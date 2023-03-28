The Best Over-the-Range Microwaves for Every Kitchen

This type of microwave also tends to offer more options than your standard countertop version. You’ll find options that have smart features and the ability to sync with other appliances, wire racks that allow for two-tier cooking, and even convection baking and air frying capabilities—perfect for when you need the extra oven space. To review the best over-the-range microwaves, we looked at size, wattage, ventilation, and functionality. We compared their features, design, and performance to determine their placement on this list.

Over-the-range microwaves are a popular addition to new and renovated kitchens, as they can free up valuable counter space while adding ventilation above the cooktop. A convenient adjunct to the stove and oven, these microwaves offer an additional way to cook or reheat food, and in some cases, simply keep food warm at the touch of a button.

Best Overall GE 1.7 Cubic Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Home Depot View On Wayfair View On Abt.com View On Ajmadison.com Pros: This model is easy to install and offers extra one-touch features, including the option to turn off the turntable. It also comes in several stylish finishes. Cons: It’s only available in one size. This GE microwave is a top-selling model for good reason: it’s reliable and offers a lot of features that are usually reserved for more expensive versions. It uses sensor controls to automatically adjust cooking time and power and also has a one-touch button to add 30 seconds when you need it. The Melt feature melts butter, cheese, or chocolate without burning. There’s also an option to mute the microwave and a feature that allows you to turn off the turntable, letting you use larger containers without fear of them getting stuck when turning. This microwave offers 1.7 cubic feet of internal space and 1,000 watts of power and uses a two-speed, 300-CFM venting system to eliminate odors, smoke, and steam. It’s easy to install and also comes in a variety of colors to match your existing kitchen scheme, basically checking all the boxes of great performance, plenty of features, and overall style. Price at time of publish: $306 Dimensions: 16.3 x 29.8 x 15.6 inches

16.3 x 29.8 x 15.6 inches Capacity: 1.7 cubic feet

1.7 cubic feet Power: 1,000 watts

1,000 watts Finishes: Black, black stainless steel, stainless steel, white, slate

Best Budget Whirlpool 1.7 Cubic Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Best Buy View On Abt.com View On Ajmadison.com View On Best Buy Pros: It offers similar power to higher-end models and operates a little quieter. Cons: You won’t find as many features on the keypad controls as you will on more expensive models. If you’re looking to save a little money on your new over-the-range microwave, this model by Whirlpool is a fantastic pick at an easier price point. With 1,000 watts of power, it provides the same heating capabilities as other pricier options and has a number of presets that make it easy to get perfectly cooked or heated dishes at the touch of a button. It also has adjustable lighting to illuminate your cooktop or to keep on as a nightlight. This over-the-range microwave uses a carbon filter and two speed settings to keep grease, steam, and smells at bay. And for those who want their appliances to match, it comes in three finish options: black, white, and stainless steel, all of which are easy to wipe clean. Price at time of publish: $228 Dimensions: 17.1 x 30 x 15.6 inches

17.1 x 30 x 15.6 inches Capacity: 1.7 cubic feet

1.7 cubic feet Power: 1,000 watts

1,000 watts Finishes: Black, Stainless Steel, White The Best Coffee Percolators According to Pros

Best Splurge KitchenAid 2 Cubic Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking Best Buy View On Abt.com View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Pros: If you like options, this microwave has many preset and one-touch features. It also has a three-speed fan and carbon filter to keep smells and steam away. Cons: The exhaust fan is a little noisy. An astounding number of options and features make this KitchenAid microwave a worthy splurge. It features four sensor functions to adjust heat and power to perfectly heat, defrost, cook, and more. Quick touch options allow you to cook popcorn, potatoes, or an entire dinner with one press of a button, while other presets allow for melting, steaming/simmering, and warming, where the microwave operates at just 10 percent of its power to keep food from going cold. The turntable can be stopped so that you can heat large dishes that might get stuck due to their size, and a wire rack makes it possible for bi-level heating and cooking. This model boasts two cubic feet of space, which is plenty of room for family-sized reheating jobs. It’s also equipped with a three-speed fan and carbon filter that keep smells, steam, and smoke from creeping into your living space. And since the inside is coated with KitchenAid’s CookShield Finish, it wipes clean very easily, making it a breeze to maintain. Price at time of publish: $448 Dimensions: 17.25 x 30 x 16.25 inches

17.25 x 30 x 16.25 inches Capacity: 2 cubic feet

2 cubic feet Power: 1,000 watts

1,000 watts Finishes: Black, Stainless Steel, White

Best Large Capacity GE Profile 2.2 Cubic Ft. Over-the-Range Sensor Microwave Oven Best Buy View On Abt.com View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Pros: This microwave has features galore, plus a steam cleaning option, a powerful ventilation hood, and the ability to sync with other appliances from the same line. Cons: It’s expensive, and you’ll need the range from the same line to use the Chef Connect feature. With 2.2 cubic feet of space, this is one of the largest over-the-range microwaves on the market. It’s part of the GE Profile series, a collection of sleek appliances with smart features. It uses sensors to optimize cooking and offers 1,000 watts of power for fast, efficient cooking and reheating. You can opt to mute the microwave, turn the turntable on and off, and utilize the steam clean feature for fast and easy cleaning. If you have a matching stovetop for this microwave, you can also use the Chef Connect feature, which uses Bluetooth to sync clocks, automatically turn on the light when the cooktop is in use, and more. The ventilation system on this model is one of the best, with four fan speeds and the option to extend the vent to increase the capture rate. It’s available in a beautiful stainless steel finish and comes backed with a one-year entire appliance warranty. Price at time of publish: $614 Dimensions: 17.25 x 30 x 15.7 inches

17.25 x 30 x 15.7 inches Capacity: 2.2 cubic feet

2.2 cubic feet Power: 1,000 watts

1,000 watts Finishes: Stainless steel

Best Convection LG 1.7 Cubic Ft. Convection Over-the-Range Microwave Best Buy View On Abt.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy Pros: Sleek in appearance with plenty of functionality, this smart microwave packs in 1,500 watts of power. Cons: It’s on the pricier side, and you miss out on the ability to sync unless your cooktop is from the same series. If you’ve jumped on the standalone air fryer bandwagon, you may enjoy freeing up some counter space with this convection microwave by LG. This is probably one of the most high-tech microwaves out there, featuring a large number of presets, including auto-defrost, sensor cooking, and steam cook options. Additionally, you can use the microwave to convection bake, proof dough, and dehydrate foods in addition to air frying. Those who love smart appliances will appreciate the Scan-to-Cook feature controlled by the ThinQ app, where customized cooking instructions can be sent directly to your microwave. If you happen to also have the matching LG stovetop, you can sync them so the vent and lights automatically turn on when the cooktop is in use. This microwave has all of its controls at the bottom of the unit and an integrated pocket handle that keeps it very minimalist in appearance, adding to its futuristic appeal. Price at time of publish: $598 Dimensions: 16.4 x 29.9 x 15.4 inches

16.4 x 29.9 x 15.4 inches Capacity: 1.7 cubic feet

1.7 cubic feet Power: 1,550 watts

1,550 watts Finishes: Stainless steel