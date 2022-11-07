The 11 Best Pasta Bowls of 2022

The best pasta bowls can handle more than their namesake suggests. They are a kitchen workhouse that is the perfect halfway point between a plate and a bowl, and they can hold more than just noodles. Frequently, the exaggerated lip provides the ideal safeguard for dishes such as steamed rice topped with fried eggs, way too many sliced scallions, and a hefty dose of your favorite chili crisp. Unlike a bowl, you can plate salads more effectively, and the lip gives diners something to bear against with their fork or spoon for leverage. We also love them whenever we are breading something like chicken cutlets because they are the perfect depth for large, flat ingredients.

We spoke with home expert Alissa Barry, founder of Bella Cucina, a prepared foods and housewares brand sold nationwide at retailers such as Food 52 and Neiman Marcus. Barry has fashioned herself an expert on the “essentials for beautiful living” who knows how to set a gorgeous Italian table. She sells everything from artisan oils from Italy to antique charcuterie boards she sources in her travels to her signature stark white dishware she sells. “I like either white or black because I'm more of a non-decorative person,” says Barry. I let the colors of the food and the texture of the food be the source of inspiration. I tend to be a little bit more minimalist in that area.”

Barry says she prefers porcelain for the best pasta bowl due to its durability and chip resistance. She looks for pasta bowls with a “wide, shallow edge so you can curl the pasta up or run it up the side a little bit so you can get it on the fork or the spoon a little bit better and then easy access to the mouth.” To find the best pasta bowls for any pasta recipe you can dream up, we scoured the market for attractive and durable styles. These are our favorites for every table, including a set that went viral and some eclectic sets from famed chef Yotam Ottolenghi.