What to Buy The 7 Best Pancake Griddles for Fluffy Flapjacks, According to Experts Our favorite pick is the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle for consistently golden brown pancakes. By Rachel Weingarten Published on February 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Merchant / Photo Illustration by Kristin Kempa for Food & Wine From the sound of batter sizzling to the smell of buttery hotcakes to the first bite of a fluffy stack, pancakes are more than just a morning meal, they are an experience. If you’re craving this breakfast classic, consider getting a proper appliance to prepare flapjacks: a griddle. It’s the best way to make pancakes, but it can be used for so much more. “Pancake griddles are a must-have for the home chef,” says Leana Salamah, VP of Marketing at the International Housewares Association. She recommends using a pancake griddle to make fried eggs, bacon, grilled cheese, quesadillas, and French toast, adding, “if your griddle is reversible, use the grill side for veggies, steaks, and boneless chicken.” To help you find a pancake griddle worth adding to your kitchen, we spoke with experts and conducted market research to determine the best models. Our top pick is the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle because of its even heating, nonstick surface, and consistent results. Keep scrolling to learn more about all the pancake griddles that made our list. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: DASH Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Wolf Gourmet Electric Griddle at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Cast Iron: Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stovetop: OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Square Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ceramic: Presto Cool-Touch Electric Ceramic Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Compact: Le Creuset 9.5-inch Cast Iron Square Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Zojirushi EA-DCC10XJ Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: The even heating surface means consistently and evenly browned pancakes. Cons: The heat control can be fiddly until you get the hang of it. There are a lot of pros to the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle, with its high points being a thick, nonstick ceramic cooking surface and even heating for perfectly golden pancakes and sunny-side-up eggs. Not only does the titanium coating provide an easy release for flipping pancakes, but it also makes cleanup a breeze. If you’ve ever tried grilling tofu, you likely were left with a messy residue; that’s not the case with this griddle, though, which makes grilling even soft foods a simple task. The appliance heats up quickly, can be adjusted between 176 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes with a lid that’s especially useful when melting cheese on eggs and hashbrowns. We love the ample cooking space it provides, allowing you to make several pancakes or cook all your breakfast foods at once. Price at the time of publish: $160 Type: ElectricMax Temperature: 425 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Aluminum body and ceramic surface with titanium coating Size: 15 x 23.62 x 4.38 inches Best Value DASH Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle with Removable Nonstick Cooking Plate 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This affordable griddle comes complete with a drip tray, which is ideal when cooking bacon. Cons: The plastic base looks great but isn’t as durable as some of the other brands. This griddle doesn’t just look cute, it gets the job done right. First off, the griddle part is removable, so you don’t have to worry about lingering messes — simply pop it in the dishwasher. Next, the drip tray is a big win. If your household loves bacon, the drip tray will be a lifesaver for catching grease and cleanup. The griddle also includes a heating probe, so you can make sure your meat is cooked properly. To adjust the temperature, there’s a dial with five different heat settings. You’ll mostly stay in the middle between the three and four, but when you’re frying bacon or crisping up hashbrowns, you might want to turn it to the highest setting. What’s more, you can use the included cookbook for inspiration or step-by-step instructions. Price at the time of publish: $60 Type: ElectricMax Temperature: 400 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Plastic base with nonstick coating Size: 2.9 x 22.8 x 12.5 inches Best Splurge Wolf Gourmet Electric Griddle Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This professional-grade griddle has precise temperature control, a removable drip tray, preheat lights, and more. Cons: It’s bulkier to store and pricier than other models. If you’re a serious home cook, we recommend this professional-grade griddle. Though it costs more than others, its outstanding performance, precision heating, and versatility make it worth the price. In addition to breakfast foods, this device allows you to prepare fast-food favorites, including old-fashioned smashed burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as date night-worthy dinners with seafood and sautéed vegetables. It features a spacious, nonstick cooking surface with a removable drip tray and vented stainless steel lid for easy cleanup and heat retention. When it reaches your desired temperature (anywhere between 150 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit), its preheat lights turn on to let you know it’s ready. Price at the time of publish: $650 Type: ElectricMax Temperature: 450 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Stainless steel with cast aluminum coatingSize: 17 x 17.5 x 8 inches RELATED: The Best Flat Top Grills and Griddles, According to Pros Best Cast Iron Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle 20-inch x 10.44-inch 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: This stovetop griddle features a smooth side and a grill side, plus it comes pre-seasoned. Cons: Since it fits over two stovetop burners, you have to make sure the flame is the exact same size on each for consistent cooking or grilling. Want something you can use at home and on the go? Consider this reversible griddle. It doubles as a cast iron grill, so you can set it on top of the campfire or use it over two stovetop burners in your kitchen. For fluffy, perfectly browned pancakes, use the smooth side, and for grilled meats, flip it over to the ridged side that drains fat. While the cast iron comes pre-seasoned, you’ll have to properly care for it to ensure the finish stays clean and gunk-free. That means gently washing the surface instead of scrubbing once it’s cooled down. Also, we recommend wearing oven mitts while cooking, as the handles get very hot. Price at the time of publish: $80 Type: StovetopMax Temperature: 450+ degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Seasoned cast ironSize: 20 x 10.5 x 0.81 inches Best Stovetop OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Square Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This griddle pan is easy to use, store, and clean. Cons: It’s not compatible with induction cooktops. This square-shaped griddle pan is the ideal choice for those who love pancakes but want something that’s easier to store and more versatile than its larger counterparts. Like everything in the OXO Good Grips line, this pan balances quality cookware with an ergonomic design. It features a three-layer nonstick coating, a sturdy stainless steel handle, and raised edges for fuss-free flipping. The low wall design also comes in handy if you’re making a thin crust, as you can also use the pan in the oven up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s important to note that it’s compatible with most stovetops except for induction cooktops. For easy cleanup, simply place it in your dishwasher. Price at the time of publish: $60 Type: StovetopMax Temperature: 430 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Hard anodized aluminumSize: 19.29 x 11.33 x 3.14 inches Best Ceramic Presto 7055 Cool-Touch Electric Ceramic Griddle 4.2 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It features a ceramic, nonstick surface, a cool-touch base, and a drainage system. Cons: The maximum temperature is lower than other models. This ceramic griddle is an excellent choice for a functional PTFE-free nonstick surface. The size fits nicely on a kitchen countertop yet provides ample room to whip up pancakes for a crowd. And as the name suggests, the base stays cool for safer cooking. It features an updated drainage system, so excess oil won’t slosh all over your countertop but instead will run down the edges into a collection tray that’s easy to empty in the trash. For successful flipping, the back side has a raised edge to catch your spatula before it slides off. Price at the time of publish: $47 Type: ElectricMax Temperature: 400 degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Cast aluminum with nonstick coatingSize: 11.31 x 22.43 x 2.37 inches Best Compact Le Creuset 9.5-inch Cast Iron Square Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: It’s made of durable enameled cast iron, has superior heat distribution, and is small enough to store in most kitchens. Cons: The rounded and elevated inside curves can make it difficult to produce perfectly-shaped pancakes. We love Le Creuset products because they are built to last, and this square griddle is no exception. Like most of the brand’s cookware, it’s stovetop- and oven-safe and made of enameled cast iron, which retains heat, cooks evenly, and withstands everyday use. While the cast iron pan allows you to prepare pancakes, it’s equally functional for weeknight meals, like salmon and vegetables, meaning you will certainly get your use out of it. You can use it on any cooktop, including induction cooktops and outdoor grills, for even more versatility. Best of all, it’s dishwasher-safe for fast cleanup. Price at the time of publish: $100 Type: StovetopMax Temperature: 450+ degrees FahrenheitMaterial: Enameled cast ironSize: 9.5 x 9.5 inches RELATED: The 7 Best Waffle Makers for Weekend Brunch, Tested and Reviewed Our Favorite As our best overall pick, the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle tops our list for many reasons. Like almost all Zojirushi products, once you get the hang of it, there is almost no margin of error, and everything comes out perfect. There’s also a generous cooking surface, which means you can make several pancakes and eggs at once or even throw some steaks on at the end of the day. Factors to Consider Size Before choosing a pancake griddle, decide if you intend to feed a couple of people or a crowd. There are compact square-shaped pans you can use on the stovetop for various foods and then store easily in cabinets, as well as electric models that require more counter and storage space but are ideal for churning out lots of servings. Material It’s important to get a pancake griddle that heats quickly and evenly and allows you to effortlessly flip foods. Many models have a nonstick coating for easy release and then feature an aluminum body for optimal thermal conduction. Cast iron griddles, like the Le Creuset pan, provide superior heat distribution but aren’t naturally nonstick, so it’s crucial to add butter or oil before adding the batter. Versatility Even if you only make pancakes once a month, we can almost guarantee that you’ll use a griddle for other meals. According to Lynne Just, director of the Hamilton Beach Test Kitchen, a great pancake grill is an all-day culinary tool for seared steaks, scallops, burgers, sandwiches, and more. Frequently Asked Questions Are pancakes better on a griddle? “The flat surface provides more space for a bigger batch of pancakes and more room to practice your pancake-making skills,” Just says. “You can also cook other breakfast dishes like eggs and bacon on the same surface at the same time.” How do you cook pancakes on a griddle? According to Just, this is the best way to make pancakes on a griddle. Preheat the griddle to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.Lightly coat the griddle surface using heat-stable oil, like canola, coconut oil, or ghee. For each pancake, add ¼ to ⅓ cup of pancake batter onto the griddle. When the top of the batter is covered with bubbles and the edges are lightly browned, flip the pancake over. Continue to cook for a few more minutes until the other side is golden brown. How do you clean a pancake griddle? While some griddles are dishwasher-safe, we asked the experts how to care for most models. Of course, always read the manual for your specific product before cleaning it.“Turn the griddle off and unplug it, and immediately use a metal or heat-resistant spatula to loosen any cooked-on food,” Just says. “Then, allow it to cool completely before wiping the griddle surface with a paper towel. If additional cleaning is needed, use hot water and a nylon brush or sponge. Always dry completely.” She also recommends wiping the griddle surface with a little oil before storing it. Our Expertise Rachel Weingarten is a former artisan bakery owner and food and lifestyle writer. For this article, she interviewed the VP of Marketing at the International Housewares Association, Leana Salamah, and the Hamilton Beach Consumer Test Kitchen, Lynne Just, for expert insights on what to consider before buying a griddle and what makes one worth buying. She combined their knowledge and her decades of culinary expertise to compile this list. Rachel also highly recommends splurging on the best-quality maple syrup possible for your pancakes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit