We’ve used our experts’ advice to round up the below list of the best linen tablecloths for every budget, table size, and decor style.

“Linen still looks good even if it’s a little wrinkled,” says design expert Emily Henderson , who prizes the material for its low maintenance requirements. But not all linen is created equal. Tablecloths are available at a variety of price points, depending on their fabric makeup. 100% linen is often more expensive and has a highly textured feel. On the other hand, linen blends are more affordable and less prone to wrinkling and staining but may compromise on texture and visual appeal.

The right tablecloth can transform a dining room (or kitchen!), depending on its color, pattern, and style. But choosing the best tablecloth isn’t just about looks or nailing the right size: Materials matter, too. Orlando Soria , an interior designer , writer, and television personality, says that texture and washability are two important factors when deciding how to set your table. Linen tablecloths earn high marks for everyday luxury, thanks to their stellar performance in both these categories.

Best Overall Saro Lifestyle Toscana Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This tablecloth won’t wrinkle due to its blended fabrics. It’s inexpensive and available in four sizes. Cons: The natural hue may not work with more colorful styles; the percentage of polyester is high, which may not suit all tastes. We’re head over heels for this beautiful linen blend tablecloth. It’s woven with polyester for a no-stress, low-wrinkle maintenance routine: Just machine wash, tumble dry, and set the table. The detailed hemstitching gives it a special look and makes it seem much more expensive than it is. Price at time of publish: From $32 Material: Linen-polyester blend

Best Budget Oubonon Rustic Linen Blend Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This tablecloth has a pretty and unique pattern; it looks fancy but is inexpensive. Cons: Not all colors and patterns are available in all dimensions. It’s not 100% linen. If you’re looking for an affordable linen tablecloth that looks expensive, your journey ends here. This Amazon pick has plenty of charm, including a tasseled border, and patterns that feel bespoke. No matter which design you choose, the mellow, neutral color scheme will mesh well with most modern home decor. And yep: It’s machine washable (even with those tassels!). Just be sure to use cold water, as natural fibers will shrink when exposed to heat. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: Linen-cotton blend

Best Splurge Chan Luu Linen Tablecloth View On Anthropologie View On Chanluu.com Pros: It’s handcrafted and has a one-of-a-kind look. Cons: Only one size is available. The lavender color won’t be to everyone’s taste. This option from a renowned jewelry and home designer has a whimsical arts-and-crafts aesthetic that’s perfect for spring. We like that this tablecloth is 100% linen, which means it wears a slightly rumpled look well. If you’re already swooning over this style, you may want to pick up a set of Chan Luu napkins — they come in matching or complementary colors. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: 100% linen

Best Everyday Solino Home Classic Hemstitch Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon Pros: There are many color combinations to choose from. It is inexpensive and ships quickly. Cons: Due to availability issues, the color you want may not be in stock in your ideal shape and dimensions. Savvy buyers know that many linen tablecloths are a blend of cotton and linen fibers. This Amazon find is a rare diamond thanks to its 100% linen construction for a very attractive price. It comes in a pleasing number of colors (the Natural White and Capri combo is particularly pretty for casual dining). If your dream color isn’t in stock in the right size, bookmark the page and check frequently: The available stock changes regularly. Price at time of publish: $95 Material: 100% linen

Best for Outdoor Dining Celina Mancurti Linen Tablecloth Food52 View On Food52 Pros: This tablecloth won’t blow away in the wind, so it’s great for outdoor dining. Cons: It’s a Food52 exclusive, so you can’t shop around for a better price. There is only one color available. This linen tablecloth is no-frills, but it does have handy cotton ties attached to brass grommets to keep it tied to table legs in windy weather. Its 100% linen composition makes it durable and strong, so it can handle daily use in the alfresco dining season. It’s machine washable — just be sure to use the gentle cycle with cold water, and tumble dry it on low heat. Price at time of publish: From $93 Material: 100% linen

Best Patterned Pottery Barn Garden Floral Cotton/Linen Tablecloth Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: It’s made with sustainably sourced fabrics and is easy to maintain thanks to its cotton and linen blend. Cons: Only one size is available. In a sea of creamy beige ticking stripes, dare to be a riot of summer blooms. This brightly-colored tablecloth is patterned with an entire garden’s worth of flowers, making it perfect for tea parties, spring and summer dinners, and maybe even an evening or two in the doldrums of winter, when warmer weather seems like a distant memory. Price at time of publish: $139 Material: Linen-cotton blend

Best Faux Linen Eider & Ivory Absher Linen Tablecloth Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This durable tablecloth is stain-resistant, reversible, and doesn’t wrinkle easily. Cons: It’s not real linen. The texture is rough. Hosting a big dinner party? Or regularly serve messy eaters? This tablecloth is the perfect compromise of natural aesthetics and durable, sensible table linens. Although it's made from synthetic fibers, the aesthetic and feel are similar to linen — the only way you’ll be able to tell the difference is in how much easier it is to care for than the real deal. Price at time of publish: From $57 Material: Faux linen

Best Round Williams Sonoma Italian Washed Linen Round Tablecloth Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This tablecloth is made by a family-owned company in Italy, giving it a luxe, handmade feel. Cons: There are only four colors available, and their available sizing differs. Cool neutrals are the name of the game when it comes to this Italian-made linen tablecloth that earns Soria’s stamp of approval. It’s available in a handful of blues and earth tones, and two sizes. According to Williams Sonoma’s handy size chart, the 70-inch tablecloth is big enough for a 42-55-inch diameter table, and the 90-inch option will cover a 55-70” round table. Price at time of publish: From $160 Material: 100% linen

Best Oversized Darby Home Co. Marie Thérèse Tablecloth Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This linen blend tablecloth comes in a hard-to-find 180-inch length. Cons: Only one color is available. It is made with a high percentage of synthetic fibers, which may not be to everyone’s taste. Serving a crowd? For XL dining tables, only an XL tablecloth will do. This pretty lace-hemmed option from Wayfair will get the job done in style. We’re impressed at the 180-inch length, although other dimensions are available if you’re sold on the design but don’t need so much size. The natural cream color is a ringer for most modern styles, but it would look especially nice in a farm-style or country kitchen. Price at time of publish: $96 for the largest size Material: Linen-polyester blend

Best for Small Tables Deerlux Pure Linen Tablecloth Target View On Walmart View On Target View On Home Depot Pros: This tablecloth is inexpensive and ships quickly from Target. Cons: Some of the color options sell out (although they regularly restock). Looking for a petite tablecloth to cover a square table? This 100% pure linen option is sold at Target, and we honestly couldn’t believe the price at first click. It’s under-$40 but would look like a cool million on a small square table. The crisp white and dark grey is classic, but we’d love to see how clever cooks style the pretty-in-pink option for Easter. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: 100% linen

Best Semi-Sheer Crate & Barrel Marin Linen Tablecloth Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: It’s well-made with a tidy stitched two-inch hem. Cons: Only three colors are available. The only shape available is rectangular. This is one of Soria’s favorite linen tablecloths. It’s classic, elegant, and boasts excellent craftsmanship at a very attractive price. The fabric is thin enough to be ever-so-slightly sheer, which lends an everyday casual look. But don’t worry: Due to its 100% linen makeup, this tablecloth is super durable. Price at time of publish: From $80 Material: 100% linen

Best for Wood Tables ColorBird Heavy Weight Linen Cotton Blend Tablecloth Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The fibers are thickly woven for a hefty aesthetic that won’t slip and slide on wood. Cons: The cotton and linen blend makes it prone to shrinking. This linen-cotton blend is extra thick for a hefty, gently textured feel that won’t slide around on natural wood. The three color options are all warm earth tones, making them a natural match for wood tables. Try orienting the tablecloth diagonally on the table, so the wood corners show. Reviewers have noted enthusiastically that it launders well. Price at time of publish: From $21 Material: Linen-cotton blend

