The Zwilling Knife Storage Bar , which tops our list, can store up to eight large knives in various arrangements and can be easily wall-mounted to save precious countertop space. Keep reading for our full list of the best magnetic knife holders available online, from wall-mounted bars to slim countertop stands.

That’s where a magnetic knife holder comes in. It’s a smart storage solution for anyone with a mismatched collection of stainless steel tools. Instead of a traditional knife block, which has size and capacity limitations due to its slotted design, a magnetic knife holder offers maximum storage flexibility with a sleek and compact footprint. In short: They’re great for small kitchens.

Most home cooks amass a hefty collection of blades and tools. Before you know it, every inch of free space on your countertops and in your drawers starts to overflow with chef’s knives, meat cleavers, honing steels, and kitchen shears . At a certain point, it becomes nearly impossible to keep track of what tools you have and where exactly they live. That fancy Japanese kitchen knife your parents gifted you last year? It’s probably buried in a cabinet.

Best Overall Zwilling Knife Storage Bar Amazon View On Amazon This slim and modern magnetic bar from Zwilling is long enough to hold eight large everyday knives and other cooking tools like scissors and sharpeners, freeing up space on countertops and in drawers. The stainless steel construction is sleek enough to blend in with any kitchen design — and if you’re looking for a wood version, Zwilling offers an identical version in walnut. Note that the bar comes with hardware for easy mounting. The brand recommends testing out the magnetic pull before installation. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 21.5 x 5.75 x 4.5 inches

21.5 x 5.75 x 4.5 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Placement: Wall-mounted

Best Value Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon View On Amazon The Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Holder is similar to the Zwilling knife bar in design but is a more affordable option. Made from stainless steel, the modern-looking bar features an ultra-sturdy, heavy-duty magnet that can hold up to six pounds of knives and tools. It’s available in a range of sizes from 10 to 24 inches long, depending on the number of utensils you want to store. There’s plenty of clearance between the bar and the wall to prevent your hand from scraping when reaching for an item. It’s simple to mount and can be placed on both a wall or refrigerator door, which adds major versatility. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: Lengths range between 10 to 24 inches

Lengths range between 10 to 24 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Placement: Wall-mounted

Best Splurge 360 Knife Block 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon For a magnetic knife holder that’s both functional and stylish, the 360 Knife Block is a top pick. This practical kitchen accessory offers considerable magnetic strength to hold all your favorite knives as you rotate the block 360 degrees for easy access while cooking. And don’t worry about it tipping over — the 10-pound, custom-milled stainless steel base with cork padding offers enough weight to hold up to 14 blades. This particular block is available in various wood stains, including walnut, honey bamboo, and black. Take it to the next level with the MAX version, which includes added slots at the top for even more knife and tool storage. Price at time of publish: $350 Size: 7.5 x 7.5 x 11.5 inches

7.5 x 7.5 x 11.5 inches Material: Walnut

Walnut Placement: Countertop

Best Minimalist Material Kitchen The Stand Material Kitchen View On Materialkitchen.com Material Kitchen's The Stand offers a clean, minimalist look with serious strength if you’re looking for a magnetic knife holder as sleek as your favorite set of chef’s knives. Made from FSC-certified, sustainably-harvested wood in beech and walnut, this slanted knife stand can hold up to eight knives total, with a fully magnetic body on both sides. No wonder it was featured as one of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” in past years. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 9.5 x 9.5 x 4 inches

9.5 x 9.5 x 4 inches Material: Wood

Wood Placement: Countertop

Best Natural Wood Linoroso Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon View On Amazon Made from steel and wood, the Linoroso Magnetic Knife Holder offers the best of both worlds. Two strips of enhanced magnets wrapped in an acacia wood metal plate cover provide a strong magnetic hold. With an attached metal wall mount, this bar sturdily holds stainless steel, carbon steel, and other knife and kitchen tools with ease. Plus, unlike traditional cube or rectangular knife bars, it features a 63-degree parallelogram-shaped design, adding an architectural edge to your kitchen accessory wall. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 16.54 x 2.36 x 0.83 inches

16.54 x 2.36 x 0.83 inches Material: Acacia wood

Acacia wood Placement: Wall-mounted

Best Modern Fomidao Magnetic Knife Block Holder Amazon View On Amazon Clean out your kitchen drawers with this modern, dual-sided countertop magnetic knife holder. This elegant yet functional tool features a sleek, stainless steel square block with a thick wooden base. A double-sided magnet strip securely holds knives of all sizes on either side, while a suction cup base ensures the block remains in place. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 13.58 x 9.25 x 2.95 inches

13.58 x 9.25 x 2.95 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Placement: Countertop

Best Countertop Zwilling Italian Magnetic Knife Block 5 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart View On Wayfair Looking to show off your most prized blades? For a modern magnetic knife block that doubles as a kitchen centerpiece, the Zwilling Slanted Italian Magnetic Knife Block is an excellent choice. Made in Italy from food-safe, stain-resistant solid beechwood, this countertop knife block offers supreme durability and can hold and organize up to 10 large blades. It’s also available in a semi-circle and vertical varieties, so you can pick the shape that best fits your kitchen style. Price at time of publish: $130 Size: 10 x 10 x 16 inches

10 x 10 x 16 inches Material: Wood

Wood Placement: Countertop

Best Wall-Mounted Eco-Kitchen Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon View On Amazon Keep your most-used kitchen tools and utensils organized and on display with this strong, no-frills knife bar. The 18-inch Eco-Kitchen Magnetic Knife Holder uses powerful neodymium magnets to hold more than half a dozen knives. It’s also equipped with a utensil hanger to maximize the use of your kitchen space by storing additional tools like spatulas and whisks. Installation is easy with just two screws, while the hanging utensil holders simply slide on. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 18 inches

18 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Placement: Wall-mounted

Best for Small Kitchens Novaware 16-Inch Magnetic Knife Strip 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Even the most basic magnetic knife bars maximize storage, but the Novaware Walnut Knife Magnetic Strip Holder takes it up a notch. This holder is perfect for small kitchens or home cooks with plenty of knives and tools, offering double the storage capacity to fit any utensil — including metal spice jars. The thick magnetic bar plus the inner knife slip can safely store more than 15 knives at once. There are 32 heavy-duty magnets embedded inside the wooden case, which offer a secure pull-and-release. Plus, the holder offers added security via a center universal slip which allows knives to only be accessed from the top. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: 16.1 x 2 x 2.3 inches

16.1 x 2 x 2.3 inches Material: Walnut

Walnut Placement: Wall-mounted