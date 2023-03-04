There's something meditative about making paella, whether loaded with meat, shellfish, or vegan. Choosing the best paella pan, saffron, and bomba rice is all part of an excellent paella, and the intention is significant.

Chef Josue Pena of the Spanish restaurant The Iberian Pig in Atlanta has made more paellas than most. "In our culture, rice is a very important part of a meal. Any meal you have rice. That translates into my experience." Pena's kitchen turns out all sorts of paellas in various sizes every night. "We like carbon steel pans,” says Pena, “They're excellent and cook evenly. You don't want a hot spot on the left side, like, you know, a steamy spot on the right side. And that's something you could get if you use an aluminum pan or maybe even a stainless steel pan." Pena also recommends a pan with a flat bottom. Commercial-style pans are more rounded, which is awkward on most traditional stoves.

Since paella is generally flexible with ingredients, there are several ways to select your proteins. You can go vegan without animal protein or load it up with squid and shrimp. No matter which paella recipe you choose, the right pan is critical.