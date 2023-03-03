The 11 Best Places to Buy Bakeware, According to the Pros

To help you find retailers worthy of your business, we spoke with baking experts to determine the best places to buy bakeware. They endorsed some of their personal favorites and also responded to our burning questions on when to replace pieces and what materials are the best to use and easiest to clean. Keep scrolling to learn more about all the brands that made our list.

For any professional or home baker, having reliable bakeware is essential. When shopping for products to up your baking game, there are a few factors you’ll want to keep in mind, like product warranties and return policies. But with so many different brands and retailers, narrowing down the options can be challenging, even if you consider yourself a seasoned baker.

Williams Sonoma 5 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: They offer a wide range of brands and products, typically on the higher end. Cons: Shipping is tiered based on your order total, and is on the more expensive side. A Product We Love: Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Nonstick Muffin Pan Sort your shopping experience at Williams Sonoma by product category, brand, material, exclusive collaborations, or what’s trending. Cookbook author and recipe developer Jessie Sheehan appreciates that websites like Williams Sonoma are easy to navigate and says, “I am familiar with their products, so I know that I am getting excellent quality.” Brands include its own product line as well as Le Creuset, Emile Henry, Nordic Ware, and many more. Favorites on the site include a New England bun pan perfect for lobster rolls and a set of six everyday nonstick pieces, both from the Williams Sonoma line. If you’re unsatisfied with your purchase, you can return new and unused items within 30 days to a store near you or a UPS location. Shipping Cost: Starts at $5.95 within the contiguous United States, based on merchandise total

Starts at $5.95 within the contiguous United States, based on merchandise total Shipping Time: 3-5 business days, next-day available

3-5 business days, next-day available Return Policy: New and unused with receipt, excluding perishable food and special order items

New and unused with receipt, excluding perishable food and special order items Return Window: 30 days

Le Creuset Le Creuset View On Lecreuset.com Pros: Le Creuset’s products are built to last and many of them come with a limited lifetime warranty. Cons: Le Creuset items are typically on the more expensive side. A Product We Love: Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes There is no denying the popularity of Le Creuset’s classic Dutch ovens, but the brand’s bakeware is equally worth the investment. Its signature collection of colorful stoneware pieces look beautiful from the oven to your table, and its nonstick metal collection allows for easy release and cleanup after sheet cakes and cookies. Le Creuset products are available at several of our other favorite retailers, sometimes in exclusive colors and viral-themed collections. The company’s lifetime limited warranty, which covers everything but wine accessories and glassware, is one of the best on the market in case you experience defects with any of your heirloom pieces. Shipping Cost: $5.99 standard, free ground shipping on orders over $99

$5.99 standard, free ground shipping on orders over $99 Shipping Time: 7-10 business days standard, 2-day and overnight available

7-10 business days standard, 2-day and overnight available Return Policy: Customer must complete a return merchandise authorization form, shipping is non-refundable

Customer must complete a return merchandise authorization form, shipping is non-refundable Return Window: 45 days, 90-day money-back guarantee for toughened nonstick cookware

Nordic Ware Amazon View On Nordicware.com Pros: Nordic Ware offers high-quality ornate cakelet and bundt pans for unique-looking desserts. Cons: The slightly raised logo on one end of the sheet pans may not be conducive for sheet pans. A Product We Love: Nordic Ware Naturals Baker's Half Sheet Kelsey Brito, a pastry chef and partner at The Dutchess in Ojai, California, says she tends to “reach for the classics that withstand the test of time,” when it comes to bakeware. But when it comes to baking and bundt pans, Nordic Ware is the way to go “because it’s hard to beat its ornate detail.” If you’re loading up your shopping cart with the signature cast aluminum pans, Nordic Ware offers 20% off on orders over $150. The products are covered by a warranty that ranges between five years and a lifetime if it is found to be defective, and the company will repair or replace it depending on the length of warranty remaining. Shipping Cost: Free standard shipping on orders over $50 in the contiguous United States, other items vary depending on where you live

Free standard shipping on orders over $50 in the contiguous United States, other items vary depending on where you live Shipping Time: 5-7 business days, two-day available

5-7 business days, two-day available Return Policy: New and unused, depending on the reason you may be responsible for shipping costs

New and unused, depending on the reason you may be responsible for shipping costs Return Window: 30 days

Sur La Table Sur La Table View On Sur La Table Pros: Sur La Table carries a mix of higher-end and more affordable brands to help you achieve your baking goals. Cons: The steep return fee can only be avoided if you return items at a store location. A Product We Love: Sur La Table Marble Pastry Board Ready to up your baking game? Sur La Table carries quality products made from glass, ceramic, silicone, steel, and more to suit everyone’s needs and preferences. In addition to top brands and more expensive options, its own product line is affordably priced for the quality it provides. Achieve bakery-worthy pastries at home with this beautiful marble board designed to prevent delicate flour from sticking to the surface, allowing you to roll out dough with ease. We love that shipping is free on orders over $75, which is an easy number to reach thanks to the wide selection of bakeware and more. Shipping Cost: Starts at $5.99 within the contiguous United States, free standard shipping on orders over $75 in the contiguous United States

Starts at $5.99 within the contiguous United States, free standard shipping on orders over $75 in the contiguous United States Shipping Time: 5-7 business days, express and overnight available

5-7 business days, express and overnight available Return Policy: New and unused, $12.95 flat-rate return fee

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Its wide selection of kitchen products can be shopped in-store or ordered online. Cons: Used items cannot be returned to Crate & Barrel. A Product We Love: Crate & Barrel Soft-Touch Pastry Tools Shop top-rated brands and exclusive items from its own Crate & Barrel collection. Purchase sets to save, or mix and match between brands and styles to customize your perfect bakeware assemblage. Looking for harder-to-find pieces to expand your baking skills? Baguette pans, baking tools for every task, and pastry mats with measurements are just a few of the more unique items available. Plus, many of your favorite brands, like Le Creuset, offer top products in exclusive colors and styles at Crate & Barrel. The cost of shipping is tiered based on your merchandise total (the more you buy, the higher the shipping cost), so if your cart is getting full, consider shopping in person instead of online. Shipping Cost: Starts at $4.95 within contiguous United States, based on merchandise total

Starts at $4.95 within contiguous United States, based on merchandise total Shipping Time: 3-5 business days standard, premium and express available

3-5 business days standard, premium and express available Return Policy: New and unused with valid proof of purchase

New and unused with valid proof of purchase Return Window: 90 days



Wilton Amazon View On Wilton.com Pros: Many items are reasonably priced and readily available if you are building a collection of bakeware from scratch. Cons: Standard shipping could take up to 10 business days within the contiguous United States or longer depending on your location. A Product We Love: Wilton Recipe Right Nonstick Square Brownie Baking Pan with Lid For nearly a century, Wilton products have been a kitchen staple of bakers everywhere. You can take your pick from a wide selection of nonstick, aluminized steel, stainless steel, and silicone products for every type of bakeware you can think of, including cake pans, cookie sheets, and donut pans. You can also get pans for bite-sized desserts, from mini muffins to petite bundt cakes, included in the mini baking dishes collection. For young bakers, there are colorful silicone offerings featuring animal-, space-, and flower-themed molds that make cake pops even more fun. Wilton products are covered by a warranty that ranges between five years and a lifetime for consumer use if it is found to be defective and will honor a similar new item or a refund. Shipping Cost: Starts at $6.95 within the contiguous United States, free standard shipping on orders over $49.95 in the contiguous United States

Starts at $6.95 within the contiguous United States, free standard shipping on orders over $49.95 in the contiguous United States Shipping Time: 1-10 business days

1-10 business days Return Policy: Customers are responsible for return shipping and must complete a return merchandise authorization form, exchanges are not offered and must be purchased separately

Customers are responsible for return shipping and must complete a return merchandise authorization form, exchanges are not offered and must be purchased separately Return Window: 30 days



Food52 Food52 View On Food52 Pros: Food52 offers essential and unique bakeware pieces from popular brands as well as its in-house line Five Two. Cons: They charge a hefty return fee, and only offer a 30-day return window. A Product We Love: Five Two Bench Scraper From ornate cakelet pans and tart dishes to innovative accessories that will elevate every part of your baking journey, look no further than Food52. Brands include its own product collection, hard-to-source international lines, plus items from small makers like the prettiest ruffle pie dish you’ve ever seen. Some products are only available via standard shipping, which is free on orders over $149, but express shipping may be offered depending on your selections. For items from the company’s product line, Five Two, there is no warranty, but the website notes they are able to offer replacements or refunds for defective items. Shipping Cost: $9.99 standard shipping on orders under $149

$9.99 standard shipping on orders under $149 Shipping Time: 1-5 business days, express available

1-5 business days, express available Return Policy: New and unused, $14.99 flat-rate return fee

New and unused, $14.99 flat-rate return fee Return Window: 30 days



Emile Henry 4.8 Amazon View On Emilehenryusa.com Pros: This French brand is known for its top quality ceramic ovenware and offers a wide variety of baking pieces. Cons: Shipping can be expensive if you don’t reach the minimum for free shipping. A Product We Love: Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish Founded in 1850, Emile Henry is a trusted French brand for quality ceramic ovenware. Both professionals and home cooks praise the products for their durability, perfectly-preportioned designs, and ease of cleaning. If you’re a bread baker, you’ll appreciate the various pieces the brand offers for preparing homemade focaccia, baguettes, ciabatta, and other varieties. Along with bread bakeware, there are classic rectangular, oval, and square dishes as well as loaf pans, pie dishes, and pizza stones. Many products are available in red, black, and white, while some come in almost any color imaginable. The brand offers a 10-year guarantee which covers quality problems or production defects that may arise. Shipping Cost: Rates are variable, free ground shipping on orders over $99

Rates are variable, free ground shipping on orders over $99 Shipping Time: 5-7 business days

5-7 business days Return Policy: New and unused, customers are responsible for return shipping

New and unused, customers are responsible for return shipping Return Window: 30 days

Great Jones Great Jones View On Greatjonesgoods.com Pros: Nonstick and ceramic bakeware pieces available in signature bright colors will stand out in your kitchen. Cons: Many items are often available via waitlist only, so they might not be ideal for gifting or immediate needs. A Product We Love: Great Jones Fully Baked Bakeware Set Great Jones is a design-forward (and beloved by editors) brand with cookware and bakeware pieces available in a variety of punchy colors. The brand’s moderately priced collection includes ceramic baking dishes in multiple sizes and aluminized steel nonstick cake pans, loaf pans, and sheet pans. Go all in and get “Fully Baked” with their set of seven baking essentials, or shop individually. Items are often available via waitlist only because of their popularity, especially in the bubblegum pink shade Taffy, so act quickly if something is in stock! Shipping is currently only available to all U.S. states, and rates depend on speed and location. Shipping Cost: $12–$60, free standard shipping on orders over $100 in the contiguous United States

$12–$60, free standard shipping on orders over $100 in the contiguous United States Shipping Time: 3-7 business days standard, premium and express available

3-7 business days standard, premium and express available Return Policy: Any condition

Any condition Return Window: 60 days

Made In Made In View On Madeincookware.com Pros: Made In’s bakeware is designed to go from the freezer to the oven up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit, making it some of the most versatile pieces on the market. Cons: Not the best option if you don’t prefer porcelain bakeware. A Product We Love: Made In Baking Slab Designed by French artisans more than 200 years ago, Made In bakeware might look simple but the production process is quite complex, starting with the blending of fine materials and baking them three times at extremely high temperatures. One of the brand’s most popular items is the Porcelain Baking Slab, designed with and for Chef Nancy Silverton. Made of French porcelain, this is a unique bakeware item that is ideal for sheet cakes, focaccia, slab pies, and more. Plus, it’s microwave-safe and oven-safe up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit and available in three color selections. And if you have old bakeware or cookware sitting around, Made In is closing the gap with its recycling program that gives your loved items new life or the chance to be recycled properly. Shipping Cost: $10 standard, free ground shipping on orders over $49

$10 standard, free ground shipping on orders over $49 Shipping Time: 3-5 business days, overnight available

3-5 business days, overnight available Return Policy: New and unused, $9.99 flat-rate return fee, free exchanges and store credit

New and unused, $9.99 flat-rate return fee, free exchanges and store credit Return Window: 45 days