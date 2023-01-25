The 7 Best Mini Food Processors for Salsa, Sauces, and Spreads

To help you find a model suitable for your needs, we conducted in-depth research on the breadth of compact food processors on the market, considering each one’s size, design, performance, and ease of cleaning. Keep scrolling to see which models are worth your money, starting with our overall favorite: the KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper .

Food processors are versatile appliances every home cook should have in their kitchen. While standard food processors have between 8 and 14 cups of capacity, mini food processors offer 2 to 5 cups for small jobs, such as preparing homemade dressings and dips. Though they don’t have grating or slicing attachments, they can chop an onion or whip up a batch of salad dressing in seconds. Plus, they save you the headache of cleaning a large machine without sacrificing too much power.

Best Overall KitchenAid KFC3516BM 3.5-Cup Food Chopper 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This model offers over a dozen colors to pick from and other add-on appliances you can purchase with it, such as an immersion blender. Cons: The lid can be challenging to lock and clean. This mini processor by culinary appliance leader KitchenAid is our best overall choice for its high functionality and versatility. Buy it alone, or bundle it with an immersion blender or hand mixer in a matching color. At 3.5 cups, it takes up minimal counter space; even snug kitchens should be able to fit this on the counter without issue. It features two speeds — chop and puree — so you can prepare anything from pico de gallo and pesto in one compact gadget. We also love that it has a drizzle basin where you can pour liquids in slowly for maximum emulsification and a pour spout for easy serving. Price at time of publish: $60 Power: 240 watts

240 watts Capacity: 3.5 cups

3.5 cups Dimensions: 5.6 x 7 x 8.7 inches



Best Value Ninja Express Chop Target View On Target View On Home Depot Pros: It features a splash guard to keep things clean and a non-slip base for sturdiness. Cons: There are lots of nooks and crannies to clean. The Ninja Express Chop will satisfy all your basic needs and will do so for such a low price, making it worthy of our best value award. The blades' placement makes it particularly efficient: Rather than having both near the bottom, one is positioned close to the top. This means you’ll get a quicker, more even chop or puree, with less time invested. Use the included splash guard to prevent spills, and pour directly through the spout if creating a looser dressing or sauce. Price at time of publish: $20 Power: 200 watts

200 watts Capacity: 2 cups

2 cups Dimensions: 10.1 x 5.7 x 5.7 inches

Best Splurge Cuisinart Elite Collection 4-Cup Die-Cast Mini Chopper/Grinder Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: It has dishwasher-safe parts and an included spatula, making it a winner for ease of use. Cons: The initial setup and lid placement can take a moment to learn. As a private chef, I can say this brand’s mini food processor is worth the splurge, as I’ve owned one for over two decades. I replaced the bowl once, and beyond that, have used it frequently and it continues to go strong. It has a drizzle basin, which lets oil enter at a perfect speed for Caesar dressing or pesto, as well as a patented auto-reserving blade with a blunt edge suitable for grinding spices. You’ll also appreciate the blade-locking system that secures the blade in place while you remove your mixture. Price at time of publish: $60 Power: 250 watts

250 watts Capacity: 4 cups

4 cups Dimensions: 5 x 1 x 6 inches



Most Versatile Ninja QB1004 Master Prep Professional Blender Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Puree, blend, and chop with this all-in-one set that has a high convenience factor. Cons: You’ll want to utilize the dishwasher to avoid washing the extra-sharp blades. Including three different bowls, this Ninja set allows you to make everything from salsa to smoothies. There is a 6-cup pitcher for smoothies and frozen cocktails, a 5-cup processor bowl for hummus and other dips, and a 2-cup chopper for dicing vegetables. Both the processor bowl and the chopper have four blades as opposed to two, meaning they are more efficient than most models. This set even comes with storage lids, so you can conveniently store leftovers in the fridge — no additional container required. Overall, it’s ideal for individuals who don’t need a large blender and families who want to make medium-sized batches of sauces. Price at time of publish: $60 Power: 450 watts

450 watts Capacity: 2-cup chopper bowl, 5-cup processor bowl, and 6-cup pitcher

2-cup chopper bowl, 5-cup processor bowl, and 6-cup pitcher Dimensions: 18.5 x 48.7 x 29.5 inches

Best for Beginners Hamilton Beach Electric Mini Food Processor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Solid power and a single-press button will make quick work of ingredients. Cons: Ingredients can get stuck between the blades. It doesn’t get more straightforward than the Hamilton Beach Mini Processor, which is why we named it our favorite pick for beginners. Simply place your ingredients inside and press the single button to take them anywhere from a rough chop to thoroughly pureed. The drizzle basin will slowly incorporate liquids, and the tall base keeps the contents of the basin closer to eye level than many other mini processors. After each use, you can place all the parts in the dishwasher for a fuss-free cleanup. Price at time of publish: $28 Power: 350 watts

350 watts Capacity: 3 cups

3 cups Dimensions: 5.2 x 5.9 x 8.54 inches



Best Cordless KitchenAid KFCB519BM Cordless Chopper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: The rechargeable battery lasts an impressive amount of time, and the device is compact despite having a 5-cup capacity. Cons: You have to press quite firmly to get it to start. With an appearance that’s more similar to a blender than a food processor, this cordless KitchenAid enables you to make larger-than-average batches of foods thanks to its 5-cup capacity. It has two speeds to chop and puree, and since it doesn’t have a cord, it’s great for on-the-go use: Take it camping; keep it in a dorm room with limited power outlets; or place it on your counter, looking clutter-free from cords. In true KitchenAid style, it comes in seven colors, including blue and red. Price at time of publish: $100 Power: Lithium battery-charged

Lithium battery-charged Capacity: 5 cups

5 cups Dimensions: 5.51 x 6.61 x 10.39 inches