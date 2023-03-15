What to Buy Hosting & Dining The 9 Best Outdoor Tablecloths for Every Style and Budget Set the scene for backyard dinners, picnic lunches, and so much more. By Alyssa Longobucco Published on March 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Wayfair Whether you believe it or not, spring is right around the corner. And, for many of us, a return to warmer temps also signals a return to dining outdoors. Now is the time to get your space in tip-top shape for barbecues, dinners, and picnics once the thermometer eeks above 60 degrees. From insulated backpacks to eco-friendly gear, there are a handful of key products that will make eating on your patio — or in a local park — just as comfortable as dining at home. One thing you definitely shouldn’t dine without? A durable, weather-resistant outdoor tablecloth. The best outdoor tablecloths add an aesthetic upgrade to your space, but they can also up the functionality and cleanliness. We’ve all dealt with an outdoor dining set you want to dress up a bit for happy hour or a picnic table that has some questionable stains on it, and these top picks will help you target both those issues, and more. From luxe linens designed in performance fabric to fitted finds that can handle the elements, our selections for the best outdoor tablecloths are sure to be a welcome addition to your outdoor dining scene. So what are you waiting for? We’ve saved you a table for two, right in your backyard. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Williams Sonoma Navy Oilcloth Outdoor Tablecloth at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Budget: DII Outdoor Tablecloth at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Sunbrella Awning Striped Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloth at Pottery Barn Jump to Review Best for Picnic Table: Hiasan Checkered Tablecloth at Amazon Jump to Review Best Rectangular: Home Bargains Plus Provence Blue Lemon Tablecloth at Amazon Jump to Review Best Round: Breakwater Bay Round Striped Polyester Tablecloth at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Fitted: Lann's Linens Vinyl Tablecloth at Amazon Jump to Review Best Farmhouse: Gracie Oaks Checkered Polyester Tablecloth at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Modern: LOHASCASA Vinyl Oilcloth Tablecloth at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Williams Sonoma Navy Oilcloth Outdoor Tablecloth West Elm View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This outdoor tablecloth is available with or without an umbrella hole in the center to help cater to your dining table. Cons: There are only two dimensions to choose from—and no round option—which makes this pick slightly inflexible. For an outdoor tablecloth that marries form with function, look no further than our top pick from Williams Sonoma. This classic style is chic in its simplicity, with a gorgeous midnight navy hue and a clean gingham and stripe border. The cotton material is made even more durable, thanks to an acrylic coating that repels moisture and spills, meaning you can throw everything from messy BBQ sauce to Fourth of July popsicles at it without worrying about stains. Price at time of publish: From $90 Material: Cotton and acrylicShape: Available in rectangle and squareColor: NavyDimensions: 70 x 70 inches; 70 x 108 inches Best Budget DII Outdoor Tablecloth with Zipper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This outdoor tablecloth comes in eight different sizes, so you can easily find the right fit for your table. Cons: While the piece is washable and stain-resistant, the white background may show more food and mess than darker hues. If you’re shopping on a budget — or just want an outdoor tablecloth that you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving at the park — look no further. This budget-friendly find comes in a whopping eight sizes with an optional zipper feature that makes it easy to install around umbrellas. The durable polyester fabric features a charming nautical motif and can be easily wiped clean or washed on a gentle cycle if dinnertime accidentally gets a bit messy. Price at time of publish: From $11 Material: PolyesterShape: Available in rectangle and round shapesColor: White and navyDimensions: 14 x 72 inches; 14 x 108 inches; 60 x 60 inches; 60 x 84 inches; 60 x 120 inches Best Splurge Sunbrella Awning Striped Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloth Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: The fabric that makes up this tablecloth is UV-resistant, so it won’t fade under the harsh rays of the summer sun. Cons: This outdoor tablecloth only comes in one size, which may not work for your needs if you don’t have a standard-sized outdoor table. Sunbrella has a reputation for being one of the most durable fabrics on the market, and it’s key to the functionality (and fashion!) packed into this Pottery Barn pick. Designed with a classic stripe motif, this splurge-worthy outdoor tablecloth is water-, mildew-, and fade-resistant, making it the ideal accessory for your next stylish dinner party alfresco. With five colors to choose from, you can easily coordinate this tablecloth pick to match your other outdoor decor. Price at time of publish: $179 Material: Sunbrella fabricShape: RectangleColor: Black; Navy; Red; Gray; GreenDimensions: 50 x 108 inches Best for Picnic Table Hiasan Checkered 60 x 120 Inch Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: There are 15 colors and 20 sizes to choose from with this tablecloth, making it the most flexible choice on our list. Cons: While this pick is water resistant, the manufacturer recommends that you clean up any spills or stains right away to avoid them setting in, which can majorly cramp your alfresco afternoon in the park. Chances are when we say “picnic table,” you picture some form of a checkered tablecloth situation — which is exactly why we awarded this next pick. Choose your favorite hue from 15 different gingham color variations and select the size you need for covering everything from a campground table to your backyard bistro — you can even lay it on the ground for a casual picnic, thanks to its durable, tear-proof material. Accidentally spill a potato salad or tray of sliced watermelon? No sweat. All liquids (yes, even wine!) can be wiped clean with a cloth or napkin. Price at time of publish: From $10 Material: PolyesterShape: Rectangle; Round; SquareColor: Black; Navy; Red; Gray; Green; Aqua; Orange; Pink; Yellow; TurquoiseDimensions: From 14 x 36 inches to 70 x 140 inches Best Rectangular Home Bargains Plus Provence Blue Lemon Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This outdoor tablecloth design comes with optional matching napkins and placemats so you can coordinate your whole dining scene. Cons: The material on this tablecloth is thinner than some of the other options on this list, so you may be able to feel some tabletop texture beneath it. Transport your table to an olive grove in Italy with help from this charming lemon-dotted outdoor tablecloth. With several rectangular sizes to choose from, you can easily find a version that’s big enough to cover a table of four to 14. The best part? This cheery pattern practically does your decorating for you and will be easy to spot across the park as a delicious honing beacon calling you to feast. Bonus: It’s stain and water-resistant too. Price at time of publish: From $23 Material: PolyesterShape: Rectangle; Round; Square, OvalColor: Blue, white, yellowDimensions: From 52 x 52 inches to 60 x 144 inches Best Round Breakwater Bay Risa Round Striped Polyester Tablecloth Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This outdoor tablecloth comes with a zipper closure that helps it secure around an umbrella, plus a fabric flap that hides said zipper and keeps your aesthetics on point. Cons: There are only two sizes to choose from with this style, which may pose a problem if you have a larger round table you’re looking to cover. If your summers consist of clam bakes on the Cape, we have just the outdoor tablecloth for you. The distinct blue and white nautical striping on this design packs on the charm, while an umbrella hole and versatile zipper closure (disguised with an additional flap of fabric) keep things functional. Post-shucking, you can throw the whole thing in the washer and dryer for worry-free cleanup that will give you more time to enjoy the good stuff (like that Summer Shandy that’s calling your name). Price at time of publish: From $26 Material: PolyesterShape: RoundColor: Blue, whiteDimensions: 52 x 52 inches; 60 x 60 inches Best Fitted Lann's Linens Vinyl Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: This tablecloth is backed in a lightweight flannel, which will help soften any rough surface (like that weather-worn wood table) it covers. Cons: If your table is on the thicker side, the elastic band on this design may need help staying put. We’ve all been there: One minute you’re enjoying a pleasant picnic, the next minute a strong gust of wind sends your tablecloth, paper plates, and piles of chips all over your lap. Avoid that all-too-common picnic pitfall by opting for a fitted tablecloth, like this pick. The tight elastic edging will keep the design in place, while durable vinyl ensures the surface itself remains wipeable and washable. Price at time of publish: From $10 Material: VinylShape: RectangleColor: Blue, gray, redDimensions: 30 x 48 inches; 30 x 72 inches Best Farmhouse Gracie Oaks Wymer Checkered Polyester Tablecloth Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This outdoor tablecloth is UV-resistant, meaning it won’t fade as much over time. Cons: Because this pattern is made of two lighter hues, there is a chance it will show stains or food more easily than other designs on our list. This checkered outdoor tablecloth practically screams “berry pies and summers by the creek,” making it the perfect pick for farmhouse-style design fans. Made from practically indestructible polyester, it is water-, stain-, and UV-resistant and will stand up to whatever you throw at it, from fruit cobbler to baked beans. Choose from a selection of round and rectangular sizes (including some of the largest on our list!) for an elegant yet functional look. Price at time of publish: From $32 Material: PolyesterShape: Rectangle, roundColor: Gray, whiteDimensions: From 78 x 58 inches to 126 x 58 inches Best Modern LOHASCASA Vinyl Oilcloth Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This design is heat-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about placing fresh-from-the-oven plates atop it while serving dinner. Cons: While this outdoor tablecloth is easy to wipe clean as messes occur, it cannot be placed in the washer or dryer, which can make it difficult to get rid of larger messes. If your style skews more minimalist and modern, look no further than this edge outdoor tablecloth to complete your open-air dining scene. It features swirls and markings similar to real marble, helping you lean into a more modern, dramatic aesthetic for your picnic or party outdoors. The vinyl material can be easily wiped clean and won’t rip or damage easily. Price at time of publish: From $18 Material: VinylShape: Rectangle, squareColor: Gray, whiteDimensions: From 54 x 54 inches to 54 x 84 inches Factors to Consider Material While tablecloths come in a variety of fabrics and materials, you should center your search around polyester, vinyl, or oilcloth options when looking for a style suitable to the outdoors. These durable materials will better hold their own against elements both manmade (like ketchup) and natural (like UV rays), ensuring that your tablecloth investment lasts for years to come. Another factor to consider? A tablecloth’s backing. Some of the options on our list are backed with a thin felt, which can be a helpful addition if you’re looking to cover up a particularly splintery wooden picnic table. Not only will the felt add a touch of softness, but it will also better protect against any wood shards or splinters. Function While aesthetics are important, an outdoor tablecloth should primarily up the functionality of your backyard dining space. When looking for an outdoor tablecloth to purchase, consider which options work best with the materials and furniture already in your space. If you have a beloved picnic table with an umbrella at its center, you’ll want to shop for an outdoor tablecloth that also has a hole — even better if it is complete with a zipper closure that keeps everything secure. Size We cannot say this enough: Measure before you buy! There’s nothing worse than purchasing a tablecloth you love, only to find it doesn’t fit your table once it arrives. All the styles on our list of best outdoor tablecloths boast at least a few size selections, so you can easily find a design that works for your existing table. Unsure about which dimensions are best? In general, you want at least 12 inches of “drop” around the edges to ensure your tablecloth looks and functions its best. Style Outdoor tablecloths are a great way to bring a bit of your style aesthetic to your backyard or picnic space on a budget. When shopping for a tablecloth, look for a design that suits your entertaining vibe, whether that’s a casual outdoor BBQ or an alfresco celebration. Frequently Asked Questions What size tablecloth should you get for a picnic table? Most picnic tables are at least six feet long and 28 inches wide, so you want to buy an outdoor tablecloth that is at least 72 inches in length. That being said, most people prefer to have a bit of overhang on their tablecloth, in which case you’d want to shop for a style that is between 78 and 84 inches long. What fabric is used for outdoor tablecloths? Typically, most outdoor tablecloths are made from a durable and waterproof fabric like vinyl or polyester, though they can sometimes also be made from coated cotton, like oilcloth. Generally, you want to shop for an outdoor tablecloth made from a fabric the manufacturer describes as wipeable, waterproof, and/or stainproof, with UV resistance as a bonus. What is the most durable outdoor tablecloth? The most durable outdoor tablecloth is one that is made of moisture and stain-resistant materials like vinyl or polyester. If you’re looking for a style that has an added dose of durability, shop for a tablecloth that has felt backing. This will make the tablecloth a bit thicker and prevent any bumps or sharp pieces of wood from below from piercing the tablecloth. How do you keep outdoor tablecloths from blowing away? To keep your outdoor tablecloth from blowing away, you have a few options. First, you can shop for a fitted tablecloth, which is made with a tight, stretchy elastic around the edge that will hug the table and keep the perimeter down. Alternatively, you can purchase tablecloth clips, which are often made of metal or plastic and can be placed around the edge of the table around the tablecloth to keep it down. How do you get wrinkles out of a plastic tablecloth? The key to getting wrinkles or creases out of a plastic tablecloth is using heat. Depending on your style of a tablecloth and the manufacturer's instructions, you can do this a few different ways. If able, you can place your tablecloth in the dryer on low heat along with a few damp towels until the creases have been worked out. You can also use a hair dryer on low heat, directing the flow to the creases on the tablecloth until they have relaxed. Our Expertise Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York with over a decade of experience in the food, home, and lifestyle categories. 