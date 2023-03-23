With countless types of patio chairs available — from stackable and folding options to rocking and wicker varieties — which ones are worth the investment? Weighing important factors like material and comfort, we’ve put together a list of the best patio chairs for every style, budget, and location. Continue reading to find out which ones are our favorites and why we think you’ll love them too.

The right outdoor furniture can transform your empty patio or yard into a beautiful place to relax and entertain. “Whether you want to capture a moment on a small patio or add lounge furniture to an expansive terrace, outdoor furniture will help define additional spaces for family and friends to enjoy,” says Erica Volkmer , principal and founder of Evensen Design. “Patio chairs are a simple addition that extends the livability of a home.”

Best Overall Williams Sonoma Santa Barbara Outdoor Metal Club Chair Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: These sleek, durable chairs are well-designed to handle the outdoors. Cons: Seat cushions are sold separately. If you’re buying chairs that will be living outside, you want them to be as easy to maintain as possible. Wonderfully suited to face the elements, this one features a dependable, powder-coated aluminum frame (available in a matte white or gray finish) plus a fine mesh synthetic seat — no flimsy or fussy materials here. That makes cleaning the chair seat a breeze: Just use a clean, dry cloth to wipe up any spills. For the frame, you can just use soap and water. Less time to attend to the chair’s upkeep means more time to enjoy it. If you prefer your patio chairs with cushions, you’ll have to buy those individually; however, the mesh alone will adjust to and support your shape well. Buying multiple? You’ll appreciate the silicone bumpers on the inside of the chair legs that allow you to stack them without signs of damage. Price at time of publish: $476 to $795 Material: Powder-coated aluminum, fine-mesh synthetic

Powder-coated aluminum, fine-mesh synthetic Quantity: 1

1 Cushion(s) Included? No 13 Outdoor Kitchen Essentials to Use All Summer Long

Best Value Best Choice Products Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: Comfortable and convenient, these foldable, reclining chairs come in a rainbow of color options. Cons: You’ll want to watch out for rusting. With these patio chairs, you get a lot for an affordable price. For starters, two come in a set, so if you’re working with a small outdoor space, you may be good to go with this one purchase. And thanks to their flexible but durable fabric, the chairs are versatile and user-friendly. You can adjust the reclining angle to 160 degrees backward, fold them up for easy portability, and benefit from the removable cushioned headrest for extra comfort. There’s even a detachable holding tray where you can fit two cups, your phone, and a tablet or book all at once. One thing to note is that they can rust quickly, so be careful about leaving them uncovered in the rain. These chairs come in nearly two dozen color options to match any exterior design. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Mesh, alloy steel

Mesh, alloy steel Quantity: 2

2 Cushion(s) Included? Yes, removable headrests

Best Splurge Outer Teak Outdoor Armchair Conversation Set Outer View On Liveouter.com Pros: These stylish chairs come with extra-comfortable cushions and a handy protective cover. Cons: The teak frame needs to be cleaned at the end of the season to prevent signs of age. Memory foam isn’t just for your mattress: This dual set of stunning patio chairs features luxurious memory foam cushions, a responsibly sourced teak hardwood frame, and polished, stainless steel clips. You don’t have to worry too much about the cushions getting messed up when not in use since the chairs come with a trademarked protective cover that’s water- and UV-resistant and can be fastened in place. If there’s a big storm coming through, simply pick up the cushions by the handle built into the cover to carry them inside. The fabric for the cushions is available in light gray, dark gray, cream, and navy, plus the covers are machine washable for easy deep cleaning. In terms of maintenance for the wood frame, remember that teak has natural oils that prevent rotting, but it’s normal for some of that to get on the cushions or cover. Also, if you don’t clean the teak at the end of patio season, it’ll eventually take on a silvery patina. Some may prefer that distinct, aged look, though! Price at time of publish: $3,380 Material: Teak, memory foam, blown polypropylene fiber, OuterShell cover

Teak, memory foam, blown polypropylene fiber, OuterShell cover Quantity: 2

2 Cushion(s) Included? Yes

Best Adirondack Highwood Hamilton Made in the USA Adirondack Chair 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This durable, fuss-free chair is made with recycled plastics and can take on the elements year-round. Cons: It can be difficult to put together. If there’s one iconic outdoor chair, it’s the Adirondack chair. In addition to the classic low-to-the-ground design, this one is foldable for easy storage and features an adjustable recline for ultimate alfresco comfort. It’s constructed of proprietary poly lumber that looks a bit like wood but offers the low maintenance of plastic (weather-resistant, easy to clean, and doesn’t require any staining or sanding). The patio chair comes in 10 colors, but if you want to stay as close as possible to a real wood look, consider hickory brown, toffee, weather acorn, or white. You might need to practice patience while putting it together since assembly can be tricky, but once you have it figured out, you’ll have a chair that looks good without requiring a lot of upkeep. Price at time of publish: $255 Material: Plastic and stainless steel

Plastic and stainless steel Quantity: 1

1 Cushion(s) Included? No

Best Lounge Frontgate St. Kitts Chaise Lounge in Weathered Teak with Cushions Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros: Your family may fight over who gets to lay on this chic, well-cushioned chair that screams vacation. Cons: It’s pricey, and you should take some steps to avoid staining. You’ll feel like you’re hanging out at a tropical resort anytime you stretch out on these luxurious lounge chairs. The chair’s clean, elegant design comes from a sleek teak frame paired with plush cushions made from a foam core wrapped in polyester. The teak is naturally resistant to mildew and has been kiln-dried to protect it from warping and cracking. Meanwhile, the cushions feature all-weather fabric resistant to mold, mildew, and fading. If you’re willing to shell out a little more, you can opt for the brand’s trademarked Sunbrella Rain performance fabric, which is 100% waterproof. Since teak’s natural oils can stain, the manufacturer advises you to wait until it’s rained at least three times before putting the new chair on a porous stone surface — that way the oils can be released. But you can speed this up by following the manufacturer’s instructions for hosing it down and then drying it. Price at time of publish: $2,499 to $4,049 Material: Teak, foam core in polyester

Teak, foam core in polyester Quantity: 2

2 Cushion(s) Included? Yes

Best Swivel Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Swivel Lounge Chair Set Amazon View On Amazon View On 1stopbedrooms.com View On Walmart Pros: Pretty and comfortable, these chairs swivel in a full circle. Cons: Assembly isn’t the easiest. Want to see every angle of your outdoor oasis? Look no further than this set of two 360-degree swivel chairs. They feature handwoven wicker and rust-proof aluminum frames topped with comfy foam cushions covered in fade-resistant Nuvella fabric, an attractive combination of materials to elevate any outdoor space. Simply put, these are the kind of chairs you could easily imagine yourself sitting on for hours while gathered around the fire pit and enjoying some drinks with friends. Admittedly, the chairs can be difficult to put together, so you may want to grab your handiest friend to help out. Whatever short amount of frustration you feel during assembly, though, will be offset by the relaxation the chairs give you in the days and years to come. Price at time of publish: $1,635 Material: Resin wicker, aluminum, foam, Nuvella

Resin wicker, aluminum, foam, Nuvella Quantity: 2

2 Cushion(s) Included? Yes

Best Rocking Sand & Stable Outdoor Texel Solid Wood Rocking Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: Perfect for the front porch or patio, these high-quality chairs are both comfy and sturdy. Cons: The chairs may be too tall for shorter people to sit comfortably. There’s something sweet about sitting in a rocking chair, soaking up the scenery and fresh air, but this minimalist set brings some modernity to the classic design. Made from solid acacia wood, the chairs are durable and weather-resistant. The included removable foam cushions are wrapped in a polyester-blend fabric, and along with being comfortable to sit on (they’re just over three inches thick), the covers are machine washable. Due to the seat height, these rocking chairs are particularly suitable for tall people, while shorter people may find their feet don’t touch the ground when they sit all the way back. If on the chance something is off or goes wrong, the chair does come with a 90-day product warranty. Price at time of publish: $327 Material: Acacia wood, foam, polyester

Acacia wood, foam, polyester Quantity: 2

2 Cushion(s) Included? Yes

Best Stackable Frontgate Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros: They’re light, easy to stack and move, and attractive to boot. Cons: Cushions must be purchased separately, and chairs require extra care if placed near salt water. If you’re limited on space, consider these lightweight, stackable patio chairs that are easy to store and transport. They are the perfect seats for at-home, alfresco dining around a patio table and fit any outdoor aesthetic with classic color options, including black, dove, golden bronze, and white. Unlike some other stacking chairs, these bring more style with their handwoven wicker (which is antimicrobial), plus extra comfort from the curved back. While matching cushions are sold separately, you’ll find that the chairs are still very nice to sit on without them. One particular maintenance note: If you have a beach house or are planning to set these up by a saltwater pool, it’s best to rinse the chairs weekly to protect the longevity of the wicker. Price at time of publish: $600 Material: Resin wicker, powder-coated aluminum

Resin wicker, powder-coated aluminum Quantity: 4

4 Cushion(s) Included? No The 10 Best Patio Umbrellas for Outdoor Entertaining

Best Folding REI Co-op Outward Low Padded Lawn Chair REI View On REI Pros: This foldable, lightweight chair has backpack straps for even easier transportation. Cons: It’s more functional than stylish. If you’re always hopping from one outdoor adventure to another, it helps to have a versatile patio chair you can bring with you — whether it be to a picnic in the park or your weekend campground. Not only is this chair foldable, but it also has a light aluminum frame, built-in backpack straps, and a handle, so nothing is stopping you from taking it on the go. Another unique feature is the chair’s secure closure system, which allows you to store blankets and other things inside when it’s all folded up. The padded seat is treated with a water-repellent finish, so you shouldn’t have to worry about stains or damage from a little rain shower. No, it’s not the swankiest-looking chair, but it gets the job done. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: Aluminum, polyester

Aluminum, polyester Quantity: 1

1 Cushion(s) Included? Yes

Best Wicker Opalhouse Southport Two-Pack Patio Dining Chairs Target View On Target Pros: It’s easy to assemble these cool, roomy, Bohemian-inspired chairs. Cons: The cushions could be thicker. If you love boho-style home decor, these wicker chairs are an excellent way to tie your taste into your outdoor space. The base is made from rust-resistant steel, while the seat is constructed of weather-resistant, woven wicker. It can be annoying when your seat cushion keeps slipping off your chair, but that isn’t an issue since the cushions tie to the chair frame. One drawback is that the cushions aren’t super plush, but you could easily throw on another or add throw pillows for more comfort. Assembly is required, but not anything you have to be worried about tackling — you won’t even need tools to put these together. Another plus is that this set comes with a one-year limited warranty. Price at time of publish: $400 Material: Woven wicker, steel

Woven wicker, steel Quantity: 2

2 Cushion(s) Included? Yes

Best Bistro Christopher Knight Home Gwendolyn Outdoor French Bistro Chairs Amazon View On Amazon Pros: They have a delightful design, and they’re relatively inexpensive. Cons: You’ll need to take some extra steps to make sure the chairs last as long as possible. Bring a little French flair to your home with this set of bistro chairs. The frame is made with rust-resistant aluminum, while the rest of the chair features supportive-yet-flexible polyethylene rattan. At the bottom of the legs, you’ll find non-slip pads for extra stability. While the chairs are designed to be weather-resistant, it’s best to cover them or even bring them indoors when there’s rain or a storm — doing so will lengthen their lifespan. The overall charming design is a big plus with these chairs, and for the faux rattan, your color options are black and white, blue and white, or gray and white. Pair the chairs with a bistro table for the perfect coffee break or teatime spot. Price at time of publish: $264 Material: Faux rattan, aluminum

Faux rattan, aluminum Quantity: 2

2 Cushion(s) Included? No