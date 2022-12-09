Fortunately, we’ve done the legwork to find the best Moscow Mule mugs on the market (that’s a lot of Ms!), so all you’ll need to do is click “order now” and assemble your ingredients. Our choice for best overall goes to the Moscow Mix Moscow Mule Copper Mugs set for its quality and value, but honestly, you can’t go wrong with any mug on this list.

Though far from being the only drink to have a signature glass — just think about beer , wine , or a classic martini — Moscow Mules definitely aren’t the same when sipped from any other vessel. Copper mugs are so synonymous with this drink that they’re more commonly referred to as Moscow Mule mugs than just, you know, copper mugs, making choosing a set more difficult than it probably should be.

The Moscow Mule may be a simple drink born from a clever marketing tactic , but it’s hard to deny the remarkable refreshment of vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice. Adding to the cocktail’s appeal is, of course, its traditional copper mug. Not only do these mugs look cool, they function as a mini insulator to keep drinks colder for longer — because no one likes a watered-down beverage.

You can add a custom engraving for $15 and offer a personal touch, or order it as-is, and your gift recipient will still understand that this mug was chosen with intention.

If you’re looking for an extra-special Moscow Mule mug to give as a gift or commemorate a special occasion, this one from Moscow Copper is hard to beat. Made from solid copper and shipped with a microfiber storage bag and a pine box, this isn’t just any old copper-colored mug.

These two-ounce shooters are perfect for, yes, doing shots, but think of their potential for serving a cute welcome drink at your next dinner party! In either case, these mini mugs are made of real copper and have nailed the look and feel of their larger counterparts.

We’re living in the era of the canned cocktail , so it’s not unreasonable to think there’s still a time and a place for taking shots. If you’re going to cheek up a vodka shot with a little splash of ginger beer and a lime garnish, why not go all-in and serve it in a mini Moscow Mule mug?

Cons: Not useful for much beyond shots.

This leads us to this mug’s only downside: It’s not actually made of copper. It’s stainless steel with a copper-colored lacquer finish. It’ll still keep your drink cold, and we like how it looks, but we do have to deduct a few authenticity points.

This Moscow Mule mug from Crate & Barrel certainly scores high marks in the aesthetics category. We love the sleek design and elegantly arched handle — there’s even an option for a graphite-colored finish rather than copper.

Though this set is a great bang for your buck, don’t expect to be able to toss these into the dishwasher — they are coated with a food-safe lacquer for longevity, but the harsh conditions of a dishwasher mean these are still destined for the sink when it’s time to clean up.

Whether you’re a frequent entertainer or just prepping for the holidays , this set of eight Moscow Mule mugs takes the cake for best value. Not only do you get eight mugs made of real copper, the set also includes two copper shooters, eight copper straws, and eight coasters.

This set of two Moscow Mule mugs includes a bar spoon and a copper shooter. While the price is a bit steep, the mugs are made of top-quality copper and produced by artisans in Texas and Michoacan.

“My favorite brand for copper products is Sertodo,” says Timo Torner, a bartender and the founder of Cocktail Society . “They produce amazing copper mugs, and I also have one of their copper cocktail shakers.”

If you’re looking to go all-out with your Moscow Mule mug collection, this pair from Sertodo is an excellent place to start.

These mugs are unlined and made of real, food-grade copper, so they’re perfectly safe and ready for frequent use. The only downside is that they do need to be washed by hand to preserve their lovely luster — but we think this is a minor inconvenience given the quality and price point.

If you’re looking for the quintessential Moscow Mule mug, this is it. Sold as a set of four, including copper straws and a copper shot glass, this kit from Moscow Mix will take your at-home bar to the next level.

Our Favorite

There are some excellent contenders here, but the Moscow Mix Moscow Mule Copper Mugs are our pick for best overall thanks to their quality, value, and traditional design.

Factors to Consider

Material



Though it might seem like a copper mug should be made of copper, looks can be deceiving. That said, while copper is the stuff of real-deal Moscow Mule mugs, finished stainless steel — like the one we chose for best modern mug — will work just fine to keep your drinks cold and look good doing it. If you're a stickler for authenticity, look for solid copper mugs.

Lined or unlined



This point can be divisive among beverage experts, but really? You can go for either lined or unlined mugs.

“I prefer unlined mugs that are made out of 100% copper,” says Torner, explaining that the trend of lined mugs began from claims that copper leaches into drinks. “While it’s true that copper reacts with acidic liquids, the trace levels of copper that may be consumed from the chemical reactions are so minuscule that you’d have to drink several dozen beverages from your copper mug every day before it became a concern.”

Torner also reminds us that the body requires trace amounts of copper to maintain healthy cell growth and help avoid illnesses. In other words, you don’t need to worry if your copper Moscow Mule mugs are unlined.

Handle strength



The handles on some Moscow Mule mugs are riveted, while others are welded. Welded handles are stronger and thus longer-lasting, but unless your mugs are going to be in heavy use — which is more likely in a bar than a home setting — you’ll be fine with either.

Ease of cleaning



It’s unlikely you’ll find a Moscow Mule mug you can toss in the dishwasher without a second thought. Mugs made of real copper should be hand-washed, and those that are lacquered should still be washed by hand to maintain the integrity of the finish.

Frequently Asked Questions What is so special about Moscow Mule mugs? Their appearance is certainly eye-catching, but Torner credits the functionality of these mugs, too.

“Copper cups are the ideal vessel for a Moscow Mule because of two things. First, copper conducts temperature well, so when an ice-cold drink is put inside, the material actually absorbs that temperature and keeps the drink cold for longer. Second, there’s evidence to suggest that the copper interacts with the drink and intensifies the tart flavors of ginger and lime.”

Why does a Moscow Mule have to be in a copper cup? It doesn’t have to be, but for the reasons above, a Moscow Mule is just better when enjoyed from a copper mug. If nothing else, enjoy it for the chill factor.

“The thermal conductivity of copper is 20 times that of stainless steel,” says Torner.

How do you clean a copper mug? Copper mugs should be washed by hand with warm, soapy water, then rinsed and dried thoroughly. Some mugs are dishwasher-safe, but handwashing may prolong their finish.

Should Moscow Mule mugs be lined or unlined? As we noted above, either option is perfectly fine. Many bartenders and drink experts prefer unlined Moscow Mule mugs for a pure copper experience.

Our Expertise

This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. She made her selections based on in-depth research and conversation with experts. She’s a fan of Moscow Mules and is on team "unlined copper" when it comes to mugs.