If you are planning a full kitchen overhaul or simply just looking to zhuzh up your existing cabinets, thousands of options are available. From simple chrome pulls to more architectural or elaborate options, browsing online can make it easy to compare styles, materials, finishes, and prices without being overwhelmed. We researched the best places to buy cabinet hardware online (and in some cases, in person) to ensure that executing your kitchen update goes smoothly.

Giving your kitchen a refresh doesn’t always have to involve a full renovation. In fact, you can achieve a brand-new look by simply switching out your hardware. “With such a wide range of style options available, hardware offers a vehicle of personalization in the kitchen,” says Bob Bakes, the head of design at Bakes & Kropp Fine Cabinetry. “Consider it the jewelry of the kitchen and approach choices with that in mind.”

We couldn’t talk about hardware without mentioning Home Depot, a one-stop resource for all home remodeling needs. In fact, thousands of cabinet hardware options are available here, so you’ll want to have a basic idea of what you’re looking for in order to avoid being overwhelmed by choice. Use the filters to search by finish, pull type, size, or style, and narrow your choices as you go, sorting by cost or popularity. While many retailers are focusing on modern design, Home Depot still carries the classics. Think traditional antique brass and filigree options, wrought iron, and similar styles that belong in an older Victorian, colonial, or craftsman-style home.

If sleek and simple kitchen hardware seems a bit too ordinary, head over to Anthropologie. While many hardware retailers tend to favor contemporary and modern styles, this brand’s aesthetic includes more botanical, bohemian, and vintage-inspired designs (just like its clothing). Find colorful inlaid knobs and fluted pulls alongside others shaped like animals or twigs, adding an unexpected touch of whimsy to your kitchen cabinetry. The assortment is eclectic, so you’ll want to spend some time browsing to see what’s available. Plus, inventory can vary by season. It’s a great resource for achieving a curated vibe without paying antique store prices.

For those seeking high-end cabinet hardware, Nest Studio Collection carries a stunning assortment of luxury pulls and knobs that are machined and polished by hand. From organic sculptural shapes to mid-century modern designs, these pieces can transform cabinets and kitchens on the whole. Many of the hardware options are made to order and can require a lead time of 12 to 16 weeks, but they also carry a small selection of quick-ship items if you aren’t willing to wait. Be warned that these pieces come with a hefty price tag, but if you’re building your dream kitchen and want nothing but the best, you may love the selection here.

Formerly known as Restoration Hardware, RH was founded as a supplier of affordable, high-quality hardware and fixtures for home renovations. While RH’s inventory is now largely composed of contemporary home furnishings, textiles, and decor, there is still a sizeable selection of cabinet hardware available that echoes the brand’s modern architectural aesthetic. Hardware comes in a number of finishes, including multiple brass and nickel options, and some designs even include other materials like glass and marble. RH offers different pricing for members and non-members, so, opting for a membership may save you money in the long run.

CB2 could be considered the younger, hipper sibling of Crate and Barrel. And while both brands carry home decor products, CB2 tends to be more affordable and trendy than the original brand. With that in mind, the selection of hardware here has a minimalist aesthetic to match modern homes. Be on the lookout for pieces created in conjunction with international designers, like this Damon Knob designed by Barcelona-based Mermelada Estudio and this Urbino Hexagonal Knob by Italian design firm Balutto Associati. Take advantage of CB2’s complimentary in-store or virtual design services to help you decide on your kitchen’s new look.

Schoolhouse has an impressive selection of hardware in sleek and contemporary styles with clean lines and a few finish options. Schoolhouse crafts its hardware from heirloom-quality materials that have some weight to them, which means these pieces are an investment with prices on the higher side. That said, these timeless pulls and knobs are built to last and can elevate even the simplest cabinets in an instant.

Pottery Barn is one of our favorites for anything home and kitchen, including cabinet hardware. The selection here tends to favor more traditional and classic styles, such as these Sussex or Mercer drawer pulls, but it also includes a handful of more contemporary choices with sleek lines. Some of the hardware options are contract grade, equipped to handle heavy use, and the prices are moderate. And while Pottery Barn doesn’t have as many options as some competitors, many of the styles are available in over half a dozen finishes, including chrome, brushed nickel, tumbled brass, antique bronze, and matte black.

Plank Hardware, headquartered in the U.K., is all about finding the right hardware for your home. The site itself is a shopper’s dream with clear photos and detailed specifications, and it’s easy to navigate. Filters help refine your search results, as you’re able to shop by style; find the perfect drawer pull for your minimalist aesthetic or a sturdy appliance pull for an industrial-style kitchen. Plank prides itself on using high-quality materials and is a Certified B Corp, acknowledging an ecologically responsible and ethical supply chain. First-time buyers can take advantage of a new customer discount, while interior designers or those working in construction can sign up to receive trade discounts.

At a range of price points, Wayfair carries an assortment of cabinet hardware styles, from modern and contemporary styles to rustic and traditional. For a great value, look for the multipacks of hardware from brands like GlideRite, Franklin Brass, or even Wayfair’s own label — you’ll be able to score drawer pulls for just a few dollars per piece. Since Wayfair’s large selection can overwhelm, you’ll want to be specific about your search and filter by finish or pull type to narrow down results for easier shopping.

The curated selection of cabinet hardware at West Elm leans heavily into midcentury modern and contemporary design. Most options come in a variety of finishes — typically antique brass, shiny chrome, and matte black — with choices ranging from sleek bars to sculptural pulls. Certain collections also carry pieces suited for the bathroom, so you can continue your design theme throughout your home.

Rejuvenation started as an architectural salvage shop in Portland, Ore., many years ago, but it eventually began manufacturing reproduction vintage lighting fixtures and welling them via mail order. Today, it’s part of the Williams Sonoma company and has expanded its collection to include furniture, decor, and just about anything you need to refresh your home. The kitchen cabinet hardware selection is quite robust, with options ranging in style from classic to contemporary. Some Rejuvenation products have a “contract grade” label, which means they have been tested for high-traffic use, are made with quality materials, and come at a reasonable price.

Factors to Consider

Material

When shopping for cabinet hardware, you’ll want to choose a material you’re willing to maintain. In a kitchen setting, you’ll want pulls and knobs that are easy to clean since they will tend to get greasy or dirty from constant use. Weighty pieces suggest quality and durability — ensure that your chosen hardware can handle frequent use. Avoid flimsy handles and knobs that may wear out quicker than expected.

Finish

Aside from the obvious choice of color, like bronze, chrome, and brass, there are two main types of finishes that you’ll want to know about: fixed (also called lacquered) and living (unlacquered). “Fixed finishes should ultimately hold up to the way they appear when they are installed,” says Julie Brayton of Brayton Interiors. “Living finishes do patina over time, which is often desirable in historic kitchens or kitchens that require the level of depth afforded by the patina of a living finish. I would just make certain the expectation of the way the finish will behave over time is clearly understood before installation.”

Style

For visual harmony, the style of hardware you choose should complement the design of your cabinets and overall kitchen look. Ultra-modern kitchens will look best with streamlined designs while more historic or classic kitchens may require period-appropriate hardware.

Value

Hardware costs range dramatically, from knobs that are just under $2 a piece to pulls priced in the hundreds. With this type of product, you do get what you pay for. Cheaper products mean lesser-quality materials, which may not hold up as well over time. Cabinet hardware is one design element you shouldn’t scrimp on, according to Brayton. “If you do splurge, that has the potential to elevate the whole look of the room by nailing down a historically appropriate — or contemporary — shape, with a finish that packs a punch,” she says.

Frequently Asked Questions How do you choose the right kitchen cabinet hardware size? “Best practice is to scale the sizes into cabinetry elevations to understand which sizes balance out the best,” says Brayton. “If you're lost, a nice rule of thumb is to ensure the pulls are one-third of the width of your drawer. But this doesn't need to be a hard fast rule. Oftentimes, I will apply two shorter pulls to a wide drawer to break up the length of what could be a too-contemporary looking overly-long pull.” Comfort is also worth considering, according to Gideon Mendelson, the owner and creative director at the Mendelson Group. “We open and close kitchen cabinet doors and drawers regularly, so make sure it’s comfortable. And that’s a personal thing. Go to your local hardware store and see if you like a pull or a knob best. Touch various styles and multiple sizes to see what works for you best.”

Should cabinet hardware match the faucet? “Cabinet hardware should at the very least relate to the hardware,” says Brayton. “I think the most successful pairings are when the hardware and faucet are selected to relate to each other but not match perfectly. This careful curation adds another layer or level of depth and interest to the hard finishes featured in the kitchen.”

Which hardware finish looks best with white kitchen cabinets? “The pairing of white cabinetry and polished nickel is and will remain a true favorite, but with so many more choices available, don’t be afraid to mix it up,” says Bakes.

How do you clean cabinet hardware? “I’m a big fan of water, vinegar, and a little dish soap,” says Mendelson. While that combination should be safe for most kitchen hardware, consult the manufacturer for more detailed cleaning instructions when in doubt.

Our Expertise

Bernadette Machard de Gramont is an LA-based freelance writer specializing in food, wine, and kitchen products. After a two-year stint at Williams Sonoma headquarters in San Francisco, she now researches and tests a variety of cookware, bakeware, and wine tools, and interviews field experts for their insight. She spoke to three experts for this piece: Julie Brayton, Principal at Brayton Interiors; Bob Bakes, Head of Design at Bakes & Kropp Fine Cabinetry; and Gideon Mendelson, owner and Creative Director at the Mendelson Group.