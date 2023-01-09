From delicate ceremonial-grade tea meant for sipping to culinary-grade powder ideal for baking projects, we’ve pulled together a range of different matcha powders for every application. Golde’s Pure Matcha tops our list for its versatility and earthy, subtle flavor. Keep reading for our other top picks.

When looking for the best matcha powder, a good place to start is to determine exactly how you’ll be using it most often. Matcha can be prepared in a variety of ways as a hot or iced beverage, but it can be also utilized in other creative applications like cooking and baking. It’s also worth noting that there are two main grades of matcha: culinary and ceremonial. Culinary matcha is best for less nuanced cooking or baking purposes, while ceremonial matcha is best for drinking. Knowing whether you prefer your matcha as a latte or added to your morning smoothie will help you decide on which matcha powder is best.

In recent years, matcha has steadily grown in popularity worldwide. Traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies , today matcha is commonly found in everything from hot and iced matcha lattes to baked goods. Unlike other green teas, matcha is the product of a special growing and grinding process that results in a vibrant green color and a smooth, mellow taste.

These quick and easy matcha tea sachets from Rishi pack a rich, bold flavor and require practically no effort. Like a traditional tea bag, the only necessary step in brewing matcha with these sachets is submerging them in hot water for two minutes. Each box contains 15 sachets, each of which can be used to brew two 10-ounce cups of tea.

This vibrant blend is a mix of both first and second-harvest leaves, stone-ground into a powder that has both the smooth, grassy qualities of a ceremonial-grade blend and the bold, potent flavor of a culinary-grade option. These delicate leaves are hand-picked on a family farm in Uji and ground into a powder. Unlike more complex matcha with delicate notes that might get lost in a smoothie, this blend has a strong green tea taste that’s softer and smoother than purely culinary-grade tea. The bag makes over 30 servings.

The best matcha powder for lattes is a ceremonial-grade option that’s delicate enough in flavor to lack any astringent notes, yet potent enough to stand up against milk or sweeteners. This organic, stone-ground powder is harvested from Uji-grown tea leaves and has a mild, slightly bittersweet, nutty, and super smooth flavor. The bold green hue won’t lose its luster when blended with milk or creamer, and it produces a luxurious froth when whisked. If using a standard 30-gram scoop per latte, you can expect to get about 15 beverages per bag.

If you’re looking for matcha to gift to a loved one (or an indulgence for yourself), consider this Ummon matcha powder from Ippudo. It’s earthy, smooth on the palate, and complex with an umami flavor. This powder tastes best whisked with water until a frothy, thick consistency is reached, though it also works well sweetened or in a latte. This canister will make about two dozen servings.

For newcomers to matcha, there are few more user-friendly blends than this matcha powder from RISHI. With a reasonable price point and fine, lump-resistant powder, this canister is the perfect introduction to matcha. Although it is ground from second-harvest leaves, the flavor and color are more on par with a ceremonial-grade blend. This powder strikes a healthy balance between robust and refined, resulting in a matcha latte with body or a traditional matcha tea without any sharp or sour aftertaste. Each tin yields 16 or more lattes or beverages.

If you’re looking to infuse your favorite baked goods, smoothies, or desserts with the complex flavor and bright color of matcha, then you’ll want to opt for a culinary-grade matcha powder. Unlike other culinary-grade powders, which may have a lingering metallic or bitter aftertaste, this organic matcha powder tastes much closer to ceremonial quality. Its light yet earthy flavors are distinctive enough to stand out in any baked good. This bag will last 15 or more servings, depending on your serving size.

This ceremonial-grade matcha powder is single-origin, shade-grown, and stone-ground. These three qualities are important in ceremonial-grade teas because they minimize bitterness which may otherwise dominate the other flavors. This tea is ground from new leaves harvested at spring’s first growth for a creamy, rich, and delicate taste. The powder is extremely fine which ensures the tea does not clump and maintains its dark green hue even when whisked into a latte. You can expect 25 servings or more.

This affordable yet delicious spring harvest matcha is grown in two separate regions and then blended. The tasting notes of this blend are slightly vegetal, bright, and sweet. We suggest running this powder through a sifter (traditionally called a furui) before whisking, as it can occasionally stick together in clumps. It’s USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and shade-grown for a potent flavor. If using the suggested serving size (or one ounce per beverage), this powder makes around 20 beverages.

If you’re looking for something splurge-worthy, this deep, emerald-green, ceremonial-grade matcha powder is special. It is grown, harvested, and processed by a family-owned company with more than three decades of experience. With a silky texture, slightly sweet flavor, and a light, delicate finish, there are very few matcha powders out there that achieve such nuanced balance. Each canister should yield up to ten servings.

This organic ceremonial-grade matcha powder from Golde is cultivated in the Uji region of Japan. This area has ideal tea growing conditions, and it's considered to be the birthplace of the Japanese tea ceremony. The powder is a striking, vibrant green color with round, buttery, slightly grassy flavor notes, and some natural sweetness. This versatile matcha powder tastes great whisked in its traditional form or blended into a frappe, and it’s enough to make about 33 lattes.

Factors to Consider

Sourcing Region

To find the best matcha powder, consider its sourcing origin and cultivation practices. Much like wine, the quality, taste, and appearance of matcha are closely linked to the terroir. Camellia Sinensis, the green tea plant from which matcha leaves are harvested, grows best in well-draining soil with lots of hydration. Multiple regions in Japan provide the ideal climate (as in altitude, humidity, and ample sunlight) and aerated soil for the cultivation of superior tea leaves of all kinds, including matcha. All of the matcha powders recommended above are sourced directly from Japan, and many are from the Uji region most famously known for its history of matcha production and ceremonies.

Grade

The difference between ceremonial and culinary-grade matcha comes down to the time of harvest. Ceremonial-grade matcha is picked from young, fresh leaves that are the first growth of the season, whereas culinary-grade matcha is harvested from a second summer growth. Before the growing season, the tea plants are carefully shaded to prevent frost as well as to promote higher levels of chlorophyll and amino acids in the leaves. When grown under proper shade, matcha has high levels of L-theanine, an amino acid that has been linked to improvements in mood and a decrease in stress. Higher levels of amino acids in the leaves make for a smoother, bitter-free product that has lots of umami and natural sweetness.

Color

You may notice a difference in color between different matcha powders. This can be explained by the chlorophyll levels mentioned above. Aside from taste, shading the tea plants also determines the color a matcha powder will develop over time. Ceremonial-grade matcha, since it is harvested from new leaves with barely any time to undergo sunlight exposure, generally has a deeper, more verdant hue. Culinary-grade matcha tends to be lighter in color and warmer in tint because it is harvested from older leaves which generally have more overall UV exposure.

Use

It is generally suggested that ceremonial-grade matcha be utilized for beverages such as koicha (the traditional, ceremonial method of making tea) or matcha lattes. Culinary-grade matcha should be reserved for less nuanced applications like baking, smoothies, and desserts. The higher grade of the matcha, the more likely the flavors will be subtle, balanced, and more thoroughly enjoyed when prepared simply.



Frequently Asked Questions What is matcha? Matcha is a powder made from ground green tea leaves. The Camellia Sinensis plant from which matcha leaves are harvested is also the mother plant for black tea, white tea, oolong, yellow tea, and other green teas. The varieties of flavors, colors, and textures of these different teas all vary due to how the plant is grown and the leaves are harvested.

Matcha powder has a long history of traditional uses in Japan as a formalized ritual of tea leaf cultivation, preparation, and consumption in ceremonies. While once purely utilized in ceremonies for zen monks and the elite, matcha is now consumed worldwide in smoothies, lattes, and more.

How much caffeine is in matcha? On average, matcha contains about twice as much caffeine as other green teas. While it has less caffeine than coffee, the human body processes the caffeine in matcha much differently than it does with coffee. The caffeine from matcha is slowly released thanks to the powdered tea’s high amino acid levels. In other words, when drinking matcha you can expect a steady, continuous stream of energy without any jitters or energy crashes.

The caffeine levels in matcha powder vary contingent on the quality of the tea; however, you can expect a range of about 40-175 milligrams per cup.

How do you make matcha tea? Matcha tea can be made with a variety of different methods. Traditionally, the powder is scooped into the sifter (furui) and pressed through in a stirring motion with a bamboo scoop (chashaku) into a ceramic bowl (chawan). Once the powder has been sifted into the bowl, hot water is then added and left to rest for a minute or so. Using a bamboo whisk (chasen), whisk in either a circular motion for a smoother, thinner tea or an “M” or “W” rhythmic motion for a frothy, thicker result. Whisk for 10-20 seconds to fully incorporate the powder into the water and then serve. This method works to draw out the specific flavor profiles of the tea and can also be altered by adding a sweetener into the mixture before whisking or pouring the whisked matcha in a milk of your choice for a latte.

What else can you make with matcha powder? Although delicious when prepared as a traditional tea, matcha powder has plenty of other applications. If you don’t own a bamboo whisk or don’t prefer the above whisking method, the tea or latte can always be made using an electric whisk or milk frother for a similar result. Matcha powder can also be easily added to smoothies or shakes by scooping some of the tea directly into the blender. It may also be added to baked goods along with other dry ingredients for a green tea variation on classic sweets.

Our Expertise

Stella is a former Pastry Chef turned food writer with years of experience testing and researching all things food. Invested in discovering fun new flavors and the tools that help to create them, you can find her work in EdibleLA, Apartment Therapy, and the Kitchn. Aside from being an avid matcha drinker herself, for this article, she researched dozens of matcha powder reviews and expert recommendations.