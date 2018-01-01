Best New Chefs: 25th Anniversary
Best New Chefs
Here are expert travel guides, spectacular new restaurants and some of the most innovative recipes ever from 25 years of F&W Best New Chefs.
Best New Chefs 2014: Recipes
Ari Taymor
Cara Stadler
Dave Beran
Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
Eli Kulp
Justin Yu
Matt McCallister
Matthew Accarrino
Paul Qui
Joseph Ogrodnek and Walker Stern
Best New Chef Video
Stephanie Izard reveals her top uses for basil, plus more tips from Best New Chefs.Read More
Behind the Scenes: 2014 Best New Chefs
King of the Food Trucks Hits Hawaii
A calorie-packed drive around Honolulu lets Best New Chef 2010 Roy Choi indulge in some of the roadside specialties he loves most: hot beignets, chili rice, garlic shrimp and the world’s fluffiest, fruitiest shave ice.
Insider Guide to New Orleans
Beyond Beignets with a Local Star Chef
Best New Chef 2008 Sue Zemanick reveals the best of the diverse New Orleans food scene, including great tapas, amazing Korean-style barbecue short ribs and the best gelato in town.