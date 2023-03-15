The best outdoor tablecloths add an aesthetic upgrade to your space, but they can also up the functionality and cleanliness. We’ve all dealt with an outdoor dining set you want to dress up a bit for happy hour or a picnic table that has some questionable stains on it, and these top picks will help you target both those issues, and more. From luxe linens designed in performance fabric to fitted finds that can handle the elements, our selections for the best outdoor tablecloths are sure to be a welcome addition to your outdoor dining scene. So what are you waiting for? We’ve saved you a table for two, right in your backyard.

Whether you believe it or not, spring is right around the corner. And, for many of us, a return to warmer temps also signals a return to dining outdoors. Now is the time to get your space in tip-top shape for barbecues, dinners, and picnics once the thermometer eeks above 60 degrees. From insulated backpacks to eco-friendly gear , there are a handful of key products that will make eating on your patio — or in a local park — just as comfortable as dining at home. One thing you definitely shouldn’t dine without? A durable, weather-resistant outdoor tablecloth.

Best Overall Williams Sonoma Navy Oilcloth Outdoor Tablecloth West Elm View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This outdoor tablecloth is available with or without an umbrella hole in the center to help cater to your dining table. Cons: There are only two dimensions to choose from—and no round option—which makes this pick slightly inflexible. For an outdoor tablecloth that marries form with function, look no further than our top pick from Williams Sonoma. This classic style is chic in its simplicity, with a gorgeous midnight navy hue and a clean gingham and stripe border. The cotton material is made even more durable, thanks to an acrylic coating that repels moisture and spills, meaning you can throw everything from messy BBQ sauce to Fourth of July popsicles at it without worrying about stains. Price at time of publish: From $90 Material: Cotton and acrylic

Best Budget DII Outdoor Tablecloth with Zipper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This outdoor tablecloth comes in eight different sizes, so you can easily find the right fit for your table. Cons: While the piece is washable and stain-resistant, the white background may show more food and mess than darker hues. If you’re shopping on a budget — or just want an outdoor tablecloth that you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving at the park — look no further. This budget-friendly find comes in a whopping eight sizes with an optional zipper feature that makes it easy to install around umbrellas. The durable polyester fabric features a charming nautical motif and can be easily wiped clean or washed on a gentle cycle if dinnertime accidentally gets a bit messy. Price at time of publish: From $11 Material: Polyester

Best Splurge Sunbrella Awning Striped Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloth Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: The fabric that makes up this tablecloth is UV-resistant, so it won’t fade under the harsh rays of the summer sun. Cons: This outdoor tablecloth only comes in one size, which may not work for your needs if you don’t have a standard-sized outdoor table. Sunbrella has a reputation for being one of the most durable fabrics on the market, and it’s key to the functionality (and fashion!) packed into this Pottery Barn pick. Designed with a classic stripe motif, this splurge-worthy outdoor tablecloth is water-, mildew-, and fade-resistant, making it the ideal accessory for your next stylish dinner party alfresco. With five colors to choose from, you can easily coordinate this tablecloth pick to match your other outdoor decor. Price at time of publish: $179 Material: Sunbrella fabric

Best for Picnic Table Hiasan Checkered 60 x 120 Inch Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: There are 15 colors and 20 sizes to choose from with this tablecloth, making it the most flexible choice on our list. Cons: While this pick is water resistant, the manufacturer recommends that you clean up any spills or stains right away to avoid them setting in, which can majorly cramp your alfresco afternoon in the park. Chances are when we say “picnic table,” you picture some form of a checkered tablecloth situation — which is exactly why we awarded this next pick. Choose your favorite hue from 15 different gingham color variations and select the size you need for covering everything from a campground table to your backyard bistro — you can even lay it on the ground for a casual picnic, thanks to its durable, tear-proof material. Accidentally spill a potato salad or tray of sliced watermelon? No sweat. All liquids (yes, even wine!) can be wiped clean with a cloth or napkin. Price at time of publish: From $10 Material: Polyester

Best Rectangular Home Bargains Plus Provence Blue Lemon Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This outdoor tablecloth design comes with optional matching napkins and placemats so you can coordinate your whole dining scene. Cons: The material on this tablecloth is thinner than some of the other options on this list, so you may be able to feel some tabletop texture beneath it. Transport your table to an olive grove in Italy with help from this charming lemon-dotted outdoor tablecloth. With several rectangular sizes to choose from, you can easily find a version that’s big enough to cover a table of four to 14. The best part? This cheery pattern practically does your decorating for you and will be easy to spot across the park as a delicious honing beacon calling you to feast. Bonus: It’s stain and water-resistant too. Price at time of publish: From $23 Material: Polyester

Best Round Breakwater Bay Risa Round Striped Polyester Tablecloth Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This outdoor tablecloth comes with a zipper closure that helps it secure around an umbrella, plus a fabric flap that hides said zipper and keeps your aesthetics on point. Cons: There are only two sizes to choose from with this style, which may pose a problem if you have a larger round table you’re looking to cover. If your summers consist of clam bakes on the Cape, we have just the outdoor tablecloth for you. The distinct blue and white nautical striping on this design packs on the charm, while an umbrella hole and versatile zipper closure (disguised with an additional flap of fabric) keep things functional. Post-shucking, you can throw the whole thing in the washer and dryer for worry-free cleanup that will give you more time to enjoy the good stuff (like that Summer Shandy that’s calling your name). Price at time of publish: From $26 Material: Polyester

Best Fitted Lann's Linens Vinyl Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: This tablecloth is backed in a lightweight flannel, which will help soften any rough surface (like that weather-worn wood table) it covers. Cons: If your table is on the thicker side, the elastic band on this design may need help staying put. We’ve all been there: One minute you’re enjoying a pleasant picnic, the next minute a strong gust of wind sends your tablecloth, paper plates, and piles of chips all over your lap. Avoid that all-too-common picnic pitfall by opting for a fitted tablecloth, like this pick. The tight elastic edging will keep the design in place, while durable vinyl ensures the surface itself remains wipeable and washable. Price at time of publish: From $10 Material: Vinyl

Best Farmhouse Gracie Oaks Wymer Checkered Polyester Tablecloth Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This outdoor tablecloth is UV-resistant, meaning it won’t fade as much over time. Cons: Because this pattern is made of two lighter hues, there is a chance it will show stains or food more easily than other designs on our list. This checkered outdoor tablecloth practically screams “berry pies and summers by the creek,” making it the perfect pick for farmhouse-style design fans. Made from practically indestructible polyester, it is water-, stain-, and UV-resistant and will stand up to whatever you throw at it, from fruit cobbler to baked beans. Choose from a selection of round and rectangular sizes (including some of the largest on our list!) for an elegant yet functional look. Price at time of publish: From $32 Material: Polyester

