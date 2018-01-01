Best New Holiday Cookies by Baked
Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito of Brooklyn's spectacular Baked bakery
share recipes and tips for sensational holiday cookies.
Candy Cookies
These truffle-like cookies have an unexpected piece of candy in the centers. They're adapted from a traditional holiday cookie that Renato discovered during his travels in Germany.Get recipe
Iced Brown Sugar Holiday Cookies
"I really like the idea of using white frosting on this cookie, which has a little bit of brown sugar in it for great color, because the contrast between the two is so distinct," says Matt.Get recipe
Chocolate-Gingerbread Holiday Cookies
These marvelous Christmas cookies combine bittersweet chocolate with spicy gingerbread. "I was tired of basic gingerbread," says Matt. "And my connection to chocolate is really deep." An added benefit of these cookies: The supple dough is very easy to work with, and the scraps can be rerolled and cut out.Get recipe
