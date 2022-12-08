We used these criteria to narrow down the hundreds of options available, focusing on stellar function. We noted form, too; a visually appealing pot is always a plus. When the steam cleared, we had a winner: All-Clad’s 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pot earned the No. 1 spot on our list due to its medium size (making it a good fit for most), its quality construction (making it reliable), and its simple yet striking style. Armed with the right pot, pasta perfection is within your reach, so read on for the best pasta pots.

Tools are as key as technique for pasta, and the primary piece of equipment is a pasta pot. While you can cook pasta in almost any heat-safe vessel, using the proper pasta pot sets you up for success. Search “pasta pots,” and you’ll be rewarded with a plethora of picks, and the one that’s best for you depends on multiple variables. But chef John Conlin of Tercet in Portland, Oregon, notes several factors everyone should consider. “The first is size; it needs to be large enough to accommodate the amount of pasta being cooked. Ideally, there is plenty of room for the pasta to dance around while it cooks,” he says. “Secondly, it should be a heavy gauge pot with lots of metal to hold the heat. Finally, ideally, the water temp remains constant or only dips slightly when the pasta is initially dropped, returning to a boil quickly.”

Americans consume billions of pounds of pasta every year, and it’s safe to assume we cook a good bit of it at home. It’s comforting and combines in a happy marriage a diverse array of sauces, fillings, toppings, and more. Plus, making pasta seems as cut and dry as the product itself. You boil water in a pot and add noodles. Straight forward. But wait. What kind of pot? What size? How much water? And what about cook time?

Best Overall All-Clad 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pot and Insert 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: This stalwart brand provides a lifetime warranty so you can feel confident in your investment, and it’s doubtful you’ll tire of its stylish appearance. Cons: The size is too small for serving pasta at a dinner party with more than four guests, and the strainer insert can cause a boil-over if you’ve even slightly overfilled the main pot. All-Clad is a known name in cookware for a reason; the brand continually creates quality pieces that deliver on the task they’re built for. This pot is no exception, getting a recommendation from chef John Conlin —"I like All-Clad for a must-be-perfect pasta situation,” he says — and meeting almost every of our “best pasta pot” criteria. Its thick aluminum base maintains a consistent, evenly distributed heat and is induction compatible. Wide handles provide a secure grip, which is key as you lift the included strainer insert to quickly and easily drain the pasta. And, it’s made of sleek stainless steel, meaning it will perform for decades and maintain its handsome polish and professional profile doing it. It might outlast you; All-Clad backs it up with a lifetime warranty. Its capacity hits the sweet spot, too. At six quarts, it’s big enough to make pasta for a family of four but still manageable if you’re dining solo. Employ the lid to quick-blanch veggies or remove the strainer and use it for large batches of soup. Make a one-pot pasta dish topped with cheese and finish by parking it right under the broiler; it’s oven safe at every temperature. This versatility will likely lead to frequent use, so more good news: It’s also dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $100 Capacity : 6 quarts

Best With Lid Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pasta Pot Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Rachaelray.com Pros: With its nonstick finish, this pot is an adaptable multi-tasker, and its mid-range size is the best of both worlds: space-efficient for storage but ready to tackle bigger meals. Cons: Depending on the size of your hands, it can be difficult to use the pour spout to drain pasta. The pot’s oval shape can also be an issue, causing it to extend beyond the burner surface. You can cook a lot of pasta in this pot, and once the noodles are done, there’s still plenty of room to add a sauce and other ingredients for a one-pot meal. Keep an eye on it all through the shatter-proof glass lid. There’s also a spout on one side that can be used to pour off pasta water. Constructed of aluminum that’s hard-anodized to remove the metal’s reactivity to acidic foods (like tomato sauce!), it’s scratch-resistant and sturdy and should remain a reliable member of your kitchen team. Bright orange, heat-proof handles (that are rubberized for a non-slip grip) jazz up its understated grey finish, so you can stylishly serve straight from the pot. Or use that handy spout to slide the dish into a fancier serving piece with minimal effort. When the meal’s over, clean up in a jiff, thanks to the pot’s nonstick surface that’s also dishwasher safe. The elongated shape is fetching and functional, allowing you to keep longer pasta cuts like angel hair and fettuccine intact, but it can hang over even the largest round burner on some cooktops. Do note: It won’t work on induction. Price at time of publish: $70 Capacity: 8 quarts

Best for Small Batches Gotham Steel 5-Quart Multipurpose Pasta Pot Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot

Pros: As the smallest on our list, this pot makes quick single- or double-diner meals quick and easy, and it’s easy on the planet, too, as its nonstick coating is PFOA-, PFOS-, lead- and cadmium-free. Cons: Not being oven-safe knocks its versatility down a notch, and the strainer holes (both sizes) are small enough to cause slow flow when draining. This cute little pasta pot could have just as easily helmed our best value and best with lid categories, but since it packs plenty into a smaller package, it’s a good choice if you’re usually cooking for just one or two and you don’t have much storage space to spare. You won’t sacrifice sought-after features, though. Its tempered-glass lid locks on with a quick twist, and the top’s built-in strainer aligns with a pour spout for easy water removal. Choose from two hole sizes, allowing you to achieve a full drain without losing a single strand of spaghetti. And its nonstick surface is ceramic, meaning metal utensils are a-okay. Plus, it’s free of chemicals that can harm the environment and your health. When done, simply wipe and rinse it clean or toss it in the dishwasher. Like several of the pots on the list, it’s made from aluminum, but its manufacturer only provides a 10-year warranty. And again, it’s a no-go if you’ve got an induction cooktop. Price at time of publish: $30 Capacity: 5 quarts

Best for Large Batches Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 12-Quart Pasta/Steamer Set Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: Heavy-duty construction yields a pot that’s durable and one that quickly reaches a rolling boil. Cons: You need to remove the stainless lid and lose some heat to peek inside, and it requires a sizeable chunk of space for storage. Preparing a pasta feast? You need a mega pot, and this 12-quart version from Cuisinart fits the bill. It holds enough water to properly cook up to three pounds of pasta. If you’re looking to make less, convenient measurement lines on the pot’s interior let you fill it to your needs with precision. Chef Chris Gass at Hathorne in Nashville, Tennessee, hails it as the “best bang for your buck” for home cooks. “It's a dependable, quality pot in a very usable size,” he says. But the pot is only one piece of this set. With its included strainer insert, shallow steamer basket, and tight lid, its skills surpass pasta; it’s truly an all-purpose pot. And it does it all fast thanks to a thick, aluminum-encapsulated base that gets up to temp quickly and keeps heat distribution uniform. Stainless steel gives it gleaming good looks and is both dishwasher-safe and compatible with induction, while hefty handles keep their cool and provide peace of mind when lifting the food-or-water-heavy pot and strainer. It can also take the heat; it’s oven safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Price at time of publish: $90 Capacity: 12 quarts

Best Stove-to-Table Le Creuset 7-Quart Stainless-Steel Stock Pot Le Creuset View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Lecreuset.com Pros: Le Creuset has perfected its cookware designs over almost a century, and this fact is not just seen in this pot’s refined beauty but felt, too, in its ergonomic handles and its solid heft. Cons: Iconic Le Creuset style and quality are included, but this pot lacks the additional features, like strainers or steamer baskets, included with other pots in its higher price range. When it comes to kitchen equipment, performance is of utmost importance, so any member of the “best pasta pot” list must do its job well. But that doesn’t mean pretty is passe. And if you eschew extra cleanup and often serve straight from your pot, an attractive one has further appeal. Enter Le Creuset’s pasta pot. With its clean lines and graceful rings surrounding the substantial yet stately knob handle anchoring the lid, it brings all the hallmarks of the classic brand’s craftsmanship to the table. And the addition of titanium to the stainless-steel exterior guarantees it will maintain its elegant mirror finish; the extra step means high heat won’t leave scorch marks or result in discolored or “rainbow” blotches. But it’s more than pleasing to the eye; results are palate-pleasing, too, thanks to a snug lid with a steam vent to prevent spillovers while retaining heat and flavor. And true to the thoughtful quality Le Creuset is renowned for, this pot boasts more than an aluminum base; the conductive material is blanketed between two layers of stainless steel from top to bottom, so heat stays consistent and moves evenly throughout whatever deliciousness you’ve got inside. Add handles that won’t burn your hands and are shaped for a comfy, confident grip, and you’ve got a real stunner. Price at time of publish: $270 Capacity: 7 quarts

Best Set Calphalon Premier Non-Stick 8-Quart Multipot Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Target Pros: The two additional elements of this pot set snugly stack in the main pot in any order, saving time and space, and the set is designed to nest with other pieces in the Calphalon Premier line for even more storage optimization. Cons: It’s oven-safe but limited to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can’t be placed under most oven broilers and is not induction cooktop compatible. With multiple loveable features, plus included strainer insert, steamer basket, and tempered-glass lid, this pasta pot stands out as our favorite set. Its hard-anodized aluminum is coated with the latest and greatest iteration of Calphalon’s signature nonstick finish, which has been redesigned to play nice with metal utensils, lasts 40 percent longer, and allows food to slide right off it 20 percent better than previous versions. Even though you’re good to pop it in the dishwasher, that 20 percent is an improvement that could spare you soaking time in clean-up, especially if you took advantage of its flexible uses and popped it in the oven (which it’s fine with up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) and ended up with some baked-on food. Finally, at 8 quarts, it scores Goldilocks size status — not too small and not too big. Nothing’s perfect, though: It won’t work with induction stovetops and is one of the more expensive pots on our list. Price at time of publish: $149 Capacity: 8 quarts

