a treasure trove of beautiful yet affordable finds for the home, and that certainly extends to its rug selection. This may be a great option for shoppers who prefer to see and feel an item in person before buying, and becoming a World Market Rewards Member means you’ll always score a discount. The brand offers a host of colorful, patterned rugs inspired by the world’s most beloved design traditions (think: Persian-inspired finds and Scandinavian-style sheepskins) at accessible prices, some of which are even washable. If you do order online, be prepared to have a suggested shipping window in which to expect your item, typically between seven to 14 business days. Shipping Time: Depends on item

Armadillo Armadillo View On Armadillo-co.com Pros: Armadillo offers stunning, luxurious rugs and offers free samples to help you find the best pick for your style and functional needs. Cons: The brand’s inventory may not appeal to maximalists or those seeking a statement piece that will bring more pattern and pizazz to their space. Liu adores this sustainable, ethical rug brand for their textural, understated pieces that are well-worth the investment. Armadillo offers free design consultations to help you narrow your search, as you can’t search by size, material, or shape. However, putting in the extra effort will be worth your while, as these pieces are made according to rigorous standards to benefit the planet and the people who make them, while making chic additions to any dining room or kitchen. Plus, you’ll enjoy free domestic shipping with the option for in-home installation at the date and time of your choosing for a $400 fee. Shipping Time: 5 to 12 business days after dispatch

Chilewich Chilewich View On Chilewich.com Pros: These rugs are hard-working and easy-to-clean — just what you need in the heart of your home. Cons: The selection is on the smaller side compared to many of the other retailers on this list. Chilewich is one of Liu’s top picks for kitchen and dining room rugs, as she says they are “the hardest working and easiest to clean rugs around.” The brand offers the choice of two materials: indoor/outdoor shag and woven floor mats with the option to create custom pieces to fit your personal style and size needs. Plus, you don’t need to invest in a rug pad, as each Chilewich rug has a layer of waterproof vinyl backing to prevent slips. The brand is a great pick for families with small children and/or pets, as these rugs can be easily cleaned with a quick shake, vacuum, or hosing off — and they dry quickly. Shipping Time: 2 to 6 days after processing

