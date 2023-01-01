With different blade types, designs, and safety features, it can be hard to know which mandoline is right for you. Luckily, we researched the top models on the market to determine the ones worth adding to your kitchen. Plus, we consulted with Josh Donald, owner of Bernal Cutlery , to find out what professionals look for in this kitchen tool. Read on for our list of the best mandolines, including our top choice, the Swissmar Borner V-Slicer Mandoline , as it’s suitable for any type of vegetable thanks to its razor-sharp blades.

Mandolines allow you to chop large batches of produce quicker than a knife and create uniform cuts for specific recipes and texture needs. They are particularly useful at making fast work of tough-to-slice vegetables, like potatoes and squash, so you can effortlessly cut them super thin or extra thick.

Best Overall Swissmar Borner V-Slicer Hand-Held Mandoline 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: The blades stay sharp after years of use and are easy to swap out to adjust thickness. Cons: The white plastic can stain easily. Effortlessly slice your favorite fruits and veggies with this German-made mandoline. This set comes with a safety guard, storage caddy, and three blade inserts for julienne, shreds, and thin and thick slices. Not only does it work well on hearty vegetables, but it’s also suitable for delicate produce like ripe tomatoes thanks to the V-style blade. To get things clean, carefully wash your mandoline by hand immediately after each use, as the white plastic can stain easily. The tool can stand upright on your countertop, so it takes up minimal space when not in use. Price at time of publish: $60 Blade Style: V-style

V-style Blades Included: 3

Best Value Mueller Austria Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Slicer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: For an incredible price, this mandoline includes five interchangeable blades. Cons: It may be hard to place a bowl underneath the blade to catch the sliced items. You don’t need to spend a lot to get a quality mandoline. This model has five different multipurpose blade options, so you can use it as a grater, shredder, coarse shredder, slicer blade, or wavy blade for cheese, fruits, or veggies. The thickness is fully adjustable between 1 and 9 millimeters to meet your various needs, and your hands will stay protected thanks to the slicer guard feature with stainless steel prongs that keep food secure. It’s dishwasher-safe for a fuss-free cleanup, and everything packs into a storage box when not in use. Price at time of publish: $40 Blade Style: V-style

V-style Blades Included: 5

Best Handheld Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Adjustable Vegetable Slicer Set 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Pros: It’s compact, lightweight, and sits securely on bowls and containers. Cons: The maximum thickness for this mandoline is only three millimeters. Instead of having to swap in and out multiple blades, this Japanese mandoline has a straight ceramic blade that can be adjusted between four different widths — from 0.5 to 3 millimeters thick. It has a plastic handguard that keeps your hands safe while slicing and corner notches that secure to your bowl of choice to streamline the task. Overall, this is a super lightweight model that’s dishwasher-safe and simple to use. Price at time of publish: $25 Blade Style: Japanese

Best Professional Bron Coucke Original Stainless Steel Classic Chef's Mandoline 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This heavy-duty, high-quality mandoline easily adjusts to your desired thickness and is built to last. Cons: It can be cumbersome at first, but once you get the hang of it, it works flawlessly. If you’re willing to spend more for something that will last forever, this is the model for you. With three different blades and adjustable thickness settings, this French-made stainless steel mandoline is a top pick for professionals. Take your pick from typical straight cuts, julienne, and wavy slices for whatever’s on the menu, knowing the stainless steel handguard will keep the tool sturdy and secure. If you live in a smaller space with minimal storage, this five-pound tool might be a bit too bulky compared to more compact or handheld mandolines. Price at time of publish: $300 Blade Style: French

French Blades Included: 3

Best for Beginners Dash Safe Slice Mandoline 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: This model has an advanced safety feature that keeps your fingers completely protected from the blade. Cons: The chute is too small for some foods, so you might need to cut them first to make them fit. If you’re not confident with your mandoline skills quite yet, there are options out there with extra safety features perfect for beginners. We love the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer because of its chute that sends your food through the blade with the help of a spring-loaded handle, preventing your fingers from getting anywhere near sharp edges. There are 30 different slicing options between two blades, ranging from half a millimeter to eight millimeters, which allow you to dice, julienne, and matchstick to your liking. What’s more, your freshly sliced and diced vegetables will fall perfectly into the built-in food catcher. The entire mandoline folds down to store easily for fuss-free storage and is even available in multiple color options to fit your style. Price at time of publish: $50 Blade Style: V-style

V-style Blades Included: 2