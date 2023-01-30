Ancient cooking tools, like the mortar and pestle, are still indispensable for the modern kitchen. You can use the two-piece device to hand grind spices or make guacamole or pesto the traditional way. The best mortar and pestles are easy to clean and should be selected based on what you plan to make. They come in various materials, often stone, metals, or wood, and each has its advantages and drawbacks. Monica Sunny, the founder of Chai Box, featured on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021, has many thoughts on choosing a mortar and pestle.

Sunny has been using a mortar and pestle since she was four. "A big thing in India is people making wooden toys for motor skills," says Sunny. "My grandmother bought this kitchen set for me, and one of the things was a mortar and pestle. That was my first educational toy. So, I have a relationship that goes way back." According to Sunny, mortars and pestles have incredible importance in Indian culture and cooking. The ancient tool is often a gift given to newlyweds or children leaving home.

As a chai expert, Sunny uses a mortar and pestle daily. She calls it her "chai meditation," where she pounds her custom tea blends to release oils and aromas to infuse the milk for chai. "The meditation is something I learned from my mom," says Sunny. "In the morning, you're taking 15 to 20 minutes for yourself to make yourself a cup of chai. Part of that is grinding the spices and boiling the water, but using that mortar and pestle every morning grounds me, literally."

Sunny estimates she has around four different mortars and pestles, even a small one for travel, and she also sells them on her website. Given her experience and collection, we turned to her for advice on how to pick the best mortar and pestle set, whether you're grinding spices, herbs, or mashing avocados.