The 10 Best Margarita Glasses of 2022

From stemless old-fashioned style picks to stemmed shapes with a funky cactus theme, we found the best margarita glasses for every drinking occasion imaginable. West Elm’s Recycled Mexican Drinking Glasses get our pick for Best Overall thanks to their sturdy glass construction, selection of pretty colors, and overall versatility. Read on for our other top picks.

Like many other classic cocktails , the margarita has a unique, instantly recognizable glassware shape. A variation of the coupe, a traditional margarita glass has an oversized curved bowl and a wide rim for optional salting. Since the drink is usually served on the rocks (and there’s no risk of warming the cocktail with your hand), many different glassware shapes can be used to serve a margarita.

There’s a reason why margaritas are one of the most classic and popular cocktails. The beverage’s three simple ingredients — tequila, orange liqueur, and lime — create the perfect balance of sweet, sour, and salt. Whether you prefer your margarita shaken and served on the rocks or blended up and frozen, there’s one important factor that can make or break the entire drinking experience: the glassware you use.

Colorful specks of yellow, orange, red, and blue dance across the surface of these fun 12-ounce margarita glasses. Each fleck of confetti-inspired color is randomized and handpainted, making every piece look unique. Aesthetics aside, these Novica glasses are sturdy, feel lovely to hold, and are noticeably handmade. While they certainly spice up a margarita, they would also work great as daily drinking glasses for water and iced coffee.

A refreshing margarita and a classic blue-rimmed glass go hand in hand, and this hand-blown Novica set certainly fits the bill. Durable, medium-sized, wide-rimmed, and dishwasher-safe, this set of six glasses elevates any margarita drinking experience. Because the sides curve slightly inwards towards the top, you can expect minimal spillage (even after you’ve had a few).

These large 16-ounce glasses are handcrafted using a traditional Mexican spiral design that adds a fun aesthetic element. Though these glasses are a bit bulky, they make a great option for those seeking volume and a classic cantina aesthetic. They’re over six inches tall with slight variation in shape, size, and color due to their hand-blown nature. Their substantial body and wide rim make these margarita glasses fun to use for dinner parties.

For the elegant feel of stemmed glassware without the worry of breaking said stem, opt for these unique hand-blown conical glasses with a sturdy base. Handmade by a cooperative in Guatemala that crushes the discarded glass and repurposes it into fresh, usable drinkware, these glasses are a work of art. Although they are on the pricier end of the spectrum, this distinctive set will elevate your margarita-drinking experience while supporting a small, revitalized community of makers.

If you’re running with the margarita theme, these Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses are the choice for you. Their clear, tapered bowl rests atop a sturdy, green, cactus-shaped stem that makes serving and drinking out of these themed glasses festive and fun. The dishwasher-safe glasses are larger than other similar options, holding up to 16 ounces. Because the glasses are oversized, they can also double as vessels for serving salsas, dips, and desserts. We think these glasses are perfect for themed entertaining with just the right amount of kitsch.

This set of six shatterproof glasses is made from sturdy, BPA-free plastic. The elegant, colorful glasses hold their own against other breakable (and often pricier) glass options. Just because they’re made of plastic, however, doesn’t mean they are meant for single use. Dishwasher-safe, portable, and poolside-friendly, this drinkware set is a great pick for those of us with little ones, pets, outdoor spaces, or clumsy friends. The classic margarita shape and ultra-wide rim make these glasses a fun and practical choice for showcasing any cocktail.

Libbey is a great source for reliable, quality glasses that feel great in the hand and hold up over time. This set of four 12-ounce margarita glasses plus a matching 56-ounce pitcher is ideal for dinner parties, boozy brunches, and so much more. The included pitcher is large enough to hold four cocktails at a time, plus room for ice. Now all you’re missing is guac and chips.

Your margarita will look gorgeous poured into one of these distinctive tumblers. Every piece manufactured by this Mexican company is hand-blown with recycled glass and has a unique pattern of blended marbled hues. The flat wide rim and substantial walls will ensure your cocktail stays icy cold and perfectly balanced, but the glasses can be used for a variety of other beverages as well. If you’re looking to invest in a truly unique set of glasses, these special pieces are worth the splurge.

Simple and elegant, this double old-fashioned glass has a sleek and streamlined silhouette that’s perfect for showcasing your favorite margarita recipe. These durable vessels are crafted from tempered glass, which means they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe and ideal for secure stacking without chipping or breaking. The wide diameter and thick, rounded lip of each glass are also ideal for adding a salt or sugar rim.

This hefty set of four checks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect margarita glass — the thick walls, wide rims, and slight curves work to keep the cocktail insulated, contained, and proportionally salted. Because these glasses are handcrafted in Mexico and mouth-blown using sustainably-sourced recycled glass, the slight variances in each piece make this set unique. The artisan-designed vessels can house any variation of margarita, but they also make for a versatile option when it comes to serving everyday juice, water, or even iced coffee.

Factors to Consider

Material



While most traditional margarita glasses are made from glass, we also included a few plastic options on this list. The thickness, weight, and shape are important considerations. All margarita glasses can usually be broken down into two categories: hand-blown or manufactured.

Hand-blown glasses have a heavier, organic feel. Sometimes crafted with recycled glass, often by artisans and collectives, in most cases, you’ll be investing in drinkware that has a positive social and environmental impact. They often vary slightly in color, size, and shape from glass to glass, so you may find small air bubbles or inconsistencies in some. Hand-blown glasses normally have thicker walls that work to insulate your drink and can have a wider rim.

Margarita glasses can also be made from manufactured materials. In these options, you can expect matching sets of glasses with minimal to no variance and a consistent feel. Because finer precision can be achieved with this method, there’s also an opportunity for thinner walls and uniform design elements, such as the cactus details on the stem of the Libbey glass. Manufactured glasses are also almost always dishwasher-safe.

Size



Size is an important factor in picking out the appropriate margarita glass. It’s worth taking into account how you prefer your margarita, how often you plan on drinking one, and if versatility in function matters for your purposes. A larger, party-sized glass that holds upwards of 16 ounces may cater to your entertaining needs, while a set of smaller glasses might make more sense if you’re using margarita glasses to serve other cocktails or nonalcoholic beverages. Some of our smaller, stemless picks double as versatile 8- or 10-ounce rocks glasses.

Versatility



Along with size, you’ll also want to consider shape to assess the drinkware’s versatility. A traditional stemmed margarita glass with a wide rim generally has less all-around versatility, though it can still be used to serve desserts or other blended drinks. If you’re looking to serve only margaritas, a traditional and sturdy stemmed margarita glass is what you’ll want.

Stemless rocks glasses are a more versatile option. Easier to store and more manageable to hold, rocks glasses can be used to serve a wider range of beverages and feel straightforward to drink from. Despite their wide range of uses, they still work nicely as margarita glasses.

Our Expertise

Stella is a former Pastry Chef turned food writer with years of experience testing and researching all things food. Invested in discovering fun new flavors and the tools that help to create them, you can find her work in EdibleLA, Apartment Therapy, and the Kitchn. For this article, she researched dozens of glassware product reviews.