From anchoring your new all-weather sectional in the sunroom to adding a bit of softness to your flagstone patio, outdoor rugs bring color, pattern, and personality to your space. Beyond that, they also lend functionality, helping to protect bare feet from the midday summer sun and making it easier to clean heavily trafficked areas. After testing several popular picks and researching dozens more, we found the best outdoor rugs that will up both the utility and design of your breezy backyard escape.

On the cusp of summer, it's time to clear out the cobwebs and enliven our patios and decks for the upcoming season. When it comes to living life outdoors, you need to focus on finding products that marry form with function — from a charming patio table that fits the whole family to a sleek outdoor grill that can crank out your signature BBQ ribs. One oft-forgotten piece of the fresh air formula is a hard-working and stylish outdoor rug.

Unique Loom Indoor & Outdoor Border Area Rug 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Pros: This lightweight outdoor rug comes in 9 different colors and over 30 different sizes, so you can easily customize your pick to your patio. Cons: Because this rug is a bit thinner, it doesn’t provide as much protection from rocks and other textural outdoor elements. Consider this outdoor rug as more of a template, as it comes in a whopping 30 different sizes and 9 different pretty colors. This rug is also incredibly versatile — its flat-weave pile allows for seamless placement underneath furniture or plants both indoors and outdoors. It’s also fade- and stain-resistant, making it a smart choice for families with pets or little ones. During testing, we found this rug to be very easy to clean with both a vacuum and broom, and we didn’t notice any snags, tears, or damage to the rug after cleaning. Our tester also loved its lightweight design, noting how easy it was to fold and carry from one room to another. Price at time of publish: $257 Material : Polypropylene

: Polypropylene Size (ft) : Ranges from 2.2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet

: Ranges from 2.2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet Machine washable: No

Safavieh Courtyard Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug 4.8 The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dotandbo.com Pros: The natural color palette and subtle texture on this rug ensures it will go perfectly with any design style or home exterior. Cons: The thicker texture of this outdoor rug means it may take a bit of time to “relax” and lay flat. You may have to deal with creases or bent corners for a few weeks. If you’re looking for an outdoor rug that almost fades into the background, look no further than this neutral winner from Safavieh. Made from durable synthetic fibers that are stain and UV-resistant (not to mention non-shedding), it boasts a subtle woven pattern that lends visual interest without taking attention away from your prized rose bushes. Bonus: It can easily be cleaned with just soap and water. In our tests, we liked the quality and weave of this rug, noting that there were no loose threads or snags after daily use. Given its ease of cleaning, multiple size and color options, and overall durability, our tester recommends this rug as a solid pick for outdoor use. Price at time of publish: $64 Material : Polypropylene

: Polypropylene Size : Ranges from 2.3 x 5 feet to 10 x 14 feet

: Ranges from 2.3 x 5 feet to 10 x 14 feet Machine washable: No

Urban Outfitters Tillie Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rug 4.5 Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Pros: As the name implies, this rug is completely reversible, so you can quickly flip it over for a refresh if you don’t have time to clean it before guests arrive. Cons: Because this outdoor rug is made from recycled plastic, it may be a bit warmer underfoot than some of the other options on our list. If you’re of the mindset that bolder is better, you’re going to love this next pick. Realized in vibrant orange and white geometric stripes, this juicy design from Urban Outfitters feels like it's straight out of a Wes Anderson film in the best way possible. As an added perk, its recycled plastic makeup means it will stay just as vibrant (and just as shiny!) as the day you buy it. During testing, this rug won points for its colorful pattern and overall versatility. Our tester loved its reversible design, soft texture underfoot, and lightweight construction for seamless portability. Our tester also noted that this rug was easy to roll up and store when not in use. Price at time of publish: $159 Material : Polypropylene and polyester

: Polypropylene and polyester Size : Ranges from 4 x 6 feet to 6 x 9 feet

: Ranges from 4 x 6 feet to 6 x 9 feet Machine washable: No

Ruggable Border Braid Re-Jute Rug 4.6 Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Pros: We love the neutral palette of this versatile, eco-friendly, and machine-washable rug. Cons: Due to its coarse jute-like texture, this rug is a bit difficult to sweep. If you love the look of natural fiber or jute rugs, know this: You don’t have to sacrifice your aesthetic just because you’ll be placing a piece outdoors. This Ruggable beauty grants you the best of both worlds, with an outdoor rug that is as durable as it is design-forward. The nubby jute-like texture is slightly thicker than other styles on our list and ideal for lounge areas like a sunroom. Plus, this eco-friendly rug is made with up to 180 recycled plastic bottles. During testing, we loved the quality and design of this rug, noting its versatile neutral palette and softness to the touch. Our tester also noted that this rug was easy to wipe down, brush, and hose off to clean. Price at time of publish: $319 Material : Polypropylene

: Polypropylene Size : Ranges from 5 x 7 feet to 6 x 9 feet

: Ranges from 5 x 7 feet to 6 x 9 feet Machine washable: Yes

BHG Striped Rug Walmart View On Walmart Pros: This rug boasts lots of texture and fringe, which many outdoor rug designs typically don’t have. Cons: Because this pick is lightweight, it requires a runner to prevent folding or sliding around. The summery, happy hues aren’t the only thing to love about this outdoor rug. Made with polypropylene, this rug is both fade- and weather-resistant, which makes it suitable for especially high-traffic areas. It’s also easy to care for with a vacuum, broom, or garden hose. Playful fringe and rainbow striping ensure it feels as playful and party-ready as your patio. During testing, we loved the colorful, cheery design of this rug. While it wasn’t the most durable pick we tested, it was easy to clean everyday debris with a broom. Since it’s lightweight and foldable, our tester noted that it would be easy to store in the colder months to extend its life. Price at time of publish: $57 Material : Polypropylene

: Polypropylene Size : Ranges from 5 x 7 feet to 7 x 10 feet

: Ranges from 5 x 7 feet to 7 x 10 feet Machine washable: No

Outdoor Olena Jade Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Pros: When buying this (and any) Ruggable design, you can choose from a standard rug pad or a cushioned rug pad, allowing you to add a little extra softness if desired. Cons: The lighter colors on this outdoor rug may be more prone to showing dirt and grime. For a funky and modern touch on your patio or balcony, look no further than Ruggable’s Olena design. The brand is known for its supremely life-friendly fabrications and this outdoor rug is no exception. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, is machine washable, and is designed to be immune to all sorts of weather-induced ailments, such as UV fading, mold, and mildew. Price at time of publish: $229 Material : Polyester

: Polyester Size : Ranges from 3 x 5 feet to 9 x 12 feet

: Ranges from 3 x 5 feet to 9 x 12 feet Machine washable: Yes

Palazzo Sage Green Re-Jute Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Pros: This outdoor rug pattern comes in four stunning neutral shades, so you can customize your pick to compliment the design of your backyard. Cons: The edge binding on this piece is significantly lighter in color and may show signs of dirt easily. Fake the feel of an Italian villa in your very own backyard with help from this classic outdoor rug by Ruggable. It touts all of the same loveable qualities as other Ruggable pieces (think: washability, durability, flexibility), along with a subtle green and natural fiber diamond check pattern that practically begs for an Aperol Spritz. Price at time of publish: $319 Material : Polyester

: Polyester Size : Ranges from 3 x 5 feet to 6 x 9 feet

: Ranges from 3 x 5 feet to 6 x 9 feet Machine washable: Yes

Highland Dunes Soraya Power Loom Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Patio Rug Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This rug comes in over 18 different shapes and sizes, so you can easily find the right one for your space. Cons: The pile on this outdoor rug is only .04 inches tall, so it won’t feel very plush underfoot. Design-wise, you can’t go wrong with a nautical blue stripe — especially during the summer. Use this versatile flat-weave rug from Highland Dunes to cover your deck or soften your dock without worry. It’s water- and fade-resistant and can be sprayed with water any time it needs a good clean. It doesn’t get any easier than that! Price at time of publish: $109 Material : Polypropylene

: Polypropylene Size : Ranges from 2 x 3 feet to 11 x 15 feet

: Ranges from 2 x 3 feet to 11 x 15 feet Machine washable: No

Horseshoes Flatweave Outdoor Rug Revival View On Revivalrugs.com Pros: You can request a custom size of any Revival rug, which is ideal if your deck or patio is a bit wonky. Cons: If your outdoor space experiences a lot of foot traffic, the fringe on the edges of this rug may be quick to show wear. Who needs a view of the sunset when you have a rug this colorful at your feet? Designed in a cotton-candy palette reminiscent of the fading summer sky, this chic outdoor rug from Revival won a spot on our list of best outdoor rugs thanks to its bespoke details, like hand-tied fringe and recycled materials (a single rug contains 500 plastic water bottles!). Trust us: Your friends will hardly believe it stands up to water, UV rays, and more. Price at time of publish: $299 Material : Recycled polyester

: Recycled polyester Size : Ranges from 5 x 8 feet to 10 x 14 feet; custom available

: Ranges from 5 x 8 feet to 10 x 14 feet; custom available Machine washable: No

Jonathan Y Malta Bohemian Medallion Texture Weave Indoor/Outdoor Rug The Home Depot View On Build.com View On Home Depot View On Lightingdirect.com Pros: You can choose from nearly endless customizations for this piece, including eight colorways, four shapes, and five sizes. Cons: This outdoor rug is not UV-resistant, so you may find that the pattern and/or color fade over time, especially with prolonged sun exposure. Calling all boho design fans: This vintage-inspired rug is ideal for your outdoor escape. It’s patterned just like something you’d find in an old flea market, except it’s much more durable, with the ability to resist water, mold, and mildew. Need to clean away the evidence of last night’s dinner party? Just hose it down with water and a bit of mild dish soap and let dry. Price at time of publish: $40 Material : Polypropylene

: Polypropylene Size : Ranges from 3.1 x 5 feet to 7.8 x 10 feet

: Ranges from 3.1 x 5 feet to 7.8 x 10 feet Machine washable: No

Pappelina Belle Stripe Indoor & Outdoor Rug Food52 View On Food52 Pros: The unique material of this rug won’t hold on to dust, pollen, or other allergens, making this an excellent option for those with environmental sensitivities. Cons: This high-end design is one of the priciest picks on our list, and it might be more than some homeowners are willing to spend — especially if you don’t use your outdoor space year-round. Do the phrases “classic or “traditional" describe your overall aesthetic? If so, allow us to introduce you to the best outdoor rug for your space. Not only does it earn high marks for durability and sustainability (it’s made of recycled Swedish plastic, which is free of phthalates and other toxins), but it perfectly encapsulates that timeless vibe you’re always going for, allowing the rest of your decor (and your stunning landscape) to do the talking. Choose from a selection of better-than-neutral shades, all rendered in a sophisticated pinstripe pattern. Price at time of publish: $633 Material : PVC ribbon, polyester warp

: PVC ribbon, polyester warp Size : Ranges from 2 x 2.75 feet to 4.5 x 6.5 feet

: Ranges from 2 x 2.75 feet to 4.5 x 6.5 feet Machine washable: Yes