When starting your shopping endeavor, you’ll want to turn to retailers that stock a wide assortment of excellent products while also being easy to navigate. Also worth looking for are site-exclusive offers and current brand promotions to get the best deals. If you need a place to start, we’ve compiled a list of the best places to buy cookware online that will make purchasing a breeze.

Whether you’re looking to equip a new kitchen or overhaul your existing pots and pans, buying cookware online allows you to shop from the comfort of your home. That means you can compare prices and features, browse colors, and explore the full range of a brand at your own pace, letting you make fully informed decisions — particularly important when you’re investing in higher-quality pieces.

Williams Sonoma 5 View On Williams-Sonoma Serious cooks are faithful to Williams Sonoma because of its extensive array of kitchen goods, ranging from high-quality nonstick skillets to specialty pieces (like this Nordic Ware ebelskiver pan). The online selection includes heritage brands like Le Creuset and Ruffoni, and it often features exclusive colors and sets you won’t find anywhere else. Williams Sonoma also makes its own cookware pieces, designed with home cooks in mind. While the retailer tends to carry higher-end pieces, those on a budget will appreciate the Open Kitchen collection, a curated assortment of kitchen essentials — including cookware — at a wallet-friendly price. A Product We Love: Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set Shipping Cost: Varies by order total.

Return Policy: Eligible for a refund within 30 days with original receipt on most items.

Sur La Table Sur La Table View On Sur La Table Sur La Table rivals Williams Sonoma with its selection of iconic cookware brands like Staub, DeBuyer, and All-Clad, stocking a plethora of individual pieces and comprehensive sets that will delight anyone who loves to cook. In addition, Sur La Table has its own line of cookware available in stainless steel, ceramic nonstick, hard anodized nonstick, and carbon steel, designed by chefs to deliver restaurant-quality performance at home. Be on the lookout for flash sales and various specials on the site throughout the year, and score $15 off your first order totaling $75 or more by signing up for email updates. A Product We Love: Le Creuset Signature Round French Oven 5.5 Qt. in Azure Blue Shipping Cost: Free standard shipping for orders over $75 in the continental U.S. Expedited and overnight options are available for an additional charge.

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel While people often turn to Crate & Barrel for furniture and home decor, they’re also a great resource for cookware, offering a fantastic assortment of sets from GreenPan, Cuisinart, All-Clad, Viking, and more. A recent addition to their lineup is the popular ceramic nonstick set from Caraway, a chic and functional brand of cookware available in a dreamy array of colors. Crate & Barrel also has their own line of pots and pans, available in durable five-ply stainless steel or stylish ceramic nonstick, both just a little less expensive than their competitors. A Product We Love: Crate & Barrel EvenCook Core ® Stainless Steel Starter Set Shipping Cost: Varies based on merchandise total.

Food52 Food52 View On Food52 The Food52 shop feels like an art gallery and cookware store rolled into one, as much of their tightly curated collection is simply great to look at. Take, for example, the Food52 x Dansk Købenstyle Saucepan: it has a distinctly Scandinavian design and comes in a variety of bright hues, perfect for adding a splash of color to your kitchen. If you’re on the hunt for more traditional cookware, look to their All-Clad or Hestan options, but also take a minute to admire the polished cast iron pieces from Smithey Ironware and DeBuyer’s French Copper collection. Don’t miss the Five Two by GreenPan collection, a line of nonstick and stainless steel essentials available exclusively through Food52. A Product We Love: Milo by Kana Cast Iron Cookware Set Shipping Cost: Free standard shipping on orders $199 and up, $9.99 shipping on orders under $199; Express shipping available for an additional fee. (Additional shipping charges may apply to Alaska and Hawaii.)

Macy's View On Macy's Though Macy’s has downsized its brick-and-mortar presence, it remains a popular online retailer of cookware, offering a massive selection of sets at a wide range of price points. You can find affordable starter sets from brands like Anolon and T-Fal, or investment-worthy pieces from All-Clad, ScanPan, or Le Creuset. One of the best things about Macy’s is that they run promotions often, giving you plenty of chances to get a deal on cookware you’ve been eyeing. Make sure to keep tabs on closeouts on customer favorites, like this Martha Stewart Collection 8-Quart Dutch Oven, priced at nearly half off. A Product We Love: Blue Diamond 10-Piece Cookware Set Shipping Cost: Free Shipping (on $49+ pre-tax purchase) or $10.95 (on under $49 pre-tax purchase) in the continental U.S.

World Market World Market View On World Market The cookware selection at World Market is a small but mighty assortment of affordable and durable pieces. You’ll find a variety of cast iron skillets from Lodge, budget-friendly BK carbon steel pans, and a few different nonstick ceramic favorites from GreenPan — all tried and true kitchen pieces. If you’re looking for an enameled cast iron Dutch oven, you can easily pick one up for under $100 here. World Market also carries a few types of cookware to explore global cuisines, including painted tagines from Morocco, paella pans and terracotta ollas from Spain, bamboo steamer baskets, and hand-hammered woks to whip up your favorite Chinese stir-fried entrees. Members of the World Market rewards program receive multiple discount offers throughout the year, along with free shipping and 10 percent off in-store pickup. A Product We Love: Amira Large Hand Painted Ceramic Tagine Shipping Cost: Standard ground shipping starts at $4.95 within the continental U.S. and varies by order total.

Target Target View On Target Target is a one-stop shop for just about everything, including an enormous inventory of cookware from well-known brands like T-fal, Calphalon, Cuisinart, and Lodge. The variety includes nonstick options as well as stainless steel and hard-anodized pieces, so you’ll be able to easily find a pan or pot — or complete set — that suits your style of cooking. Target’s own brand, Made By Design, is a collection of kitchen utensils and cookware at very affordable prices, great for those who are cost conscious or just learning how to cook. A Product We Love: Ceramic Coated Aluminum Covered Saucepan - Made By Design™ Shipping Cost: Free ground shipping on orders over $35.

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon We couldn’t mention online shopping without giving credit to Amazon for offering hundreds of cookware sets and pieces at every price point. In fact, there’s such a large selection that it may be difficult to choose by browsing alone, so you may want to have an idea of what you want before you start searching. If you’re seeking a pot or pan of a particular shape or size, you can filter by material, price point, and even color to narrow your results. Amazon Prime members can get items delivered for free within a couple of days, which is helpful when nearby brick-and-mortar stores don’t have what you need. And while some exceptions apply, returns are allowed for most items within 30 days for a full refund. A Product We Love: Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan, 10" Shipping Cost: Free shipping for Amazon Prime members on select items.

Made In Made In View On Madeincookware.com While most of the retailers on this list carry a broad variety of brands, Made In is a direct-to-consumer kitchen goods company launched in 2017 that boasts its own line of professional quality, American- and European-made cookware. If you’re a serious home cook, or just want to invest in quality, the selection at Made In is right up your alley. You’ll find nonstick, stainless steel, carbon steel, copper, and enameled cast iron options, available in sets or a la carte. With input from and collaborations with chefs like Grant Achatz, Nancy Silverton, and Tom Colicchio, Made In’s pieces are thoughtfully designed and are meant to endure heavy use (case in point, it also supplies restaurants), and they come backed with a limited lifetime warranty. A Product We Love: The Stainless Sets Shipping Cost: Free Shipping on all orders over $49 in the contiguous 48 states. Alaska, Hawaii, and international shipping are available for an additional cost.

