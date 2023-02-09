Once you’ve settled on a durable, structurally-sound umbrella, you can consider the fun stuff — Curtis is a fan of umbrellas with speakers, lights, and even strip heaters to keep guests toasty as evening falls. We’ve used Curtis’s advice, as well as her favorite picks, to find the best patio umbrellas in every category, and for every budget. Now all you need is a cold beverage, a chef-worthy grill full of food , and a backyard full of friends.

To learn more about the best patio umbrellas, we spoke with Liz Curtis, the founder of Table + Teaspoon , a tableware and entertaining rental company. Although the style is of course important, Curtis says that more should go into buying one: “The most important factors to consider when purchasing a patio umbrella, other than design, are size, [whether it’s] rolling or fixed, base material, and fabric.” When it comes to canopies, she is particularly impressed with Sunbrella, a name-brand acrylic-based material. With a 5-year warranty against fading and mold, we are, too!

How often do you think about patio umbrellas? Unless yours recently got snapped in half by a violent storm (hi there!), probably not very frequently. And that’s by design. The best patio umbrellas should last for years, so after purchasing all you have to do is assemble, open it up, and enjoy it at your next cookout . But if you’re currently shopping for an outdoor umbrella, now’s your chance to make a wise investment.

There’s a lot to love about this Amazon bestseller, starting with the under-$100 price. It comes in a dizzying number of color options, and its canopy is made from UPF 50 polyester coating for ample sun protection and durability. Its built-in light strips (no assembly required) are powered by the sun, so you can keep the party going well into the evening without a power strip or outlet. Reviewers don’t report positively about its rain-wicking capabilities, so it's best to lower the canopy during stormy weather.

Instead of a hand crank for lifting and lowering the canopy, this umbrella uses a simple pulley system. It’s Curtis’s pick for a clean and classic style to fit almost any design scheme. To tilt the frame, all you need to do is push a discreet button. We love the chic, luxurious upgrades of this modernized tilt & crank model — and it’s attractive, too. The canopy comes in a variety of colors, all made with durable Sunbrella fabric. On the downside, its already steep price tag does not include a base. That said, it pairs with concrete, wheeled, and steel bases, so you have the option to customize.

This cantilever umbrella works hard for a surprisingly low price tag. Its generous 10-foot diameter covers a lot of ground, and the canopy tilt can be adjusted from 90 to 180 degrees. It comes in a handful of soothing neutral colors, can be purchased with lights, and it's easily operable with a hand crank. You’ll make a few sacrifices for the under-$150 cost, though, as the manufacturers don’t reveal the material used for the canopy, calling it just “solution-dyed fabric.” For perhaps that reason, its warranty against fading is a mere two years.

With an impressive 24 fiberglass ribs supporting the canopy, this umbrella is incredibly sturdy and wind-resistant. The classic parasol shape of the canopy also acts in its favor, encouraging raindrops to slide off, rather than pool in the folds of the fabric. On the downside, the necessary base is sold separately, and you can’t shop around for a better price — this is a Crate & Barrel exclusive.

This mega 15-foot umbrella is easier to set up than you may imagine. With no tools required, all you have to do is attach the canopy to the stand and affix it to a base (like most patio umbrellas, the base is not included). The canopy doesn’t tilt, so although you can’t adjust its angle to move with the sun, it more than generously covers chaise lounges and couch areas. The canopy is waterproof, although reviewers have pointed out that it doesn’t withstand strong winds when left up.

Good luck keeping your smile contained when sitting under this vintage-style tasseled umbrella. It’s a total looker, no matter which color or pattern you choose (Curtis is partial to the yellow striped). Although it’s admittedly not the most durable or sturdy, that’s part of the appeal: At just nine pounds, you can easily pack it up and bring it from your backyard barbecue to the beach. Proper maintenance and care are particularly important with this model — store the umbrella in the provided carrying bag when not enjoying the sun.

This round umbrella is essentially a party on a stick thanks to its solar-powered LED lights and Bluetooth-compatible speaker that lives right next to the hand crank for lifting the canopy. A small, USB-rechargeable battery pack powers the speaker. There are a handful of fun color options, and some dip down in price regularly. Unfortunately, this “comes with everything” umbrella does not include a base, so you’ll want to pick that up, too.

This classic-looking umbrella by stylish brand Joss & Main offers a lot for its price tag (and it’s regularly on sale for up to 50% off). It has a sturdy canopy that offers UPF protection of 40, and a variety of colors — the orange-hued Tuscan is lovely. We’re also impressed by the strong fiberglass ribs, which fight against wind damage. This crowd-pleasing umbrella isn’t the cheapest on the market, but it's incredibly well-made. It’s worth noting, though, that the warranty period is a relatively short 90 days.

This cantilever umbrella is worth crowing about. Its frame is incredibly sturdy, and the base is included. Not only will this investment last for years, but it’s also guaranteed to resist fading and mold, thanks to its coveted Sunbrella canopy. Little aesthetic touches make this upgrade worthwhile, like a bronze finish on the frame. The 4-digit price may be a deterrent to some, as well as its hefty weight (88 pounds).

When it comes to durable, long-lasting umbrella canopies, it’s hard to beat Sunbrella. This highly-acclaimed material often carries a big price tag, which is why we’re impressed at this handsome model's $200 total cost. With generous warranties — 5 years for the canopy, 3 for the ribs, and 1 for the frame — this umbrella aims to deliver both shade and sun protection, as well as style. With a simple crank mechanism for lifting and lowering, plus the ability to tilt, this umbrella does just about all you could ask for. Be wary about color choice, though: depending on which hue you want, you could be paying hundreds more than other options.

Factors to Consider

Construction and Materials

Fiberglass is key for a long-lasting patio umbrella. Curtis explains that while you can find options made with wood and metal, they’re not the longest-lasting. “Both wood and metal will show wear and tear over time. The best way to protect your umbrella investment is by going with a fiberglass base, which will not decay or show weather-related stains.” Many of our picks contain fiberglass ribs. Another way to protect metal against the elements is by buying an umbrella with a powder-coated base.

A durable, weather-resistant material is best for the topper. Sunbrella, which is made from acrylic, is Curtis’s material of choice, and she’s not the only one who likes it. “You can find Sunbrella in luxury resorts and celebrity homes worldwide,” she says. But it has more going for it than star power: “Sunbrella’s fabric is also guaranteed not to fade for five years, which pays for the expensive price tag.”

Type

A tilt-and-crank umbrella is inexpensive, easy to set up, and simple to retract. But they don’t tend to be as durable or provide as much shade. Although cantilever umbrellas provide 360-degree sun protection, and make a bigger statement, they’re more expensive and require more effort to set up. Another key factor to consider: cantilever umbrellas are, typically, more durable in windy conditions.

Size

Although patio umbrellas are available in a variety of sizes, bigger isn’t always better. It’s important to consider two factors when shopping: how many people you’ll be entertaining, and how big your space is. Curtis also points out that you don’t want to overload your space with multiple umbrellas, either. Not only could they be a safety hazard at crowded parties, “People still want to bask in the sun and gaze at the stars, so make sure that you allow for some uncovered space at your outdoor event.”

Mechanics and Installation

Some patio umbrellas are as easy to set up as attaching the pole to the base, and the shade to the pole. Others, like a cantilever, require tools (and perhaps more than one person) to set up. Location matters, too. A basic tilt and crank umbrella can be placed just about anywhere. But be sure you give a cantilever umbrella a generous berth to account for its 360-degree rotational capabilities.

Maintenance

Patio umbrellas are durable to a point. “To protect your patio umbrella from wind, rain, and sun exposure, make sure to close it when not in use,” says Curtis. She also notes that bringing the umbrella into a garage or storage space during the harsher weather seasons will help it last a lot longer. As for cleaning, it’s easier than you think. Says Curtis, “A damp cloth with mild soap (nothing abrasive because it could damage the durability of the umbrella fabric) is all you need to clean your umbrella when you’re ready to entertain alfresco!”



Frequently Asked Questions Which style of a patio umbrella is best? A cantilever umbrella is generally considered the gold standard for patio umbrellas because it is extremely durable and provides a greater amount of shade. It also has the best potential to minimize disruption to traffic flow in your space, since the stand can be offset or even wall-mounted.

There’s also a lot to love about the efficiency and ease of a simple outdoor dining table fitted with an umbrella hole: all you need is an inexpensive tilt and crank umbrella.

What should I look for when buying a patio umbrella? First, consider materials. A fiberglass or coated metal base, and acrylic or polyester canopy will last the longest. After that, Curtis believes it is an opportunity to put your style on an umbrella, considering factors like lights, speakers, color, and design features, like tassels.

What do I need to set up a patio umbrella? If you have a freestanding patio umbrella, you may need sand to fill and secure the base. For patio umbrellas that are attached to a wall or deck, you’ll need bolts (they should be provided with the umbrella purchase) and a more robust supply of power tools, like an electric drill. Most tilt and crank umbrellas do not require tools for assembly.

What kind of material is best for a patio umbrella canopy? Although natural materials, like cotton and linen, are in vogue for table linens, their tendencies to fade quickly and absorb water make for poor umbrella canopies. A weather-resistant, durable material, like acrylic or polyester, is best. Most patio umbrellas are made with synthetic materials like these, but they vary in quality. If aesthetics matter to you, look for an umbrella with a fade-resistant stamp of promise.

Our Expertise

Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. Previously a senior associate editor and social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines, Rochelle is also a novelist, a culinary school graduate, and a former professional baker and line cook. In researching this article, Rochelle consulted home entertaining expert Liz Curtis, founder of Table + Teaspoon.