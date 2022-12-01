What to Buy The 6 Best Nespresso Machines of 2022 We love the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe for its ease of use and versatility. By Ariane Resnick Published on December 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Nespresso machines are loved by millions of coffee drinkers, as they require minimal effort, don’t take up too much counter space, and can produce espresso and drip coffee with a dreamy layer of crema. Sure, you can use an espresso machine and milk frother to craft cafe-quality beverages, but they take practice and can demand strong barista skills. A Nespresso machine, however, relies only on you popping in a pod and starting the device — a skill nearly anyone can master and is suitable for busy mornings. There are many different Nespresso machines to choose from, and devotees of the brand tend to hold enthusiastic opinions about everything from the best pods to the ideal ounce size for the perfect cup. Decades ago, the Nespresso pod selection was grand, but the machine options were few; times have changed since then, and you can now enjoy Nespresso in anything from a scant ounce plus pour to an extra-large mugful. To help you find the right model, we’ve compiled the best Nespresso machines on the market, starting with our favorite: the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe. Keep scrolling to learn why it’s our winner and the pros and cons for each option on our list. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Nespresso Vertuo Next at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Lattes: Nespresso Creatista Plus at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: Nespresso Pixie at Amazon Jump to Review Best With Frother: Nespresso Vertuo and Milk Frother at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Nespresso Creatista Pro at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Overall: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This user-friendly machine brews four cup sizes, offers pod storage, and has a large water tank. Cons: The water tank can occasionally leak. From a single espresso shot to a full cup of coffee, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is our top choice for its efficiency and ease of use. It has a fast heating time, shuts off automatically after being inactive for nine minutes, and offers four drink sizes — single and double espresso shots and five- and eight-ounce cups of coffee. The 60-ounce tank means you can have multiple brewing sessions before adding more water, and it’s removable for easy refills and adjustable for convenient countertop placement. This model is only compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, but don’t worry, there are plenty of options to suit your flavor profile, whether you like nutty, fruity, or chocolatey coffee. What’s more, you can store up to 17 capsules in the machine. Overall, this machine earns top marks for its ease of use, performance, and design. Price at time of publish: $200 Style: VertuoDimensions: 5.5 x 16.9 x 12.4 inchesMilk Frother: NoWater Tank Capacity: 60 ounces Best Value: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine with Milk Frother 4.3 View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: This will make a full carafe of coffee, and can froth milk hot or cold. Cons: Frothing cold milk is more difficult than warm. If you prefer a larger cup of coffee, this is the Nespresso machine for you, offering 18-ounce servings as well as five- and eight-ounce cups and espresso shots. Those who enjoy espresso drinks will appreciate the included milk frother, which works for hot and cold milk (although hot milk may froth more quickly and easily). The barcodes on Vertuo capsules automatically tell the machine what settings to use, so there’s no guesswork. While the water tank capacity is just over half the size of the VertuoPlus Deluxe, this is also a more compact machine that can fit into smaller quarters. It also offers bluetooth connectivity for a modern brewing experience, plus it’s partially made of recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $230 Style: VertuoDimensions: 5.51 x 14.72 x 12.45 inchesMilk Frother: Yes Water Tank Capacity: 37 ounces Best for Lattes: Nespresso Creatista Plus 4.9 Courtesy of Breville View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: It looks similar to a manual espresso machine but is easier to use thanks to its pods and settings for a variety of drinks. Cons: It’s louder than other models. For anyone who loves making lattes by hand and is seeking a manual espresso-like setup, the Nespresso Creatista is an excellent choice. It’s basically a beginner-friendly espresso machine, as it uses pods you can buy online instead of grounds with a specific consistency you have to do on your own or at a coffee shop. Better yet, the machine features settings for eight different drinks, including ristretto, lungo, cappuccino, flat white, and latte, so you can create your favorite beverage at the press of a button. You can also choose your milk’s temperature and texture to create your ideal beverage. Steam the milk by hand to prepare any espresso drink you love without any worry about the grind, tamping, or timing. A digital display ensures clarity throughout your barista process. All in all, this stainless steel espresso machine is attractive, simple to operate, and built to last. Price at time of publish: $650 Style: Original Dimensions: 6.7 x 12.2 x 16.1 inchesMilk Frother: Yes Water Tank Capacity: 60 ounces RELATED: The 8 Best Espresso Machines of 2022 Best Small: Nespresso Pixie Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Brandsmartusa.com Pros: It’s great for small spaces, easy to use, and ideal for espresso fans. Cons: The functionality is limited compared to some other models. As its name suggests, the Nespresso Pixie is a small machine perfect for apartments, coffee bars, and kitchens with limited counter space. It might be compact, but it sure is powerful with 19 bars of pressure to produce strong espresso with a beautiful layer of crema. Unlike other models, this one is just for espresso as opposed to both espresso and coffee. We suggest buying a milk frother so you can turn your espresso shot into a cappuccino or a latte. The 24-ounce water tank alerts you when it gets too low and reaches temperature in less than 30 seconds, so you can make multiple cups without it being a hassle. Including a 16-pack of Nespresso capsules, you can learn which flavors are your favorite before purchasing them on your own. Price at time of publish: $219 Style: OriginalDimensions: 4.4 x 9.3 x 12.8 inchesMilk Frother: NoWater Tank Capacity: 24 ounces Best With Frother: Nespresso Vertuo and Milk Frother 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: It operates quickly, produces strong espresso and coffee, and comes with a quality milk frother. Cons: Coffee may not be as hot as some people prefer it. This Nespresso Vertuo machine features a rounded, retro-style design, but the included Aeroccino milk frother is what makes it one of our favorites. The frother works for hot and cold recipes, which means the foam can pair perfectly with hot and iced coffee. You can even use the frother for non-coffee drinks, such as matcha lattes. The machine offers four cup sizes, including two for espresso shots and two for drip coffee, and it has a 40-ounce removable water tank that heats up in just 15 seconds. Whether you want espresso or coffee, your drink with a thick layer of delicious crema. Price at time of publish: $270 Style: VertuoDimensions: 11.93 x 11.91 x 8.32 inchesMilk Frother: YesWater Tank Capacity: 40 ounces Best Splurge: Nespresso Creatista Pro Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This machine heats up in just three seconds and allows you to save your customized drinks for future uses. Cons: It takes up more counter space than most Nespresso machines. The Creatista Pro is our top pick for a luxury Nespresso experience. Not only can you customize your drinks to your taste, but you can also save those recipes to the menu, enabling you to make them again at the push of a button. It’s as fast as can be, heating water in a few seconds, and is able to steam milk and brew espresso simultaneously. With 11 settings for water temperature and eight milk frothing levels, this is as bespoke a machine as an automatic espresso maker can get. Price at time of publish: $850 Style: OriginalDimensions: 16.75 x 7.75 x 13 inchesMilk Frother: YesWater Tank Capacity: 68 ounces Our Favorite As our best overall pick, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe gives you multiple cup size options for both espresso and coffee, operates at the press of a single button, and lets you place the tank in the most convenient area for where it’s stored. It’s straightforward, versatile, and efficient. Factors to Consider Original vs. Vertuo The original line of Nespresso only brews espresso, while the Vertuo brews both espresso and drip coffee. Vertuo pods come with barcodes that are read by the machine, telling it precisely how to brew the pods for optimal results. If you want to brew coffee and espresso, Vertuo is a better choice, but if you only want espresso, an original Nespresso machine will work just fine. Brewing Options Nespresso machines range in functionality, in terms of how complex or simple they are for brewing, but they are all easy to use, operating at the touch of a button. The original has just three sizes, and all are espresso, while the Vertuo has coffee sizes that it can also brew. More advanced machines, like the Creatista, let you froth milk by hand with an attached wand, and the Pro can save your customized drink settings. Size When choosing a Nespresso machine, consider how much open counter space you have and whether or not you want it to be left out all the time. If you’re someone who prefers appliance-free counters, make sure you pick one that can fit in a cabinet when not in use. The Pixie is the smallest Nespresso maker option on our list, while the Creatista is one of the larger models thanks to its attached milk frother. Frequently Asked Questions How do you use a Nespresso machine? For most Nespresso machines, you’ll begin by filling the tank with water. Then, you’ll press a button to turn heat the water, select your brew size, and lift the lever to add a capsule. Close the lever, place a cup underneath the spout, and press start. It will automatically stop when it’s done brewing. How do you clean a Nespresso machine? Clean the drip tray after each use by removing it from the machine. Rinse the water tank when empty, and wash with mild dish soap. Wipe down the remainder of the device with a damp cloth. If it has a steam wand, wipe it down after each use, as should a milk frothing machine or pitcher. Do Nespresso machines brew real espresso? No. Nespresso machines use pods with pre-ground coffee and operate at the push of a button, while traditional espresso machines require a specific grind size, careful tamping, and precise timing. As a capsule-based machine, Nespresso’s brewing process doesn’t follow the standards to produce real espresso, but the results are very similar and taste delicious. Our Expertise Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, bestselling author, and lover of coffee. She appreciates that Nespresso makes espresso drinks available to everyone, everywhere, from the comfort of their own homes. For this article, she used her expertise and did market research to determine the best Nespresso machines on the market. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit