To help you find a pancake griddle worth adding to your kitchen, we spoke with experts and conducted market research to determine the best models. Our top pick is the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle because of its even heating, nonstick surface, and consistent results. Keep scrolling to learn more about all the pancake griddles that made our list.

From the sound of batter sizzling to the smell of buttery hotcakes to the first bite of a fluffy stack, pancakes are more than just a morning meal, they are an experience. If you’re craving this breakfast classic, consider getting a proper appliance to prepare flapjacks: a griddle. It’s the best way to make pancakes, but it can be used for so much more. “Pancake griddles are a must-have for the home chef,” says Leana Salamah, VP of Marketing at the International Housewares Association . She recommends using a pancake griddle to make fried eggs, bacon, grilled cheese, quesadillas, and French toast, adding, “if your griddle is reversible, use the grill side for veggies, steaks, and boneless chicken.”

Best Overall Zojirushi EA-DCC10XJ Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: The even heating surface means consistently and evenly browned pancakes. Cons: The heat control can be fiddly until you get the hang of it. There are a lot of pros to the Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle, with its high points being a thick, nonstick ceramic cooking surface and even heating for perfectly golden pancakes and sunny-side-up eggs. Not only does the titanium coating provide an easy release for flipping pancakes, but it also makes cleanup a breeze. If you’ve ever tried grilling tofu, you likely were left with a messy residue; that’s not the case with this griddle, though, which makes grilling even soft foods a simple task. The appliance heats up quickly, can be adjusted between 176 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes with a lid that’s especially useful when melting cheese on eggs and hashbrowns. We love the ample cooking space it provides, allowing you to make several pancakes or cook all your breakfast foods at once. Price at the time of publish: $160 Type: Electric

Best Value DASH Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle with Removable Nonstick Cooking Plate 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This affordable griddle comes complete with a drip tray, which is ideal when cooking bacon. Cons: The plastic base looks great but isn’t as durable as some of the other brands. This griddle doesn’t just look cute, it gets the job done right. First off, the griddle part is removable, so you don’t have to worry about lingering messes — simply pop it in the dishwasher. Next, the drip tray is a big win. If your household loves bacon, the drip tray will be a lifesaver for catching grease and cleanup. The griddle also includes a heating probe, so you can make sure your meat is cooked properly. To adjust the temperature, there’s a dial with five different heat settings. You’ll mostly stay in the middle between the three and four, but when you’re frying bacon or crisping up hashbrowns, you might want to turn it to the highest setting. What’s more, you can use the included cookbook for inspiration or step-by-step instructions. Price at the time of publish: $60 Type: Electric

Best Splurge Wolf Gourmet Electric Griddle Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This professional-grade griddle has precise temperature control, a removable drip tray, preheat lights, and more. Cons: It’s bulkier to store and pricier than other models. If you’re a serious home cook, we recommend this professional-grade griddle. Though it costs more than others, its outstanding performance, precision heating, and versatility make it worth the price. In addition to breakfast foods, this device allows you to prepare fast-food favorites, including old-fashioned smashed burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as date night-worthy dinners with seafood and sautéed vegetables. It features a spacious, nonstick cooking surface with a removable drip tray and vented stainless steel lid for easy cleanup and heat retention. When it reaches your desired temperature (anywhere between 150 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit), its preheat lights turn on to let you know it’s ready. Price at the time of publish: $650 Type: Electric

Best Cast Iron Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle 20-inch x 10.44-inch 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: This stovetop griddle features a smooth side and a grill side, plus it comes pre-seasoned. Cons: Since it fits over two stovetop burners, you have to make sure the flame is the exact same size on each for consistent cooking or grilling. Want something you can use at home and on the go? Consider this reversible griddle. It doubles as a cast iron grill, so you can set it on top of the campfire or use it over two stovetop burners in your kitchen. For fluffy, perfectly browned pancakes, use the smooth side, and for grilled meats, flip it over to the ridged side that drains fat. While the cast iron comes pre-seasoned, you’ll have to properly care for it to ensure the finish stays clean and gunk-free. That means gently washing the surface instead of scrubbing once it’s cooled down. Also, we recommend wearing oven mitts while cooking, as the handles get very hot. Price at the time of publish: $80 Type: Stovetop

Best Stovetop OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Square Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This griddle pan is easy to use, store, and clean. Cons: It’s not compatible with induction cooktops. This square-shaped griddle pan is the ideal choice for those who love pancakes but want something that’s easier to store and more versatile than its larger counterparts. Like everything in the OXO Good Grips line, this pan balances quality cookware with an ergonomic design. It features a three-layer nonstick coating, a sturdy stainless steel handle, and raised edges for fuss-free flipping. The low wall design also comes in handy if you’re making a thin crust, as you can also use the pan in the oven up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s important to note that it’s compatible with most stovetops except for induction cooktops. For easy cleanup, simply place it in your dishwasher. Price at the time of publish: $60 Type: Stovetop

Best Ceramic Presto 7055 Cool-Touch Electric Ceramic Griddle 4.2 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It features a ceramic, nonstick surface, a cool-touch base, and a drainage system. Cons: The maximum temperature is lower than other models. This ceramic griddle is an excellent choice for a functional PTFE-free nonstick surface. The size fits nicely on a kitchen countertop yet provides ample room to whip up pancakes for a crowd. And as the name suggests, the base stays cool for safer cooking. It features an updated drainage system, so excess oil won’t slosh all over your countertop but instead will run down the edges into a collection tray that’s easy to empty in the trash. For successful flipping, the back side has a raised edge to catch your spatula before it slides off. Price at the time of publish: $47 Type: Electric

