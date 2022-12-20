What to Buy The 8 Best Martini Glasses of 2022 We’ve rounded up the best martini glasses in every category, from Nick and Nora sets to crystal. By Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, and the former social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines. She has also worked as a cook on a small farm in Central New York and a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City. Her first book, a food and farming memoir titled The Call of the Farm, was published in 2014. Her second book, a romance novel set in Scotland, will be published in February 2023. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon We may never come to a definitive answer about whether a martini is better shaken or stirred, mixed with gin or vodka, or served with an olive or a lemon twist. A martini, after all, is one of the most personal (and specific) drink orders out there. But one thing’s for sure: The glass you use for your martini makes all the difference. The 10 Best Bar Carts of 2022 The best martini glasses come in a variety of different materials, shapes, and sizes to satisfy every budget and style. V-shaped martini glasses may be the most common in bars across the country (it’s often used for creative spins on martinis — appletini, anyone?), but there are plenty of other riffs on the classic shape to choose from for your home bar setup. We found the best martini glasses across every category, for every budget and type of drinker. Whether you prefer thin and elegant crystal martini glasses or are looking for a budget-friendly (and hard to break!) stemless option, we’ve got you covered. The Schott Zwiesel Universal Classico Martini Glasses check all the boxes for their versatility and classic shape. Read on for our other top picks. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Schott Zwiesel Martini Glass at Pottery Barn Jump to Review Best Splurge: Estelle Hand-Blown Colored Martini Glasses at Food52 Jump to Review Best Value: Crystalia Martini Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Nick and Nora: Riedel Nick and Nora Cocktail Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Set for Entertaining: Mikasa Martini Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stemless: Dragon Glass Stemless Martini Glass at Amazon Jump to Review Best Crystal: Fiore Martini Glasses at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Coupe: Riedel Veritas Coupe Glasses, Set of 2 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Schott Zwiesel Universal Classico Martini Glass Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn View On Sur La Table The name says it all: Schott Zwiesel’s martini glasses are classic. These German-made crystal glasses are from an iconic name in stemware. Surprisingly affordable for crystal, these are priced not much higher than our value pick. They’re also (almost) shatter-resistant, due to extra reinforcement at the bowl-stem and stem-foot junctures. They are dishwasher-safe, although to avoid a cloudy appearance on glassware over time, hand-washing is best. Price at time of publish: $13 Capacity: 8.9 ouncesHeight: 6.4 inchesMaterial: Crystal Best Splurge Estelle Hand-Blown Colored Martini Glasses Food52 View On Food52 View On West Elm Invest in these bell-shaped martini glasses, and you can be sure you’ll have the most unique set of drinkware around. Hand-blown in Poland, they’re available in three different vintage-inspired colorways (or go for the mixed set, which includes two each of rose, smoke, and blush). As a bonus, if you fall in love with the style, you can build your collection with rocks and wine glasses from the same maker. Price at time of publish: $205 Capacity: 8.25 ouncesHeight: 7.25 inchesMaterial: Hand-blown glass Best Value Crystalia Classic Martini Glasses Amazon View On Amazon We compared dozens of martini glass sets on Amazon, and this petite set came out on top. With a near-perfect customer rating and attractive price, these V-shaped glasses will get the job done and are a sturdy choice for the accident-prone cocktail fan. They’re made in Europe and have a just-thick-enough stem to discourage snapping and breaking. Heads up: With a 6-ounce capacity bowl, these are slightly smaller than some of our other picks. Price at time of publish: $28 Capacity: 6 ouncesHeight: 5.8 inchesMaterial: Glass Best Nick and Nora Riedel Nick and Nora Cocktail Glasses 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bloomingdales Nick and Nora were a cocktail-loving fictional husband-and-wife detective team popular in the 1930s and 40s. While there is no shortage of “Nick & Nora”-style martini glasses now (the vintage style is making a comeback), this set from Riedel takes the cake. We appreciate the gently curved lip — similar in shape to a tulip glass — that makes this pick stand out from the crowd. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 4.9 ouncesHeight: 6 inchesMaterial: Glass Best Set for Entertaining Mikasa Cheers Martini Glasses Macy's View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Horchow.com For the martini enthusiast who likes to show a little personality: These XL glasses from Mikasa are too fun to pass up. Each glass in this set of four has a generous 10-ounce capacity, and a different etched design, including swirls and polka dots. Use this set for your next gathering, or gift it to a friend who loves to entertain. Choosing a glass to suit your personality is almost as fun as imbibing from it. Price at time of publish: $50 Capacity: 10 ouncesHeight: 7.5 inchesMaterial: Crystal Best Stemless Dragon Glass Stemless Martini Glass Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Although stemless glassware is not quite ideal for martinis, this creative and striking set has cracked the code. They’re double-walled, which keeps your cocktails colder for longer. These glasses are a consistent top performer on Amazon, regularly praised for their durability and no-sweat, incredibly insulated construction. If stability is a concern, these sturdy stemless glasses are an easy solution, since they won’t easily chip, break, or fall over. Price at time of publish: $35 Capacity: 7 ouncesHeight: 4.3 inchesMaterial: Glass Best Crystal Fiore Martini Glasses Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma For retro-inspired cocktail hour elegance, you can’t do better than these sparkling crystal glasses. Made in Slovenia and expertly crafted to evoke a look of abstract flowers, these are the glasses you’ll want to use for entertaining and special occasions. They’re moderately, sensibly sized with a 7.5-ounce capacity bowl. Price at time of publish: $120 Capacity: 7.5 ouncesHeight: 7.75 inchesMaterial: Crystal Best Coupe Riedel Veritas Coupe Glasses, Set of 2 Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond May we just say: Wow. These stunning glasses are super thin from bowl to stem. While that makes for a show-stopping aesthetic, it also allows the subtle flavors of the spirits to shine through — a must for cocktail drinkers who insist on a specific brand of gin or vodka. A pleasure to hold, you’ll reach for these multi-tasking glasses anytime you’re craving a martini or Champagne. Price at time of publish: $90 Capacity: 8.5 ouncesHeight: 6.3 inchesMaterial: Crystal Factors to Consider Size How big should a martini glass be? Some martini glasses, like the Nick & Nora style, hold less liquid. Others, like most V-shaped glasses, can contain more. In contrast to rocks glasses, martini glasses should be filled relatively close to the brim. A traditional martini is 4 ounces — 3 ounces of gin or vodka and 1 ounce of vermouth. Consider that the larger the martini, the more likely it will become warm before the drinker finishes it. Material Most martini glasses are made from glass or crystal. Plastic stemware is not ideal for martinis. Glass martini glasses are more common and usually less expensive. Crystal can be spun very thin, which makes for stemware with an elegant and luxurious look and feel — a thin edge can also make the spirit’s subtle flavors easier to notice. Design What style of martini glass is best? This is where personal preference comes into play. A V-shaped glass is the most traditional, although it can be awkward to store, due to its top-heavy design. V-shaped glasses are also more likely to cause spills, thanks to their wide diameters and sloped sides. If you’re worried about sloshes, consider a coupe or bell-shaped glass. There’s also the lip thickness to consider. As mentioned above, a thinner lip will allow the nuances of the cocktail to sing. As a tradeoff, thinner glassware is delicate and easier to break. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best glass for a martini? There’s no easy answer to this one. Conical V-shaped martini glasses are easy to find and a popular choice among bartenders and at-home mixologists. But generally speaking, a glass that tapers to the stem is best for martinis, as opposed to a straight-edged rocks glass or highball tumbler. What other glasses can I use for a martini? A coupe — sometimes used for Champagne and sparkling wine — makes a smart-looking martini glass. A Nick & Nora glass is another favorite among professional bartenders due to its versatility (like the coupe, it’s not just for martinis). Its bowl is a little taller and more narrow than a coupe glass, which makes spills and sloshes less likely. This vintage-inspired bell-shaped glass is a great glow-up for martinis. What is the most popular martini glass size? Even bartenders will admit that the best type of glass for martinis depends on the situation — and the style of the martini drinker, of course. But the most common kind of martini glass is a V-shaped glass. These stemmed glasses have a wide, round diameter that tapers gradually to the stem. V-shaped glasses have cemented their place in bar cabinets over the last few decades. They’re the stemware of choice for culturally iconic cocktails, like the Cosmopolitan and Espresso Martini. What shape is a martini glass? A traditional martini glass is shaped like a V, with a conical base and wide, round rim. Although you can drink a martini from coupe glasses and Nick & Nora glasses, those options are multi-purpose and not “just” for martinis. How do you hold a martini glass? The correct way to hold a martini glass is by the stem (or at the very bottom of the base, if you have stemless martini glasses). Martinis should be served ice-cold, and the heat of your hand can warm the cocktail if you hold the glass by the bowl. How do you chill a martini glass? Martinis are served “up,” without ice. To keep a martini cold for longer, pour it into a chilled glass. You can chill a martini glass by placing it in the freezer for at least 30 minutes before using it (don’t remove it until just before pouring it). You can also store martini glasses in the freezer so they’re always ready, but if you do that, make sure they are in a safe spot, away from heavy or bulky items that could break the glass if shifted.To quick-chill a martini glass without a freezer, fill the bowl of the glass with ice cubes (crushed ones are best because they cover more surface area of the glass) while you are mixing the drink. Pour the ice into the sink just before serving. How do you rim a martini glass? You can rim a martini glass with sugar, salt, or seasonings, although a traditional martini cocktail does not have a rimmed edge. However, you can certainly use a martini glass for other drinks. First, spread the seasoning out in a shallow bowl or plate large enough to accommodate the diameter of the glass. Your seasoning or flavoring of choice needs something slightly sticky and wet to adhere to. Typically, bartenders swipe a bit of citrus — like lemon, lime, or grapefruit, depending on the flavor profile of the drink — around the rim. After that, invert the glass and place it in the seasoning, rolling it slightly so the salt or sugar adheres to the citrus. You can rim the entire diameter of a martini glass or just a portion. It’s best to keep the rim decoration thin, so it doesn’t drip down the outside of the glass as the cocktail is sipped. Our Expertise Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. Previously a senior associate editor and social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines, Rochelle is also a culinary school graduate, and a former professional baker and line cook. Her drink order is a dirty martini with at least three olives. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit