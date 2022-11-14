What to Buy The Best Paper Towel Holders of 2022 Our favorite, the OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Paper Towel Holder, makes it easy to remove paper towels with one hand. By Jacqueline Weiss Published on November 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon From cleaning your counters and wiping down windows to pressing tofu and keeping your salad greens fresh, paper towels have a variety of uses in the kitchen. If you store them freely on your countertop, consider adding a paper towel holder to keep your kitchen tidy and your paper towels from unraveling or soaking up unexpected spills. To help you find one that works for your needs, we rounded up our favorite paper towel holders on the market, including under-cabinet and wall-mounted designs that save precious kitchen space as well as timeless freestanding marble and wood models. The OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Paper Towel Holder is our top pick because of its sleek design and functionality. Read on for our complete list of the best paper towel holders and why they deserve a permanent spot in your space. Gone are the days of ripping off more paper towels than you need. This top-rated paper towel holder from OXO’s Good Grips collection allows you to take the exact amount you need single-handedly. Another pro of only using one hand is that it reduces the risk of touching surfaces with dirty hands. Made of durable steel with black plastic accents, it looks clean and sleek in any kitchen. The spring-activated arm accommodates any size roll with internal resistance to prevent runaway rolls from spinning out of control and is strengthened further with a weighted, nonslip base and a wide rim. The arm pivots away from the center and unlocks so you can pop the paper towel roll on the center pole. Price at time of publish: $26 Material: Stainless steelDimensions: 7 x 7 x 13 inchesWeight: 1.2 pounds Best Value: Oboding Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This is a cost-effective option that is functional and simple in design.Cons: Assembly is required to put this paper towel holder together. Adding function to your kitchen doesn’t have to break the bank. This modern option offers color options to match any space, including black, gold, and silver, and prices range between $8 and $10. Built from sturdy steel, this requires assembly with the provided screws and hex key to connect the base and center pole. The semicircle on the top of the center pole allows you to pick up the holder and move it around the kitchen or house, so your paper towels can go wherever you do. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: SteelDimensions: 12.5 x 6.3 x 6.3 inchesWeight: 0.5 pounds Best Magnetic: EastToWest Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The holder is multifunctional and can attach to a variety of surfaces.Cons: It cannot affix to stainless steel appliances. It doesn’t get much easier than this magnetic paper towel holder that requires zero assembly and takes up minimal space. Instead of using precious counter space, this option can be mounted horizontally or vertically on most metal surfaces except for stainless steel, such as the side of your refrigerator, microwave, or garage storage cabinet. Not just limited to paper towels: You can use this holder for washcloths, dish towels, and more. Constructed of sturdy steel, it supports up to six pounds, meaning it will have no problem holding any type of towel. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: Carbon steelDimensions: 12 x 2 x 3 inchesWeight: 0.7 pounds The 15 Best Kitchen Organizers of 2022 Best Under Cabinet: Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This holder allows you to choose between drilling into your surface or using adhesive to secure it.Cons: It could cause damage if used on wallpaper or painted walls. Take advantage of free cabinet space with this easy-to-mount paper towel holder. The timeless design will look seamless under your cabinet or another surface, whether installed with adhesive or drilled holes. It’s available in black, gold, rose gold, gray, or silver to fit any kitchen’s style and is even available in a pack of two if you plan to install a second in a bathroom. The provided sticky adhesive can mount sturdily to most flat surfaces, but the product also includes screws to drill into the wall for a more permanent installation. Plus, you won’t have to worry about damage to the stainless steel body over time, as it’s waterproof and rust-proof. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: Stainless steelDimensions: 13.2 x 3.5 inchesWeight: 7.4 ounces Best Stainless Steel: simplehuman Tension Arm Standing Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Pros: The tension arm makes it easy to pull paper towels without unraveling more than you need.Cons: This is on the more expensive side for a freestanding option. Whether you’re putting on a fresh jumbo roll or only have a few sheets left, the tension arm on this stainless steel paper towel holder allows you to take just what you need. The finger loop at the top of the center pole makes it easy to pick up and move around as needed. Weighing 2.2 pounds, thanks to the weighted base, things are kept steady and secure. Stainless steel is a durable choice because it’s waterproof, rust- and corrosion-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about splashes of water causing damage over time. If you notice any spots or stains, just wipe it clean with warm water and a cloth. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Stainless steelDimensions: 7.5 x 8.25 x 14.25 inchesWeight: 2.2 pounds Best Marble: Crate and Barrel French Kitchen Marble Paper Towel Holder Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This stylish design makes the simple task of holding paper towels look elegant. Cons: If ordered online, you may not be able to choose your coloring since variations naturally occur in marble. Bring a touch of elegance to your everyday life with this white marble paper towel holder from Crate & Barrel. The freestanding holder is simple in design, with a broad base and a single upright spindle. It’s heavy enough to stay upright even when given a little nudge, and it’s suitable for large rolls. Since marble is a naturally occurring material, there may be some differences in the gray veining and coloring. Several reviewers say it complements quartz countertops, but it can work well on a variety of surfaces. In case of splatters and spills, the marble can be hand-washed and wiped down to remove stains. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: MarbleDimensions: 12.8 x 6.5 inchesWeight: Not listed Best Wooden: Greenco Counter Top Bamboo Paper Towel Holder Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This is an inexpensive option with a simple design.Cons: There’s a sticker on the bottom that’s difficult to remove. If you’re looking for something simple and inexpensive, this bamboo paper towel holder has an easy-to-use design with a dowel on the side and a decorative bulb on top of the center pole. Though wood is not as durable as stainless steel, it’s still suitable for a paper towel holder. To extend the life of your holder and keep it clean with age, handwash with warm water and mild soap to remove stains and apply bamboo or mineral oil when necessary. It’s important to note that there’s a product sticker on the bottom of the base that reviewers say is tricky to remove. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: BambooDimensions: 13.1 x 6.6 x 6.6 inchesWeight: 0.6 pounds Best with Shelf: mDesign Metal Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: The versatile shelf is a dual-purpose product, saving you more space wherever you place it.Cons: This may not easily accommodate larger rolls of paper towels. This mDesign paper towel holder features a shelf above the roll, enabling you to maximize your kitchen space. Easily mount it to the wall, inside a cabinet, or in your pantry, and use the shelf to store your most used spices and cooking essentials. Made of alloy steel and available in five different finishes — black, white, graphite, chrome, and bronze — there’s a style for any setting. If mounting inside an under-the-sink cabinet, you can stash cleaning supplies on your shelf. Instead of paper towels in the bathroom, use it to hold two extra rolls of toilet paper, or make this work in the laundry room with laundry supplies on top — the possibilities are endless. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: Alloy steelDimensions: 12 x 5.25 x 3.4 inchesWeight: 1.28 pounds The 20 Best Minimalist Kitchen Items to Keep Your Space Clutter-Free Our Favorite Our top pick, the OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Paper Towel Holder, is worthy of your attention because of its functionality and useful features. It allows you to tear paper towels with one hand, which helps with efficiency and cleanliness. If a freestanding model isn’t your thing, check out the Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder, which can adhere to most surfaces with screws or the provided adhesive. Factors to Consider Installation Type One of the first decisions you should make before purchasing a paper towel holder is choosing how you’d like it installed or placed in your home. If you’re renting or simply not ready to commit to a permanent spot to attach your paper towel holder via drill, consider a freestanding, magnetic, or adhesive option instead of a wall-mounted or under-cabinet style. A wall-mounted or under-cabinet style can also be ideal if you have limited counter space or don’t like a lot of clutter on your counters. Material Most paper towel holders are metal, like stainless steel or alloy steel, but there are also options in other materials, including wood and marble. For spot cleaning, you can use a cloth or paper towel with warm water but always check the manufacturer’s manual for specific instructions. Price Most paper towel holders are simple in design, with a base and a single center pole. But adding in extra features, like a grip to prevent over-pulling or the ability to install your holder, can increase the price. Specialty materials, such as marble, can also raise the price compared to steel and metal, which tend to be lighter in weight. Frequently Asked Questions What is the purpose of a paper towel holder? A paper towel holder prevents the bottom of your paper towels from getting wet or dirty in case of spills or messes in the kitchen by lifting it up with a base. It can also make it easier to get a solid tear along the perforated lines of your paper towels without ripping, especially if it has an arm or grip. Where should you mount a paper towel holder? Your paper towel holder should be placed conveniently in the kitchen, near the sink, either mounted or freestanding. But don't limit your paper towel holders to the kitchen: A paper towel holder can also be a helpful asset in your laundry room, bathroom, garage, and near the grill. What else can I use a paper towel holder for? You can use paper towel holders to store extra toilet paper rolls under the sink in your bathroom, especially if you live in a smaller space. If you install your paper towel holder horizontally, you can use it for extra dish rags and washcloths. Our Expertise Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with over five years of experience and a lifelong lover of working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared in Eat This Not That, EatingWell, AllRecipes, Simply Recipes, and more. For this article, she used market research and her own expertise to curate this list.