What to Buy The 10 Best Magnetic Knife Holders for 2023 Our top pick is the simple and sleek Zwilling Knife Storage Bar. By Clarissa Buch Zilberman Published on January 3, 2023

Most home cooks amass a hefty collection of blades and tools. Before you know it, every inch of free space on your countertops and in your drawers starts to overflow with chef's knives, meat cleavers, honing steels, and kitchen shears. At a certain point, it becomes nearly impossible to keep track of what tools you have and where exactly they live. That fancy Japanese kitchen knife your parents gifted you last year? It's probably buried in a cabinet. We Tested the Best Chef's Knife for Every Type of Task That’s where a magnetic knife holder comes in. It’s a smart storage solution for anyone with a mismatched collection of stainless steel tools. Instead of a traditional knife block, which has size and capacity limitations due to its slotted design, a magnetic knife holder offers maximum storage flexibility with a sleek and compact footprint. In short: They’re great for small kitchens. The Zwilling Knife Storage Bar, which tops our list, can store up to eight large knives in various arrangements and can be easily wall-mounted to save precious countertop space. Keep reading for our full list of the best magnetic knife holders available online, from wall-mounted bars to slim countertop stands. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Zwilling Knife Storage Bar at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Holder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: 360 Knife Block at Amazon Jump to Review Best Minimalist: Material Kitchen The Stand at Materialkitchen.com Jump to Review Best Natural Wood: Linoroso Magnetic Knife Holder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Modern: Fomidao Magnetic Knife Block Holder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Countertop: Zwilling Italian Magnetic Knife Block at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Wall-Mounted: Eco-Kitchen Magnetic Knife Holder at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Kitchens: Novaware 16-Inch Magnetic Knife Strip at Amazon Jump to Review Most Versatile: Boker Wood Magnetic Knife Block at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Zwilling Knife Storage Bar Amazon View On Amazon This slim and modern magnetic bar from Zwilling is long enough to hold eight large everyday knives and other cooking tools like scissors and sharpeners, freeing up space on countertops and in drawers. The stainless steel construction is sleek enough to blend in with any kitchen design — and if you’re looking for a wood version, Zwilling offers an identical version in walnut. Note that the bar comes with hardware for easy mounting. The brand recommends testing out the magnetic pull before installation. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 21.5 x 5.75 x 4.5 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelPlacement: Wall-mounted Best Value Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon View On Amazon The Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Holder is similar to the Zwilling knife bar in design but is a more affordable option. Made from stainless steel, the modern-looking bar features an ultra-sturdy, heavy-duty magnet that can hold up to six pounds of knives and tools. It’s available in a range of sizes from 10 to 24 inches long, depending on the number of utensils you want to store. There’s plenty of clearance between the bar and the wall to prevent your hand from scraping when reaching for an item. It’s simple to mount and can be placed on both a wall or refrigerator door, which adds major versatility. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: Lengths range between 10 to 24 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelPlacement: Wall-mounted Best Splurge 360 Knife Block 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon For a magnetic knife holder that’s both functional and stylish, the 360 Knife Block is a top pick. This practical kitchen accessory offers considerable magnetic strength to hold all your favorite knives as you rotate the block 360 degrees for easy access while cooking. And don’t worry about it tipping over — the 10-pound, custom-milled stainless steel base with cork padding offers enough weight to hold up to 14 blades. This particular block is available in various wood stains, including walnut, honey bamboo, and black. Take it to the next level with the MAX version, which includes added slots at the top for even more knife and tool storage. Price at time of publish: $350 Size: 7.5 x 7.5 x 11.5 inchesMaterial: WalnutPlacement: Countertop Best Minimalist Material Kitchen The Stand Material Kitchen View On Materialkitchen.com Material Kitchen's The Stand offers a clean, minimalist look with serious strength if you’re looking for a magnetic knife holder as sleek as your favorite set of chef’s knives. Made from FSC-certified, sustainably-harvested wood in beech and walnut, this slanted knife stand can hold up to eight knives total, with a fully magnetic body on both sides. No wonder it was featured as one of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” in past years. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 9.5 x 9.5 x 4 inchesMaterial: WoodPlacement: Countertop Best Natural Wood Linoroso Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon View On Amazon Made from steel and wood, the Linoroso Magnetic Knife Holder offers the best of both worlds. Two strips of enhanced magnets wrapped in an acacia wood metal plate cover provide a strong magnetic hold. With an attached metal wall mount, this bar sturdily holds stainless steel, carbon steel, and other knife and kitchen tools with ease. Plus, unlike traditional cube or rectangular knife bars, it features a 63-degree parallelogram-shaped design, adding an architectural edge to your kitchen accessory wall. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 16.54 x 2.36 x 0.83 inches Material: Acacia woodPlacement: Wall-mounted Best Modern Fomidao Magnetic Knife Block Holder Amazon View On Amazon Clean out your kitchen drawers with this modern, dual-sided countertop magnetic knife holder. This elegant yet functional tool features a sleek, stainless steel square block with a thick wooden base. A double-sided magnet strip securely holds knives of all sizes on either side, while a suction cup base ensures the block remains in place. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 13.58 x 9.25 x 2.95 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelPlacement: Countertop Best Countertop Zwilling Italian Magnetic Knife Block 5 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart View On Wayfair Looking to show off your most prized blades? For a modern magnetic knife block that doubles as a kitchen centerpiece, the Zwilling Slanted Italian Magnetic Knife Block is an excellent choice. Made in Italy from food-safe, stain-resistant solid beechwood, this countertop knife block offers supreme durability and can hold and organize up to 10 large blades. It’s also available in a semi-circle and vertical varieties, so you can pick the shape that best fits your kitchen style. Price at time of publish: $130 Size: 10 x 10 x 16 inchesMaterial: WoodPlacement: Countertop Best Wall-Mounted Eco-Kitchen Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon View On Amazon Keep your most-used kitchen tools and utensils organized and on display with this strong, no-frills knife bar. The 18-inch Eco-Kitchen Magnetic Knife Holder uses powerful neodymium magnets to hold more than half a dozen knives. It’s also equipped with a utensil hanger to maximize the use of your kitchen space by storing additional tools like spatulas and whisks. Installation is easy with just two screws, while the hanging utensil holders simply slide on. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 18 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelPlacement: Wall-mounted Best for Small Kitchens Novaware 16-Inch Magnetic Knife Strip 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Even the most basic magnetic knife bars maximize storage, but the Novaware Walnut Knife Magnetic Strip Holder takes it up a notch. This holder is perfect for small kitchens or home cooks with plenty of knives and tools, offering double the storage capacity to fit any utensil — including metal spice jars. The thick magnetic bar plus the inner knife slip can safely store more than 15 knives at once. There are 32 heavy-duty magnets embedded inside the wooden case, which offer a secure pull-and-release. Plus, the holder offers added security via a center universal slip which allows knives to only be accessed from the top. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: 16.1 x 2 x 2.3 inchesMaterial: WalnutPlacement: Wall-mounted Most Versatile Boker Wood Magnetic Knife Block Amazon View On Amazon A more affordable alternative to the 360 Knife Block, the Boker Wood Magnetic Knife Block is a stylish rotating knife block that displays knives from all angles. With seven wooden panels, you can easily and safely store knives of varying lengths along the wooden surface. This block lends itself to more decorative tools, so if you have a knife with intricate handle and blade designs, this is the block you’ll want to display them. Price at time of publish: $130 Size: 6 x 10 x 12 inchesMaterial: WoodPlacement: Countertop Factors to Consider Size Magnetic knife bars and holders come in various sizes. Choose the one that makes the most sense in terms of the number of knives and tools you want to store and display in your kitchen at any given time. Ease of Cleaning Whether you choose a magnetic bar or countertop block holder, most options are relatively easy to clean. Simply remove all tools, and then take a damp or dry cloth and wipe it down every few weeks to remove dust or debris. Magnet Strength Magnet strength is one of the most critical factors. There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to finding the ideal strength level, so we recommend testing your knives before officially installing a knife holder. This way, you can ensure the magnetic strength is up to par for what you’re looking to store, especially if your knives and tools are heavy or bulky. Frequently Asked Questions How do you install a magnetic knife holder? Installing a magnetic knife bar is simple, as most come equipped with the necessary mounting hardware. Find a clear area on your kitchen wall with at least one foot of clearance below the bar to safely hang your cooking instruments. You’ll either insert the included screws into your wall on either side of the bar or fix an adhesive at each end, depending on how the bar is manufactured. For extra strength, you can screw the bar into the wall and add adhesive to the middle of the bar. If you opt for a countertop holder, you won’t have to worry about installation. How do you uninstall a magnetic knife holder? Uninstalling a magnetic knife holder is as easy as taking a frame off the wall. Safely remove all knives and tools, and then gently remove the bar from the attached screws. If your knife bar was attached via an adhesive strip, you should be able to remove the bar and peel the tape from the wall. How do you clean a wall-mounted magnetic knife holder? Remove all tools and gently dust the magnetic knife holder with a damp or dry cloth, depending on the material of the holder. How do you safely place knives on a magnetic holder? The safest way to store knives and tools on a magnetic knife holder or bar is with the tips faced down.