Dreaming of a dining area that better suits your needs and aesthetic preferences? Whether you’re looking for a stylish small dining room set to squeeze into your studio apartment or a gracious dining room table for hosting friends, it’s important to shop from a brand you trust to ensure you’re getting the quality, durability, and style you’re seeking. We’ve asked Deborah Costa and Kristine Renee of Design Alchemy, an interior design firm based in Northern California, to share their favorite dining room furniture destinations for a range of styles. They tell us how to select the right pieces — not to mention, what to expect to spend on a new suite of dining room furniture. Finally, this list leaves some room for draperies, a cool light fixture, a storage piece to create a chic at-home bar, and even art to make your newly redesigned dining space sing. And even if you’re on a strict budget, the site has a page devoted to starting your dining room refresh with items as low as $159. Plus, you can’t beat its generous return policy that offers plenty of time to ensure your new table, chairs, and sideboard are the perfect pieces to make your room sing. Shipping Time: 3-5 business days for standard deliveryReturn Policy: Within 90 days of receipt Castlery View On Castlery.com Castlery is dedicated to eliminating the need to choose “fast furniture” in favor of well-designed, high-quality pieces that are still easy on the wallet. The brand’s durable, stylish pieces suit tastes from mid-century to contemporary, and some of its most popular pieces are for the dining room. The Kelsey dining table and chair set is our top pick for a small dining set, but those with larger households or who love to entertain will love their extendable dining tables that can seat up to eight people. And the great thing about Castlery’s low prices is that you can add on two-, three-, or five-year warranties while still saving big compared to many other popular retailers. Shipping Time: Depends on products and location of deliveryReturn Policy: Within 14 days of delivery Lulu and Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com Lulu and Georgia is a designer-loved resource for furniture and home decor, offering designer collaborations from names like Sarah Sherman Samuel, pieces from rising industry stars, and covet-worthy vintage finds to help you decorate a one-of-a-kind home. Costa and Renee are among the retailer’s fans, as the site makes unique designer pieces accessible to enthusiasts across the country, not just in major cities. Many of Lulu and Georgia’s bestsellers are dining room furniture items, and many pieces are designed to work both indoors and out, like this solid teak sideboard cabinet. You’ll also notice a Sustainability section on many product pages, showcasing the brand’s commitment to selling as many non-toxic, low-VOC pieces for the home as possible. Shipping Time: Varies by orderReturn Policy: Within 60 days of delivery Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pottery Barn has been a trusted furniture source for more than 70 years, offering excellent craftsmanship and responsibly sourced materials with laid-back yet luxurious California charm. In fact, the Williams Sonoma family of brands has been the only home furnishings business to make Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for four years running. The brand offers free design services to help consumers create the dining area of their dreams with the added benefit of numerous stores across the country for those who prefer to shop the old-fashioned way. While known for its array of both modern and traditional-leaning dining collections, Pottery Barn also produces ADA-compliant dining room tables for those seeking to create a more accessible home. And don’t forget to check out sister brand West Elm if you’re looking for something a bit more mid-century inspired. Shipping Time: Within 4-5 business days of order receipt for standard shippingReturn Policy: Within 30 days of receiving an order or 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items Amazon Amazon View On Amazon If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dining set in a hurry, it’s hard to beat Amazon’s prices, inventory, and shipping speed. This online destination, however, can be a bit overwhelming for those who aren’t sure what they’re looking for, and you’ll benefit from having the most specific site search possible to find just the right pieces for your dining room. Yet, Amazon does allow you to shop based on style, price, materials, and color, among other categories, that may help you on your hunt. Having a slew of customer ratings and reviews to check out can be useful in determining the quality of a product, even if you’ve never heard of the brand name. And the good news is, Amazon makes returns easy if you don’t love your purchase, as there are more than 18,000 return drop-off locations across the U.S. Shipping Time: Depends on the retailerReturn Policy: Within 30 days of delivery Kathy Kuo Home View On Kathykuohome.com Another favorite of the Design Alchemy team, Kathy Kuo Home has become a popular destination for design enthusiasts of all kinds, whether you prefer the industrial loft look or Hollywood Regency. Founded by the designer and TV personality, the site is one of the fastest-growing destinations for luxury furniture, and the dining options are top-tier. Depending on your needs, you can shop everything from entire dining sets — including mismatched curations for a more collected look — to singular pieces that will make the perfect finishing touch on your dining space. While the return policy is the least generous on our list, Kathy Kuo Home offers design services to help you feel confident about your purchases. Shipping Time: Varies by type of orderReturn Policy: Within 7 days of delivery Serena & Lily View On Serena And Lily Fans of coastal-chic interiors should consider Serena & Lily a top destination for dining room shopping and inspiration. One of the brand’s most popular items is its Riviera rattan dining chairs and counter stools inspired by French bistros, but the Design Alchemy team loves all of Serena & Lily’s rattan dining room furnishings. You’ll also find contemporary takes on classic designs, such as Windsor dining chairs painted in coastal shades of green, customizable banquettes in a slew of fun fabrics, and vintage-inspired consoles to bring a taste of the islands to your favorite gathering place. Be sure to take advantage of the brand’s free in-person or virtual design advice, whether you simply want to request a swatch or are looking to overhaul your entire dining room. Shipping Time: Within 7-10 days of order receiptReturn Policy: Within 30 days of order receipt Wayfair View On Wayfair Wayfair is a wonderland for budget shoppers with a wide range of tastes. Love the farmhouse look? Wayfair has you covered. Seeking something sleek and modern? It’s got you there, too. Plus, the Wayfair family of brands includes more curated sites such as AllModern and Birch Lane if you’re devoted to a specific aesthetic. Other reasons to shop at Wayfair include free design services, affordable furniture protection plans that last up to five years, and access to expert assembly services for an additional but small fee. The prices are tough to beat, and the speedy shipping times will ensure your dining room can come together as soon as needed. Shipping Time: Depends on the retailerReturn Policy: Within 30 days of purchase Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Ballard Designs is a great place for traditional design devotees, while customizable pieces come in dozens of iconic fabrics and gorgeous finishes that will appeal to those who lean more contemporary, too. Over its 40 years, the company has also collaborated with top names in the industry, from Bunny Williams to Suzanne Kasler, and the Design Alchemy duo are major fans of the latter’s Southport rattan collection for bringing a bit of vintage flair to your eating space. The brand also offers design services via phone, email, video call, or in-store to suit your preferences with free appointments to help you feel empowered throughout your decorating journey. Shipping Time: 1-7 business days, if in stockReturn Policy: Within 90 days of ship date Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams View On Mgbwhome.com Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams of MGBW Home have been prioritizing American craftsmanship, ethical manufacturing processes, and eco-friendly materials since before it was cool. The brand works with some of the hottest names in the design industry, such as Brigette Romanek and Jeremiah Brent, to create one-of-a-kind collections alongside their inventory of modern furnishings, many of which are customizable. Since everything is manufactured in North Carolina, even custom orders will be delivered to your door in a timely manner, offering the best of both worlds. While it’s one of the pricier picks on our list, it’s worth checking out if you want to invest in an heirloom-quality piece that’s as good for the planet as it is for your dining room aesthetic. And brand devotees will do well to join the MGBW Comfort Club to score discounts on every purchase, free design services, exclusive access to sales, and concierge services with each order. Shipping Time: Depends on the productReturn Policy: Within 21 days of delivery Costco View On Costco.com Costco is one of our favorite destinations for buying top-notch meat and oversized bottles of Champagne, but it’s also a go-to for snagging amazing furniture deals for the dining room. The selection is one of the most limited on our list, yet even non-members can shop online and take advantage of the brand’s unbeatable prices. From full nine-piece dining sets to a beautiful wine bar cabinet with a built-in fridge for your favorite bottles, its offerings are high-quality and stylish, and most will be delivered within a few days of purchase. Pro tip: the more pieces you buy, the more you’ll save if they have the Costco Direct label — up to $400 — and nearly all major home items come with this perk, from mattresses to appliances. Shipping Time: Depends on the order and location of deliveryReturn Policy: Within 90 days of delivery Room & Board Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Looking to invest in sustainable, American-made pieces that will last for years to come? We recommend Room & Board. The Minneapolis-based brand is famous for its excellent customer service and high-quality furniture and home decor that will stick with you through all the industry’s passing trends and is in the middle of the road in terms of price points on our list. The brand offers free design services and options to create custom dining tables and storage pieces in order to ensure your dream eating space becomes a reality. Plus, Room & Board offers $99 full-service delivery that allows you to get unlimited items delivered, assembled, and placed exactly where they need to in your home without you having to lift a finger. Shipping Time: Depends on delivery locationReturn Policy: Up to several weeks of delivery date through contacting customer service Article View On Article.com Modern furniture? Check. Affordable prices? Check. Delivery on most items within two weeks? Check. Article has become a top destination for modern aesthetes on a budget, providing both trendy and timeless designs for indoors and out. While wallet-friendly, these pieces are still durable and made from high-quality materials, thanks to the brand working directly with manufacturers to offer some of the best possible prices out there. You can even shop curated dining room bundles to save even more on furnishings, whether you just need room for two or are dreaming of decadent dinner parties. Plus, you’ll also enjoy the benefit of free virtual design services to make creating an Instagram-worthy dining space a breeze. Shipping Time: Depends on the product and location of deliveryReturn Policy: Within 30 days of delivery Factors to Consider Style Style will come to mind when shopping for furniture of any kind. Considering that you can now find furniture of all styles at all price points, selecting pieces that fit your aesthetic is more accessible than ever before. Yet, you may want to take note of the decoration in adjoining rooms to your dining space in order to create a cohesive flow while giving your eating area its distinct personality. Quality It’s important to think through the longevity of any item you're purchasing for your dining space, as that will inform how much you are willing to invest and where you will shop from. While all of these sources are highly vetted destinations for furniture shopping, some feature products from dozens or more retailers, so you’ll want to do some research to ensure that the item you’re looking for has a promising lifespan. Regardless, whether you’re splurging on a five-figure dining set that you plan to use for years to come or are scoring a $250 table for a temporary rental space, it’s important to care for your pieces well so they don’t end up in a landfill and can be given a second life via Facebook Marketplace, a second-hand shop, or to a loved one. Assembly This is a major factor to consider when shopping for dining room furniture, as tables, chairs, and other important pieces may require full assembly and hours of your time. Many of the sites featured on this list offer white glove delivery services for an additional fee, which means a team will deliver your item(s) right to the designated room, fully assemble all items, and even get rid of packaging waste. If you’re looking to stretch your dollar as far as possible, however, it could be worth assembling items yourself or reaching out to a trusted handyman to help ensure your dining room furniture is sturdy and ready for anything. The quality won’t matter if an item hasn’t been properly assembled. Shipping and Returns Shipping can be a bit unpredictable today, but all of these destinations offer dedicated pages on all things shipping rates, expected delivery times, and more. Depending on how quickly you want to receive an item or have your dining room finished, you may want to choose a retailer that offers expedited rates. The size of your order, however, will likely have a major effect on shipping times, as purchasing an entire dining set or an armoire for your tableware may require shipping via freight, which may take longer than anticipated. When it comes to returns, you may want to consider a retailer with a generous policy if you haven’t shopped for your item in person or have never purchased from the destination before. The standard return policy for the majority of these sites is within 30 days of the delivery date, giving you plenty of time to decide if an item is the right fit for your space. Be sure to save all emails related to your order until you have returned the product or decided to keep it for good. Frequently Asked Questions What furniture goes in a dining room? A dining room should consist of a table, a set of chairs, a serving piece (think: credenza or bar), a rug to ground the room, and a light fixture, according to the Design Alchemy team. While you may not have room for a serving piece in your dining area if you are limited on size, it could be worth making space in an adjacent room for a bar area or a designated cabinet to store and display your tableware collection. How much does a dining room set cost on average? The cost of a dining chair and table set depends on where you shop, the materials, and how large of a set you need. For an entire room, meanwhile, you’ll need to factor in the other additional decor elements that will tie your space together. “On the low end, if shopping at big box retailers, we estimate $15,000 to furnish a dining room,” Costa and Renee say. “This doesn’t include wall coverings, window coverings, art, and accents to polish off the space.” How should you choose dining room furniture? It’s important to determine the intention of your space first and foremost, according to Renee and Costa. Are you looking to create a formal dining room, a laid-back lounge, or a casual place for the family to gather for lazy breakfasts and weeknight dinners? “Once you’ve decided on the aesthetic for the space, select an appropriately sized table and chairs to effectively pull off the vision,” say Costa and Renee. Should dining room furniture match? While there’s not necessarily anything wrong with purchasing a uniform dining set or matching furniture, it doesn’t have to — and, in fact, your room may look better if it doesn’t, according to Costa and Renee. Mixing different species of wood, hues, and fabrics will create interest and depth for a space that is uniquely yours, they say. Our Expertise Lauren Wicks is a freelance writer and editor with more than five years of experience writing for lifestyle brands, including home and design publications. For this piece, she interviewed interior designers Deborah Costa and Kristine Renee of Design Alchemy. 