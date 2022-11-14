The Best Paper Towel Holders of 2022

To help you find one that works for your needs, we rounded up our favorite paper towel holders on the market, including under-cabinet and wall-mounted designs that save precious kitchen space as well as timeless freestanding marble and wood models. The OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Paper Towel Holder is our top pick because of its sleek design and functionality. Read on for our complete list of the best paper towel holders and why they deserve a permanent spot in your space.

From cleaning your counters and wiping down windows to pressing tofu and keeping your salad greens fresh , paper towels have a variety of uses in the kitchen. If you store them freely on your countertop, consider adding a paper towel holder to keep your kitchen tidy and your paper towels from unraveling or soaking up unexpected spills.

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The holder allows you to remove paper towels with one hand. Cons: This heavier-duty option could be challenging for kids to move around if needed. Gone are the days of ripping off more paper towels than you need. This top-rated paper towel holder from OXO’s Good Grips collection allows you to take the exact amount you need single-handedly. Another pro of only using one hand is that it reduces the risk of touching surfaces with dirty hands. Made of durable steel with black plastic accents, it looks clean and sleek in any kitchen. The spring-activated arm accommodates any size roll with internal resistance to prevent runaway rolls from spinning out of control and is strengthened further with a weighted, nonslip base and a wide rim. The arm pivots away from the center and unlocks so you can pop the paper towel roll on the center pole. Price at time of publish: $26 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 13 inches

7 x 7 x 13 inches Weight: 1.2 pounds

Best Value: Oboding Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This is a cost-effective option that is functional and simple in design. Cons: Assembly is required to put this paper towel holder together. Adding function to your kitchen doesn’t have to break the bank. This modern option offers color options to match any space, including black, gold, and silver, and prices range between $8 and $10. Built from sturdy steel, this requires assembly with the provided screws and hex key to connect the base and center pole. The semicircle on the top of the center pole allows you to pick up the holder and move it around the kitchen or house, so your paper towels can go wherever you do. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Steel

Steel Dimensions: 12.5 x 6.3 x 6.3 inches

12.5 x 6.3 x 6.3 inches Weight: 0.5 pounds



Best Magnetic: EastToWest Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The holder is multifunctional and can attach to a variety of surfaces. Cons: It cannot affix to stainless steel appliances. It doesn’t get much easier than this magnetic paper towel holder that requires zero assembly and takes up minimal space. Instead of using precious counter space, this option can be mounted horizontally or vertically on most metal surfaces except for stainless steel, such as the side of your refrigerator, microwave, or garage storage cabinet. Not just limited to paper towels: You can use this holder for washcloths, dish towels, and more. Constructed of sturdy steel, it supports up to six pounds, meaning it will have no problem holding any type of towel. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: Carbon steel

Carbon steel Dimensions: 12 x 2 x 3 inches

Best Under Cabinet: Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This holder allows you to choose between drilling into your surface or using adhesive to secure it. Cons: It could cause damage if used on wallpaper or painted walls. Take advantage of free cabinet space with this easy-to-mount paper towel holder. The timeless design will look seamless under your cabinet or another surface, whether installed with adhesive or drilled holes. It’s available in black, gold, rose gold, gray, or silver to fit any kitchen’s style and is even available in a pack of two if you plan to install a second in a bathroom. The provided sticky adhesive can mount sturdily to most flat surfaces, but the product also includes screws to drill into the wall for a more permanent installation. Plus, you won’t have to worry about damage to the stainless steel body over time, as it’s waterproof and rust-proof. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dimensions: 13.2 x 3.5 inches

13.2 x 3.5 inches Weight: 7.4 ounces

Best Stainless Steel: simplehuman Tension Arm Standing Paper Towel Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Pros: The tension arm makes it easy to pull paper towels without unraveling more than you need. Cons: This is on the more expensive side for a freestanding option. Whether you’re putting on a fresh jumbo roll or only have a few sheets left, the tension arm on this stainless steel paper towel holder allows you to take just what you need. The finger loop at the top of the center pole makes it easy to pick up and move around as needed. Weighing 2.2 pounds, thanks to the weighted base, things are kept steady and secure. Stainless steel is a durable choice because it’s waterproof, rust- and corrosion-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about splashes of water causing damage over time. If you notice any spots or stains, just wipe it clean with warm water and a cloth. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dimensions: 7.5 x 8.25 x 14.25 inches

7.5 x 8.25 x 14.25 inches Weight: 2.2 pounds

Best Marble: Crate and Barrel French Kitchen Marble Paper Towel Holder Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This stylish design makes the simple task of holding paper towels look elegant. Cons: If ordered online, you may not be able to choose your coloring since variations naturally occur in marble. Bring a touch of elegance to your everyday life with this white marble paper towel holder from Crate & Barrel. The freestanding holder is simple in design, with a broad base and a single upright spindle. It’s heavy enough to stay upright even when given a little nudge, and it’s suitable for large rolls. Since marble is a naturally occurring material, there may be some differences in the gray veining and coloring. Several reviewers say it complements quartz countertops, but it can work well on a variety of surfaces. In case of splatters and spills, the marble can be hand-washed and wiped down to remove stains. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Marble

Marble Dimensions: 12.8 x 6.5 inches

12.8 x 6.5 inches Weight: Not listed

Best Wooden: Greenco Counter Top Bamboo Paper Towel Holder Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This is an inexpensive option with a simple design. Cons: There’s a sticker on the bottom that’s difficult to remove. If you’re looking for something simple and inexpensive, this bamboo paper towel holder has an easy-to-use design with a dowel on the side and a decorative bulb on top of the center pole. Though wood is not as durable as stainless steel, it’s still suitable for a paper towel holder. To extend the life of your holder and keep it clean with age, handwash with warm water and mild soap to remove stains and apply bamboo or mineral oil when necessary. It’s important to note that there’s a product sticker on the bottom of the base that reviewers say is tricky to remove. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: Bamboo

Bamboo Dimensions: 13.1 x 6.6 x 6.6 inches

13.1 x 6.6 x 6.6 inches Weight: 0.6 pounds

