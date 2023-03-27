When shopping for a table for your outdoor space, you’ll want to consider its material, size, shape, and seat capacity. After consulting with an interior designer and researching top-rated designs, we landed on these 12 tables as our Food & Wine-approved picks for outdoor dining. Read on to learn why these are the best patio tables and how to take care of them to stand the test of time.

Whether you’re furnishing a spacious backyard for entertaining or a petite balcony for two, having a table to relax and dine at can make a big difference. No matter your style, price point, or patio size, there’s a wide range of outdoor tables to choose from, and we’ve found the ones worth buying.

Best Overall Williams Sonoma Santa Barbara Outdoor Rectangular Dining Table Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This is constructed of sturdy aluminum and has a U-frame that supports up to 600 pounds. Cons: It's only available in two color options. Whether you’re entertaining a crowd or enjoying a casual meal alone, this table is a top performer and worthy of our best overall pick. The 84-inch table is made from lightweight aluminum with your choice of a matte powder-coated finish in white or slate gray. Thanks to the slats on the tabletop, air circulates easily and water can drain without sticking around. This table is sold as a set with seating and is also available in a 124-inch version. Other items in the Santa Barbara collection include bar stools, a bar table, a coffee table, dining armchairs, club chairs, side tables, and dining side chairs. Price at time of publish: $1,895 Dimensions: 84 x 40 x 30 inches

Best Value Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Dining Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Overstock Pros: This is an inexpensive table that ships out and arrives quickly. Cons: The industrial-style design may not be fit for every patio style. You don’t need to splurge to have an outdoor dining table that will host a crowd — this one rings in under $300. The slat-panel tabletop made of acacia wood meets a durable iron frame with powder-coated legs for an industrial-style look. The slats make cleaning up spills quick and easy, and the acacia can withstand regular use and various weather conditions. Up to six people can sit on benches or chairs around the table, and it’s available in three different color combinations at a few different retailers. Price at time of publish: $254 Dimensions: 71 x 35.5 x 29.25 inches

Best Splurge Frontgate Classic Teak Expandable Dining Table Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros: This large, sturdy table expands to seat up to 10 guests. Cons: The expandable section may patina at a different rate than the rest of the table, depending on how often it is used and cared for. Seat up to 10 guests at this expandable table from Frontgate. A convenient butterfly extension on either side folds up and into place to expand the width from 72 to 108 inches. Made of high-quality teak with stainless steel hardware, this table is built to last and works well with a variety of outdoor setups. Plus, your investment is backed by a 10-year structural warranty for residential use. Frontgate recommends placing your teak furniture on a rug, as the naturally occurring resinous oils can stain patio surfaces and cushions. A silver patina can occur over time on teak furniture pieces, but you can retain its natural color by applying teak oil. Price at time of publish: $2,799 Dimensions: 72 to 108 x 39.25 x 29.25 inches

Best Round Joss & Main Coastal Teak Outdoor Dining Table Joss & Main View On Jossandmain.com Pros: This table has a unique warm gray color thanks to its multi-step finish. Cons: It doesn’t have an umbrella hole and is on the more expensive side. If you enjoy hosting friends and family but have limited outdoor space, a round table is a great way to seat more people while taking up less room than rectangular designs. We love this one that seats up to six people and is weather- and rust-resistant. Constructed of solid teak wood, the X-leg design and clean lines provide a contemporary and seamless design. A multi-step finish during production gives the natural teak a coastal-inspired look, typically a shade achieved with use over time. To clean, wash with warm soapy water using a soft cloth, and regularly apply wood oil to maintain the longevity of the finish. Price at time of publish: $1,490 Dimensions: 56 x 56 x 29 inches

Best Oval Pottery Barn Nassau Oval Teak Outdoor Dining Table Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: This high-quality teak table features an umbrella hole and can extend to add an extra 24 inches to your table. Cons: If in use, the umbrella base needs to be short to fit under the supportive base on the table. Looking for a non-rectangular table but not a circle? Meet in the middle with this oval table from Pottery Barn. A 24-inch butterfly extension leaf in the center allows you to add two more seats to the table, bringing your total seating capacity to eight. To keep things cool in the warm weather, you can pop an umbrella in the center hole, and when not in use, place the included bronze cover over it. Have a slightly smaller or larger space? This teak table is also available in 59-inch and 87-inch sizes that can extend to 79 inches and 118 inches, respectively. Price at time of publish: $1,899 Dimensions: 71-95 x 39 x 29 inches

Best Small George Oliver Teak Foxborough Acacia Outdoor Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This table is lightweight, affordable, and ideal for small outdoor spaces. Cons: Acacia is not as durable as teak. This simple acacia wood table fits two people comfortably and can even squeeze a family of four. Thanks to its small footprint, the table is an excellent choice for front porches and small decks. Just note that it has a water-resistant finish, not waterproof, so a slightly covered outdoor area is best. The table features curved edges and toothpick legs to give it a modern feel, and you can choose between a teak and gray finish depending on your style. Wash and wipe it down as needed with soapy water, but avoid using anything abrasive or ammonia-based. Maintain its natural tones with wood oil, and be mindful of fading that can occur in direct sunlight over time. Price at time of publish: $220 Dimensions: 35.5 x 35.5 x 30 inches

4 Color Options: Teak, gray

Best Bistro Table Brayden Studio Mattison Outdoor Bistro Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: An ice bucket is built into this table to eliminate extra clutter on the patio. Cons: This may not be ideal for more than two people to sit comfortably. With this bistro table featuring a built-in ice bucket, you’ll never be far from chilled wine and craft beers. We love that the ice bucket is beneath the tabletop, so you don’t have to sacrifice your eating space yet still get to have fresh drinks within reach. If you don’t want to use the ice bucket for drinks, it also works as a storage compartment for bug spray, cleaning tools, sunglasses, and other outdoor necessities, limiting your trips inside while enjoying your outdoor space. Constructed of sturdy iron, the table is coated in a multi-brown polyethylene wicker that’s weather-resistant and easy to vacuum or wipe clean. Price at time of publish: $184 Dimensions: 32 x 36 inches

Best Coffee Table room & board Slim coffee table Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Pros: This versatile table provides a surface to hold beverages and plates and offers extra storage for decor and essentials. Cons: Though it is a white glove service, delivery is expensive. If you have an outdoor sectional, complete your setup by adding this beautiful coffee table. Thanks to the shelf underneath the tabletop, it offers bonus storage for outdoor accessories, magazines, books, and more. The slim frame is crafted from recycled aluminum with a powder-coated finish available in 12 different colors. Looking for a different shape but a similar style? This table is also available in a square version. All Room & Board furniture ships via its $99 white glove delivery service, and each piece has a compatible cover (sold separately) to protect it during storms and the off-season. Price at time of publish: $549 Dimensions: 46 x 22 x 16 inches

Best Fire Table Yardbird Rectangular Fire Pit Table Yardbird View On Yardbird.com Pros: This rectangular table has a stainless steel fire burner in the center with an adjustable flame height. Cons: This is not ideal for regular dining with larger groups. Break out the s’mores ingredients and get cozy around this fire pit table by Yardbird. It doubles as a coffee table and fire pit, so you can have plenty of room for food and drinks during the day and bring on the heat when the sun goes down. Made from commercial-grade, rust-proof aluminum, the table withstands weather and conceals stains. Take your pick of using a standard propane tank or the natural gas connection kit with professional installation. When the pit’s not in use, you can place the included lid to cover the stainless steel burner. It also comes in a round version if that better suits your space. Price at time of publish: $1,500 Dimensions: 61 x 32 x 24.5 inches

Best Picnic Table Highland Dunes Mariario Rectangular set Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: PVC vinyl is a versatile material that is easy to clean. Cons: The weight capacity is 400 pounds, so it may not be ideal for six adults to sit. Feed your nostalgia by adding this charming picnic table to your backyard. This versatile table has two built-in benches that seat up to six people, and you can even add a chair to either end to seat up to eight. You can spruce up the neutral white body with colorful tablecloths, vases of flowers from your garden, and bright summer dishes. In case of spills or unexpected rain, the slats on the tabletop prevent water from pooling. Its water-resistant PVC vinyl construction is UV-protected and can be left outside all year round, so you don’t have to worry about putting it away or getting a cover. Plus, cleaning is a breeze: Spray your table down with the hose while watering your plants or lawn. Price at time of publish: $516 Dimensions: 72 x 72 x 28 inches

Best for Umbrellas Red Barrel Studio Metal Outdoor Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: The double umbrella hole helps keep your umbrella secure. Cons: The faux wood grain may not be easy to match with seating. Relax in the shade with this umbrella-friendly table. The stainless steel frame is durable, UV-protected, and rust-resistant and features a faux wood grain on the tabletop. Since the table is black, you can choose a neutral or bright-colored patio umbrella based on your outdoor space’s color scheme. The 1.5-inch double umbrella hole design helps keep your umbrella secure in its position, and adjustable levelers on the feet prevent sloping in case your surface is not even. Price at time of publish: $440 Dimensions: 66.1 x 36.8 x 28.5 inches

