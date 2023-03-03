The Best Picnic Blankets for Alfresco Dining, Tested and Reviewed

That’s why we put 31 picnic blankets to the test to determine the best for any occasion and condition. We analyzed the size, making sure there was enough room for at least two people, the material, ensuring it was comfortable enough to sit on for long periods of time and suitable for damp surfaces, and ease of cleaning, confirming you can either toss it in the washing machine or easily wipe clean when spills occur. Keep scrolling to see which blankets made our list.

There’s something special about packing up a meal and enjoying it outdoors. Not only is alfresco dining the perfect opportunity to whip up picnic recipes and summer salads , but it’s also an excuse to spend time in the sun with your loved ones. Almost as important as delicious food and good company? A quality picnic blanket to sit, eat, and relax on.

Best Overall L.L.Bean Waterproof Outdoor Blanket 4.5 Amazon View On L.L.Bean Pros: This blanket is incredibly soft and comfortable, easy to roll and store, and completely waterproof. Cons: Its fleece material might not be the best for super hot days. Our testers could not stop raving about how soft and cozy this L.L. Bean blanket was. “It has enough cushion to dull bumps and rocks, and if it’s chilly, like at night while camping, it would be great to curl up with,” one tester said. While other blankets are water-resistant, this one is completely waterproof, passing our test with flying colors. It has just the right amount of heft, with our testers saying it seemed heavy enough to stay in place on a windy day but not so heavy you won’t want to haul it across the park to that perfect spot. Despite being fleece, the texture is fine enough that sand falls off after just a few shakes — though it may be a little too cozy for steamy days. The blanket comes with a small carrying sack, but you can also roll it up, secure it with the attached elastic straps, and toss it in a tote. Even though the blanket is virtually stain-resistant, you can machine wash and tumble dry it if needed. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Polyester fleece topside and nylon underside

Polyester fleece topside and nylon underside Size: 72 x 58 inches

72 x 58 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Yes Includes: Storage sack

Best Value Oniva Blanket Tote XL Outdoor Picnic Blanket 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: A thick, high-quality, family-size blanket at a reasonable price. Cons: Drying is not recommended, so you’ll need space to hang it up after washing. This extra-large blanket performed very well during all our tests despite being significantly less expensive than some of our other picks. It passed our water-resistance test and was very soft and thick — though also quite light, so it may require some weighing down if you’re going to stand up and leave for a bit. The fleece topside didn’t hold onto the sand, but there was a faint stain after our juice test. Indeed, ease of cleaning is the only knock against this blanket. Spot cleaning is the recommended method, though if you overturn an entire bottle of wine, you can put it in the washing machine. That said, the manufacturer recommends against drying it with heat, so you’ll need to air-dry it for a while or find a space large enough to hang it up. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Fleece topside and plastic underside

Fleece topside and plastic underside Size: 70 x 80 inches

70 x 80 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Yes Includes: Shoulder strap and zippered pocket The 10 Best Picnic Baskets for Your Next Al Fresco Meal

Best Splurge YETI Lowlands Blanket With Travel Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Yeti.com Pros: Comforter-like and totally stain-resistant, this blanket falls into a Yeti-dominated category of worthy splurges. Cons: A little bulky and tough to fold, stowing it away is a two-man job. Given that this blanket is made by Yeti, our testers weren’t surprised by the price tag — or by the high quality. “It would be a good splurge item, especially if you have messy kids or go on lots of outdoor adventures where the blanket will be experiencing wear and tear and wet conditions,” our tester said. Indeed, despite the cushy and comforter-like topside, liquid pooled on top and was a cinch to blot away. The underside is completely waterproof, and the blanket has loops at the corners that allow you to stake it down on windy days. We’d consider this blanket more large than extra-large, and it’s a little tough to wrangle into the carrying case on your own. But once it’s in, you can stow the case in your bag, carry it by the top strap or use one of the side ones to clip it to your backpack. Price at time of publish: $200 Material: Yayon and polyester topside and polyester underside

Yayon and polyester topside and polyester underside Size: 78 x 55 inches

78 x 55 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Yes Includes: Utility loops and zippered carrying case

Best for Camping Oceas Large Waterproof Outdoor Blanket 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Oceasoutdoors.com Pros: Large, thick, and heavy, this blanket is as good for eating on as it is for snuggling beneath. Cons: Messy eaters, steer clear — this one stains. Some of the blankets we tested had a crunchy, plastic-feeling underside to keep water from seeping through, but this picnic blanket from Oceas has a thick, polyester backing that feels more durable while still keeping your backside dry. “There is plenty of room for a few people to lie down on this blanket, and you could fit several people on this blanket to eat,” our tester said. “It would be good to wrap around your shoulders as well.” The fleece blanket is better suited to camping than beaching, as sand did stick to it at first. And the juice in our spill test soaked right in and left a stain, albeit one that might come out in the wash. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Fleece topside and polyester and plastic underside

Fleece topside and polyester and plastic underside Size: 79 x 58 inches

79 x 58 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Yes Includes: Carrying bag 10 Reusable Tools for a More Eco-Friendly Picnic

Best Extra Large Three Donkeys Picnic Blanket 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Huge yet lightweight, it’s a great pick for families. Cons: It will cover the ground but doesn’t provide much cushioning. This pick is the perfect family picnic blanket. It’s both the largest on our list and the least expensive, plus it’s super easy to shake off the sand, and the liquid stains wipe away in a snap. When laid flat, the machine washable blanket covers over 42 square feet, which is plenty of room to lay out sandwiches or pasta salads and let your loved ones go to town without worrying about mess or splatters. The only downside our testers could find was that it doesn’t provide much by way of cushion, so this blanket may be better suited for sand or long grass than harder surfaces at a camping site. Price at time of publish: $46 Material: Polyester and cotton topside and nylon oxford underside

Polyester and cotton topside and nylon oxford underside Size: 79 x 79 inches

79 x 79 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Yes Includes: Carry handle

Best Compact Little Unicorn Outdoor Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros: Soft and pretty, it’s an excellent choice for a solo or couples jaunt. Cons: It’s on the smaller side, so it might not be the best option for taller people. If you’re heading to the park or beach for a solo day of relaxation, this Little Unicorn blanket can’t be beaten. It folds up to an easy-to-carry 12-by-15-inch parcel and, laid out, covers a 5-by-5-foot square, perfect for one or two people to sit or lie with their feet hanging off the edge. This blanket earned high marks from our testers for comfort and thickness, plus it was easy to shake off the sand and blot out the juice. The underside was truly water-resistant, though our testers noted that the soft fabric on top seemed thin and might tear easily. The price tag is higher than four of the blankets on this list despite it being the smallest blanket. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Cotton and polyester

Cotton and polyester Size: 60 x 60 inches

60 x 60 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Yes Includes: Carry handle, shoulder strap, and zippered pocket