The 12 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture, According to Design Experts

We tapped interior designers and conducted market research to determine the best places to buy patio furniture. The experts endorsed some of their personal favorites and also answered our burning questions on when to shop for furniture and what materials are their personal favorites. Keep scrolling to learn more about all the retailers worthy of your business.

Ready to enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your patio? Whether you need a dining table and chairs to accompany your outdoor kitchen or a comfortable conversation set for lounging, the market is full of options to meet your style and budget needs.

Frontgate Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros: Discounts and/or free shipping are often offered when purchasing a full set of furniture or spending a minimum amount. Cons: You have a short return/exchange window if you are not in love with your purchase. A Product We Love: Palermo 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set Frontgate’s huge collection of outdoor furniture offers something to fit every home style, plus, it has plenty of accessories, like furniture covers, planters, and umbrellas, to complete your patio. The pieces feel heavy-duty yet luxurious, and there are free fabric swatches available in dozens of colors and patterns, so you can seamlessly match your desired design scheme before purchasing. If you’re located in Texas or Georgia, you can visit one of its in-person locations to test things out. And in case something is wrong with your order or you have a question, you can contact the customer service team via email, phone, or live chat. Shipping Cost: Starts at $149 within the contiguous United States, based on the merchandise total.

Wayfair 4.8 Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: Shipping is free with most orders over $35. Cons: Products must be disassembled to be returned. A Product We Love: Gracie Oaks Vana Solid Wood 4-Person Seating Group Wayfair is one of the most popular sites for furniture and home goods for a reason. You can take your pick of shopping by style, budget, material, or even seating capacity on its easy-to-navigate website, or browse through its curated collections and guides to find the exact set that fits your vision. There are a variety of delivery options available to fit your needs, ranging from basic curbside to all-inclusive delivery that includes assembly and packaging removal. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, items must be disassembled and in their original packaging to be returned or exchanged within 30 days. Shipping Cost: Orders over $35 qualify for free shipping within the contiguous United States.

Yardbird Yardbird View On Yardbird.com Pros: One-on-one complimentary calls are available with an in-house designer for shopping guidance and assistance. Cons: There is a steep return cost, and items must be repackaged as it was when delivered. A Product We Love: Langdon Outdoor Fire Pit Table Set From modular sectional sets with flexible configuration options to loveseat sets and more, Yardbird lets you pick and choose from a variety of collections that are equally as stylish as they are comfortable. Materials options include wicker, aluminum, and teak, with various upholstery colors available, and perfectly fitted covers that keep your pieces safe all year round. Free fabric and frame swatches are available to help make your decision even easier. Still not sure where to start? Schedule a complimentary one-on-one call with an in-house designer, or visit a showroom in several major cities to get assistance choosing the right pieces for you. Shipping Cost: $80 flat shipping for curbside furniture delivery, $80 white glove delivery within showroom delivery zone, and $250 national white glove delivery.

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Crate & Barrel offers a large selection of cooking tools and accessories to go complete your outdoor space. Cons: Depending on the time of year, items may be available for pre-order only. A Product We Love: Walker 2-Piece Right-Arm Chaise Metal Outdoor Sectional Sofa From patio furniture to entertaining essentials like cookware, fire pits, and pillows, think of Crate & Barrel as a one-stop shop for all things outdoor living. In addition to large dining and conversation sets, you can find stackable and sleek pieces for small patios and balconies made from sturdy aluminum frames and sustainable wood. Interior designer Laura Hodges appreciates Crate & Barrel’s outdoor offerings “because they have a great mix of styles and price points.” If you want items to arrive as soon as possible, shop in their quick ship and in-stock collection to see what’s readily available. Shipping Cost: Based on merchandise total, local and long-distance in-home options are available.

Outer Outer View On Liveouter.com Pros: They have a focus on sustainability and a longer return window than most retailers. Cons: White glove delivery and expedited shipping are not offered. A Product We Love: Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs Outer has a modern selection of furniture pieces that you can browse by material: wicker, aluminum, or teak. From chairs and ottomans to sofas and sectionals to outdoor dining sets, all of the products are stylish, versatile, and durable. Protect your furniture with Outer’s covers, and keep bugs at bay while dining al fresco with lightweight throw blankets made with odorless Insect Shield technology. Connect with a product specialist during a free 15-minute consultation via phone call or live video to answer questions or learn more about the company’s offerings. Shipping Cost: $175 for seating orders under $3,000 or free delivery on non-seating products and seating orders over $3,000.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: It offers a timeless collection of outdoor furniture designed to last for years to come. Cons: Pottery Barn does not offer any furniture warranties. A Product We Love: Santa Ana Dining Set Interior stylist Cassandra LaValle says Pottery Barn is one of her “go-to sources for outdoor pieces that I know will be high quality,” and it’s easy to see why. There are more than 45 all-weather performance upholstery options, from classic shades of cream and blue to colors with stripes and piping, and several different subcategories in the outdoor section that make your shopping experience easier, such as the bestsellers shop and in-stock section. Items, except made-to-order pieces, are returnable within 30 days. White glove delivery is available but could cost you up to $429 depending on your location and the total cost of your order, and standard shipping is less but varies on your order total. Shipping Cost: Varies based on the merchandise total.

Joss & Main Joss & Main View On Jossandmain.com Pros: Many items ship free if you opt for standard curbside delivery. Cons: Not all items are in-stock and ready to ship. A Product We Love: Byron Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions Contemporary and chic are two words that come to mind when scrolling through the patio furniture section on Joss & Main. You’ll find outdoor furniture pieces like benches, planters, and dining sets available in weatherproof materials, such as natural hardwoods, mixed metals, and wicker. Some items may even come fully delivered, so you can start enjoying your patio as soon as they arrive. Keep an eye out for sales and discounts, and don’t forget to take a look at its free design services in-person or online. A variety of delivery drop-off options are available, ranging from standard outdoor to full-service. Shipping Cost: Free standard shipping

West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Pros: At-home design consultations make the shopping process seamless. Cons: Shipping costs can be expensive, and customers are potentially responsible for return shipping and processing fees. A Product We Love: Santa Fe Slatted Outdoor 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Impress guests with sleek and durable patio furniture by West Elm. We love how easy it is to shop the site thanks to convenient filters, including material, finish, seating capacity, width, and more. There are big-ticket items, such as sectionals, sofas, tables, and benches, as well as accessories like pillows, planters, and outdoor rugs. Not sure how to bring your vision to life? Take your pick of a free 60-minute design consultation at your local West Elm location, on the phone, or in your home so you can get inspired to get outside. Shipping Cost: Varies based on the merchandise total.

Customer may be responsible for return shipping and processing fees. Return Window: 30 days



Neighbor Neighbor View On Hineighbor.com Pros: The company offers a solid warranty that is easy to understand. Cons: Their white glove delivery service is on the more expensive side and is not available in all states or regions. A Product We Love: Haven Sectional Born in 2020, Neighbor offers a curated selection of outdoor teak furniture. Though they have a smaller selection than other retailers, its modular collection allows you to easily customize the shape, size, style, and colors to fit your space. Before you buy, see and feel the fabrics at home by requesting a free swatch kit or visit the Phoenix, Arizona, retail showroom to see everything in person. Custom-fit covers and protection plans are available at an extra cost, plus a warranty. The shipping time varies between items and could take up to several weeks depending on your purchase. Shipping Cost: Free standard delivery within the contiguous United States.

Williams Sonoma 5 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The items sold at Williams Sonoma are made to last, durable, and stylish. Cons: As a luxury retailer, prices are on the more expensive side. A Product We Love: Santa Barbara Outdoor Metal Club Chair Williams Sonoma carries more outdoor and patio furniture pieces than you might think. You can customize upholstered pieces with different performance-driven fabrics in a variety of color options that don’t sacrifice style for functionality. Swatches are available for purchase unlike other retailers which offer them for free, but they can be returned and the cost will be applied toward your purchase. If you’re choosing to customize, be prepared to wait a bit longer for them to arrive since they are made-to-order. Sort by in-stock and ready-to-ship pieces if you are hoping to get outdoors as soon as possible. Shipping Cost: Varies based on the merchandise total.

Target Target View On Target Pros: Many of its furniture pieces are affordable and include free standard shipping. Cons: Less of a curated shopping experience compared to dedicated furniture businesses. A Product We Love: Saracina Home Modern Slat-Back Acacia Outdoor Conversation Set Target sells just about everything, including patio furniture and accessories that cost less than luxury brands yet are high quality and very stylish. You can shop in-store at one of more than 1,900 locations in the U.S. or head online for a wider selection of items that all come with free standard shipping over $35. Unfortunately, white glove delivery service is not available, so you’ll have to handle assembly and packaging removal on your own. If something doesn’t work out, you have up to 90 days to return or 120 days if you have a RedCard. Shipping Cost: Free standard shipping on orders over $35.

