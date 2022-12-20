We may never come to a definitive answer about whether a martini is better shaken or stirred, mixed with gin or vodka, or served with an olive or a lemon twist. A martini, after all, is one of the most personal (and specific) drink orders out there. But one thing’s for sure: The glass you use for your martini makes all the difference.

The best martini glasses come in a variety of different materials, shapes, and sizes to satisfy every budget and style. V-shaped martini glasses may be the most common in bars across the country (it’s often used for creative spins on martinis — appletini, anyone?), but there are plenty of other riffs on the classic shape to choose from for your home bar setup.

We found the best martini glasses across every category, for every budget and type of drinker. Whether you prefer thin and elegant crystal martini glasses or are looking for a budget-friendly (and hard to break!) stemless option, we’ve got you covered. The Schott Zwiesel Universal Classico Martini Glasses check all the boxes for their versatility and classic shape. Read on for our other top picks.