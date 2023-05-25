To set you up for success this summer, we’ve done the shopping for you, researching numerous top-rated designs to find the best outdoor bistro set for your backyard, garden, or patio. We also interviewed interior design expert Kristin Marino of Kozy Kasa to get her personal favorite picks. From slim designs that can be folded for quick and easy storage to high-top styles that feel just like a seat at your favorite local bar, these outdoor bistro sets will transform your backyard escape.

When it comes to living life outdoors, our backyards, patios, and balconies have a lot of hats to wear. From client Zoom meetings and post-school homework sessions to cocktail hour under the stars, you do a little bit of everything outdoors in the summer — and you need patio furniture that can be just as multi-faceted as you are. Your new secret weapon to getting the most out of your space? A bistro set. The best outdoor bistro sets can pull double duty in your backyard, packing functionality into a small (and often, affordable) piece of furniture.

Best Overall Grand Patio 3pc Metal Folding Bistro Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: This bistro set comes in seven happy hues, so you can easily coordinate with your existing backyard decor. Cons: The feet on the chairs and table in this set are very small, so they may get stuck in the cracks of larger patio surfaces, like flagstone. For a functional yet charming bistro set, look no further than this classic trio from Grand Patio. Made from durable steel, it’s powder coated in a selection of shades for extra durability and rust resistance and features a slim yet comfortable design suitable to any size backyard. Each piece in the collection (which includes two chairs and a table) folds down for easy storage when not in use, and the set itself is fairly lightweight, in case you want to tote it around your yard as you chase the afternoon sun. Price at time of publish: $120 Size : 24 x 24 x 28 inches (table); 23 x 19.5 x 32 inches (chair)

Best Value FDW 3-Piece Wood Patio Bistro Set Amazon View On Amazon Pros: While it’s made from metal, this bistro set features plastic caps on the feet to prevent it from scratching delicate stone or decking. Cons: At 21 inches wide, this table is one of the smallest on our list, so it may not be equipped for hosting a four-course meal. Decking out an entire backyard in time for summer can cost a pretty penny, so it’s a good idea to save money where you can. If you’re on the hunt for a functional bistro table that won’t break the bank, you’ve found it in this FDW design. Designed with a combination of weather-resistant wood and steel, this affordable collection comes in at just $50 but still has all the features you need for a comfortable spot to sip coffee (or cocktails), including a breathable slatted seat and collapsable capabilities. Price at time of publish: $50 Size : 21 x 22 x 28 inches (table); 8 x 15 x 31 inches (chair)

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Pomona Bistro Table + Malibu Woven Dining Set Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: Two chairs come with this bistro set, but the table is a roomy 26 inches and can easily fit another few guests. Cons: Concrete is a porous material, so if this table isn’t sealed and maintained properly, it can stain from food or drinks. This bistro table set from Pottery Barn delivers serious style to your backyard, immediately transforming even the most basic space into a dreamy scene. At the center, a white concrete table adds a sculptural edge, while woven chairs (made from a combination of mahogany wood and all-weather wicker) add a textural touch. While it’s a bit pricier than many of the other picks on our list, this splurge-worthy bistro set is a great way to add personality and luxury to your outdoor escape.



Price at time of publish: From $399 Size : 26 x 18 x 30 inches (table); 19 x 20 x 31 inches (chair)

Best Folding Anthropologie Arc En Ciel Outdoor Folding Table and Chairs Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Pros: The colorways available in this bistro collection are finished in a high-performance powder coating, so you don’t have to worry about fading or chipping due to the elements. Cons: This collection is lightweight, so it may blow over when subjected to a blustery summer storm. Folding bistro tables have gained a reputation for being flimsy, but not this Anthropologie set. It’s sturdier than most, with a slim steel frame that still folds practically flat when not in use. The durable powder coating acts as the first line of defense against scratches and water and comes in cheery shades to add some pizzazz to your patio. “Summer is all about color to me and this set is available in a variety of bright hues,” says Marino, who chose this pretty pick. “I love that it’s foldable, so it can be put away when not in use and helps you achieve a multi-functional space. The yellow is my favorite!” Price at time of publish: $626 Size : 28 x 20 x 30 inches (table); 17 x 17 x 32 inches (chair)

Best for the Garden Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This bistro set boasts a slat seat design, which prevents water from pooling and is great for areas that see a lot of water, like gardens. Cons: This collection is finished with a beautiful shine, but it’s not as weather-resistant as a powder-coated finish and can fade over time, resulting in a dulled appearance. If you’re someone who pours a lot of love and attention into your garden, you deserve a place to kick up your feet, relax, and take in the view of your vegetables. This classic bistro set from Alpine Corporation incorporates a very on-theme vine cut-out design to add a touch of whimsy to your garden scene. Choose from various colorful shades, including cornflower blue, pepper orange, or tomato red for the final finishing touch on your happy place. Price at time of publish: $80 Size : 24 x 24 x 28 inches (table); 17 x 18 x 33 inches (chair)

Best for the Backyard Pottery Barn Indio FSC Eucalyptus Folding Bistro Table Dining Set Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: This bistro set touts a pre-drilled hole for an umbrella, a feature that many other sets on the market don’t have. Cons: Made from durable eucalyptus wood, this bistro set will age visually over time, which won’t affect the integrity of the pieces but will change its appearance slightly. Constructed from durable eucalyptus wood and stained in a stylish gray driftwood hue, this Pottery Barn pick is our winner for the best outdoor bistro for the backyard set for one sneaky reason: the umbrella hole! The last thing you want to do is invest in a stylish bistro set for your backyard and then not be able to stand sitting there for more than five minutes anytime the sun is out (which may not be an issue with a covered patio or deck). This set comes with an umbrella hole, so you can pair it with all the shade coverage you need. Other perks we love? A foldable design and gently-sloped chair backs for added comfort.



Price at time of publish: $239 Size : 24 x 24 x 28.5 inches (table); 19.5 x 23 x 36 inches (chair)

Best for Small Spaces Breakwater Bay Hurtt Half Moon Outdoor Dining Set Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Target View On Overstock Pros: This bistro set is made from acacia wood, which is naturally resistant to outdoor elements and won’t darken or change color over time. Cons: Due to the nature of this space-saving design, the surface area the table offers is small — you probably can’t swing dinner for two atop it (but coffee or drinks, yes!). Apartment dwellers can make the most of their balcony or courtyard with the help of this clever bistro set, which swaps the classic round (or square) tabletop shape for a space-saving half-moon design. The flat side of the table can nestle flush against the exterior of your home (or even the edge of your balcony), while the arched surface provides enough room for reading or sipping an evening mocktail. Want to clear space ahead of your next viewing party? Simply fold up the chairs and table when not in use. The whole design is constructed from durable acacia wood, which will keep its beautiful mid-tone color and resist various weather elements (such as mold, mildew, and UV damage) for years to come. Price at time of publish: $200 Size : 31 x 18 x 30 inches (table); 20.5 x 16 x 34 inches (chair)

Best Modern West Elm Wren Bistro Table and Chairs West Elm View On West Elm Pros: You can choose from two different table diameters — 28 and 38 inches — depending on how much available space you have on your deck or patio. Cons: The chairs for this set are sold in pairs of two so, while the 28-inch table is advertised as fitting three people, you can only buy two or four chairs to go with it. By default, many outdoor bistro sets tend to skew classic or rustic in design, especially considering wood is such a popular material. If you’re looking for a more modern option, this West Elm collection offers up a nice stylistic change of pace. The slim tapered legs and streamlined seatbacks would look right at home outside of a modern art museum, while of-the-moment color options allow you to try out trending hues. The best part? The chairs in this set are stackable, so they can easily be sorted and set aside if you need a bit more room.



Price at time of publish: From $249 Size : 28 x 29.5 inches or 38 x 29.5 inches (table); 20 x 21 x 32 inches (chair)

Best for Families Frontgate Cafe 5-Piece Curved Back Chairs and Table Set Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros: The table in this set has an umbrella hole at the center in case you want to pair it with a parasol. Cons: Many people find wicker to be uncomfortable to sit on. While this bistro seat does have cushions, they have to be purchased separately.



A bistro set for two works great — that is until the kids want to eat breakfast outside, too. This Frontgate collection teams everything you love about an easy-going bistro-style table with a larger footprint that can comfortably seat four diners. Choose from four different colors of all-weather wicker (which is resistant to mold, mildew, fading, and splintering), each of which is wrapped around an aluminum frame for top-notch durability. The chairs themselves cannot be folded, but the table can, saving you at least a little bit of extra room if guests come by. Price at time of publish: $998 Size : 41 x 29 inches (table); 25 x 24 x 34 inches (chair)

Most Durable Polywood Lakeside Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Polywood.com Pros: This bistro set is so durable, you can even leave it outdoors all winter long if you’re someone who doesn’t have the space (or energy) to store your warm weather gear away. Cons: Unlike many of the others on our list, this collection does not come pre-assembled, so some assembly will be required before you can commence lounging.



If you’re hard on your things — or live in an especially unforgiving climate — you’re going to want a bistro set that’s tough enough to keep up with your needs. This classic collection from Polywood does just that, thanks to the brand's proprietary HDPE lumber, a sturdy kind of plastic that mimics the look of real wood but can stand up to enormous amounts of sunlight, moisture, and everyday wear and tear. This cottage-inspired set of three would look right at home at a lake house or beach bungalow and comes in a selection of better-than-neutral shades that will coordinate with any decor you already have going on in your backyard.



Price at time of publish: $895 Size : 35 x 42 inches (table); 25 x 22 x 47 inches (chair)

Best High-Top Wade Logan Swiney Square Outdoor Dining Set Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: The chairs in this bistro set boast bar footrests so your legs aren’t just dangling mid-air and you can sip your rosé comfortably. Cons: The glass top on this table design may show dirt more easily than some of the other materials on our list. There’s no need to jump on a plane this summer — make your backyard your favorite escape with a bar setup that rivals your favorite resort. This high-top table and chair set levels up your next cocktail hour with stylish rattan finishes and durable, weatherproof materials that won’t fade from the sun or rust in the rain (or stain if you spill a marg on them). We love that the height of this table can be used alongside the chairs, or as a place to stand, sip, and socialize, practically doubling the entertaining space you have in your backyard with just one buy. Price at time of publish: $210 Size : 24 x 24 x 38 inches (table); 18 x 19 x 44 inches (chair)

Best Wicker Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table Better Homes & Gardens View On Walmart View On Overstock Pros: The backs of these bistro chairs slope gently for added support and lounge-worthy comfort. Cons: The seat cushions cannot be unzipped and put in the washing machine, so you’ll have to clean them by hand. Wicker outdoor furniture is a summer staple, and for good reason–it’s a charming yet durable material that bottles both style and function. You could stick to traditional wicker shapes and styles (of which there are plenty!) or take a page from Marino’s book and look for a bistro collection that skews a bit more boho. “I love all the unique wicker detailing on this set–it’s delicate and special, but there’s still a durable metal frame underneath that keeps things sturdy,” she says. Bonus: This set can be arranged as a traditional bistro collection (with the chairs facing the table) or as a conversation set for added versatility.



Price at time of publish: $257 Size : 26 x 26 inches (table); 25 x 26 x 31 inches (chair)

Best Wrought Iron Better Homes & Gardens Clayton Court Outdoor Metal 3-Piece Bistro Set Walmart View On Walmart Pros: The feet on this collection are extra wide and disk-like to help prevent them from sinking into gravel, sand, or dirt. Cons: The table surface is made of meshed metal, which can harbor food and crumbs and be harder to keep clean. There’s a reason you’ll find wrought iron outdoor furniture at nearly every hotel, park, and restaurant in the world. The tough-as-nails metal is an ideal option for homeowners and designers who want a classic, old-world look with a dose of added durability thrown in. This traditional black wrought iron bistro set looks like it could be a lucky vintage find, with intricate scroll detailing and plush cushions that will make it your new favorite spot to read.



Price at time of publish: $347 Size : 24 x 24 x 24 inches (table); 24 x 23 x 34 inches (chair)

Best Wood Birch Lane Fleur Square Outdoor Bistro Set Birch Lane View On Wayfair View On Birchlane.com Pros: The slatted design on the tabletop and chairs allows for water to flow right off the piece in the event of a rainstorm, so you won’t have to wipe it down (or risk sitting in a big puddle). Cons: Eucalyptus wood requires occasional oiling to stay looking its best, so this set will require a bit of maintenance. When it comes to wood outdoor furniture, there are typically a few go-to materials on the market, including eucalyptus, acacia, and teak. While all have their perks (and require a bit of maintenance), eucalyptus is one of the most durable in the bunch, with a natural ability to protect itself against moisture and rot. Translation: this bistro set is (basically) worry-free once you give it a good oiling, and it will continue to look just as good as the years pass. The chairs themselves are sturdy and roomy, with a slight recline that will have you breathing a sigh of relief the moment you take five in them. Price at time of publish: $237 Size : 23.5 x 23.5 x 28.5 inches (table); 15.5 x 18 x 36 inches (chair)

: 23.5 x 23.5 x 28.5 inches (table); 15.5 x 18 x 36 inches (chair) Material: Eucalyptus