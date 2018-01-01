Best New Chef All-Stars
- Home
- »
- 25 Years of Best New Chefs
- »
- Best New Chef All-Stars
Best New Chef All-Stars
F&W chose one all-star from each of its 25 years of Best New Chefs. Here, amazing recipes, cooking lessons and travel tips from the best of the best.
Photos (clockwise from top): Honey Soy-Glazed Vegetables, Grilled Mackerel on Toast, Poached Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce
Best New Chef All-Star Recipes
Expert Guide
Thomas Keller’s London
Star chef Thomas Keller (BNC ’88) picks his favorite London spots, from a high-energy tapas joint to a food truck selling fish dogs.
Insider Picks
Graham Elliot’s Top Chicago Spots
Chef Elliot (BNC ’04) reveals where he eats on his days off and says what he really thinks of the city’s famous deep-dish pizza.
Top Picks
Easy Best New Chef Recipes
- Roy Choi’s Kogi Dogs
- Nobu Matsuhisa’s Classic Chicken Teriyaki
- Carlo Mirarchi’s Seafood Linguini
- Nancy Oakes’ Chicken Salad with Green Goddess Dressing
- Erik Anderson and Josh Habiger’s Grilled Mackerel with Lardo, Avocado and Jalapeño on Toast
- Stuart Brioza’s Pancetta-Wrapped Peaches with Basil and Aged Balsamic
- Graham Elliot Bowles’s Tuna Nicoise Sandwiches with Olive Aioli
- Michael Cordua’s Amazon Fried Chicken Breasts with Cilantro Sauce
- Anne Quatrano’s Creamy Spaghetti Carbonara
- Daniel Patterson’s Poached Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce
- Gabriel Rucker’s Warm Summer Vegetable Salad with Brown Butter Dressing
- Wylie Dufresne’s Roast Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Tapioca Porridge
More Recipes
Best New Chef All-Stars Cookbook
Here, 100 innovative recipes from these 25 visionaries, streamlined for the home cook and accompanied by stunning photos.Read More
Related Articles
- Hall of Fame Best New Chefs: Visionaries
- Hall of Fame Best New Chefs: Hometown Heroes
- Hall of Fame Best New Chefs: Entrepreneurs
- Recipes from Hall of Fame Best New Chefs
- Video: Demos and Tips from Best New Chefs
- Best New Chefs’ Easiest Recipes
- Most Wanted Best New Chef Recipes
- Favorite Best New Chef Recipes
- Best New Chefs’ Spring Obsessions
- Best New Chefs’ Summer Side Dishes
- Favorite Chefs of the Best New Chefs
- Best New Chef Restaurants