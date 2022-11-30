The 10 Best Loaf Pans for 2022

On this list, we included top-performing loaf pans in various materials, such as ceramic, cast iron, glass, and silicone. In addition to material and heat conductivity, we considered factors like size and cleanup, ultimately naming the Chicago Metallic Commercial II Loaf Pan the Best Overall. Read on to learn more about it and for our full list of the best loaf pans of 2022.

Professional bakers and home cooks alike can agree that nothing is quite as satisfying as watching that seasonal quick bread rise in the oven or throwing together a hearty meatloaf or casserole . Whether you're baking a bronzed pumpkin spice cake or your favorite levain, the pan you rely on can make or break your project. Indeed, loaf pans are proportioned to make breads and cakes rise to dome-like perfection. Metal pans bake bread up browner and faster than glass or silicone, as metal “catches temperature faster and provides better rise and crispier edges,” says Fernando Trocca, executive chef of Mostrador NYC. Yet, there are advantages to every type.

Best Overall: Chicago Metallic Commercial II Traditional Uncoated 1-Pound Loaf Pan 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: It’s well constructed for heat conduction and evenly cooks baked goods. Cons: Extra greasing may be required especially in the corners. This commercial pan is a staple in professional kitchens for a very good reason. From its construction of heavy-weight aluminized steel to its uncoated surface, this loaf pan ensures even baking due to how well it conducts heat. The uncoated surface is malleable, and you can grease it with your fat of choice. Even its folded corners, which look great, contain a wire rod in the rim to reinforce its shape and prevent warping. Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Dimensions: 8.5 x 4.5 x 2.8 inches

Best Splurge: Le Creuset Graphite Loaf Pan Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: Baked goods go directly from the oven to the table in one stylish dish. Cons: Ceramic can be tough to clean when heated to very high temps, and food becomes crusted in it. Le Creuset's loaf pan is a classic: stylish, resists scratches, and can be heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Dense stoneware maintains a consistently high temperature throughout the cooking process, while little ridges on the handle make it easy to grab even while using oven mitts. The enamel glaze is non-porous, non-reactive, and relatively nonstick, allowing baked goods to release easily. Plus, it’s great for serving dessert in – just remove it to slice it first, as knives may damage the loaf pan’s finish. Material: Ceramic stoneware

Ceramic stoneware Dimensions: 9 x 5 x 3 inches

Best Value: Amazon Basics Baking Bread Loaf Pan Amazon View On Amazon Pros: You get two identical pans for a great value. Steel conducts heat well for even browning and consistent results. Cons: The pans have small handles compared to other models. It's hard to resist two identical pans for the price of one. Since many recipes are actually formulated for two loaves, having two pans of the same type and shape makes your job easier, especially once they go in the oven. Made of heavy-weight steel, these pans are super durable, heat evenly, and have the standard non-stick coating for easy release. Just make sure to take extra precautions if broiling since the recommended temperature, like that of many other similar pans, is only 428 degrees Fahrenheit. Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Dimensions: 10.6 x 6 x 2.8 inches

Best Mini: Silpat Perfect Mini Loaf Mold Silpat View On Amazon Pros: It holds nine mini cakes, which cook evenly and are easy to remove. Cons: Very little browning is possible with silicone. Silpat is legendary in the baking world for their creating a silicone-coated baking mat, perfect for all sorts of delicate choux pastries and more. This mini mold uses the same technology, layers of a glass fiber textile coated with naturally nonstick silicone for easy release and cleanup with barely any greasing necessary. Silicone isn’t a heat conductor, so a Silpat pan won’t overcook or burn batter as easily as other pans. It’s a great choice for mini cakes that cook quickly. Material: Silicone coating over glass fiber textile

Silicone coating over glass fiber textile Dimensions: 3.9 x 2.3 x 1.1 inches

Best Aluminum: USA Pan 1-Pound Loaf Pan 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: Cakes cook evenly and release easily from the pan. Cons: Grooves can be tricky to clean. Heavy aluminized steel is the way to go for even browning and consistent baking. A family-owned company that's supplied tools to professional bakers for over 50 years, USA Pan is known for solid products and even their own proprietary silicone nonstick coating that are free of PTFE and PFOA chemicals. The folded corners and rolled top contain coated wire reinforcements to help maintain the loaf pan’s shape and cooking abilities and prevent warping. Even the ridged portion of the pan helps to increase airflow while baking. Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 8.5 x 4.5 x 2.8 inches

Best Ceramic: Emile Henry French Ceramic Potter Loaf Pan Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This stylish pan can go straight from the oven to the table. Cons: It doesn’t come with a lid for storage. Stoneware is one of the most effective heat conductors and this loaf pan, made from Emile Henry’s signature Burgundian clay, can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The Potter Collection is a throwback to decades of artisan ceramicists crafting durable and beautiful pieces ready to top any table. The hand-applied glaze resists food odors as well as chipping or cracking. While baking that loaf of bread or zucchini cake is always an option, the clay’s ability to retain heat makes it a great choice to keep casseroles or gratin-like dishes warm while at the table. “I'm also a fan of the Emile Henry products,” says Jessica Leung, the executive pastry chef at the Shinola Hotel in Detroit. “They are ceramic, so a little different than glass. I find them to be sturdy, hold their heat and also have a nice aesthetic. As long as you properly take care of these products, while a little more pricey, they generally last a lifetime.” Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Dimensions: 11 x 5.5 x 3 inches

Best Cast Iron: Lodge Cast Iron Loaf Pan with Silicone Grip Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Its browning and nonstick capabilities are top-notch. Cons: It’s heavier and more cumbersome to move than other loaf pans. The silicone hand grips are only safe to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, while the pan is good up to 500 degrees. Lodge cast iron pans are revered for a great reason; they provide excellent heat conduction. This loaf pan is a solid choice and then some. The sturdy base has crisp corners, clean lines, and convenient handles with removable silicone hand grips. The best part? It comes pre-seasoned and ready to go. Pack it to use on a camping trip or give your banana bread a little smokiness on the grill. Material: Cast iron with silicone grip

Cast iron with silicone grip Dimensions: 4.7 x 12.1 x 2.9 inches

Best Glass: Pyrex Basics Loaf Dish Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s easy to use as a baking dish and can go in the dishwasher. Cons: Even durable glass can crack with a drastic change of temperature. Pyrex bakeware can last a lifetime if you take care of it properly, and glass has the advantage of resisting odors and stains. In addition to the oven, this versatile loaf dish can go in the microwave, fridge, and freezer, and its extra-large handles make it easy to transport to the table. While baked goods may rise better in metal pans, this glass version is great for just about everything else. Material: Glass

Glass Dimensions: 5.1 x 10.4 x 3 inches

Best Nonstick: Great Jones Breadwinner 4.7 Great Jones View On Greatjonesgoods.com Pros: Vibrant colors set it apart from most loaf pans, and it’s dishwasher safe. Cons: The wavy base is harder to clean crumbs out of than other models, and ceramic coating can chip from metal utensils. Great Jones may be a newcomer, but like its cookware, the brand's bakeware performs nicely and has an eye-catching design. Made of aluminized steel, these loaf pans have a nonstick ceramic coating that’s both non-toxic and dishwasher-safe. Plus, a corrugated bottom helps release baked goods easily. Available in broccoli green, raspberry pink, and blueberry, a blue that tends toward cobalt, this loaf pan would add a fun, modern touch to your table. Material: Aluminized steel

Aluminized steel Dimensions: 8.5 x 4.5 x 2.8 inches

