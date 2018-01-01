Best New Chefs: 25th Anniversary

Best New Chefs

Here are expert travel guides, spectacular new restaurants and some of the most innovative recipes ever from 25 years of F&W Best New Chefs.

Best New Chefs 2014: Recipes

Stephanie Izard's Top Uses for Basil

Stephanie Izard reveals her top uses for basil, plus more tips from Best New Chefs.

Best New Chefs 2014

  2014 Best New Chefs (clockwise from top left): Matthew Accarrino, Justin Yu, Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, Eli Kulp, Matt McCallister, Ari Taymor, Cara Stadler, Dave Beran, Paul Qui, Joe Ogrodnek and Walker Stern

Behind the Scenes: 2014 Best New Chefs

2013 Best New Chefs’ Simplest Recipes


King of the Food Trucks Hits Hawaii
King of the Food Trucks Hits Hawaii

A calorie-packed drive around Honolulu lets Best New Chef 2010 Roy Choi indulge in some of the roadside specialties he loves most: hot beignets, chili rice, garlic shrimp and the world’s fluffiest, fruitiest shave ice.

Beyond Beignets with a Local Star Chef
Beyond Beignets with a Local Star Chef

Best New Chef 2008 Sue Zemanick reveals the best of the diverse New Orleans food scene, including great tapas, amazing Korean-style barbecue short ribs and the best gelato in town.

