The 12 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture, According to Design Experts Elevate your outdoor entertaining space with stylish-yet-durable patio furniture finds from these top retailers. By Jacqueline Weiss Published on March 21, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Ready to enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your patio? Whether you need a dining table and chairs to accompany your outdoor kitchen or a comfortable conversation set for lounging, the market is full of options to meet your style and budget needs. We tapped interior designers and conducted market research to determine the best places to buy patio furniture. The experts endorsed some of their personal favorites and also answered our burning questions on when to shop for furniture and what materials are their personal favorites. Keep scrolling to learn more about all the retailers worthy of your business. Frontgate Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros: Discounts and/or free shipping are often offered when purchasing a full set of furniture or spending a minimum amount. Cons: You have a short return/exchange window if you are not in love with your purchase. A Product We Love: Palermo 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set Frontgate’s huge collection of outdoor furniture offers something to fit every home style, plus, it has plenty of accessories, like furniture covers, planters, and umbrellas, to complete your patio. The pieces feel heavy-duty yet luxurious, and there are free fabric swatches available in dozens of colors and patterns, so you can seamlessly match your desired design scheme before purchasing. If you’re located in Texas or Georgia, you can visit one of its in-person locations to test things out. And in case something is wrong with your order or you have a question, you can contact the customer service team via email, phone, or live chat. Shipping Cost: Starts at $149 within the contiguous United States, based on the merchandise total.Shipping Time: 2-3 weeksReturn Policy: If an item is returned for an issue other than defect or damage, shipping and handling fees are non-refundable and a return pickup fee (min. $100) applies.Return Window: 7 days Wayfair 4.8 Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: Shipping is free with most orders over $35. Cons: Products must be disassembled to be returned. A Product We Love: Gracie Oaks Vana Solid Wood 4-Person Seating Group Wayfair is one of the most popular sites for furniture and home goods for a reason. You can take your pick of shopping by style, budget, material, or even seating capacity on its easy-to-navigate website, or browse through its curated collections and guides to find the exact set that fits your vision. There are a variety of delivery options available to fit your needs, ranging from basic curbside to all-inclusive delivery that includes assembly and packaging removal. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, items must be disassembled and in their original packaging to be returned or exchanged within 30 days. Shipping Cost: Orders over $35 qualify for free shipping within the contiguous United States.Shipping Time: 1-8 business daysReturn Policy: Items must be disassembled and in their original packaging. Return Window: 30 days Yardbird Yardbird View On Yardbird.com Pros: One-on-one complimentary calls are available with an in-house designer for shopping guidance and assistance. Cons: There is a steep return cost, and items must be repackaged as it was when delivered. A Product We Love: Langdon Outdoor Fire Pit Table Set From modular sectional sets with flexible configuration options to loveseat sets and more, Yardbird lets you pick and choose from a variety of collections that are equally as stylish as they are comfortable. Materials options include wicker, aluminum, and teak, with various upholstery colors available, and perfectly fitted covers that keep your pieces safe all year round. Free fabric and frame swatches are available to help make your decision even easier. Still not sure where to start? Schedule a complimentary one-on-one call with an in-house designer, or visit a showroom in several major cities to get assistance choosing the right pieces for you. Shipping Cost: $80 flat shipping for curbside furniture delivery, $80 white glove delivery within showroom delivery zone, and $250 national white glove delivery. Shipping Time: Most in-stock items ship within 3 weeks; delivery window selection is available. Return Policy: Returns are subject to a return shipping cost of $250 plus a 5% processing fee.Return Window: 30 days 10 Patio Dining Sets for an Outdoor Entertaining Upgrade Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Crate & Barrel offers a large selection of cooking tools and accessories to go complete your outdoor space. Cons: Depending on the time of year, items may be available for pre-order only. A Product We Love: Walker 2-Piece Right-Arm Chaise Metal Outdoor Sectional Sofa From patio furniture to entertaining essentials like cookware, fire pits, and pillows, think of Crate & Barrel as a one-stop shop for all things outdoor living. In addition to large dining and conversation sets, you can find stackable and sleek pieces for small patios and balconies made from sturdy aluminum frames and sustainable wood. Interior designer Laura Hodges appreciates Crate & Barrel’s outdoor offerings “because they have a great mix of styles and price points.” If you want items to arrive as soon as possible, shop in their quick ship and in-stock collection to see what’s readily available. Shipping Cost: Based on merchandise total, local and long-distance in-home options are available.Shipping Time: 3-5 business days standard, premium, and express availableReturn Policy: New and unused with valid proof of purchase; shipping and handling fees are non-refundable.Return Window: 30 days Outer Outer View On Liveouter.com Pros: They have a focus on sustainability and a longer return window than most retailers. Cons: White glove delivery and expedited shipping are not offered. A Product We Love: Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs Outer has a modern selection of furniture pieces that you can browse by material: wicker, aluminum, or teak. From chairs and ottomans to sofas and sectionals to outdoor dining sets, all of the products are stylish, versatile, and durable. Protect your furniture with Outer’s covers, and keep bugs at bay while dining al fresco with lightweight throw blankets made with odorless Insect Shield technology. Connect with a product specialist during a free 15-minute consultation via phone call or live video to answer questions or learn more about the company’s offerings. Shipping Cost: $175 for seating orders under $3,000 or free delivery on non-seating products and seating orders over $3,000. Shipping Time: In-stock orders typically ship within 2-3 weeksReturn Policy: Free return shipping within 14 days of delivery, 20% return fee plus the cost of return shipping within 365 days of delivery.Return Window: Up to 365 days Pottery Barn Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: It offers a timeless collection of outdoor furniture designed to last for years to come. Cons: Pottery Barn does not offer any furniture warranties. A Product We Love: Santa Ana Dining Set Interior stylist Cassandra LaValle says Pottery Barn is one of her “go-to sources for outdoor pieces that I know will be high quality,” and it’s easy to see why. There are more than 45 all-weather performance upholstery options, from classic shades of cream and blue to colors with stripes and piping, and several different subcategories in the outdoor section that make your shopping experience easier, such as the bestsellers shop and in-stock section. Items, except made-to-order pieces, are returnable within 30 days. White glove delivery is available but could cost you up to $429 depending on your location and the total cost of your order, and standard shipping is less but varies on your order total. Shipping Cost: Varies based on the merchandise total.Shipping Time: 4-5 business days, next-day shipping, and white glove delivery services are availableReturn Policy: Delivery fees are non-refundable; made-to-order items are non-returnable. Return Window: 30 days Joss & Main Joss & Main View On Jossandmain.com Pros: Many items ship free if you opt for standard curbside delivery. Cons: Not all items are in-stock and ready to ship. A Product We Love: Byron Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions Contemporary and chic are two words that come to mind when scrolling through the patio furniture section on Joss & Main. You’ll find outdoor furniture pieces like benches, planters, and dining sets available in weatherproof materials, such as natural hardwoods, mixed metals, and wicker. Some items may even come fully delivered, so you can start enjoying your patio as soon as they arrive. Keep an eye out for sales and discounts, and don’t forget to take a look at its free design services in-person or online. A variety of delivery drop-off options are available, ranging from standard outdoor to full-service. Shipping Cost: Free standard shipping Shipping Time: 1-3 weeksReturn Policy: Return shipping costs apply and original shipping costs are non-refundable.Return Window: 30 days West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Pros: At-home design consultations make the shopping process seamless. Cons: Shipping costs can be expensive, and customers are potentially responsible for return shipping and processing fees. A Product We Love: Santa Fe Slatted Outdoor 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Impress guests with sleek and durable patio furniture by West Elm. We love how easy it is to shop the site thanks to convenient filters, including material, finish, seating capacity, width, and more. There are big-ticket items, such as sectionals, sofas, tables, and benches, as well as accessories like pillows, planters, and outdoor rugs. Not sure how to bring your vision to life? Take your pick of a free 60-minute design consultation at your local West Elm location, on the phone, or in your home so you can get inspired to get outside. Shipping Cost: Varies based on the merchandise total.Shipping Time: 1-5 weeksReturn Policy: Customer may be responsible for return shipping and processing fees.Return Window: 30 days Neighbor Neighbor View On Hineighbor.com Pros: The company offers a solid warranty that is easy to understand. Cons: Their white glove delivery service is on the more expensive side and is not available in all states or regions. A Product We Love: Haven Sectional Born in 2020, Neighbor offers a curated selection of outdoor teak furniture. Though they have a smaller selection than other retailers, its modular collection allows you to easily customize the shape, size, style, and colors to fit your space. Before you buy, see and feel the fabrics at home by requesting a free swatch kit or visit the Phoenix, Arizona, retail showroom to see everything in person. Custom-fit covers and protection plans are available at an extra cost, plus a warranty. The shipping time varies between items and could take up to several weeks depending on your purchase. Shipping Cost: Free standard delivery within the contiguous United States. Shipping Time: Lead times vary per product, up to several weeksReturn Policy: Prepaid shipping labels are provided for in-box and unassembled items; your refund may be subject to a 15% restocking fee depending on the condition of the items.Return Window: 45 days Williams Sonoma 5 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The items sold at Williams Sonoma are made to last, durable, and stylish. Cons: As a luxury retailer, prices are on the more expensive side. A Product We Love: Santa Barbara Outdoor Metal Club Chair Williams Sonoma carries more outdoor and patio furniture pieces than you might think. You can customize upholstered pieces with different performance-driven fabrics in a variety of color options that don’t sacrifice style for functionality. Swatches are available for purchase unlike other retailers which offer them for free, but they can be returned and the cost will be applied toward your purchase. If you’re choosing to customize, be prepared to wait a bit longer for them to arrive since they are made-to-order. Sort by in-stock and ready-to-ship pieces if you are hoping to get outdoors as soon as possible. Shipping Cost: Varies based on the merchandise total. Shipping Time: 3-5 business days, next-day availableReturn Policy: New and unused with receipt, excluding perishable food and special order items. Return Window: 30 days Target Target View On Target Pros: Many of its furniture pieces are affordable and include free standard shipping. Cons: Less of a curated shopping experience compared to dedicated furniture businesses. A Product We Love: Saracina Home Modern Slat-Back Acacia Outdoor Conversation Set Target sells just about everything, including patio furniture and accessories that cost less than luxury brands yet are high quality and very stylish. You can shop in-store at one of more than 1,900 locations in the U.S. or head online for a wider selection of items that all come with free standard shipping over $35. Unfortunately, white glove delivery service is not available, so you’ll have to handle assembly and packaging removal on your own. If something doesn’t work out, you have up to 90 days to return or 120 days if you have a RedCard. Shipping Cost: Free standard shipping on orders over $35.Shipping Time: 3-5 business days, 2-day shipping offered in select areasReturn Policy: In-store returns are available and return pickup is available for items weighing more than 150 pounds.Return Window: 90 days, 120 days with a RedCard Room & Board Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Pros: Its white glove furniture delivery service is less expensive than most other retailers at $99 per delivery. Cons: Room & Board doesn’t offer any outdoor furniture sets, so you have to purchase items individually. A Product We Love: Rio Bar Stool with Cushion Hodges gave Room & Board her stamp of approval because of its focus on “furniture that’s made in America, which is more sustainable as it cuts down on transportation costs.” All Room & Board furniture is delivered via its white glove service, which is just $99. In case your outdoor items need to be delivered through the inside of your home, free in-home fit calls are available within 40 miles of a store to ensure your furniture can be successfully delivered. Plus, free design services are available in-person, virtually, or by phone if you need assistance making the right choices for your space. The company doesn’t offer table and chair sets, so it might be worth speaking with someone who can help you build your own with individual pieces. Shipping Cost: $99 flat-rate white glove delivery serviceShipping Time: 6-10 daysReturn Policy: Free return delivery can be scheduled for furniture and large home decor items. Return Window: Unspecified return window The 10 Best Outdoor Bar Carts for Al Fresco Entertaining Factors to Consider Brand and Product Selection Between brands and retailers, product selection and availability can vary depending on the season. You’ll likely have a better chance of finding a furniture set available within a reasonable amount of time in early spring. If you’re stuck on what to purchase and can’t splurge on a designer or stylist, select retailers have complimentary or paid consultations with an in-house team to assist you. Plus, fabric and frame swatches may be available to help you envision things before submitting your order. Delivery and Assembly Curbside or standard shipping will be your most basic and typically least expensive delivery option. Depending on the retailer, shipping costs for large items like furniture can range between free to several hundred dollars. Many retailers offer a white glove delivery service, which includes unpacking, assembly, and packaging removal. This is typically the most expensive delivery option available but saves you time and is especially beneficial for those unable to lift or assemble furniture. Return Policy Every retailer has different exchange and return policies. Many return policies for furniture require that items are in their original packaging, which could mean disassembling your furniture and putting it back into the original box. Depending on the brand, you might be charged fees for returning, restocking, shipping, and handling. Some businesses have a return window as small as seven days, while others go up to 365 days. Warranties Product warranties can vary between brands and even products. Warranties are guarantees to customers that the quality of a product will hold up over a designated period of time. However, damage from improper cleaning and normal wear over time are not typically covered by a warranty. Your product warranty length can also vary, sometimes between products sold by the same brand. Give your product packaging a read, or look at the website to confirm if your product has a limited or lifetime warranty. If you purchase something from a secondary retailer like Crate & Barrel or Williams Sonoma, the warranty is more likely to be offered directly through the manufacturer instead. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best kind of outdoor patio furniture? The best outdoor patio furniture for you might not be suitable for someone else, but one of the best ways to start narrowing down your selection is looking at the weather in your area during patio season. “Living in the Pacific Northwest, our furniture has to be tough to withstand rain and avoid moss or mold,” LaValle says. With that in mind, she says that “polywood, powder coated metal, or teak are my go-to materials, as I know they can withstand most weather conditions and have longevity. Selecting a style for your outdoor furniture is no different than choosing that for an interior. Just as the architecture of a home can inform the design of a room, the garden should inform the design of your patio, deck, or balcony.”Hodges also looks to teak as an option for most climates and suggests keeping it covered when it’s not in use to maintain the wood and the color. “Teak wood can always be oiled, but keeping it covered will also protect the cushions,” she says. When can you get the best deals on patio furniture? Thinking of sprucing up your patio? LaValle says to think ahead. “I recommend shopping for outdoor items around February or March when most major retailers have items ready to ship. April and May will work too, but come summer, it is usually harder (if not impossible) to get items quickly.”If you’re hunting for a good deal, LaValle says shopping in “early spring and end of summer is when you'll usually see sales for outdoor furniture and goods.” How much should I spend on a patio set? The cost of a patio set will depend on the pieces and the level of quality or brand you choose. "I would consider a mid-range patio set consisting of a four-person lounge space to be in the range of $8,000-$10,000," Hodges says. "If you add in dining furniture as well, you would be more like $15,000-$20,000." Our Expertise Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with over five years of experience and a lifelong lover of working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared on Eat This Not That, EatingWell, AllRecipes, Simply Recipes, and more. For this article, she spoke with interior stylist Cassandra LaValle and interior designer Laura Hodges, to find out what professionals look for when shopping for patio furniture. She used their insights and her own expertise and market research to curate this list.