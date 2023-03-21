We’ve asked Deborah Costa and Kristine Renee of Design Alchemy, an interior design firm based in Northern California, to share their favorite dining room furniture destinations for a range of styles. They tell us how to select the right pieces — not to mention, what to expect to spend on a new suite of dining room furniture. Finally, this list leaves some room for draperies, a cool light fixture, a storage piece to create a chic at-home bar, and even art to make your newly redesigned dining space sing.

Dreaming of a dining area that better suits your needs and aesthetic preferences? Whether you’re looking for a stylish small dining room set to squeeze into your studio apartment or a gracious dining room table for hosting friends, it’s important to shop from a brand you trust to ensure you’re getting the quality, durability, and style you’re seeking.

Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel is a top destination for design enthusiasts looking to score a chic, modern look at a more accessible price point with top-quality pieces, many of which are FSC-certified and BIFMA-compliant. The brand is famous for its viral collaborations with the day’s top designers. The Design Alchemy duo is a huge fan of their collection with Jake Arnold — particularly these stunning rush dining chairs that will only look better with age. And even if you’re on a strict budget, the site has a page devoted to starting your dining room refresh with items as low as $159. Plus, you can’t beat its generous return policy that offers plenty of time to ensure your new table, chairs, and sideboard are the perfect pieces to make your room sing. Shipping Time: 3-5 business days for standard delivery

Return Policy: Within 90 days of receipt

Castlery View On Castlery.com Castlery is dedicated to eliminating the need to choose “fast furniture” in favor of well-designed, high-quality pieces that are still easy on the wallet. The brand’s durable, stylish pieces suit tastes from mid-century to contemporary, and some of its most popular pieces are for the dining room. The Kelsey dining table and chair set is our top pick for a small dining set, but those with larger households or who love to entertain will love their extendable dining tables that can seat up to eight people. And the great thing about Castlery’s low prices is that you can add on two-, three-, or five-year warranties while still saving big compared to many other popular retailers. Shipping Time: Depends on products and location of delivery

Return Policy: Within 14 days of delivery

Lulu and Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com Lulu and Georgia is a designer-loved resource for furniture and home decor, offering designer collaborations from names like Sarah Sherman Samuel, pieces from rising industry stars, and covet-worthy vintage finds to help you decorate a one-of-a-kind home. Costa and Renee are among the retailer’s fans, as the site makes unique designer pieces accessible to enthusiasts across the country, not just in major cities. Many of Lulu and Georgia’s bestsellers are dining room furniture items, and many pieces are designed to work both indoors and out, like this solid teak sideboard cabinet. You’ll also notice a Sustainability section on many product pages, showcasing the brand’s commitment to selling as many non-toxic, low-VOC pieces for the home as possible. Shipping Time: Varies by order

Return Policy: Within 60 days of delivery

Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pottery Barn has been a trusted furniture source for more than 70 years, offering excellent craftsmanship and responsibly sourced materials with laid-back yet luxurious California charm. In fact, the Williams Sonoma family of brands has been the only home furnishings business to make Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for four years running. The brand offers free design services to help consumers create the dining area of their dreams with the added benefit of numerous stores across the country for those who prefer to shop the old-fashioned way. While known for its array of both modern and traditional-leaning dining collections, Pottery Barn also produces ADA-compliant dining room tables for those seeking to create a more accessible home. And don’t forget to check out sister brand West Elm if you’re looking for something a bit more mid-century inspired. Shipping Time: Within 4-5 business days of order receipt for standard shipping

Return Policy: Within 30 days of receiving an order or 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dining set in a hurry, it’s hard to beat Amazon’s prices, inventory, and shipping speed. This online destination, however, can be a bit overwhelming for those who aren’t sure what they’re looking for, and you’ll benefit from having the most specific site search possible to find just the right pieces for your dining room. Yet, Amazon does allow you to shop based on style, price, materials, and color, among other categories, that may help you on your hunt. Having a slew of customer ratings and reviews to check out can be useful in determining the quality of a product, even if you’ve never heard of the brand name. And the good news is, Amazon makes returns easy if you don’t love your purchase, as there are more than 18,000 return drop-off locations across the U.S. Shipping Time: Depends on the retailer

Return Policy: Within 30 days of delivery

Kathy Kuo Home View On Kathykuohome.com Another favorite of the Design Alchemy team, Kathy Kuo Home has become a popular destination for design enthusiasts of all kinds, whether you prefer the industrial loft look or Hollywood Regency. Founded by the designer and TV personality, the site is one of the fastest-growing destinations for luxury furniture, and the dining options are top-tier. Depending on your needs, you can shop everything from entire dining sets — including mismatched curations for a more collected look — to singular pieces that will make the perfect finishing touch on your dining space. While the return policy is the least generous on our list, Kathy Kuo Home offers design services to help you feel confident about your purchases. Shipping Time: Varies by type of order

Return Policy: Within 7 days of delivery

Serena & Lily View On Serena And Lily Fans of coastal-chic interiors should consider Serena & Lily a top destination for dining room shopping and inspiration. One of the brand’s most popular items is its Riviera rattan dining chairs and counter stools inspired by French bistros, but the Design Alchemy team loves all of Serena & Lily’s rattan dining room furnishings. You’ll also find contemporary takes on classic designs, such as Windsor dining chairs painted in coastal shades of green, customizable banquettes in a slew of fun fabrics, and vintage-inspired consoles to bring a taste of the islands to your favorite gathering place. Be sure to take advantage of the brand’s free in-person or virtual design advice, whether you simply want to request a swatch or are looking to overhaul your entire dining room. Shipping Time: Within 7-10 days of order receipt

Return Policy: Within 30 days of order receipt

Wayfair View On Wayfair Wayfair is a wonderland for budget shoppers with a wide range of tastes. Love the farmhouse look? Wayfair has you covered. Seeking something sleek and modern? It’s got you there, too. Plus, the Wayfair family of brands includes more curated sites such as AllModern and Birch Lane if you’re devoted to a specific aesthetic. Other reasons to shop at Wayfair include free design services, affordable furniture protection plans that last up to five years, and access to expert assembly services for an additional but small fee. The prices are tough to beat, and the speedy shipping times will ensure your dining room can come together as soon as needed. Shipping Time: Depends on the retailer

Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase

Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Ballard Designs is a great place for traditional design devotees, while customizable pieces come in dozens of iconic fabrics and gorgeous finishes that will appeal to those who lean more contemporary, too. Over its 40 years, the company has also collaborated with top names in the industry, from Bunny Williams to Suzanne Kasler, and the Design Alchemy duo are major fans of the latter’s Southport rattan collection for bringing a bit of vintage flair to your eating space. The brand also offers design services via phone, email, video call, or in-store to suit your preferences with free appointments to help you feel empowered throughout your decorating journey. Shipping Time: 1-7 business days, if in stock

Return Policy: Within 90 days of ship date

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams View On Mgbwhome.com Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams of MGBW Home have been prioritizing American craftsmanship, ethical manufacturing processes, and eco-friendly materials since before it was cool. The brand works with some of the hottest names in the design industry, such as Brigette Romanek and Jeremiah Brent, to create one-of-a-kind collections alongside their inventory of modern furnishings, many of which are customizable. Since everything is manufactured in North Carolina, even custom orders will be delivered to your door in a timely manner, offering the best of both worlds. While it’s one of the pricier picks on our list, it’s worth checking out if you want to invest in an heirloom-quality piece that’s as good for the planet as it is for your dining room aesthetic. And brand devotees will do well to join the MGBW Comfort Club to score discounts on every purchase, free design services, exclusive access to sales, and concierge services with each order. Shipping Time: Depends on the product

Return Policy: Within 21 days of delivery

Costco View On Costco.com Costco is one of our favorite destinations for buying top-notch meat and oversized bottles of Champagne, but it’s also a go-to for snagging amazing furniture deals for the dining room. The selection is one of the most limited on our list, yet even non-members can shop online and take advantage of the brand’s unbeatable prices. From full nine-piece dining sets to a beautiful wine bar cabinet with a built-in fridge for your favorite bottles, its offerings are high-quality and stylish, and most will be delivered within a few days of purchase. Pro tip: the more pieces you buy, the more you’ll save if they have the Costco Direct label — up to $400 — and nearly all major home items come with this perk, from mattresses to appliances. Shipping Time: Depends on the order and location of delivery

Return Policy: Within 90 days of delivery

Room & Board Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Looking to invest in sustainable, American-made pieces that will last for years to come? We recommend Room & Board. The Minneapolis-based brand is famous for its excellent customer service and high-quality furniture and home decor that will stick with you through all the industry’s passing trends and is in the middle of the road in terms of price points on our list. The brand offers free design services and options to create custom dining tables and storage pieces in order to ensure your dream eating space becomes a reality. Plus, Room & Board offers $99 full-service delivery that allows you to get unlimited items delivered, assembled, and placed exactly where they need to in your home without you having to lift a finger. Shipping Time: Depends on delivery location

Return Policy: Up to several weeks of delivery date through contacting customer service