F&W chose one all-star from each of its 25 years of Best New Chefs. Here, amazing recipes, cooking lessons and travel tips from the best of the best.

Photos (clockwise from top): Honey Soy-Glazed Vegetables, Grilled Mackerel on Toast, Poached Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce

  • Tom Colicchio, '91

    Whether running his New York City-based Craft empire or appearing as head judge on Top Chef, Colicchio sincerely wants to teach and promote good cooking.

  • Thomas Keller, '88

    Thomas Keller may be America’s most inspiring chef, a hero to professional cooks as well as to kids headed for culinary school with The French Laundry Cookbook in their bags.

  • Nobu Matsuhisa, '89

    Nobu Matsuhisa has changed how the world thinks about Japanese food. Rigorously trained in classical sushi-making techniques in Tokyo, he came up with his no-rules style while working in Peru.

  • Nancy Silverton, '90

    By launching La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles in 1989, Nancy Silverton helped turn Americans on to the possibilities of really good bread.

  • More Best New Chef All-Stars

Best New Chef All-Star Recipes

   
Thomas Keller’s London
Expert Guide

Thomas Keller’s London

Star chef Thomas Keller (BNC ’88) picks his favorite London spots, from a high-energy tapas joint to a food truck selling fish dogs.

 
Graham Elliot’s Top Chicago Spots
Insider Picks

Graham Elliot’s Top Chicago Spots

Chef Elliot (BNC ’04) reveals where he eats on his days off and says what he really thinks of the city’s famous deep-dish pizza.

 

Top Picks

Easy Best New Chef Recipes

Best New Chef All-Stars Cookbook

Here, 100 innovative recipes from these 25 visionaries, streamlined for the home cook and accompanied by stunning photos.

