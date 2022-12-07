We did our research to find the best oversized cutting boards on the market and landed on the John Boos Block Maple Reversible Cutting Board as our winner, which is also Castro’s favorite pick. Read on to learn about all our favorite oversized cutting boards.

Some kitchen products aren’t necessary, but one thing every home cook should have is an oversized cutting board. “It's just so nice to have all the room to do cooking that includes a lot of knifework,” says Ana Castro, executive chef at Lengua Madre and a Food & Wine Best New Chef 2022 . “When you’re making a large meal, like a big pot of gumbo in Louisiana winter, you’re going to want all that real estate to chop ingredients without needing to keep transferring them to a separate bowl to clear up space.” In addition to offering maximum space for slicing and chopping, an oversized cutting board can also be placed across your sink to extend your countertop prep space.

Best Overall John Boos Block Maple Reversible Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Soft and durable, functional and beautiful, this John Boos board is perfect for any and every cooking project. Cons: It’s quite heavy, so you may need a second pair of hands to move it. According to Castro, maple is one of the best woods for cutting boards thanks to the balance of softness and durability that won’t ruin high-quality knives. “I use a large John Boos Block board for all my cooked meat slicing and vegetable prep,” she says. The gorgeous finish is a plus, especially because you likely won’t be moving this massive board very often — apart from flipping it over to use the second flat cutting surface if needed. While heavy, the recessed finger grips on both ends make this process easier. If you take good care of it, you’ll be carving your turkey on this cutting board for years and years, making it well worth the high price tag. Price at time of publish: $327 Material: Maple

Maple Dimensions: 30 x 23.25 x 2.25 inches

30 x 23.25 x 2.25 inches Care: Handwash

Best Value TeakHaus Edge Grain Carving Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sierra.com Pros: It’s durable enough to withstand daily use and heavy enough to stay in place while chopping. Cons: Teak is slightly harder, and therefore quicker to dull knives, than the other wood boards we recommend. This teak board is a surefire pick for a quality oversized cutting board that doesn’t break the bank. The sustainably sourced teak is gentle on knives (though not quite as soft as maple or Japanese cypress, hence the higher price tags for those), plus the multicolored edge grain is so pretty that it deserves a permanent spot on your countertop. That said, if you prefer to store it away somewhere, it’s light enough to easily slide in and out of cabinets. Another perk: With small hand grips on both ends of the board, it’s a cinch to carry your chopped veggies over to your pot without sliding one corner off the counter to get a good hold. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Teak

Teak Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 1.5 inches

24 x 18 x 1.5 inches Care: Handwash

Best Plastic Thirteen Chefs Cutting Boards for Kitchen Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Inexpensive for its size and thickness, it’s a smart option to have on hand if you are preparing a lot of raw proteins. Cons: Plastic is not as kind to knives as wood, and while technically dishwasher safe, this board is too big to actually fit. If you cook with a lot of raw meat and fish and don’t have the budget for a hi-soft board, this BPA-free plastic cutting board will fit your needs. It’s thicker than a plastic cutting mat and has a very slight pebbled texture to keep it from sliding across the counter like a super smooth plastic might. The biggest benefit of this cutting board is that it is a cinch to clean — once you’re done, a quick rinse and wipe down with a sponge is all you need to do. While the board is technically dishwasher safe, it’s too big to fit in a standard-size dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $39 Material: High-density polypropylene

High-density polypropylene Dimensions: 30 x 18 x 0.5 inches

30 x 18 x 0.5 inches Care: Dishwasher-safe (technically)

Best Hinoki Kiso Hinoki Extra Large Cutting Board Cutting Board View On Cuttingboard.com Pros: Made from Hinoki, this board is naturally antimicrobial and gentle on expensive knives. Cons: It requires quite a bit of maintenance to prevent stains. “The industry standards in Japan are Hinoki and Aomori Hiba boards,” says Jordan Rubin, chef-owner of Mr. Tuna and Bar Futo and co-owner of Crispy Gai. “They are Japanese cypresses with a perfectly firm, long grain that are gentle on delicate knife edges but firm enough to resist excessive marring and discoloration.” That’s the exceptional quality you get from this oversized Hinoki board, which is also surprisingly light given its large size (the John Boos board is three times heavier). “The wood is also rich in Hinokiotal, a natural antimicrobial oil which is great for us when preparing proteins and fish, as well as fighting mold over the long term — and they smell great!” he says. Handwashing and regular maintenance with mineral oil will keep it beautiful, smooth, and operational. Price at time of publish: $240 Material: Japanese cypress

Japanese cypress Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 1.5 inches

24 x 18 x 1.5 inches Care: Handwash

Best Hi-Soft Hayate Yoshihiro Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Perfect for use with raw meat and fish while being gentler on your knives than harder plastics. Cons: Not as attractive as other picks, this is a board you’ll most likely want to tuck away. “For raw protein handling, I opt for a Japanese Hayate Yoshihiro, which is made of polyvinyl acetate, a material that is gentle on a knife’s edge,” Castro says. “It’s the closest you will get to that wood feeling but much easier to sanitize after working with raw meat.” While technically a plastic, polyvinyl acetate is also used to make different types of glue, including wood glue, which is why it is such a soft surface when transformed into a cutting board. In cutting boards, it is referred to as hi-soft. Considering its material, it’s no surprise that this board is not the prettiest on our list, though it’s certainly functional and won’t warp or crack. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: Polyvinyl acetate

Polyvinyl acetate Dimensions: 23.6 x 11.8 x 0.8 inches

23.6 x 11.8 x 0.8 inches Care: Handwash