To get the inside story about how to choose a good bottle of olive oil, we spoke with two EVOO experts, Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani, founders of the olive oil brand EXAU and authors of The Olive Oil Enthusiast , about what makes a good olive oil so special, and how to find the best ones. These picks hit the mark for olive oil that’s so good, you’ll want to keep finding creative uses for it.

High-quality olive oil makes a great gift. Many of our favorites are packaged in gorgeous bottles, jars, and tins that eliminate the need for gift wrap. And while olive oil won’t last forever, it’s less perishable than, say, a box of pastries. Your giftee won’t feel pressured to use it all right away.

There’s something so simple and perfect about gifting a delicious bottle of olive oil. Whether it’s from sunny California or the heart of Tuscany, high-end EVOOs are an instant way to elevate just about any meal. While it’s smart to use basic and blended olive oils for sautéeing, baking , and roasting, any chef worth their salt keeps a bottle of the good stuff on hand for dressings, drizzling, and adding that certain je ne sais quoi to any meal.

Best Overall Brightland The Duo Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Brightland.co Pros You get to try two different olive oils. The packaging protects the oil against UV light.

Cons There is no pour spout included, so drizzling straight from the bottle isn’t easy. Brightland paved the way in demystifying olive oil’s many nuanced tasting notes, and they’ve since become a leader in the specialty oil market. This set comes with two different blends that showcase the agricultural and culinary diversity of olives. The Awake blend is perfect for cooking, thanks to its 410° smoke point (that’s higher than most EVOOs). In a taste test, we favored its “peppery kick,” which was a knockout drizzled into sauces. The Alive blend is pitch-perfect as a dip for bread, thanks to its smooth, grassy-clean flavor profile. All of Brightland’s oils are made from olives grown on small family farms in California, and they’re processed by cold pressing, to preserve the flavor integrity. We love that the harvest date is indicated when you place an order, so you can be assured it’s a super fresh product. Brightland is a woman and minority-owned business that’s captured the hearts of many a pro chef and home cook — and if you fall for them as hard as we have, you’ll be happy to know you can get a discount with a subscription and that they sell vinegar and honey, too. Price at time of publish: $74 Size: 375 milliliters per bottle

375 milliliters per bottle Country of origin: United States (California)

United States (California) Use: Finishing and cooking

Best Value Graza Drizzle & Sizzle Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Graza View On 177milkstreet.com View On Bespokepost.com View On Graza.co Pros It’s inexpensive for high-end, luxury olive oil. The squeeze bottle is great for cooking.

Cons The set sometimes sells out. Storing olive oil in plastic bottles may also mean a slightly shorter shelf life.

Graza’s branding is gorgeous, but this meteorically rising brand of olive oil is about more than just good looks. Graza is committed to transparency in its marketing, sharing information about exactly when each batch of olives was harvested. Their Drizzle oil is from early-season olives, prized for their bold flavor. The Sizzle is made from olives harvested later in the season when they are better for cooking — it adds a “mellow hint of flavor” without overpowering your meal. The result is two highly versatile oils that can handle any cooking task in your kitchen. Both options are refreshingly approachable for home cooks. Thanks to their squeeze bottle format, you don’t have to fumble with a screw top or worry about accidentally adding a quarter-cup more than you meant to. Add in the fact that you can buy via a pause-able subscription, and this social media-famous oil is ideal for gifting. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 500 milliliters (Drizzle) and 750 milliliters (Sizzle)

500 milliliters (Drizzle) and 750 milliliters (Sizzle) Country of origin: Spain

Spain Use: Finishing and cooking

Best Splurge Branche No. 01 & No. 02 Branche View On Branche.co Pros Branche is a direct-to-consumer company. All of the olives are sourced from a single farm in Spain.

Cons There is no pour spout, so drizzling straight from the bottle isn’t easy.

While direct-to-consumer cookware companies are all the rage, Spain-based Branche is one the first companies to break into the olive oil DTC space. Founded by Carlos Agudo, a professional olive oil taster with years of experience, Branche aims to demystify the luxury olive oil space and boost transparency in sourcing and processing. Branche’s olives come not just from the same country or region but a single family-owned farm in southern Spain. Branche hand-labels its bottles with the harvest date — not the milled or bottled date — and every single one is inspected by sensory experts to ensure the tasting and olfactory notes are accurate. No. 1, Branche’s bold and herbaceous oil, is made with Arbequina, Hojiblanca, and Picual olives and is ideal for pairing with a loaf of the “good” bread. No. 2, its Arbequina-only blend, is delicate, soft, and buttery, and the oil to pour on vanilla ice cream. Price at time of publish: $77 Size: 375 milliliters per bottle

375 milliliters per bottle Country of origin: Spain

Spain Use: Finishing, dipping, and saucing

Chef’s Pick Corto Truly Extra Virgin Olive Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Corto-olive.com Pros It’s chef-approved and comes in a large box, ideal for filling cruets or using in professional kitchens.

Cons While useful, the box is not the most aesthetically-pleasing package.

Chefs love Corto. This northern California-born cold-pressed olive oil company is well-respected in the restaurant industry. “I love the texture Corto’s oil gives when you make pasta,” says Silvia Barban, the chef and owner at LaRina Pastifico e Vino. But truly good olive oil is versatile. Corto is excellent in more than just spaghetti. Holly Gale, the pastry chef and owner at Hearth Patisserie, praises it for its flavor, which she says goes well with dark chocolate. Corto is a chef’s product with packaging designed for quality and efficiency. The oil comes in a 3-liter vacuum-sealed bag inside a box, which is fitted with an easy-to-use spout — the spout design keeps air away from the oil, preserving its freshness. (If the large format is a little too extra for you, try their 500-milliliter bottle, which is tinted to protect the oil from the sun.) Corto offers other oils, including flavored options, but Truly is the gold standard for chefs. It’s made from a blend of Arbequina, Arbosana, and Koroneiki olives for a well-rounded, versatile flavor that’s great in just about everything. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 500 milliliters (bottle) or 3 liters (box)

500 milliliters (bottle) or 3 liters (box) Country of origin: United States (California)

United States (California) Use: Finishing and cooking

Best Gift Set Kosterina Extra Virgin Duo Gift Set Kosterina View On Kosterina.com Pros This set is already beautifully gift-wrapped.

Cons If you want larger format bottles, you’ll have to buy them separately.

Some say that good olive oil is a lifestyle. Fans of Kosterina already know it’s true — this brand makes olive oil-infused skincare products! But we’re here for the pure stuff, which the Greek and woman-founded company does exceptionally well. Their gift set combines two of their most popular bottles: The Original, which is best for finishing, and the Everyday, which can handle any pan of roasted veggies or grilled fish you throw at it. Unlike some grocery store brands which claim to be made from Greek olives, this brand is truly 100% sourced in Greece (it’s where the Kosterina family is from), and all of their olives are harvested early to maximize the amount of bio-available antioxidants. We love how Kosterina’s oil tastes and how versatile they are, and they truly shine when purchased as a set. Even the bottles are designed to evoke the beautiful Mediterranean sea in their calming blue and white hues. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: 500 milliliters per bottle

500 milliliters per bottle Country of origin: Greece

Greece Use: Finishing and cooking

Best Gift Capsule Brightland The Artist Capsule Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Brightland.co Pros This package contains four different flavored oils, so you can try a lot. The bottles are pretty enough to store on the counter.

Cons You can’t substitute or customize the flavors included.

Our second pick from Cali-based Brightland celebrates big, bold flavors — as well as trailblazing artists. This set comes with four bottles of flavored oil, each with an eye-catching label designed by a unique artist. With chili, garlic, lemon, and basil-infused oils made from real ingredients (no “chemical compounds” here), this is the set you’ll want to reach for when a salad, soup, or dip needs an extra something-something. Like all of Brightland’s oils, the olive varietal is listed for each bottle, and they’re milled within 90 minutes of harvest for a truly fresh product. The most recent batch was harvested in November of 2022 and ships beginning in June. Brightland continues to go above and beyond for extra brand credit with opaque, UV-coated bottles made from recycled glass. We’re obsessed. Price at time of publish: $150 Size: 375 milliliters per bottle

375 milliliters per bottle Country of origin: United States (California)

United States (California) Use: Finishing, saucing, and drizzling

Best Tinned Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil Set Bespoke Post View On Pineapplecollaborative.com Pros Packaged in tins, this oil is well-protected from UV rays and will last longer. The company prioritizes relationships with women producers and growers.

Cons All tins contain the same blend of oil, so you don’t get to try multiple varieties.

Pineapple Collaborative is a company that sparks joy: Even the name is fun. The olive oil is good stuff, too. Made from Arbequina, Arbosana, and Koroneiki olives, it’s a “use on everything and don’t stress about it” blend that you’ll reach for every time you cook. We also like this set for its aesthetics. In our review of best olive oils, we took particular note of the “white, salmon-, and mustard-colored tins are perfect for gifting or leaving out on your kitchen counter.” Pineapple Collaborative is also a company that champions women in a male-dominated industry. Its oil is made in partnership with olive oil producer Kathryn Tomajan, and from its inception in 2015, it’s been a company that focuses on building an inclusive community. All that, and it tastes amazing with crusty bread? We’ll take two sets, please. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 500 milliliters per tin

500 milliliters per tin Country of origin: United States (California)

United States (California) Use: Finishing, saucing, and drizzling

Best Everyday California Olive Ranch Global Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Californiaoliveranch.com Pros This brand is widely available and found in many grocery stores.

Cons Its ubiquity makes it not ideal for gifting. California Olive Ranch was doing single-origin, US-sourced oils before it was cool. It has since grown into a global company stocked in grocery stores all over. While the company’s heart is still in California, it now sources olives from across the world. With so many different products to choose from — including infused varieties and olive oils blended with other oils, like avocado — we reach for this global blend for everyday cooking tasks. Because its olives are sourced from four different countries, this blend won’t knock your socks off with expressions of terroir, and that’s the point. It’s perfect for cooking and is priced accordingly. Unlike some other grocery store brands, which can be questionable, California Olive Ranch’s name is synonymous with fresh, responsibly-sourced olives, so even though this is “just” a blend, it’s guaranteed to be high quality. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 1 liter

1 liter Country of origin: Argentina, Portugal, Chile, and California

Argentina, Portugal, Chile, and California Use: Cooking (baking, sautéeing, and roasting)

Best for Dipping LAUDEMIO Tuscany Extra Virgin Olive Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Caputos.com Pros This Italian-made oil is incredibly fragrant and flavorful.

Cons The clear glass jar may cause the oil to degrade faster if stored in the sunlight. There is no pour spout. If an impromptu trip to Tuscany isn’t in the cards, Laudemio’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil is the next best thing. You’ll want to have a loaf of excellent Italian bread on hand, too. This oil is sourced from 21 different estates around Tuscany and crafted by master blenders to create a consistent product that immediately brings to mind the rolling, sun-baked hills of Tuscany. This EVOO is the real deal, with an assertive, bold, and peppery bite that should not be heated. It’s amassed a bit of a cult following owing to its unique flavor. Save it for dipping and drizzling, and see why devotees of this brand refuse to buy anything else. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 500 milliliters

500 milliliters Country of origin: Italy

Italy Use: Dipping and drizzling

Best for Dressing Heraclea Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil Heraclea View On Heraclea.co Pros This oil is made by a company with a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Cons The bottles, although UV-protected, do not contain a pour spout. Harvesting olives early in the growing season (just as soon as they are ripe) helps to preserve their delicate compounds. This contributes to fresh, nuanced flavor, as well as protects the naturally occurring antioxidants. Plus, Heraclea is one of the few companies that has a truly single-origin pedigree: Its olives come from a 100-acre family-owned grove. Heraclea is deeply committed to sustainable agricultural practices, including their commitment to growing without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. The company also pays fair wages to all its partners and growers. If you just choose one oil from Heraclea, make it the Early Harvest, which is fruity, grassy, and peppery. But if your budget allows, you won’t regret springing for The Pairing, which contains both Early and Mature Harvest oils, for a well-rounded pantry collection you can use all year round for any occasion. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 500 milliliters

500 milliliters Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Use: Dressing and drizzling

Best Finishing Oil ENZO Bold Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Hive View On Enzostable.com View On Hivebrands.com Pros This California-produced oil is sold by a small company. It comes in two different sizes.

Cons The company doesn’t share much information about the specific growers, harvest, or milling process.

ENZO began as a specialty food shop highlighting California’s local agricultural and artisanal food products, and we are so happy it has expanded its reach nationwide. It’s easy to get lost in all ENZO’s offerings (Specialty vinegar! Granola! Jam, honey, and biscotti!), but stay focused on olive oil, and you’ll be rewarded with some of the best spicy-peppery oil you’ve ever tasted. Certified kosher, non-GMO, and organic, this is a wholesome oil with a solid pedigree, and its kicky flavor makes it great for applications where the oil is the star. Looking for something a little less traditional? ENZO also offers plenty of infused oils, and large-format tins ideal for enthusiasts. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 250 or 500 milliliters

250 or 500 milliliters Country of origin: United States (California)

United States (California) Use: Finishing and drizzling