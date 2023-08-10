To help you find the best nut milk makers available, we tested some of the industry’s leading, best-selling models for weeks, comparing five popular brands including Nutr, ChefWave, and Almond Cow. We ground up over 10 cups of nuts, seeds, grains, and legumes to assess yield, viscosity, speed, flavor, and overall ease of use. We also spoke with a registered dietician for some additional insights and tips for making the best nut milk at home.

With the wide range of nut milk makers available today, making homemade nut, seed, or grain milk is a fun way to customize your blend of milk and experiment with plant-based recipes . You can also make thicker creamers in addition to milk and customize the viscosity for your next matcha latte or cold brew . Not only does a nut milk maker ensure freshness, but you also won't need to buy multiple products for different beverages. It's also incredibly cost-effective, even when you buy the highest quality ingredients like raw and organic nuts. Best of all? Almost all the nut milk makers we tested make the process easy and (dare we say) fun!

Best Overall Nutr Automatic Nut Milk Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Nordstrom Pros The Nutr is versatile and loaded with preset functions to make milk at both warm and room temperatures in a short amount of time, all with consistent texture and flavor. Plus, it’s very easy to operate. Cons It's best used for making small batches. Harder nuts like almonds need an additional cycle for smoothness, and the hot function takes a bit longer. It’s chic, it’s small, it’s smart, and it won our best overall rating. Here’s why. The Nutr is extremely user-friendly and has seven preset functions that are controlled via a control panel with a single touch button for toggling through the various settings. There’s even a function for self-cleaning. The option to make milk at room temperature, warm, or boiling adds to the versatility of this nut milk maker. During testing, we found that the milk had a smooth texture, though we appreciated the fact that you can run it through a second time for added smoothness. For the most part, you don’t need to use the strainer that comes with the machine, but if you want to, you can strain the milk directly into a cup. The hot setting in the Nutr is for making milk that requires prior cooking (like soy or rice) and it runs for 20 minutes. The flavor and texture of all alternate milk was consistent throughout our testing. Given the capacity of the machine, it makes small batches of milk. Should you need more, you can run it multiple times but only after giving it time to cool down between batches. In our tests, it stopped blending when we worked it continuously because of overheating. It is easy to clean with the self-clean function and also very easy to store due to its compact size. Price at time of publish: $189 Dimensions : 4.3 x 4.3 x 8.2 inches

: 4.3 x 4.3 x 8.2 inches Capacity: 1.5 cups

1.5 cups Power: 1400 watts Food & Wine/john somerall

Best Features ChefWave Milkmade Dairy Alternative Vegan Milk Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Focuscamera.com Pros It makes about 2 1/2 cups of milk in a single batch, steams the ingredients while blending to improve texture, and its feature-rich design handles everything at the press of a button (including literally cleaning itself). Cons We had to experiment with ingredient quantities to achieve the right consistency. The ChefWave is a feature-loaded appliance with preset buttons for various kinds of nuts, soy, oat, and coconut, and we were able to combine nuts and seeds to make unique flavor combinations. In less than 15 minutes, we were able to make 20 ounces of almond milk which was hot and ready to use in coffee, as the Chefwave uses steam while grinding the ingredients. The design is straightforward and intuitive, and we liked that we never had to figure out different settings before we had the chance to have our first coffee. The recipes did take a bit of tweaking and adjusting the quantities of ingredients to get a thicker consistency, but comparatively, we used fewer quantities of nuts and grains to make creamy milk. The texture is slightly gritty with harder nuts like almonds, which are easily fixed with a fine mesh strainer. A simple soap and water rinse of the wastewater basin, the water reservoir, the glass pitcher, and the steam cover takes care of the cleanup. The grinding jar self-cleans each time it makes a batch of milk. We like it for its features, customization, and self-cleaning. Now if only it could brew some coffee, too! Price at time of publish: $310 Dimensions: 13.6 x 6.5 x 12.8 inches

13.6 x 6.5 x 12.8 inches Capacity: 2.5 cups

2.5 cups Power: 1000 watts Food and Wine / Renu Dhar

Best Value Tribest SB-130 Soyabella Automatic Nut & Seed Milk Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Pros It is quite versatile as it can grind dry ingredients like flax meal and coffee, and heat beverages. It is also easy to store. Cons It takes a long time to finish hot cycles and it is tricky to assemble. This is a value option for someone who regularly makes soy milk, soups, and other beverages, as the Tribest Soybella heats, cooks, and blends all in one go. It’s also easy to store if it’s not used every day. We were able to easily make chai with cashews, warming spices, and black tea leaves by simply adding our ingredients and pressing the preset function for hot beverages. It worked similarly for making soups and stocks. The raw function makes milk from nuts, seeds, and oats and does not heat up. The machine comes with a fine and coarse screen to filter out the pulp after blending. Though we found the texture to be slightly gritty at first, we also learned that running the cycles a few times and using another strainer improved the texture. It took some time to figure out how to attach the head to a fine mesh container that holds the nuts or grains. It is tricky to attach especially when it is full of nuts and occasionally does not thread in properly. The clean-up is a bit time-consuming, as everything must be hand-washed. We also noted that there is a slight wait time for making hot beverages or soups to allow for proper cooling before cleanup. And since the blade is attached to the motor head, cleanup feels like a bit of a balancing act between trying to keep the electrical bits dry and watching out for the blades. Price at time of publish: $120 Dimensions: 8.5 x 6.25 x 10.5 inches

8.5 x 6.25 x 10.5 inches Capacity: 5.5 cups

5.5 cups Power: 200 watts Food and Wine / Renu Dhar

Fastest Almond Cow Plant-Based Milk Maker 4.2 Almond Cow View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Almondcow.co Pros It is the fastest milk maker on our list, making nut milk in just about a minute. Plus, it has built-in strainers for keeping the pulp back. Cons The filter basket takes a bit of maneuvering to attach when it is full, and clean-up is a bit of a time-consuming process. This unit also does not have heating capabilities. If speed is your main concern, we recommend the super time-efficient Almond Cow. It uses about 10,000 RPM while processing the ingredients to make milk. At most, it only took one minute, but usually, it was even less for softer nuts like cashews and grains like oats. The entire unit is sleek and consists of a motorized unit, a stainless-steel filter basket, and a container for collecting the milk. Once loaded, operating it is simple. Just press the ‘cow’ button and let it run through its cycles. The ingredients are ground and blended with the water, and once the cycle finishes, the pulp stays back in the filter basket. Although the unit does not have heating capabilities, you can add warm or hot water to make the milk at the desired temperature. We noticed that it leaves behind a lot of pulp which can contain almost half a cup of milk. The mouthfeel of the almond milk particularly was quite gritty. We found that running the cycle twice and further straining it through a cheesecloth increased the desired mouthfeel of the nut milk and improved the yield. It takes some maneuvering to attach the filter basket especially when it is full, as getting the blade through a full cup of whole almonds is tricky. And it appears we were not the only ones having trouble with attaching the basket. Almond Cow has a demo video in their FAQ section demonstrating how to attach the basket. We would have liked clearer instructions on how to attach the basket when it is full, especially with harder nuts. Cleaning the Almond Cow also proved to be tricky, as the blades are attached to the top which also houses all the electric components. It is heavy to hold in just one hand while you scrub the food off with the other and try not to get any water in the vents. Price at time of publish: $245 Dimensions: 12 x 10 x 7 inches

12 x 10 x 7 inches Capacity: 6 cups

6 cups Power: 240 watts Food & Wine/Renu Dhar