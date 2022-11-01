The 5 Best Nugget Ice Makers for 2022

Most of us probably don’t spend much time thinking about ice. Maybe we’re served the occasional cocktail with a remarkably precise cube, or we find ourselves in a hotel room with an ice bucket, and we’ll think, “cool” (with no pun intended, of course) and move on with our day.

But anyone who has lamented the rapid melting of ice — with nothing to show for the crystalline cubes other than a diluted drink — can understand the importance of shape and quantity. Too much ice, and there’s not enough room for the intended beverage; too little, and we’re left with a watered-down tipple. No surprise, then, that so many folks have a thing for nugget ice.

Also known as pellet ice or even Sonic ice, the superiority of nugget ice comes from its diminutive size and irresistible texture. Nugget ice is small enough to pack into a cup or glass, while the compressed layers of frozen water comprising each well-honed nugget allow liquid to flow around — and indeed nearly through — each piece of ice. The clever shape melts slowly, keeps drinks cold, and is fun to chew on afterward.

Since it’s not always practical to visit a restaurant purely for the purpose of ice acquisition, nugget ice enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that it’s possible to make this coveted creation right at home. We’ve taken a close look at the best nugget ice makers on the market today, and while the GE Profile Opal 2.0 is our favorite, it’s not the only player in the game.