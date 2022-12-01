The 6 Best Nespresso Machines of 2022

To help you find the right model, we’ve compiled the best Nespresso machines on the market, starting with our favorite: the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe . Keep scrolling to learn why it’s our winner and the pros and cons for each option on our list.

There are many different Nespresso machines to choose from, and devotees of the brand tend to hold enthusiastic opinions about everything from the best pods to the ideal ounce size for the perfect cup. Decades ago, the Nespresso pod selection was grand, but the machine options were few; times have changed since then, and you can now enjoy Nespresso in anything from a scant ounce plus pour to an extra-large mugful.

Nespresso machines are loved by millions of coffee drinkers , as they require minimal effort, don’t take up too much counter space, and can produce espresso and drip coffee with a dreamy layer of crema. Sure, you can use an espresso machine and milk frother to craft cafe-quality beverages, but they take practice and can demand strong barista skills. A Nespresso machine, however, relies only on you popping in a pod and starting the device — a skill nearly anyone can master and is suitable for busy mornings.

Best Overall: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This user-friendly machine brews four cup sizes, offers pod storage, and has a large water tank. Cons: The water tank can occasionally leak. From a single espresso shot to a full cup of coffee, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is our top choice for its efficiency and ease of use. It has a fast heating time, shuts off automatically after being inactive for nine minutes, and offers four drink sizes — single and double espresso shots and five- and eight-ounce cups of coffee. The 60-ounce tank means you can have multiple brewing sessions before adding more water, and it’s removable for easy refills and adjustable for convenient countertop placement. This model is only compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, but don’t worry, there are plenty of options to suit your flavor profile, whether you like nutty, fruity, or chocolatey coffee. What’s more, you can store up to 17 capsules in the machine. Overall, this machine earns top marks for its ease of use, performance, and design. Price at time of publish: $200 Style: Vertuo

Vertuo Dimensions: 5.5 x 16.9 x 12.4 inches

5.5 x 16.9 x 12.4 inches Milk Frother: No

No Water Tank Capacity: 60 ounces

Best Value: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine with Milk Frother 4.3 View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: This will make a full carafe of coffee, and can froth milk hot or cold. Cons: Frothing cold milk is more difficult than warm. If you prefer a larger cup of coffee, this is the Nespresso machine for you, offering 18-ounce servings as well as five- and eight-ounce cups and espresso shots. Those who enjoy espresso drinks will appreciate the included milk frother, which works for hot and cold milk (although hot milk may froth more quickly and easily). The barcodes on Vertuo capsules automatically tell the machine what settings to use, so there’s no guesswork. While the water tank capacity is just over half the size of the VertuoPlus Deluxe, this is also a more compact machine that can fit into smaller quarters. It also offers bluetooth connectivity for a modern brewing experience, plus it’s partially made of recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $230 Style: Vertuo

Vertuo Dimensions: 5.51 x 14.72 x 12.45 inches

5.51 x 14.72 x 12.45 inches Milk Frother: Yes

Yes Water Tank Capacity: 37 ounces

Best for Lattes: Nespresso Creatista Plus 4.9 Courtesy of Breville View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: It looks similar to a manual espresso machine but is easier to use thanks to its pods and settings for a variety of drinks. Cons: It’s louder than other models. For anyone who loves making lattes by hand and is seeking a manual espresso-like setup, the Nespresso Creatista is an excellent choice. It’s basically a beginner-friendly espresso machine, as it uses pods you can buy online instead of grounds with a specific consistency you have to do on your own or at a coffee shop. Better yet, the machine features settings for eight different drinks, including ristretto, lungo, cappuccino, flat white, and latte, so you can create your favorite beverage at the press of a button. You can also choose your milk’s temperature and texture to create your ideal beverage. Steam the milk by hand to prepare any espresso drink you love without any worry about the grind, tamping, or timing. A digital display ensures clarity throughout your barista process. All in all, this stainless steel espresso machine is attractive, simple to operate, and built to last. Price at time of publish: $650 Style: Original

Original Dimensions: 6.7 x 12.2 x 16.1 inches

6.7 x 12.2 x 16.1 inches Milk Frother: Yes

Yes Water Tank Capacity: 60 ounces



Best Small: Nespresso Pixie Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Brandsmartusa.com Pros: It’s great for small spaces, easy to use, and ideal for espresso fans. Cons: The functionality is limited compared to some other models. As its name suggests, the Nespresso Pixie is a small machine perfect for apartments, coffee bars, and kitchens with limited counter space. It might be compact, but it sure is powerful with 19 bars of pressure to produce strong espresso with a beautiful layer of crema. Unlike other models, this one is just for espresso as opposed to both espresso and coffee. We suggest buying a milk frother so you can turn your espresso shot into a cappuccino or a latte. The 24-ounce water tank alerts you when it gets too low and reaches temperature in less than 30 seconds, so you can make multiple cups without it being a hassle. Including a 16-pack of Nespresso capsules, you can learn which flavors are your favorite before purchasing them on your own. Price at time of publish: $219 Style: Original

Original Dimensions: 4.4 x 9.3 x 12.8 inches

4.4 x 9.3 x 12.8 inches Milk Frother: No

No Water Tank Capacity: 24 ounces

Best With Frother: Nespresso Vertuo and Milk Frother 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: It operates quickly, produces strong espresso and coffee, and comes with a quality milk frother. Cons: Coffee may not be as hot as some people prefer it. This Nespresso Vertuo machine features a rounded, retro-style design, but the included Aeroccino milk frother is what makes it one of our favorites. The frother works for hot and cold recipes, which means the foam can pair perfectly with hot and iced coffee. You can even use the frother for non-coffee drinks, such as matcha lattes. The machine offers four cup sizes, including two for espresso shots and two for drip coffee, and it has a 40-ounce removable water tank that heats up in just 15 seconds. Whether you want espresso or coffee, your drink with a thick layer of delicious crema. Price at time of publish: $270 Style: Vertuo

Vertuo Dimensions: 11.93 x 11.91 x 8.32 inches

11.93 x 11.91 x 8.32 inches Milk Frother: Yes

Yes Water Tank Capacity: 40 ounces