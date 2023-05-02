Many of the outdoor lanterns and tabletop lights I like double as indoor lights as well, which makes them perfect for all of my gatherings–and I hate one-use wonders. There are so many options beyond string lights, but we have favorites for those too. Here’s how to add some candlelight or battery-powered glow outdoors for every style and budget.

No matter how ample the patio or outdoor space is, our ambiance comes down to critical elements that frequent hosts rely on. One such element I always add (in addition to multiple seating areas and great outdoor dinnerware ) is outdoor lighting in the form of lanterns and rechargeable lights. I love adding layers of lighting around the backyard, which makes my get-togethers feel more magical. I even add enormous inflatable balls that light up in the pool for our annual summer blowout party.

Serena and Lily Summerland Outdoor Lantern Serena and Lily View On Serena And Lily The Summerland Outdoor lantern from Serena and Lily successfully channels the brand's open and airy aesthetic. The lantern is made with all-weather resin on a metal frame and is available in white and natural all-weather wicker. The lantern comes in small and large sizes and features a handle for easy carrying from place to place. The finish is made to mimic the look of genuine rattan, so the lanterns evoke a seaside vibe. The interior hurricane is made from recycled glass, and candles are not included. It comes in small and large, sold individually or as a set with one of each. Price at time of publish: $198

Ballard Designs Solar LED Lantern Solar LED Lantern View On Ballard Designs Available in two sizes, these solar LED lanterns look like a futuristic frosted white beehive with a modern brown plastic handle that looks like leather. The outdoor-safe plastic means this solar-powered lantern can quickly illuminate any part of an outdoor space required, be it a garden pathway, porch, patio, or dining table. The LED battery charges by UBS plug and gets a full charge in 4 hours. It also charges via the sun, which takes 12 hours to complete. The warm white light will last six to eight hours, depending on which of the three brightnesses is chosen. Price at time of publish: $100 Waterproof: no

no Power source: solar or USB

solar or USB Lighting options: 3 different settings

LampLust Solar Lantern Decorative Front Porch Decor Amazon View On Amazon For a traditional or transitional lantern that looks realistic without fuss or maintenance, this LampLust solar lantern is a great choice. There's a built-in solar panel that automatically turns it on at night, and it's extra large, meaning it’s suitable on the floor or tabletop. The solar lantern includes pre-installed rechargeable batteries lasting six to eight hours. But the exterior shell and interior LED candle or water-resistant, and it's made to be extra durable for inclement weather. Once lit, the solar-powered LED candle is made to flicker like natural candlelight, so it's a nice layer for any gathering. Price at time of publish: $57 Waterproof: water-resistant

water-resistant Power source: solar rechargeable batteries

solar rechargeable batteries Lighting options: dusk to dawn

Design Within Reach Portable Ball Lamp Design Within Reach View On Design Within Reach For more modern aesthetics, Design Within Reach doesn't disappoint. The portable bulb lamp is waterproof, shockproof, and cordless. Made for space lighting, the perfect sphere light can be used indoors, outdoors, or even in the pool. It has three modes to choose from static in one of four colors, dynamic with unlimited colors changing automatically, and candle effect. Depending on use, one six-hour charge will provide up to 20 hours of power. The Bluetooth technology lets you change the colors of the light like a mood ring based on the event. These are best in multiples, so if you can afford the splurge, do. Price at time of publish: $235 Waterproof: yes

yes Power source: rechargeable by USB

rechargeable by USB Lighting options: three modes

Design Within Reach Obello Portable Lamp Design Within Reach View On Design Within Reach The Abella portable lamp looks like a mushroom and he soft white light is rechargeable and portable. One charge takes four and a half hours but provides up to 40 hours of warm and ambient glow. The light is from designer Bill Curry's total look lamps of the 1960s and 70s. Since it's such an organic shape, its gentle diffused light is at home both outdoors and indoors. The mouth-blown frosted glass globe is controllable with an on-off rotary switch base at the dimmer. While it is splashproof, it should be stored indoors. Price at time of publish: $300 Waterproof: no

no Power source: rechargeable

rechargeable Lighting options: dimmable

Frontgate Whitney Solar Lantern Frontgate View On Frontgate When the backyard vibe is organic, but the convenience of LED light is appealing, this all-weather wicker weave and powder-coated aluminum frame from Frontgate is the move. There’s no hazard of an open flame, and the replaceable solar-powered battery is also exceedingly convenient with one charge. Available in two colors and two sizes, the solar lantern provides warm layers, be it on the side of a longer or to provide light during that next dining party dinner party outdoor dinner party. Price at time of publish: $399 Waterproof: no

no Power source: solar-powered battery

solar-powered battery Lighting options: on/off

Threshold Round Resin Outdoor Lantern Target View On Walmart View On Target Leave it to Target's Threshold brand to create a functional and current outdoor lantern at an affordable price. The resin outdoor lantern in natural comes in two sizes, so it’s appropriate for the tabletop or even on the ground. It's wicker and battery-operated, but you wouldn't know it wasn't a real candle while squinting. The resin lantern has a handle for hanging on hooks or transporting indoors during the off-season. It's round, works with various decors games, and is incredibly useful when adding extra light. It is not rechargeable, but it is powered with batteries which are not included. Price at time of publish: $35 Waterproof: weather–resistant

weather–resistant Power source: battery operated

battery operated Lighting options: on/off

Bask Kin Portable Cordless Lantern Table Lamp Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com The Anywhere Lamp is as advertised — highly portable for indoors or outdoors. Offered in various colors like sunflower yellow and peony pink, the smooth curves of this modern lantern are complimented by the practical handle in the same color as the base. The high-powered LED has a rechargeable, high-capacity battery. The white exterior diffuses the light's warm glow, which is meant to evoke a Japanese lantern with a contemporary look. It would be equally at home on a nightstand for a kid scared of the dark. Price at time of publish: $40 Waterproof: no

no Power source: battery-powered and USB rechargeable

battery-powered and USB rechargeable Lighting options: 3 dimmable settings

Frontgate Vela Solar Lantern Frontgate View On Frontgate View On Modesens.com The Vela Solar Lantern has a dark finish for the house with moodier outdoor energy. If Wednesday Addams ever needed a modern lantern, this might be perfect. The lantern looks like a lighthouse punctuated by parallel slats that run down its side. A rechargeable solar panel fuels the white glow behind the Vela's grey metal frame. Offering warm light at night, the Frontgate exclusive provides a soft glow, so look elsewhere if you need bright light. Price at time of publish: $349 Waterproof: weather-resistant

weather-resistant Power source: rechargeable solar-powered battery

rechargeable solar-powered battery Lighting options: on/off

DesignerBox Elo Rechargeable LED Table Lamp Lumens View On 2modern.com View On Lumens.com The ELO rechargeable LED lamp is shaped like a cylinder with a loop on the top. It looks like a wine bottle but is super modern with frosted white light. The usable hook can attach to ropes, branches, or more if you want to create overhead lighting and don't have anywhere to fix it. Designer Bina Baitel created the lamp to run for hours without excess glare, and it's weatherproof and dimmable. The light has three settings (soft, diffused, or ambient) and is made from recyclable plastics. It’s available in blue, khaki, or white. Price at time of publish: $130 Waterproof: weather-resistant

weather-resistant Power source: rechargeable battery via USB

rechargeable battery via USB Lighting options: dimmable with three settings

Zafferano Pina Pro Rechargeable LED Table Lamp Lumens View On Amazon View On 2modern.com View On Lumens.com The Pina Pro Table Lamp is one of the most elegant lamps on our list. While it can be used outdoors, it is also used at home as a desk or accent table lamp. The light is charged by a portable induction charging base and will last up to 13 hours on one charge. The Pina's die-cast aluminum exterior comes in Dark Grey, Rust, White, Sand, and Black. The light's dimmer controls the lighting settings, which are soft, diffused, and ambient, so it’s easy to create the perfect vibe at home. Price at time of publish: $150 Waterproof: weather-resistant

weather-resistant Power source: rechargeable battery via induction charging base

rechargeable battery via induction charging base Lighting options: dimmable with three settings

TBBGA LED Cordless Lamp Set Amazon View On Amazon If you've ever seen these lamps on restaurant dining tables and wondered where they buy them, this is your chance. Sold in pairs, these minimalist rechargeable table lamps come in every color for a table: gold, silver, or black. The LED lights provide 360 light and is both battery-powered and rechargeable. They are light enough to be taken in and out, which is convenient because they are not waterproof. Once charged, the light can be used anywhere from 8-40 hours, depending on which of the light modes you choose. The body is made from anodized aluminum alloy and is easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $70 Waterproof: no

no Power source: rechargeable battery

rechargeable battery Lighting options: dimmable with three settings

Williams Sonoma Glow Nomad Light Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma The Glow Nomad Light is a Williams Sonoma exclusive and the most colorful on our list. The light runs for ten hours using the included wall adapter or USB charger for a worry-free get-together. The tear-drop-shaped light is weather-resistant plastic with a silver metal handle. The LED lights have five adjustable settings, including solid, strobe, fade, flash, and smooth, which run in 16 vibrant colors. The portable lantern is a contemporary addition that will be at home on any patio or deck and would also work for a teen's room. Price at time of publish: $130 Waterproof: weather-resistant

weather-resistant Power source: rechargeable battery

rechargeable battery Lighting options: five light settings